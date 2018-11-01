President Trump MAGA Rally, Columbia Missouri – 7:30pm EST Livestream (6:30pm CST)…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA campaign rally at Columbia Regional Airport Hangar 350 in Columbia, MO. President Trump is in Missouri campaigning for Republican Josh Hawley, who hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill. Anticipated arrival time for the President is 7:30pm EST / 6:30pm CST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
.
I love these Airport Rallies!
It makes sense to use airports, too…they are already a ‘secured area’ and the SecService can have more control over the surrounding terrain + do overwatch from the tops of surrounding hangars.
But it’s also cool to get to see him de-plane and make an entrance like this.
Have I mentioned how much I love seeing our President in his long coat?
Because I do!
Heheh.
Alpha-President!
I love it…(swoons).
Thanks, Curry!
Looks like 57th Street.
Another energetic crowd for The People’s President: Donald J. Trump.
This is some crowd!
Wow, what a Welcome!!
We’re looking at the very heart of America, and our beloved President holds it near to his own 🙂
In 5 days Missouri is going to “retire” McCaskill 😂
In just 5 days, the people of MO are going to retire Claire McCaskill – President Trump
“In 5 days the People of Missouri are going to Retire Far-Left Claire McCaskill”
“Claire McCaskill has been saying such nice things about me.
I said I didn’t know she was a Republican.
But she’ll never vote for me. She wouldn’t even vote for Justice Kavanaugh.’
This really is one of the most important elections of our lifetime. We cannot screw this up!
“Probably the greatest Economy in the history of our Nation.”
Yes…it probably is!
America First!
I’ve been doing rallies since I was three years old. This man makes me choke up every time he climbs to the podium. Different. Very different.
We are so fortunate. Fire in the belly.
me too!!! As a Canadian, I love your president!! I have missed a rally
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nice pairing: Simple
“African-American and Hispanic unemployment is at an all-time low.”
No need to touch on Asians the day we’re going after China’s Industrial Espionage.
The R agenda is the mainstream agenda of America. t’s how we all got here. The D agenda is the agenda of the extreme far left.
The greatest movement in the history of politics in our country.
PT45 built the train and we all got on board 🙂
D demand conformity…and demonize anyone who questions their agenda…can’t even have dinner! And we’ve been nice…and we’re going to stay being nice…!!! Crowd agrees!
I was thinking just earlier of the Granite City US Steel facility (in Illinois, across the river from St Louis) bringing back something like 800 workers this year. Imagine how those people feel working again and being able to support themselves and their familites.
And Columbia is not that far away from where all the old shoe factories that are now idle and abandoned are, as well as mining operations in the Ozarks. Yes, that’s mostly in the south part of the state, but those people got the shaft in the last 25 years.
he seems pissed after the visit to Pittsburgh, he will crush the horrid evil called the Democrats
Cold Anger!
Please don’t retweet that POS. He’s a Trump-hater extraordinaire. Nasty piece-of-work.
Hahahaha at his remarks about Antifa hahah
Love how he ridicules them!
We don’t run around with little arms like Antifa then run home to Mommy’s basement 😂
Don’t forget their weak little faces! LOL
Don’t forget…the police law enforcement loves us. Who is representing the other side? We’don’t even know…we have Bikers for Trump. We have the military, veterans…we’re tougher, smarter, more sane. We believe in the process. We don’t run around like Antifa with the little arms and them runs home to mommie’s basement,
“Republicans support Freedom of THOUGHT, freedom of speech and freedom of everything itself.
Demon-Rats want conformity.
They won’t even let us have dinner.
But we’re gonna stay nice.
We’re tough as he11 but we’re gonna stay nice.
Don’t forget the police force loves us. We have law enforcement, we have bikers for Trump. We have the Military, the Veterans,
We’re much tougher, we’re much smarter, we’re much more saner. We don’t run around like Antifa and put on the black uniform and the black helmet and then run home to mommie’s basement. And it’s so disappointing when the helmets (face scarves) fall off and you see the weak little faces, And then they go home and get yelled at by mommie and daddy.”
VINTAGE TRUMP!
I had a particularly hectic day, and looked forward to this rally to relax and calm down. As expected, POTUS does not disappoint!
The media is attacking me because I’m fighting for you…but that’s ok, we just bypass the media.
Trump says he has to bypass the media. I was just telling a friend I think it’s hilarious that Trump has leveraged twitter to bypass the media. haha Twitter would just love to shut Trump down but they can’t!
Media is one sided and unfair.
Seems to be working out because here we are folks.
We just need to go around them.
RealClearPolitics has 204 “safe” seats for the Democrats and 197 “safe” seats for the Republicans. They have 34 seats in the tossup category.
Based on a reasonable analysis, I predict Democrats win 7 and Republicans win 27.
The totals for the next Congress being, Democrats 211 and Republicans 224. Republicans lose a total of 17 seats from 2016 high.
I can’t figure out how Nate Silver can possibly think that the Dems are a sure bet to win the House. RealClearPolitics certainly disagrees with Nate.
“They’re (Ene-Media) attacking me because I’m fighting for you.
“We just have to go around them.
Nobody in history has ever gone around them like us.”
USA is #1 in energy production!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
“Hillary Clinton has a 95% chance at winning the presidency.”
On election night! Remember that?
Nancy Pelosi says the mob is going to win the House.
85% chance!
I like our chances…
The same Deplorables that don’t believe in polls are going to show up on Tuesday, November 6th and WIN, WIN, WIN!
Again.
You know, the rest of the world is watching this and there are many who are cheering us on.
Republicans want NO crime, NO chaos, and NO caravans!!
BUILD THAT WALL!!
The best part of the 2018 election is we get to see rallies every day 🙂
#45 makes the world a happy place, he is the embodiment of the American Dream.
POTUS is my American Dream! I love my President!
Caravan #2…tough men..did you see what they did to the Mexican people when they broke through the border? These are tough people. They aren’t coming into our country. Crowd agrees!
They’re not coming into our country illegally.
The crowd roars!
He’s more confident tonight – if that’s even possible – than I’ve ever seen before.
Even only a few minutes in!
Does anyone hear the more powerful TONE? He’s killin’ it!
Does anyone think it’s by accident these caravans are forming? Crowd: NO!
Does anybody think that just by accident they’re (caravans) are forming??
