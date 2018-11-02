Friday November 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
HAVE A WONDERFUL FRIDAY!
FIRST SNOW OF THE SEASON – LONGS PEAK AS SEEN NEAR DREAM LAKE, RMNP
This is where my husband & I took our honeymoon in the early ’90s. We hiked the Emerald Lake, Nymph Lake, & Dream Lake trail on one of the days–invigorating & breathtaking. Many years later we returned to Colorado with our 4 kids & hiked the same trail, but only to 2 of the 3 lakes as the last leg of the trail was a bit difficult for our mixed group. Thanks for posting this beautiful picture!
AUTUMN IN EMERALD BAY, LAKE TAHOE
Will You Please Sit Still
Presently, we have a four-year-old grandson. He has more life and energy than grandpa, grandma, mommy and daddy combined. Actually, all our grandchildren do. However, our oldest in particular is constantly on the go and talking loudly. He finds it difficult to sit still for very long. Nonetheless, we’ve been working on the process of him attending church services with us. Recently I told him he needed to be very quiet while we were in the services. When this clearly wasn’t working, we told him firmly: “Will you please sit still and be quiet?”
In the Scriptures, the Lord repeatedly seeks to impress on our souls the need to be still and quiet. In Psalm 46:10, David records God’s message: “Be still and know that I am God.” When he was in times of “trouble” (46:1), David learned it was a good time to reflect quietly on God’s greatness and help. When an issue about how to properly worship the Lord arose, Moses told the questioners: “Stand still, and I will hear what the Lord will command concerning you” (Num. 9:8). Rather than clamor in an emotional state, their need was to wait quietly, listen and learn. When God instructed the prophet Samuel to announce to Saul that he was the choice of Jehovah to be king, Samuel wanted a private time with him away from all distraction. Then he told him: “…stand thou still awhile, that I may shew thee the Word of God” (I Sam. 9:27).
As it was then, so it is now. The best condition to fully comprehend a message from God’s very words is in a state of quiet attentiveness without distraction. So important is this latter principle that we see Samuel practicing it again in the waning days of his ministry to Israel. He told them: “Now therefore stand still, that I may reason with you before the Lord of all the righteous acts of the Lord, which he did to you and your fathers” (I Sam. 12:7).
We live in a time of too much busyness and distraction, especially with things that will not count in eternity. It is more important than ever for every child of God to recognize the necessity of being quiet and still before the Lord. This is true when we go to church to worship, and it is true every day. It is vital that we purpose to make time for a quiet time with the Lord and His Word each day.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/will-you-please-sit-still/
Psalm 46:10 Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.
Psalm 46:1 <> God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Numbers 9:8 And Moses said unto them, Stand still, and I will hear what the LORD will command concerning you.
1 Samuel 9:27 And as they were going down to the end of the city, Samuel said to Saul, Bid the servant pass on before us, (and he passed on,) but stand thou still a while, that I may shew thee the word of God.
1 Samuel 12:7 Now therefore stand still, that I may reason with you before the LORD of all the righteous acts of the LORD, which he did to you and to your fathers.
– – – – – – – – – – – – –
1 Timothy 4:13 Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.
2 Timothy 1:5 When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also.
6 Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.
7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
8 Be not thou therefore ashamed of the testimony of our Lord, nor of me his prisoner: but be thou partaker of the afflictions of the gospel according to the power of God;
9 Who hath saved us, and called us with an holy calling, not according to our works, but according to his own purpose and grace, which was given us in Christ Jesus before the world began,
10 But is now made manifest by the appearing of our Saviour Jesus Christ, who hath abolished death, and hath brought life and immortality to light through the gospel:
11 Whereunto I am appointed a preacher, and an apostle, and a teacher of the Gentiles.
Give him 3 crayons and a plain sheet of paper to draw the message he is hearing… and then give him levels of rewards and blessings, as God does us!
Yes, it’s difficult, especially when our pastor expository preaches for an hour each LORD’s Day. So sit at the back and maybe take a walk mid-Service. Your grandson sounds Dear!
Grandblessing #1, MissProvidence, 18-months, fell asleep on my lap half-way through her first worship with gramma mj, but sure enjoyed the hot chocolate afterwards!
Our prayer is for them to Love God and His Family…
Ah, to have 3 crayons and a plain sheet of paper….Once again! Oh, but for the innocence.
None of us escapes unscathed. Yet, God is good to us when we seek Him! 😊
Raxane Elfasci is a gifted young French guitarist who gives us a splendid performance of a Debussy;s famous “Claire de lune”. I should add that this is a piece that is very difficult to play because it demands 5 fret stretches which are a real challenge for most guitarists. Despite the technical challenge, Roxane adroitly handles these difficult passes with real virtuosity, something the guitar players posting in the comment sections all praise. Her playing is so good that, even though her presence on YouTube is limited, this performance has nonetheless attracted over 2 million viewers. Not bad for a classical guitar performance.
Thank you, Garrison. I once was classically trained on piano. But was rather lazy in my training. I have discovered that I most enjoyl istening to classical strings, as you have provided. Again…thank you for sharing….
🙂
That was so amazing and beautiful. It is much easier on piano! Thanks, Garrison!
To Sundance: Please show this to the President, the wanton disregard of his orders continue and they ALL need to be FIRED posthaste. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/department-of-veterans-affairs-violates-trump-mandate-by-continuing-cruel-tests-on-puppies/
I could not, would NOT and have not ever be in the company of a man who does this. It would be like walking back in time into the Stone age. I would loose my appetite.
And I’m reminded of our VSG’s words to his youngest soon…”small bites, small bites”
I recall my father telling me something at a restaurant when I was probably 9-10 years old.
As I was running my finger down the prices on the menu he gently took the menu out of my hands and said so softly and with a smile “don’t ever look at the price when you are dining with a man”.
Thanks pops you were the best xo
It’s interested how, as children, what we hear, learn and experience shapes us.
These individuals traveled around the world representing the United States of America?! What an embarrassment. They should have stayed in their rooms….ordered room service or gone hungry. 🤨
LikeLiked by 1 person
That little one is soooo cute. She makes me giggle.
John Hagee is one of my favorites his son as well.
How Jesus Dealt with Demons
by John Hagee
Pastor Hagee says that earth is a battlefield where demonic forces come to rob, to kill and to destroy. But we are the Church triumphant! We have absolute power over the Prince of Darkness.
Learn how to resist the Devil and he will flee from you. Demons are real, and they are powerful, but they cannot overcome the power given to you through the shed blood of Jesus Christ. If you are a slave to your past or to demonic spirits, listen to this inspiring sermon and be set free today in Jesus’ mighty name!
Pastor John Hagee
Verified account @PastorJohnHagee
18h18 hours ago
We are not saved by fraternal orders and doing good works. We are not saved by morality, respectability, and religiosity. All of your righteousness is as filthy rags (Isaiah 64:6) if you have not been to the cross. We are saved by the blood of Jesus Christ (Hebrews 9:22).
Pastor John Hagee
Verified account
Oct 30
When fear knocks at your door, send faith to answer, and no one will be there, because fear will scatter at sight of your faith.
Whoa. A spat. 😵 🤼♀️
