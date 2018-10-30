Ground Reports – 2018 Midterm Election

In the past several election cycles CTH has posted ‘Ground Report- Open Discussion’ threads to review perspectives of ground reports from your state, city and neighborhood. ‘Ground Reports’ are a valuable resource to gauge the non-quantifiable elements around elections; they are often quite insightful.
Many states are currently in the process of early voting. If you have a ground report you would like to share, please use the comment section below to provide your perspective.
Additionally, there are often obscure events that can help identify voting trends and possibilities; so don’t limit your review to traditional perspectives. Sentiments and senses are also very useful. What do you sense? What is going on in/around your town and location? Good or bad; positive or negative; what do you see happening?
Senator Gram said to Hannity, “if you give me 30 secs” 🙂
“If your a REPUBLICSN, and your not enthused about voting in the midterms, your legally DEAD!”
Also said ALL REPUBLICANS, even vegetarian republicans, lol
And, graham shut up, a lot, and let the guy he’s campaigning with have the spotlite.
Graham may be a snake on amnesty, but he’s a class act,..funny, like huckabee sr., too.
I am a vegetarian Republican, thank you!
Vegetarian 41 years. Republican 6 years.
Interesting that Graham reiterated the talking points with the Mexican ambassador–we will help them solve the issues of the “Triangle” countries (e.g. Honduras, Guatemala and?). “Pres. Trump will be a good ally” says Graham. LG says that the Mexicans watch Fox News. So diplomacy on cable news?
And El Salvador
Graham and DeWine look absolutely GLEEFUL.
Wondering what we’re missing … 🤔
Alcohol?
They are called INTERNALS, and they are ecstatic. Damn near chortling!
Bouyant? Like a coupla kids waiting for momma and daddy to come downstairs so they open those presents under the tree?
Dutch, I know you’re right…wish we could peek over some shoulders and see those polls they are looking at.
Sundance!!! Can you do a thread on internals? Just the nuts and bolts and why campaigns hold those cards or show their hands?
I just went through this thread a few minutes ago. See https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1057314052291092480.html (Baba97 @Baba9773) This talks about early voting and basically the numbers are coming up bigger for Republicans than even 2016.
All sorts of things are coming up on these caravans headed our way. The First caravan is losing people on the way. Some have taken the Mexican asylum, but more have refused & are headed here. Their asylum claims now don’t have to be honored since they had a chance to claim asylum in Mexico. Caravan 2, like Caravan 1, has broken thru gates. Some in Caravan 2 are carrying guns and/or molotov cocktails. Guards have been shot and/or rocks thrown at them. One Honduran is dead; 2 more were arrested in Guatemala and deported back to Honduras. I guess another 3 caravans are also underway. The majority in the 1st 2 caravans are men, not women & children.
If VP Pence was correct that Venezuela is behind these caravans, that would mean Russia & China are involved, as Venezuela has no money to support organization efforts. It is clear that both Soros and the UN are also involved in the organization and funding of these caravans.
See https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1057078860720803840.html – another Baba thread
You nailed it in 2016 Sundance! I note you’ve not been quite as….”Vocal” this election cycle!
I look forward to your observations!
Always looking for those trip wires.
The tripwires ain’t what they used to be…
Keep it up, don’t give Democrats anything:
Now there is something the Bernie Sanders crowd has experience with.
Democrat ALERT:
“Dive, Dive, Dive!”
Got home from my weekly bible study. General consensus is the Red Wave is real.
we are united…
Just early Voted today in Texas. The polling place was fairly quiet with only one other person voting while I was. We live in a fairly conservative area, but since we early vote at a school there were lots of Beto bumper stickers in the lot (makes me shudder what kind of people are teaching our children). Not sure how that bodes for a Republican victory, I guess we need to see how early voting is fairing for turnout. I do not know anyone who is not going to vote and everyone I know is pretty conservative. I do have a Mechanic who is a Bernie guy, so I should see how he is feeling these days.
I’m in Frisco, affluent north Dallas suburb. Tried going to early voting location twice and can never find parking! Always jam-packed…
Steady flow in Weatherford, TX, a “bedroom” community west of Fort Worth. Lines were short last Monday, but there was a steady flow about 9 AM. More BETO signs than CRUZ, I gotta wonder if the D’s paid some low life people to plant those signs. At the same time, this county went 89% R in the past.
LikeLiked by 3 people
On bumper stickers: In North Texas the left always wins the bumper sticker war. I see far greater saturation in traffic of left leaning stickers during every election cycle. If I were experiencing confirmation bias I would expect that the reverse would be true.
That said, even with all these Beto stickers everywhere – and Betomania is real – I’m seeing less stickers overall than I did during 2016. As an FYI, when I talk about sticker count, I count 1 sticker per car per driver, so those Priuses and VW’s that have a dozen or more plastered all over their paint job only get counted by me as “1”. I don’t give extra credit for you ruining your car’s resale value.
My on the ground feel is that Cruz is going to completely and utterly stomp Beto in an embarrassing landslide. Polling seems to be saying the same. The media will quietly ignore the fact of Beto’s electoral humiliation, but I think on election night they’ll have plenty of beers to cry in…
“what kind of people are teaching our children”
Roughly half of Millenniels favor socialism, but they cannot define it.
More excited then 2016. More people want to be on the winning team! Trump is exposing all the crazy dumicrooks. They lost the union tradesmen.
Predictions are difficult to make. Especially about the future.
– Yogi Berra
No one goes there anymore, it’s just too crowded.
– Y Berra
Here in Texas, EVERYONE talking and calling into the AM radio station (including Rush) thought the “magabomber” was a Dim plot.
Then Stickervan gave a solid visual, and most quieted, while some dug into the temporary nature of his “Trump-love”.
The goal was achieved. Outrage over Kavanaugh was forgotten. Or, at least, minimized. But, I think early voting has made all this, and any further surprises, a moot point.
Its ONE week away.
MAGA rally’s will assist with focus…Get Out The Vote!
LikeLiked by 3 people
BEFORE switching the #WalkAway votes from D to R.
(No Dem #WalkAway will take the existential risk of publicly changing registration)
When democrats comer to a cliff in the road, they should take it.
– Yogi Berra
Remember this in 2016?
Its happening again now. Walk away from the dimms, blexit that plantation, and set your sights for a glorious MAGA 2019.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yup. Wore my MAGA hat while voting.
One of my favorite clips! Thanks for posting it!
In Eastern WI we’ll be visited by VP Pence and Gov Walker on Saturday. Both well liked in this part of the state. Minneapolis/St. Paul media influence is very present but for most part most cheeseheads know the Twin City media is not worth paying attention to. Go Gov Walker, Leah Vukmir and Rep. Sean Duffy!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
What I see in a suburb north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania . . . and on driving around the area.
Last week, I posted that there were few or no signs anywhere for Republican Senator Lou Barletta or for Republican Representative Rothfus.
But this week, signs for Senator Barletta have begun to appear; and signs for Representative Rothfus are everywhere.
I have also received two mailings from the Rothfus campaign.
And signs for republican Governor Wagner are showing up suddenly, too.
The stealth republicans in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania seem to have awakened at the last minute.
But the republican areas of Pennsylvania will need to vote big to counteract Pittsburgh and Philadelphia!
Vote!
Live in small town suburb of DFW Tx area..This is the first year I have ever seen political signs in neighborhood yards in 13 years. It’s about equal between beta and Ted. This has been a very conservative area large majority republican so, I was extremely surprise and displeased to see beta yard signs this year.
FWIW: Up here in Montana….
‘ol Tester is getting worried as I see it…
There have been multiple poll calls here at the base camp – and, they don’t sound happy as soon as I bury Tester for their score card… (I should mention we live near one of his strong holds, ie: Butte, MT….what a bunch of dweebs).
AND…Tester’s bunch have been on e-mail 2 or 3 times per day…asking for money…this is getting old.
He, Tester, is claiming a 4-5-6 point lead according to which message you read…with something around 4.5 pts up for grabs/errors… I don’t think these are accurate at all… Tester is a FAT SLOB that only comes out of his Dem cave for maybe 10 mo out of 6 years…he votes in lock step with Chucky and the old hag…yet, he thinks his ____ don’t stink here at home…. He sure never has pushed back from any hog feeding from those K-Street types…they fund his life style back there thinking we don’t know it…
Waiting and praying for next Tuesday to see this slug flushed away by the real crimson tide…
Check-6
Many seats will be close call but Dims brings hidden votes which somehow missed/lost from counting at last moment and change the results.
And in some states, such as Washington, the GOPe faction brings “hidden votes” which “at the last moment change the results.” Over and over again. The “anointed, liberal R party candidate” in the primary, suddenly has a last minute influx of votes knocking out the true conservative candidate.
“And it’s a hard rain’s gonna fall!”
In southwest WA incumbent R Jaime Beutler should have been a shoe in. She has done well and most people like her. But D Carolyn Long has moved over from OR, got an address in WA, and is throwing what seems to me alot more money into the campaign. I’m not liking the looks of things. But that’s just a feeling. Could be way more ads for Long that makes me think that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. I’m looking at my local Lewis County paper of record; The Chronicle, and the Progressive Leftist are flooding the letters to the editor with Pro Carolyn Long letters. Long has A LOT of outside (Portland) $$$ backing her.
Dino Rossi, in WA 8th District, is also up against a big push of outside $$$.
I was up in Bellevue/Issaquah this past weekend and saw TONS of Democrat Kim Schrier signs near Cougar Mtn.
The Progs are spending TONS of $$$ in these two districts here in WA:
https://www.king5.com/article/news/politics/washingtons-8th-district-one-of-costliest-us-races-tops-25-million-in-spending/281-609292919
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tell ya what, the Gorton wing of the “republican” party in Washington doesn’t give a damn whether Dino or Kim wins … Dino is campaigning on “working across the aisle.” Dino, if you dig deep enough, is more than sketchy on core conservative matters. (Yes, he was cheated out of the governorship, we all acknowledge that.) It is all one to them, they win either way.
‘Cept, we are now in the TRUMP era, on TRUMP time, and mebee, jus’ mebee, Dino might be turned if he wins, and might, just might, somewhat mitigate the record of his predecessor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Grassroots conservatives don’t like Jaime…”open borders, uniParty” Jaime. I hope she wins, for the same reason I voted for Rs I would not have in the past: my president asked for more Rs, and I trust the poor/bad/corrupt (Cathy in the 5th anyone?????) ones will be gone before 2020.
Ratings: US Chamber of Congress: 95%
LikeLiked by 3 people
PS Missed Votes
From Jan 2011 to Sep 2018, Herrera Beutler missed 645 of 5,260 roll call votes, which is 12.3%. This is much worse than the median of 2.4% among the lifetime records of representatives currently serving. The chart below reports missed votes over time.
Source: https://www.govtrack.us/congress/members/jaime_herrera_beutler/412486
As I pointed out in the first Ground Reports thread, yes, Bloomburg (sp?) was just thrown big money into the WA-8th to try and flip that “safe” R seat…but the “Rs” who kept Sheriff Dave Reichert (D in R clothing) in power for way too long, don’t look past the label.
This year, dedicated patriots can live with that attitude, for obvious reasons.
Liberty grassroots folks never supported Reichert and never forgot his slap in the face of Ron Paul delegates at the 2008 Washington State Republican convention, when he declared the traitor McCain, the GOP nominee before the national convention (violation of rules) when Ron Paul delegates numbered 40% of Washington’s convention delegates and had the numbers to overthrow the corrupt WA GOP. By open cheating, Reichert’s sort of “republicans” sent the state’s delegates to national for McCain.
Once again, we wonder why Sheriff Dave decided not to run again…
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I live in Arizona. A DNC canvasser came to the door today. I have never seen anyone out in this area before. Certainly no one came buy at any point during the 2016 elections.
The canvasser asked for a woman by name. Said woman hasn’t lived in this residence in 7+ years. I told her that, and she went on her way, crossing a name off her list on her clipboard.
This tells me that the Dems are desperate for voters. No one has ever come by here before. They are also working from very old info. This implies a lack of contact and organization. I could be wrong, but I take this as a very good sign for the elections here in the South West.
However, she may be trolling for anyone not planning to vote as a ballot-box stuffing opportunity.
Interesting that the “voter name” on her sheet is 7 years old. Also interesting that she was using clipboard and not software.
Having worked with grassroots software in 2012 (Romney) and this year I find the accuracy and utility of the database is MUCH improved. But there are still misses; amazing how many actual addresses are not in the software at all. The request is for canvassers to not only discuss how the householder(s) will vote/have voted but also to confirm names and other details. In practice, if someone answers the door and is willing to talk, I focus ONLY on asking for a Straight R vote. Most people don’t want to devote more time than that.
Post election I plan to discuss this issue with my contacts here….not sure how well the feedback will be heard.
IMHO, even decent GOTV efforts could use a lot of improvement. Do other on-the-ground Treepers agree?
Hi all. I worked as a poll watcher in Henderson Nevada yesterday from noon to three at the Albertson’s on South Stephanie Street. Six people working the verification process and 22 voting booths. It was constantly busy and rarely were any of the 22 booths not in use. Struck up a conversation with another observer there. Barry is a Vietnam Vet and former data/tech executive. We danced around it for a while but eventually realized we were both Trump supporters. In our conversation he almost convinced me that the all electronic voting system here in NV is better than the paper ballot system used in Santa Clara CA which I fled in June. But I still like the idea of paper ballots for back ups.
I also mentioned to him how easy I thought it would be for one person to vote under multiple names at different locations. Barry was/is certain that can’t happen but I’m not so sure. Again, what I witnessed a well oiled machine, at least from my vantage point.
Since the Albertson’s is very close to my apartment, I was able to drive by it three different times today and it was much busier than. I’ve been told that Henderson leans republican so I hope that is a good sign.
Lastly, the political spending here is off the charts. Mailings, radio and TV advertising beats anything I’ve seen before by at least a factor of four.
Good night and good luck.
The problem with electronic machines is that there is no way to verify that the voters actually cast the votes reported by the machine.
I was listening to the radio today and Mia Love condemned Trump’s move to end anchor babies. Both my kids solid Trup supporters voted for the D because he supports medical marijuana and policy wise is more conservative than Mia overall. She is 100% uniparty and lost her debate by a landslide. I was horrified by her debate performance. She had memorized answers she would use to change the subject and not answer the question asked. McAdams wiped the floor with her and had more spine and character. Her district elected the state legislator repeatedly who was trying to get the legislature to move on medical marijuana. She may lose her seat and it will be very close. She is not really campaigning, she is acting as if it is a done deal. I thinl many R’s will just stay home.
LikeLike
how can a d ever be more conservative policywise even than mia love? thats not likely other than lying which is silly to vote for a dem who just lies about what they will do
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knocked about 50 doors this evening in CA 48 tonight talking to registered Republicans. While 95% were excited about voting (Most had already voted for Dana) a couple had flipped to the dark side. This bothers me as we are looking at early voting trending up for R’s but that may contain some flipperooskis. We out number commies in this district but the Independent vote is sizeable.
The Independents are the real wild card in this election
The reason I can’t go door knocking, is because if one of the registered Republicans told me they were voting for the other guy, my response would be “What? Are you a moron?”
and then I would get kicked off the campaign.
The SANS Institute NewsBites included a link to SC Magazine’s Election Coverage:
“SC Magazine’s Election Coverage includes state by state reports that look at each state’s struggles and successes as well as how they are spending federal funds earmarked for election security. In the ZDNet story, DHS Under Secretary for National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) Christopher Krebs observes that the plethora of free election security tools and services offered has overwhelmed and confused some state and local election officials. Krebs suggested that in the future, the offerings could be made available through DHS, which could help clarify what the tools are and how they can be used.”
http://www.scmagazine.com/home/security-news/government-and-defense/election-coverage/
Please keep an eye on the reports here and stay versed on cybersecurity + election stories. Even if you don’t consider yourself a “security person” you’ll be far more informed than average, and in a better position to speak with expert knowledge than any talking heads on television. In the context of journalistic coverage of an election, an “expert” is simply someone who is informed on a particular subject matter. Don’t sell yourself short just because you don’t feel like you have a “college degree” or “aren’t qualified” – because you are already qualified enough to testify before any representative legislative body. Inform yourself, and if someone spouts off false information, at that point you have a duty as a qualified informed expert to issue correctives and informed opinions. This can be letters to the editor, comments on posts, or email notices sent to a producer.
My apologies, I forgot to include the link to the ZDnet story:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/dhs-election-officials-inundated-confused-by-free-cyber-security-offerings/
Essentially, there has been a plethora of private sector IT security companies offering free training and services to election officials. There are a number of problems with this, not the least of which is that elections officials are not typically trained in cybersecurity, so it is difficult if not impossible for them to determine which training and resources are valuable and which are frankly a waste of their time.
From New Mexico: Dem Martin Heinrich will be re-elected as dope head Gary Johnson entered the race as a Libertarian spoiler; 1st District open seat: Dem Deb Haaland, the alleged “first Native American woman” to be elected to Congress who is half Norwegian stands a chance of being upset by a far superior debater, Janice Arnold-Jones; 2nd District open seat: Dem Xociatl Torres Small, an gun-toting Ocasio-Cortez clone, as a chance to upset a Republican who was caught up in a corruption scandal. The district has been GOP for 32 of the past 34 years (lost briefly in 2008) and the GOP challenged scored a primary win over much better candidate, likely due to crossover voting. 3rd District: easy win for DCCC chair Ben Ray Lujan so he can continue funding anti-Semitic Democrats.
What about Arizona? Is it true that nutty Dem woman has the lead?
LikeLike
No one knows. Polls are all over the place. I will not be surprised if the Dems win that one. I didn’t vote for McSally in the primary. I don’t dislike her, but I’m not super impressed with her either. I don’t know if she’ll be able to prevail over Sinema, whom the Dems are all 100% behind.
Not too long ago the state police union un-endorsed Sinema. Why they had ever endorsed her, I don’t know, but they did pull it back. I’m not sure how much of an effect that will have either. Election night will be very interesting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you seen this?
Project Veritas Captures What Far-Left Kyrsten Sinema Really Believes
http://www.independentsentinel.com/project-veritas-captures-what-far-left-sinema-really-believes/
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you like President Trumps MAGA agenda then you either vote R (McSally) or you fail to support MAGA. PDJT didn’t ask us to “like” the Republican candidate; he asked us to vote for them. It’s a simple request. The time to cherry pick the candidate is in the Primary. We are beyond that. No more excuses.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Couldn’t agree with you more!!!
Our state of Georgia has a socialist black woman opposing a white male republican for governor. Most of what i am hearing and seeing and reading from the black community is that they appear to be supporting and voting along racial lines without regards to the horrors of socialism. She is black and thats all that matters to them. Never mind the huge amouts of dark money from out of state. All they hear is free goods, down on police, bragging about voting multipme times, and bragging on convicted fellons yoting. When i read their politicall adds i notice they are very angry with the white republican canidate for trying to clean up voter rolls and purge them for irregularities in residence or cartoon names and addresses , obviously false. I would vote for the for the issues on a party platform over the male-female issues or over the race issue. Here we know who the racists are . They are all the blacks standing and shouting loudly for the black woman socislist preaching higher taxes and other poor, dangerous policies to keep from voting for any white, male republician who has good, sound, fiscal plans. Then they always try to accuse anyone else a rascist. It is obvious who the racists really are. If you will only vote for a candidate because she is black without looking at her platform then you are the racist. I would vote for a person who had a platform that made the most sense with sound fiscal policies, who supported laws and law enforcement no matter if she were any race, man or woman. Its a shame that some less informed voters can be lead so blindly to vote without checking the facts, or finding out where her monetary support is coming from, and how she plans so many free give aways. Who would want to live where there was no support for law and order. I doubt any of her followers have ever read Agenda 21, the democratic, markist playbook for destroying america. Her speaking blurbs all point to this. I pray all of the real racists wake up before election day and realize they have been fed a bag of lies and used it against them. Take a few minutes and read Agenda 21 to see if you recognize the words their candidates are throwing around.
SUSTANABILITY is a hot button word for taking people and making them live in cities and not allowing farmers or ranchers to live on their land and feed us. Offerring free goodies to the lower income folks and not letting them take jobs to get ahead is part of it. Keep you as virtual slaves. No laws. No police, no private ownership. Open borders. All thoze who plan to vote for the black woman Socialst/Markist should easily reassess her platform views and vote AGAINST her, that is if you are an independent thinker who likes to make their own decisions. George Soros money brings no good to anyone it touched. His stated goal is to destabalize our country and our money system and force open our borders. Look how thats going for England and other countries. Once he deztabilizes the currency he makes millions buying and trading currency, or thats how he made so much before. He sure didnt share his wealth with the poor then. Dont be lead down that socislis.markist path just thinki you sre just voting for a black woman over a white man. Be clear if you do that then you are voting for a socialist/markist/atheist wbo will ruin all that is good and holy in Georgia and in otherr states. May God lead you to vote for the things in a d if the Bible, not the Socialistt/markist/atheistic goals.
Florida and Georgia concern me greatly–
Me too, here in Florida.
Tonight a hijacked phone number was used by the DCCC to defeat our Nomorobo service, Within a minute of a robo-dialer being cutoff, the phone rang again and a cell phone number from a nearby part of our county appeared, rather than the tell-tale “Inbound call”.
The survey was a likely voter sort of thing with demographics and 2016 presidential vote choice thrown in for cross-tabulation purposes. The meaty questions of this 10 question survey involved how the respondent “felt”, the “impression” the candidates were making and for whom would one vote for congress and the senate. The survey required use of number keys to respond.
I have experience designing surveys, and this one struck me as a attempt to quickly judge the effectiveness of messaging between genders, age groups, education levels and 2016 presidential voters. But at this point it’s too late to make a second “impression”. Doesn’t matter how much money a campaign has. And it’s too late to quit overplaying one’s hand.
Despite the flood of democrat TV ads, radio spots, mailers, print ads, yard signs, billboards, bumper stickers and whatever else, I’m sensing weakness and desperation on the part of the democrats. All this money being spent and they’re not moving the needle in a meaningful way. If they WERE moving the needle, they’d be touting their insurmountable poll numbers to absurd lengths.
So folks…Are you reading, seeing or hearing about huge polling margins for democrat candidates, incumbent or challenger, in your districts or states?
I too have designed and manipulated call center scripts for outbound campaigns. I too am entertained by the numbering plan and the questions these philippino based call center agents reread to any connected called party.
I am prone to answer in the affirmative liberal democrat socialist left field.
The feeling of accomplishment is very rewarding!
I live in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sen. Ted Cruz & DJT, Jr. were met with a big turn out at his rally. “Beto Poncho” Robert Francis O’Rourke had a couple hundred people show up for his rally. Sen. Cruz is going to win in my area. My RINO congressman Mac Thornberry will win here also.The MSM keeps saying that it’s a tight race between Cruz & O’Rourke but I don’t think so. Cruz is surging.
Here in Silicon Valley, as is probably true across much of California, there are two big trends — the suppression of discourse and the manufacture of “consent”. The jungle primary is a major contributor to both. I’m seeing a bunch of yard signs for BS offices like county sheriff, but almost no major grassroots advertising for national or statewide offices. Mind you, this is not to say my mailbox isn’t filled with flyers EVERY DAY. There’s one guy running for County Supervisor, Don Rocha, who has hit us with his postcards six days a week for the past three weeks. Mind you, none of his postcards has anything like a cogent argument for voting for him or meaningful insight into his executive philosophy. Because of his “beat it into them” campaign, along with his “more dollars than sense” advertising strategy, I decided that I could not vote for this schmuck. Unfortunately, his opponent seems to be in the tank for public employee unions and socialists (BIRM). So, I’ll probably be doing a write-in for my neighbor’s dog.
I watch virtually no television, and we only answer our phone for known callers, so I’ve avoided most of the statewide hoopla…..and when I mention this to people, it seems like it’s getting more common. I used to be the type to respond to polls, but I now consider them to be enemy action, which means that people like me are likely to be undercounted.
My feeling is that the reason 2016 was such a shock to the Left was because the Right was dropping off the radar before the vote. My feeling for 2018 is that this trend has significantly accelerated.
Connected with someone on a special interest site who said she had been a lifelong registered Democrat in Arizona. Wanted to change party affiliations but, meanwhi!e, was voting straight Republican! Mainly because she caught wind that Hillary was thinking about running in the next election and it scared the proverbial crap out of her! Somehow, truth prevails. I’m so happy!
Was talking to some friends of mine in Michigan, They are smart. They do not talk about their politics. You will NEVER know what they think. But the reason they voted for Trump was because of immigration, i.e. the Wall. Expect Trump to deal with this caravan in a way to spark Republican turnout in Michigan and elsewhere. Expect John James to really jump up. He is the real deal for Michigan, and I suspect Michigan voters are seeing it. It will be historic, and it will reassure us that our President will protect the country.
Another thing is that Hannity thinks we will lose the House(as of today 10/30/2018). My solution:Trump needs to get involved at the grassroots level. He is spending too much time in the Senate and not enough time with the HOUSE races. Many of those House races where its a toss up are in states where he won. Anyway I hope Trump has the energy to pull this off. Obama has broken with protocol and is shadowing Trump. I hope that Trump, does not announce until a day before then just shows up. Lets see what the Obama does then?
He knows.The stars are alighning, so to speak. Time spent worrying and chasing your best guesses are, well…..
If Trump does not announce until the day before I predict this: Trump gets 7,000 people to show up.
Obama gets less than 1000 probably 500 if he is lucky.
No yard signs all highway “right of way” or business/street corner/intersection signs.
Includes signs for either party here in Va ,5th.
Stealthy change from past elections.
Realized I am one of the few who have a Denver Riggleman (R) sign in front of the farmhouse.
Carted off to the dumpsters some Cockburn right of way signs, I’d never touch a political sign in some ones yard but the others…meh! Lol.
Regarding bumper stickers: Here in the foothills west of Denver, specifically Evergreen/Conifer/Aspen Park/Morrison there haven’t been observed a plethora of either advocates. Meanwhile, along Colfax downtown, near the hospital and the natural grocers, liberal leaning stickers are observable.
My humble opinion? Those little tattooed, righteous OWS sons-o-bit*ches beaters drive east/west advocating democrat socialist stickers. No one round there would flinch.
BUT park thy auto with any TRUMP/PENCE, Gardner sticker EXPECTING to be keyed.
Yup, Denver & the People’s republic of Boulder sanctuaries too, are public toilet, needle dispensing, human wastelands.
Colorado is primarily RED: only the transplants and those with hands outstretched along “the corridor” of Ft Collins, Loveland, Westminster, Denver, Castle Rock to CO Springs (not the military bases) down to Pueblo act liberal.
