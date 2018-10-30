October 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #649

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

101 Responses to October 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #649

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 > 7 < 🇺🇸 🌟 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they go and do daily. In Jesus' Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 " I have set the Lord always before me;
    Because He is at my right hand I shall not be moved. " Ps 16:8
    -—————————————————————————-
    **Pray**
    — for protection for President Trump and FLOTUS as they travel to Pittsburg.
    — for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD.
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for invaders to have understanding of our rule of law, then turn around and go back home.
    — for our Military–protection and readiness
    — for our Border Patrol — protection and alertness.
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 "This is an incredible movement. The world is talking about it."
    — President Donald J. Trump — 🇺🇸

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
    Artist says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:39 am

      I heard wackjob ex Governor of VT Dean the Scream this evening staring into the camera, saying, ” Trump is EVIL, EVIL, he’s EVIL!!!”
      Hannity playing the insane left , this was from MSNBC

      Don’t they realize that even crazier people than Dean might hear that and think that they should rid the world of evil ?
      What happens when half the population is truly and deeply disturbed…..
      Scary.

      Reply
      Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:06 am

        That’s exactly what I’ve been feeling since inauguration. We need to bring back the mental institutions. They need serious help. These liberal Dems is driving them into the world of sheer madness….moonbatty madness.

        Another way to see it…..what in the world do the IC have that is scaring these Dems badly? Corruptions? Pedophiles and worse? Blackmails? Bribes? Stealing taxpayers’ money? Giving our taxpayers’ money to thuggy dictators around the world? Satan worshiping? Muslim Brotherhood within our system? Selling and receiving our classified info and intell properties to the highest bidder? Their lies will be exposed? Other countries involvements to corruptions or interferences in our past elections? Are they spies who hates us? So much despicable secrets out there….

        Hard to sleep at night wondering about all this. Thank Goodness for our Bible…reading it helps us to know God is watching out for us all…..and get out and vote vote vote.

        Reply
        piper567 says:
          October 30, 2018 at 1:13 am

          honest Q: does anyone have an actual idea of what it is ab Trump that might be perceived as evil?
          I really do not get this serious hatred of him.
          Really.

          Reply
          Remington..... says:
            October 30, 2018 at 1:23 am

            Classic battle between good and evil. PDJT represents all that is good ( read – GOd)….and the hatred on the left is enacted by the devil and his minions. Good is winning and it is working the demons. Hence, insanity….

            Reply
          blondegator says:
            October 30, 2018 at 1:26 am

            Short answer….Trump is an existential threat to the political class, the thieves and liars whose only purpose is to enrich themselves at ordinary Americans’ expense. What the political class cannot control, they must destroy. Trump stands in their way. THAT is why they call him evil.

            Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
    Sentient says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:48 am

      They can petition for asylum, but it’ll be denied because they had their chance for asylum in Mexico. Thanks to Mexico for playing along.

      Reply
      Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Anybody who break our laws do not ever deserve asylum. They were given a chance to apply in Mexico. They are now criminals/lawbreakers if they try to cross our borders. We don’t need no more criminals here.

        Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

    . https://youtu.be/Juk7wCe0ZNg

    Reply
  Peoria Jones says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

    To Sundance, Ad rem, Stella, and all the others who do their best to keep this Refuge smart and on-point – a yuge THANK YOU!

    It is literally a 24/7 never-ending job, and now more tedious than ever with the site’s growth and increase in comments. And for every new posting username that appears, there are multiples of readers who see those posts and never comment.

    People first come here for Sundance’s brilliant analysis, tireless research, and insightful forecasts. They stay for the comments. SD has gifted us with the power to become part of the political sphere in these everlasting comments, and his wise Commenting Guidelines have made this a site like no other.

    This midterm election is perhaps the most important many of us have seen. It is not only a referendum on President Trump, but will significantly affect the many issues SD has highlighted going forward. Things are tense, and we are fortunate here to have more in common than we lack.

    Please share, contribute, vote Republican, and do whatever else you can to MAGA. And please refresh yourself on the Commenting Guidelines (link at top of page) to keep this tree healthy and strong. 🙂

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Endorsements

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:27 am

    New hashtag appearing for gay and trans Conservatives: #RainbowPlantation. haha.

    The more gays and trans that leave the #RainbowPlantation, it’ll cut down on that stoopid LGBTQ Lefty Activism that is such a turn-off for so many people- gay people included.

    Dems make EVERYONE who supports them look like FOOLS.

    Reply
    Artist says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

      plus now BLEXIT for Blacks exiting the dems
      AND
      JEXIT Jews exiting the dems!!!!!

      Reply
      sunnydaze says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:02 am

        Wait. Is there really a JEXIT movement? Wouldn’t be surprised, At.All. But hadn’t seen that.

        BTW, I know Jews- pretty observant- who voted Trump in ’16. Be great tho, if it was another shift whole cloth. The non-observant ones I know are not the train, yet.

        I’m telling ya, it’ll be the silly white SJWs who are the LAST ones to get on the train. They’ll do it when they see it’s the “cool” thing to do, cuz everybody else is doing it- all the “oppressed groups” they’ve been “fighting” for.

        And you KNOW you’re sunk when the people “fighting for you” are the foolish white SJWs! It’s all pretty funny.

        Reply
      rbrtsmth says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:12 am

        How about LEFTXIT?

        Reply
        sunnydaze says:
          October 30, 2018 at 1:28 am

          DemEXIT was started by Diamond and Silk a few years back, I think.

          Along with….Ditch and Switch . These two gals contributed So.Much. to us during the Primaries and GE. I will always be gratetful to them for all they did and how FUN they made it all. Thankyou D & S!!!! We love ya!

          Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Reply
  chooseamerica says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Fellow Patriots! Get ready for a marvelous week of rallies with our VSGDJT.

    https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/

    God bless him and keep him safe.

    Reply
    Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Whoo hoo! and even another (almost) “Midnight (ET) Party Rally” on the last night before election day….one week from tonight (Monday here in California)…whoo hoo.

      Remember that Midnight rally that Candidate Trump did in Nov 2016? ……after doing the 3 daytime rallies that day. What a day that was….trying to keep up with Candidate Trump from our armchairs and bags of popcorn and covfefe ice cream. Amazing!
      What an enchanted night that Midnight Rally was for all of us. One week from tonight (Monday here in California)

      Reply
    Deplore Able says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

      If you study the location of these rallies, it seems PDJT is concentrating on Senate races rather than House races. FL x 2, MO x 2, WV, IN x 2, MT, OH, all have key Senate races.

      Why is PDJT concentrating on Senate races? Keeping the Senate majority seems in the bag at this point. Maybe PDJT thinks it is possible to get filibuster proof 60 Senate seats?

      Why not concentrate on House races? Is maintaining a majority in the House a lost cause? It doesn’t seem so. There are enough House races that seem close that one would think PDJT would rather concentrate on keeping the House majority rather than spending so much effort picking up extra Senate seats. Maybe PDJT is convinced that the House majority will be maintained. That would explain the extra time spent seeking 60 in the Senate. I hope so.

      Like

      rbrtsmth says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:10 am

        I feel that the variability in the races is all on the upside for Trump.

        I don’t say Republicans because Trump is fueling this whole election cycle. People now know he is not a madman, unhinged, or crazy – just the best advocate for citizens in the Oval Office there could be.

        Reply
      phoenixRising says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:10 am

        Yes, GOP will maintain control of House, and win some seats to boot.
        It is imperative to have 60 votes in the Senate… many of his nominations are still held up,
        not just judicial, but ambassadorships, and most importantly, cabinet appointments… and DoJ etc. To move forward on corruption arrests, POTUS needs maj in the Senate….

        Reply
      Deplorable_Infidel says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:14 am

        “Why not concentrate on House races?”

        Because Steve Bannon is doing those.

        Reply
      Grandma Covfefe says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:15 am

        I pray so, too.

        Reply
      trishinsouthernillinois says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:27 am

        Saturday’s rally was for REPRESENTATIVE Mike Bost, 12th congressional district, Illinois.

        KFVS12 one of our local news stations here in southern Illinois (they’re out of Cape Girardeau, Mo across river from us) interviewed president TRUMP after the rally in Murphysboro Illinois on Saturday. This interview aired tonight.
        http://www.kfvs12.com/video/2018/10/29/full-exclusive-interview-with-pres-trump-murphysboro-il/ it’s about 10mins long.
        I just saw on their website, that president TRUMP IS coming to Cape Girardeau on Monday, November 5th @9pm!

        Reply
  Harry Lime says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    These people are sick. Seriously? Marsha Blackburn calls for a moment of silence for the victims of the synagogue shooting and that’s when leftist scum choose to scream at the top of their lungs calling her a white supremacist? These monsters and the demons they support can never be allowed to hold positions of power again! Please VOTE and bring plenty of friends and family!

    Reply
  phoenixRising says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    THREAD — click on tweet

    Reply
    Shanna Gruen says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

      It’s a nice thought, but in reality we have to accept that Hillary will never be held accountable for her actions. We are far better focusing on what we can change than to live with false hopes of things that will never be allowed to happen. The political cost to do it would destroy any chance of ever getting any other things done during the president’s time in office. Far better to support him focusing on things that can be done and use the political capital wisely to have a greater impact for the future of the country.

      Reply
    NebraskaFilly says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:56 am

      No…….just…..no.

      Reply
    Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:25 am

      I love The__Donald”s great sense of humor.
      And even more fun to see her get dragged again and losing more of her shoes.

      Reply
    Amy2 says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Joe, you’re the freak. You just used the old label that Jews make good bankers? Dude, seriously??!

      Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Oh good. Now the Dems are gonna come out and openly support the Globalists.

      Hope that’s really gonna be their next ploy. Even some pretty Lefty young nephews are starting to disparage the Globalists. I was shocked to hear it. Gobsmacked.

      Reply
    phoenixRising says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:59 am

      This is EVIL… Joe is manipulating, twisting… suggesting Globalistsis dog whistle for Jews… that is a LIE.
      Globalists want to turn the globe into one huge plantation, no boundaries. Globalists are Deep State.
      Joe is evil…
      POTUS is using the term Globalists to attack Deep State. Joe knows that. POTUS is America FIRST… then the world. POTUS has taken the label Nationalist, as opposed to Globalist.

      We must be over the target… considering all the flak.

      Reply
      phoenixRising says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

        But I failed to mention…
        Freaks? Who the hey is Joe calling freaks? Black conservatives? Ohhh Joe…
        Candace is going to wipe the floor w/ you over that one… I can’t wait…

        Wait Joe, ’til she adds your name to that list…

        Reply
      R.Shanker says:
        October 30, 2018 at 1:15 am

        “Globalist” is just a different name for Imperial or Empire. It basically is a scheme where the EU runs Europe, the US provides air cover and bombs anyone who steps out of line.
        It is a destructive ideology that has now run its course – kinda like the British Empire did in the 1940s. Its over.
        There were many many people who made ungodly amounts of money and millions more who had lucrative careers based on this violent ideology. Thats why we see this vicious reaction from the globalist media.
        I voted for DJT because I was confident that he saw the evil in that whole scheme. All the destruction and wanton killing . He plans to end it. And as long as he is on that path – he has my support.

        Reply
    rbrtsmth says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:06 am

      Joe had a short political career when people decided he wasn’t worth listening to in his office.

      Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Think BayBrotha is another Californian. Many many black Californians #WalkingAway:

    Reply
  kinthenorthwest says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Just a few musings that do seem to be a bit off. Twitter posting of the discrepancies with the Democratic bomb guy are getting accounts suspended. I
    Also heard that GAB was hit hard and is down.
    A few friends of mine got suspended from FB for posting some Trump stuff–I’m talking mild Trump stuff.
    Something is up guys and we have a big vote being revealed tomorrow. For those who haven’t voted yet please please vote

    Reply
  MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:40 am

    If I were Andrew Gillum, I’d be worried now. Because Trump seems like he wants to knock your poll numbers down and the spotlight is likely to get much more uncomfortable soon.

    Very much hoping that Trump will continue to work to help make sure DeSantis gets elected at Florida’s next governor. Gillum can’t stand the scrutiny, so keep the attention focused on him.

    Reply
    sunnydaze says:
      October 30, 2018 at 12:46 am

      Gillum would be an absolute disaster for FL. ugh. GOVERNOR, of all things.

      I get so happy when I see yet another #WalkAway post from a FL. peep who’s voting straight Red down here. (There are a LOT of them!)

      Florida needs to turn Solid Red. No more of this “Purple” crap.

      Reply
      MakeAmericaGreat says:
        October 30, 2018 at 12:55 am

        It’s not going to be an easy race. Blacks are tilting heavily towards Gillum, as you would expect. Obama is coming down to help push his own brand of divisiveness to aid Gillum.

        Still, we just need the win. Even if it’s by 1000 votes. Gillum needs to go, and we need Florida in GOP hands for 2020.

        Trump seems focused on this task. Very happy for that. Gillum is a joke, and the sooner the voters are told that the better.

        Yep, we need Red Florida all the way.

        Reply
        Sentient says:
          October 30, 2018 at 1:03 am

          Even the Failing New York Times said today that Gillum would be the most liberal governor in the country. Florida – a state with no income tax – is not going to elect the most liberal governor in the country.

          Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Reply
  Peoria Jones says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Matt Drudge doesn’t speak out often, but he’s obviously perturbed. Apparently the Faux bimbos got under his skin by doing their usual giggly thing when discussing terror, as prompted by all those deaths at the synagogue.

    Maybe not the best article, but the link below provides Drudge’s tweets in response, and the preternaturally radiant teeth shots of the insensitive Faux babes. At this point, does anyone really think FauxNooz is doing any favors for Conservatism?

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/10/29/matt-drudge-criticizes-fox-news-panel-for-laughing-during-terror-segment-check-your-soul-in-the-makeup-chair/

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Reply
  Do Stop Thinking About Tomorrow says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Buckle up Boys! It going to be a wild week.

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:53 am

    “Michigan’s Great Race” 

    The Senate race in Michigan is a race worth watching.

    The left’s career politician, Debbie Stabenow, is watching her Republican opponent, John James gaining ground.

    John James graduated from West Point. He was a decorated helicopter pilot and an 8-year Army veteran and captain during the Iraq war. He then went on to earn an MBA from the University of Michigan and has run a business that produced 100 jobs. He’s a talented public speaker who wants to help make America great again. President Trump endorsed him, but the GOP’s support has been lackluster for some reason. Perhaps because they don’t think he has a chance.

    James is a brilliant young man. His character is sterling. He comes from a stellar family who worked hard to achieve success. None received ‘free stuff.’ What they have was achieved by merit. James merits getting elected to the U.S. Senate.

    —Ben Garrison

    Reply
  SR says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Any thoughts?

    Reply
  Tiffthis says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:02 am

    I’m really upset obama keeps following PDJT on the campaign trail. Even if he can barely attract flies to see him, why is he out there? He needs to stay home.

    Reply
    SR says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:08 am

      He is scared what is coming if both house are controlled by MAGA republicans. After this win PTrump would be fully controlled of GOP. Mueller investigation is also winding in few weeks after midterm.!

      Reply
    phoenixRising says:
      October 30, 2018 at 1:24 am

      ValJar told him to go.
      Soros told ValJar to tell him …
      Deep State told Soros to tell ValJar…

      Reply
  joeknuckles says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

    The exposure of Joseph Mifsud as an FBI asset not only proves that the FBI has no evidence of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia, it also proves that the FBI knew there was no evidence to be found, which is why they felt the need to produce some fake evidence by having Mifsud frame Popadoofus.

    Reply
  Raffaella says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Reply
  blondegator says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Must see interview with Tucker Carlson. (And I have to add it is the most delightful thing I’ve watched in ages, two people who can converse in whole sentences, without any word salad fillers, excellent questions asked and answered).

    Reply
  sunnydaze says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:20 am

    This wonderful man is a Pastor in Harrisburg, PA.

    Reply
  R.Shanker says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:25

    DJT has played the game brilliantly. Imagine if he had reacted in anger and gone after all the collusion and other nonsense 2 years ago? versus 2 weeks from now !!
    He knew that he would need unassailable political power to actually do this. And over that time all this information dribbling out – its like gut punches weakening the opponent. You dont go for a knockout in the first round. You dont try to checkmate in 5 moves . Thats for amateurs.

    Reply
  36. Harry Lime says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The lovely Stacey Dash at the WalkAway March;

    Reply
  37. Citizen 817 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Reply

