President Trump MAGA Rally Fort Myers, Florida – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

President Trump heads to southwest Florida tonight for a massive MAGA rally at Hertz arena in Fort Myers. President Trump is strongly supporting Governor Rick Scott’s Senate bid, as well as Congressman Ron DeSantis’ campaign for to replace Scott as Governor.
President Trump campaigned in Fort Myers in September 2016, and returned to the area with the first-lady following Hurricane Irma. Tonight’s rally is likely to be a very big event for attendance. Anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers earlier.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Pictures from previous Trump MAGA rally in Fort Myers, September 2016
Advertisements
Love the photographs Sundance.😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
54 to 46…De Santis
LikeLiked by 7 people
57 to 43…Scott!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Your a great Treeper Publius2016 but those margins are unrealistic. I got caught up in 2016 thinking our President would win Florida by 5 to 8 points. Thankfully he won by 1.2%.
Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis will both win. I have no doubt about that. The margin will be between 2 to 3 points for DeSantis and 3 to 4 points for Scott.
Hope your right and I am wrong! 😉
The Early Voting data is fantastic when compared to 2016.
Florida is moving further and further in the winning category for the Republicans! What a difference in the Early Voting advantage from 2016 (D +96,450) to 2018 (R +62,937). That is a whopping difference of 159,387.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How is the Panhandle doing. I had heard the other day that the turnout was extremely low.
LikeLike
Getting better with each passing day! They will be allowed to Early vote on Monday while all other counties finish on Sunday.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. Here in NM on top of the hour news, Westwood 1, they have both Scott and DeSantis down by 5 points. I’ve been waiting all day for your report.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is the full thread with all the data from earlier today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The difference is policy: Jobs vs Mobs, Kavanaugh vs Caravan, and America First vs Globalists…can’t see Floridians giving blank checks to corrupt mayor and do nothing senator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless our POTUS!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Repost:
My sister and her husband bought tickets last week. They got in line at approximately 4pm and were seated close to the Preident’s left at 5pm. She’s trying to send me pics but they won’t send, probably too many people doing the same, maybe?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everyone’s phone’s stopped working once we got into the Murphysboro Illinois rally too…i could only makes phone calls. I’d say it’s part of security.
LikeLiked by 5 people
scrap: just want to clarify for those who may be misled:
Nobody BUYS tickets. They are FREE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I need a Trump rally!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I do too! But until he comes to Virginia, I’ll have to get my Trump fix on RSBNetwork. Thank you, RSBN!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He just arrived!
LikeLike
RSBN is trying to fix their stream at the moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was there any pre-rally vid of the people waiting outside?
LikeLike
I was a little late watching so I’m not exactly sure what time the feed went up. Golden State Times is up at the moment.
LikeLike
According to RSBN’s Alyssa Ashe, the venue is blocking their signal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmmm
LikeLike
Certainly not “our” side, why would the President do that? Answer, he wouldn’t.
LikeLike
If that’s true, and their side is blocking communications, cannot imagine SS allowing POTUS anywhere near there.
LikeLike
OAN will have it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am watching on Golden State Times. always reliable .
LikeLike
I think there is an organized effort to block out the rallies. I’m really aggravated about it. I’ll give a report on local issues later tonight.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too.
Lot of trouble even getting them to load on YT. error message.
have to reload continually like 8 X in a row . Trump rallies are the ONLY vids this happens with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Started happening with RSBN a week or 2 ago. Now same just happened with Golden State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I and my friends are watching GST just fine. give it a try.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
On Golden State, plane landing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep.
LikeLike
I looked at POTUS’ rally schedule between now and election day, and am over-the-moon ecstatic to have so much to look forward to! His positive message leaves his audience inspired, and I am so thankful that I boarded the Trump Train (slowly but surely). He and his family have sacrificed so much to benefit our country, and I am eternally grateful for that sacrifice
LikeLiked by 2 people
One favorite quote from President Trump’s rallies is when he refers to America as one family. I like how POTUS thinks….
To refresh our thoughts about our Nation. I thought this prayer reflects the hope of Trump rallies 🙂
Lord God,
I give you all the members of our family. You know them all so well and love them all. I ask that you would cover us with hope.
Hope that draws us together to work out our differences.
Hope that helps us to celebrate together and care for one another.
Hope that rides like a banner in our lives and watches over us wherever we go.
Hope that overcomes adversity and gathers strength to overcome.
Hope that guides us and gives us vision for our future alone and together.
Hope filled with love.
Hope that fuels faith.
Hope that breathes peace.
May our family live in you
Underneath your promises.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, Donna!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful Donna
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
LikeLike
Far as I can tell so far, none of the Cspans (1,2,3) are showing it. Now *that* is weird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
cspan 2 is going to be showing it and possibly on line…they usually don’t start until as he arrives, but they continue on until after he leaves the stage…
https://www.c-span.org/video/?453629-1/president-trump-campaigns-republicans-florida
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx, little.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For folks asking about the Panhandle, here is the 6pm ET outage report. Statewide, they are now down to a total of 7,558 for the state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gov. Scott going too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Golden State going to rally now.
Feel so bad for RSBN.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even their internet homepage is down and links to a meaningless WordPress site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
vids back up. phew.
LikeLike
FYI: The RSBN feed is back up! There is now a live shot of the folks outside with the big screen.
LikeLike
I just want to say, Mark Knoller is one of VERY FEW journalists who reports events as they happen, and I have yet to hear him inject his bias into his reporting. It is refreshing to have this perspective, but speaks to how low the bar has been set for journalism standards.
LikeLike
RSBN’s back on!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow … Watching livestream right now & the crowds are YUGE! I’m on pins & needles this week for the 2018 Midterms! On a sidenote: Trump spanked Ryan! He deserved it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Practically 24/7 Rally time from now til Tuesday!
LikeLike
Packed venue, as usual…..
LikeLike
LikeLike
RSBN sound is on!
LikeLike
Huge screen set up outside. Lucky peeps! It’s a beautiful nite down here in FL!
RSBN showing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person