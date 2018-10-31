President Trump MAGA Rally Fort Myers, Florida – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

President Trump heads to southwest Florida tonight for a massive MAGA rally at Hertz arena in Fort Myers. President Trump is strongly supporting Governor Rick Scott’s Senate bid, as well as Congressman Ron DeSantis’ campaign for to replace Scott as Governor.

President Trump campaigned in Fort Myers in September 2016, and returned to the area with the first-lady following Hurricane Irma. Tonight’s rally is likely to be a very big event for attendance. Anticipated start time is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers earlier.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

Pictures from previous Trump MAGA rally in Fort Myers, September 2016

