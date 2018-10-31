President Trump MAGA Rally Fort Myers, Florida – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Posted on October 31, 2018 by

President Trump heads to southwest Florida tonight for a massive MAGA rally at Hertz arena in Fort Myers.  President Trump is strongly supporting Governor Rick Scott’s Senate bid, as well as Congressman Ron DeSantis’ campaign for to replace Scott as Governor.

President Trump campaigned in Fort Myers in September 2016, and returned to the area with the first-lady following Hurricane Irma.  Tonight’s rally is likely to be a very big event for attendance. Anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers earlier.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

Pictures from previous Trump MAGA rally in Fort Myers, September 2016

56 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally Fort Myers, Florida – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. Trent Telenko says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Love the photographs Sundance.😀

  2. Publius2016 says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    54 to 46…De Santis

  3. Right to reply says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    God bless our POTUS!

  4. scrap1ron says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Repost:

    My sister and her husband bought tickets last week. They got in line at approximately 4pm and were seated close to the Preident’s left at 5pm. She’s trying to send me pics but they won’t send, probably too many people doing the same, maybe?

  5. missilemom says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    I need a Trump rally!!

  6. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    RSBN is trying to fix their stream at the moment.

  7. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    According to RSBN’s Alyssa Ashe, the venue is blocking their signal.

  8. mot2grls says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    OAN will have it.

  9. FL_GUY says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I think there is an organized effort to block out the rallies. I’m really aggravated about it. I’ll give a report on local issues later tonight.

  11. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    On Golden State, plane landing.

  12. Enoughisenough says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I looked at POTUS’ rally schedule between now and election day, and am over-the-moon ecstatic to have so much to look forward to! His positive message leaves his audience inspired, and I am so thankful that I boarded the Trump Train (slowly but surely). He and his family have sacrificed so much to benefit our country, and I am eternally grateful for that sacrifice

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    One favorite quote from President Trump’s rallies is when he refers to America as one family. I like how POTUS thinks….

    To refresh our thoughts about our Nation. I thought this prayer reflects the hope of Trump rallies 🙂

    Lord God,

    I give you all the members of our family. You know them all so well and love them all. I ask that you would cover us with hope.

    Hope that draws us together to work out our differences.
    Hope that helps us to celebrate together and care for one another.
    Hope that rides like a banner in our lives and watches over us wherever we go.
    Hope that overcomes adversity and gathers strength to overcome.
    Hope that guides us and gives us vision for our future alone and together.
    Hope filled with love.
    Hope that fuels faith.
    Hope that breathes peace.

    May our family live in you
    Underneath your promises.

    Amen.

  14. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Far as I can tell so far, none of the Cspans (1,2,3) are showing it. Now *that* is weird.

  15. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    For folks asking about the Panhandle, here is the 6pm ET outage report. Statewide, they are now down to a total of 7,558 for the state.

  16. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Gov. Scott going too.

  17. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    Golden State going to rally now.

    Feel so bad for RSBN.

  18. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    FYI: The RSBN feed is back up! There is now a live shot of the folks outside with the big screen.

    • Enoughisenough says:
      October 31, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      I just want to say, Mark Knoller is one of VERY FEW journalists who reports events as they happen, and I have yet to hear him inject his bias into his reporting. It is refreshing to have this perspective, but speaks to how low the bar has been set for journalism standards.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    RSBN’s back on!!!

  20. Pam says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:43 pm

  21. BHliberty says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Wow … Watching livestream right now & the crowds are YUGE! I’m on pins & needles this week for the 2018 Midterms! On a sidenote: Trump spanked Ryan! He deserved it!

  22. MaineCoon says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Practically 24/7 Rally time from now til Tuesday!

  23. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Packed venue, as usual…..

  24. MaineCoon says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:49 pm

  25. MaineCoon says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    RSBN sound is on!

  26. sunnydaze says:
    October 31, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Huge screen set up outside. Lucky peeps! It’s a beautiful nite down here in FL!

    RSBN showing it.

