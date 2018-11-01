President Trump MAGA Rally, Columbia Missouri – 7:30pm EST Livestream (6:30pm CST)…

Posted on November 1, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump is holding a MAGA campaign rally at Columbia Regional Airport Hangar 350 in Columbia, MO.  President Trump is in Missouri campaigning for Republican Josh Hawley, who hopes to unseat Democratic incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill.  Anticipated arrival time for the President is 7:30pm EST / 6:30pm CST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2018, Live Streaming, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

157 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Columbia Missouri – 7:30pm EST Livestream (6:30pm CST)…

Older Comments
  1. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    I love these Airport Rallies!

    It makes sense to use airports, too…they are already a ‘secured area’ and the SecService can have more control over the surrounding terrain + do overwatch from the tops of surrounding hangars.

    But it’s also cool to get to see him de-plane and make an entrance like this.

    Have I mentioned how much I love seeing our President in his long coat?
    Because I do!
    Heheh.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. Lion2017 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Another energetic crowd for The People’s President: Donald J. Trump.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. wyntre says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    WOW!

    A TWO MINUTE OVATION! CHEERS do NOT STOP!

    AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. phoenixRising says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    This is some crowd!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Wow, what a Welcome!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. woohoowee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    We’re looking at the very heart of America, and our beloved President holds it near to his own 🙂

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    In 5 days Missouri is going to “retire” McCaskill 😂

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. duchess01 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    In just 5 days, the people of MO are going to retire Claire McCaskill – President Trump

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    “In 5 days the People of Missouri are going to Retire Far-Left Claire McCaskill”

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. wyntre says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    “Claire McCaskill has been saying such nice things about me.

    I said I didn’t know she was a Republican.

    But she’ll never vote for me. She wouldn’t even vote for Justice Kavanaugh.’

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. covfefe999 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    This really is one of the most important elections of our lifetime. We cannot screw this up!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. wheatietoo says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    “Probably the greatest Economy in the history of our Nation.”

    Yes…it probably is!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    America First!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. rashomon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    I’ve been doing rallies since I was three years old. This man makes me choke up every time he climbs to the podium. Different. Very different.

    We are so fortunate. Fire in the belly.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Nice pairing: Simple

    “African-American and Hispanic unemployment is at an all-time low.”

    No need to touch on Asians the day we’re going after China’s Industrial Espionage.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  17. MaineCoon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    The R agenda is the mainstream agenda of America. t’s how we all got here. The D agenda is the agenda of the extreme far left.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. woohoowee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    The greatest movement in the history of politics in our country.

    PT45 built the train and we all got on board 🙂

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    D demand conformity…and demonize anyone who questions their agenda…can’t even have dinner! And we’ve been nice…and we’re going to stay being nice…!!! Crowd agrees!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  20. covfefe999 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    I was thinking just earlier of the Granite City US Steel facility (in Illinois, across the river from St Louis) bringing back something like 800 workers this year. Imagine how those people feel working again and being able to support themselves and their familites.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  22. bpk1300 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    he seems pissed after the visit to Pittsburgh, he will crush the horrid evil called the Democrats

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. covfefe999 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    Hahahaha at his remarks about Antifa hahah

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  25. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    We don’t run around with little arms like Antifa then run home to Mommy’s basement 😂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. MaineCoon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Don’t forget…the police law enforcement loves us. Who is representing the other side? We’don’t even know…we have Bikers for Trump. We have the military, veterans…we’re tougher, smarter, more sane. We believe in the process. We don’t run around like Antifa with the little arms and them runs home to mommie’s basement,

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. wyntre says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    “Republicans support Freedom of THOUGHT, freedom of speech and freedom of everything itself.

    Demon-Rats want conformity.

    They won’t even let us have dinner.

    But we’re gonna stay nice.

    We’re tough as he11 but we’re gonna stay nice.

    Don’t forget the police force loves us. We have law enforcement, we have bikers for Trump. We have the Military, the Veterans,

    We’re much tougher, we’re much smarter, we’re much more saner. We don’t run around like Antifa and put on the black uniform and the black helmet and then run home to mommie’s basement. And it’s so disappointing when the helmets (face scarves) fall off and you see the weak little faces, And then they go home and get yelled at by mommie and daddy.”

    VINTAGE TRUMP!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Enoughisenough says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    I had a particularly hectic day, and looked forward to this rally to relax and calm down. As expected, POTUS does not disappoint!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  29. phoenixRising says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    HE IS HOT TONIGHT !!!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    The media is attacking me because I’m fighting for you…but that’s ok, we just bypass the media.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. covfefe999 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Trump says he has to bypass the media. I was just telling a friend I think it’s hilarious that Trump has leveraged twitter to bypass the media. haha Twitter would just love to shut Trump down but they can’t!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  34. G3 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Media is one sided and unfair.
    Seems to be working out because here we are folks.
    We just need to go around them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. agentcommonsense says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    RealClearPolitics has 204 “safe” seats for the Democrats and 197 “safe” seats for the Republicans. They have 34 seats in the tossup category.
    Based on a reasonable analysis, I predict Democrats win 7 and Republicans win 27.
    The totals for the next Congress being, Democrats 211 and Republicans 224. Republicans lose a total of 17 seats from 2016 high.

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      November 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      I can’t figure out how Nate Silver can possibly think that the Dems are a sure bet to win the House. RealClearPolitics certainly disagrees with Nate.

      Like

      Reply
  36. wyntre says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    “They’re (Ene-Media) attacking me because I’m fighting for you.

    “We just have to go around them.

    Nobody in history has ever gone around them like us.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    USA is #1 in energy production!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. zooamerica says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    “Hillary Clinton has a 95% chance at winning the presidency.”

    On election night! Remember that?

    Nancy Pelosi says the mob is going to win the House.

    85% chance!

    I like our chances…

    The same Deplorables that don’t believe in polls are going to show up on Tuesday, November 6th and WIN, WIN, WIN!

    Again.

    Like

    Reply
  39. covfefe999 says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    You know, the rest of the world is watching this and there are many who are cheering us on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Republicans want NO crime, NO chaos, and NO caravans!!
    BUILD THAT WALL!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    The best part of the 2018 election is we get to see rallies every day 🙂

    #45 makes the world a happy place, he is the embodiment of the American Dream.

    POTUS is my American Dream! I love my President!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Pam says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Like

    Reply
  43. MaineCoon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Caravan #2…tough men..did you see what they did to the Mexican people when they broke through the border? These are tough people. They aren’t coming into our country. Crowd agrees!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. woohoowee says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    They’re not coming into our country illegally.

    The crowd roars!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. Emeraldstar says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    He’s more confident tonight – if that’s even possible – than I’ve ever seen before.

    Even only a few minutes in!

    Does anyone hear the more powerful TONE? He’s killin’ it!

    Like

    Reply
  46. MaineCoon says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Does anyone think it’s by accident these caravans are forming? Crowd: NO!

    Like

    Reply
  47. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 1, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    Does anybody think that just by accident they’re (caravans) are forming??

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s