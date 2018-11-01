President Trump MAGA Rally, Columbia Missouri – 7:30pm EST Livestream (6:30pm CST)…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA campaign rally at Columbia Regional Airport Hangar 350 in Columbia, MO. President Trump is in Missouri campaigning for Republican Josh Hawley, who hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill. Anticipated arrival time for the President is 7:30pm EST / 6:30pm CST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

.

Advertisements