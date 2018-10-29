October 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #648

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 > 8 < 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
🌟 " For You, O Lord, will bless the righteous;
With favor You will surround him as with a shield. " Ps 5:12
-—————————————————————————-
**Pray**
— for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD.
— for Guardian Angels along our borders
— for invaders to turn around and go back home as President Trump asked.
— for our Military–protection and readiness
— for ongoing help for victims of Hurricanes Michael and Florence.
—————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no more."
— President Donald J. Trump — 🇺🇸
Amen Grandma…
Again, thank you for this nightly devotion… means so much to so many of us.
(Can’t believe it’s now 8 days!)
Me, neither. Hopefully it’ll go fast from this day forward. No More Dem Drama!
I posted this on another thread earlier today and had to do it here, too:
———————-
Instapundit.com
@instapundit
“The atmosphere of hate and division is largely the result of Democrats’ inability to admit they lost an election. It’s been a two-year nervous breakdown that would be hilarious if it weren’t so dangerous.”
————————–
May the Lord Bless you and everyone here in the Treehouse today.
Amen
Amen Amen Grandma!! Thank you.
Thank you so much for doing this for us! MUCH APPRECIATED!!!
Wacky Tom Steyer…lol Perfect name!
“…a crazed & stumbling lunatic…”
Ha ha. No chance for any misinterpretation. The President and his Twitter account are very powerful and highly complementary forces of truth and goodness that excel in delivering facts in real-time.
The lunatic leftists are going all out with their hate-speech to blame the President for the shooting in Pittsburgh.
According to the leftists, every word of the President’s which rubs them the wrong way is actually a “dog whistle”. >
Soros= Jews
Globalists = dirty Jews
Nationalist = white nationalist= Nazi
It’s sickening to hear these leftists spewing their hatred of Trump.
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2018/10/28/hollywood-blames-trump-and-his-supporters-for-synagogue-shooting/
As long as they keep losing bigly , I’m fine with it ! 🙂
Soros=Nazi collaborator
Globalists=Nazi collaborators
Isn’t Globalism as we now know it actually a form of fascism where the government is being used by corporatists to achieve manifold benefits and control of the resources of the countries within the “Globalistic Alliance”
– and like in “1984” words and concepts are turned inside out and upside-down –
for example, the “American Chamber of Commerce” is NOT interested in helping the Mom and Pop stores on Main Street in all the little towns and suburbs across the nation –
the C of C is actually working with corporatists and our own politicians as well as foreign lobbyists with the project of moving large chunks of our economy to foreign lands and then “Mom and Pop” have no customers . . . I wonder if they still have the Jaycees? Maybe the Jaycees are still going and could take over the CofC Globalists!
Nationalists=Americans Yearning to Breath Free and Remain Sovereign
Yes!!!!
Fake News, DemMSM whatever you want to call it has been absolutely the cause of all the violence against Trump and his supporters.
OMG, remember that woman who kicked her 7 yo son out the house for voting Trump at the faux elementary school election?
D*mn. That was so so sad and totally because that mom was absolutely brainwashed by CNN (and a creep, too, obviously).
I know there are a million examples, but that one really still bugs me. Felt so sorry for that little boy.
That little boy probably by now is joining BLEXIT and is teaching a lesson to that plantation mother. One doesnt elect family.
A pretty good video from a Latina. Pinpoints he breakaway moment as the San Jose rally. She tells a funny Jorge Ramos story when Trump threw him out from a press conference.
LikeLiked by 13 people
That was a powerful video.
Great video, good on you, excellent, clear commonsense reasoning. As the saying goes, ‘commonsense is not so common nowadays’ lol.
LikeLiked by 4 people
thank you so much for putting this up here – excellent
LikeLiked by 12 people
He is evil personified.
LikeLiked by 9 people
That he is….
Perfect label of Soros.
LikeLiked by 4 people
he is okay with massive and liberal amounts of money for abortions
he is okay with encouraging his mother to commit suicide
he is a creep, first of all, first and foremost –
a creep is not a mensch!
Therefore, by liberal logic, Israel is anti-Semitic. Who knew?
LikeLiked by 4 people
(shaking my head) Liberal Logic is Loco
Yup they can if your anti globalist your anti-Semitic as well ???????
This might be a sign…
Bears watching. I think there is an upcoming visit from Israel to Hungary…
Wow! Why don’t we do this here in the USA? If I was going to visit Europe now, I would spend my money on Hungary and Poland, for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scaramucci & Palin talk Trump’s blue collar presidency
(6:14)
LikeLiked by 10 people
Mooch and Governor Palin; where sleaze meets elegance.
SOLUTION to EXPANDING SOCIALIST WELFARE STATE
Set the MAXIMUM NUMBER of Federally-funded Welfare Recipients in each state, BASED on the AVERAGE PERCENTAGE of Citizens who are Federal Welfare Recipients in the 25 states with the lowest Percentage of Citizens on Welfare.
Suddenly states have a reason to …
• Incentivize Welfare Recipients to seek Jobs.
• Train Welfare Recipients for Job Openings with Shortfalls of Skilled Workers.
• Train Early-Release Prisoners for Jobs with Shortfalls of Skilled Workers.
• Incentivize Educators to prepare Students for Skills in Demand.
• Reduce their Taxes and Regulations smothering Entrepreneurs & Job Creation.
• End Sanctuary Magnets for Illegals that displace Citizen Workers.
• Reduce Welfare Fraud that creates THEIR Budget Deficits and Debt.
I like it, BKR.
Straightforward, common sense, and competitive states promotes seeking ‘best practices’.
I’d like to further see a limit on dependents living in one household.
Also, we should reduce the number of dependents one can claim for welfare and food assistance. Making more babies for federal money, when you can’t support the ones you have, should not be a career choice.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Jersey barriers ? Is this a Halloween prank?
LikeLike
Yes, only about 400-500 accepted the offer for work, housing, benefits to assist Mexico with infrastructure work in Chiapas. Perhaps a few more will peel off in Oaxaca if they get tired, but most are hanging on for the “riches” possible in USA
Just saw this:
“2,300 migrant children in Central American ‘caravan’ need protection, UNICEF says”
“A priority for UNHCR, which has mobilized extra staff and resources to help those making the journey in Mexico’s southern borderlands, is ensuring migrants are informed on their rights to asylum. In an agency video, a UNHCR protection associate said many migrants were simply unaware asylum was an option.”
https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/10/1024222
****
So the UN is mobilizing extra staff to help with the invasion. Time for another significant cut in US UN funding. Politically PDJT can’t just withdraw but he can slowly financially strangle the beast and enjoy the wailing and hand wringing.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tell them to be sure to wear their Blue Helmets so we can single them out for “special attention” once they get here.
1. Under UN regulations a “refugee” is obliged to settle in the first country granting him / her asylum.
2. Mexico has granted all the “refugees” from Honduras asylum — which they have refused.
3. Therefore these Honduran “refugees” are “refugees” no longer.
LikeLiked by 9 people
…and that makes them unwanted invaders.
And if the U.N. wants to dispatch additional personell to tje caravan, to insure that before it reaches the U.S. Mexico border, EVERY ‘caravaner’has been made aware,…I have NO problem with that!
That way, no one can say “Oh, but the poor ignorant migrants DIDN’T KNOW!”
Well, yes we did, the U.N. made,SURE they all knew the law, and that Mexico had assured them of refugee status.
So, NO ‘excuse’ for continueing.
I think a trap has been set. Trump probably told the Mexican President to offer these invaders asylum in Mexico knowing the majority will reject the offer. Now Trump can issue an Executive Order denying the invaders the use of asylum in the US since they failed to accept Mexico’s offer
“Second, it is already the law under 8 U.S. Code § 1158(a)(2)(A) that if a foreigner can reach a safe country after leaving their own country where they have a credible fear of persecution, then they cannot qualify for asylum in the United States unless the government determines it to be in the interests of the U.S.A. to grant them asylum.”
Read more at https://www.wnd.com/2018/10/memo-to-trump-how-to-stop-caravan-invasions/#cJmi1JmuGTBoEdGZ.99
He can withdraw from the UN any time he wants.
And those UN types who are “with” the caravan should be the first ones arrested.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get some General! 😎
SOLUTION to costly “MEDICARE for ALL” for DEMOCRAT SOCIALISTS
Pass a LEGISLATIVE PREREQUISITE that new Non-Defense Spending Programs CANNOT be ENACTED UNTIL they have been fully-funded in advance (below).
• Then pass a BUDGET REQUIREMENT that every increase in Non-Defense Spending be fully-funded at a 200% Annual Rate (the demonstrated federal cost-overrun rate, say for ObamaCare) through EARMARKED SEQUESTERED SAVINGS in the PREVIOUS BUDGET YEAR from ELIMINATING other Non-Defense Spending Programs in their entirety.
(😎 Same 2-for-1 program as the Trump REGULATORY CUTS)
• Then pass a DEBT-REDUCTION REQUIREMENT that SEQUESTERED SAVINGS be used to PAY DOWN the Federal Debt until the required annual savings rate has been reached AND the fully-funded Non-Defense Program has been enacted.
(😎 See how that puts Congress on the hook to CONTINUE Debt Repayment?)
• Then start eliminating EARMARKED Socialist Spending Programs (the ones Republicans-alone cannot eliminate) to accumulate the $4 Trillion Annual Funding of “MEDICARE for ALL”.
(😎 See how that works? … IMPOSE the PAIN to DELIVER the GAIN)
P.S. Keep it up until DEMOCRATS propose ENDING MEDICARE-for-ALL. 😳😱
P.P.S. Turn them down as HEARTLESS, and keep cutting Socialist Programs. 😆😎
Top it all off by confiscating every single commie’s assets, and add a 200% clawback to every sh/! head who stole from this country since 1812.
Done.
Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that the Democratic Bomber is no longer news…
Strange…
LikeLiked by 10 people
HIs lawyer basically said he was an idiot and too dumb to coordinate this bombing campaign.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even people on this site help the msm narrative by referring to him as a bomber. I’ve probably done it myself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was doing it for ease of exposition, but I’m guilty of that.
Let’s just call him “fake scary package guy”. We will all know who we are referring to.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ladies, if it’s your birthday and some guy comes into your office to deliver a package with wires sticking out all over it…run. Not because it’s gonna blow up, but because he’s probably going to start dancing and taking his clothes off. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the hours after his discovery, I heard a straight lady on a call in show say his facebook said, “Trump’s a Nazi. Let’s flip Florida. Then it disappeared!”
The fall guy was caught quickly and there have been hints by PDJT about those accomplices. Guess mam don’t want us to know who those accomplices.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are trying to keep it alive on mu local 11 PM news that regularly covers illegals throwing kids out windows or housefires from cooking on the floor.
Will probably tamp down soon.
Like I stated a few times, this “so called” bomber was a trap set for the Presidentto call it “Fake News”. After he did that, they would have set off a real bomb. Ten they would be screaming for his head.
Our President did not fall for it. So now the guy will just disappear.
They failed
LikeLiked by 4 people
And the local stories are actually more bizarre!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I wonder when Flynn will be free to speak his mind?
As much as we feel Mueller will wrap up… I could see him hanging around for years until someone terminates him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hear that Mueller and his pro-Hillary miscreants are now chasing Roger Stone with their next court date set for DEC 16.
So I wouldn’t look for his inquisition to “wrap up” anytime soon. And why would they with us fools paying their tab at like $450/hr Each?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, people keep saying it’ll wind up but that is rational thinking. He is there to be a pain in the ass and hope Trump slips up. And, btw, even if Trump were to get impeached he isn’t going anywhere.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are living their dream; trying to impeach the President, creating problems for his friends and associates, collaborating with the msm to throw another log on the fire when needed, and making megabucks via retainers and fees.
Life is good in the land of big cars and cigars.
No surprise there!
An El Salvadoran immigrant (legal!) says she was always conservative and just didn’t know it. These former Democrat used to be a monolithic voting block, but the two videos I posted show that this may certainly be in jeopardy now. Sure it’s Trump and his success that are pulling these people away, but once they see that can’t unsee, as we say around here.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thx for posting these #WalkAway testimonials, rbrt.
These two!!! 🙂 https://twitter.com/usminority/status/1056414394819731456
LikeLike
I fell into a rut where I started to obsess over some things, like THE CARAVAN, that we have no power over. So I need #Walkaway videos and other things to keep positive. These people are just seeing the light – however the election turns out.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most of the testimonials never make it to YT. They’re stuck on the “WalkAway OFFICIAL Campaign” FB page and harder to access and share.
And NONE of the written testimonials ever make it off the FB page. I love reading the written stuff. It’s frequently more powerful – and there are MANY more of them th/ the vids.
We need to keep in mind that for every person who comes forward, there are hundreds who do not.
The written testimonials are ALL voting straight Repub. this time. Any Repub in a “Blue State” who thinks Rs don’t have a chance this time around is a fool, IMO.
VOTE! Because these ex-Dems are depending on you!
Agree. There will be districts where everyone assumed it was ‘blue safe’ where we will win, others where it just being close will be a,shock to the system.
Remember Romney lost because 8 million Republican voters stayed home.
However, if they had ‘walkedaway’, and voted Dem, only would have needed 4 million, to have same effect.
There will be SOME Dems, who just stay home, but many two-fer walkaways, and they fundamentally change the dynamics in many races, and toss any metrics based on past performance into a cocked hat.
A good theme song for the Walk Away Movement.
Another inspirational speech from the #WalkAway March in D.C.
The USA will be Just.Fine. once these people’s voices get louder, loud enough to drown out the creepy Democrats and their Victim Mentality crap.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Some strange and interesting news tonite.
As always, thanks SD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The gift that keeps on giving
She just WON’T go away
Hillary Clinton Returns: ‘I’d Like to Be President’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/28/hillary-clinton-returns-id-like-to-be-president/
LikeLiked by 8 people
I just saw that on BB and could not stop laughing. Yes HRC run again…. LOL heavy lifting. LOL
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
She will run unless somebody puts stairs in her way, then she will stumble. She does stumble well!
LikeLiked by 5 people
stairs? someone asked for stairs?
LikeLiked by 4 people
…..Or this?
LikeLiked by 3 people
With ALL the $$$$$ that HER stole, you would think that she could afford better psychiatric care.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good one JoD. Snap!!!
Do it Hillary, do it!
Maybe this time around, her rallies can fill a Public Restroom.
Man, she is beyond delusional.
Now the debates will be twice as long because of the coughing.
She is really so far gone. She’s a joke and a curse at the same time and she hasn’t a clue.
the long knives will be out in the Kamala and Cory factions.
it ain’t doddering old white womens’ party no more
just ask Liz
Wow…Hillary must have found all her missing shoes…and now she’s running? LOL too funny….Crooked Hillary is hilarious.
Let’s throw in some hacking coughs while she’s at it.
Hillary is comedy gold, but the thought of her bringing that “horse face” daughter of hers along…….I know it is not polite..
But that Chelsea is on fugly woman…… dawg….
Oh, this makes me laugh! What a riot! I’m sure she would!!
According to The Hill, Fox Business Network [specifically Lou Dobbs’s show] will no longer book a guest who blamed the latest migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”
Judicial Watch head Chris Farrell, will no longer be booked on Fox Business Network or Fox News.
It is irresponsible to make comments for which you have no hard evidence. It is true, however, that Soros’s Open Society funds groups that support Pueblo sin Fronteras, a group helping the caravans. They led a group of their own in April.
Soros has been busy stirring the pot in Guatemala according to FIOA’d emails Judicial Watch has obtained. It’s not a conspiracy theory but there is no hard evidence yet.
http://www.independentsentinel.com/judicial-watch-exec-gets-permanently-booted-from-fox-business/
Ooops…another one to bite the dust, out of stupidity.
So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, bad night, FBN.
Citizen,did you happen to catch the Fox Nation program,the wife and I were at Burger King and I could only catch parts of what they were doing .This women was up there and talking and the crowd would start yelling USA,USA,than I could here her say something POTUS Trump said at a rally,and the crowd cheered.I think it was all to mock the president and the rally’s.Anyone with a idea,speak up.
Faux is all opinion, all the time, as long as the Murdoch spawn agree with the opinion. There’s nothing fair or balanced about it. Faux conservative.
A transplanted Brit. She says she’s political now whereas she was not before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Her written testimony posted on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/OFFICIALWalkAwayCampaign/permalink/2173219212697975/
This is the page that was shutdown for a few weeks leading up to the #WalkAway March.
Any official explanation that had any shred of credibility? I didn’t know that people wrote testimonials. I thought they were all videos.
No explanation that I heard.
It’s a much more powerful page than the other #WalkAway FB and Twitter sites tho- BECAUSE of the written testimonials and all the vids that never make it to YT.
Not sure why Brandon has so darn many different sites. A lot of people did not even know about that page.
Live now with Lookner:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Saw reports around 8 PM or so.
The latest Intellectual Froglegs is out!!!
Another good speech! Aisha Love from N.J.
Watching Levin interview Gingrich tonight. Fascinating so far. Gingrich says that Pres. Trump’s election was like an IED which has caused PTSD for the left. Then every morning, they wake up and see POTUS’s early AM tweets and it triggers them all over again–hence their hysteria. Terrific set of metaphors, I thought.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I didn’t agree with everything Newt offered, but it was an interesting interview.
Thx for posting the direct link, Marygrace
Gingrich predicting at least 57 Republican Senators, and predicting 204-229 R in House.
He’s wrong on the House numbers. No reason why we should lose there rather than gain. Typical negative talking points.
I can’t believe I left out a tidbit from the Murphysboro rally. Here’s what happened: a guy identified himself as a journalism student and wanted to interview me. He asked the basic questions like how many rallies I’ve been to, where I live and what did I expect to hear from the President. He wanted to know what was most important to me (draining the swamp) and my thoughts on our state. We talked about Illinois and our lack of fiscal sanity. We discussed short term discomfort for long term gain and people fleeing the state.
Then he asked about 2020.
Did you catch that? He asked me about 2020. NOT midterms. I started laughing. Head thrown back laughing. Knee slap laughing. He wasn’t sure what to say or do-just standing there with a pen and a pad. I said “dude, you blew right past the midterms….. the election in November, to ask me about 2020?!!” The poor guy looked like he wanted to hide under a rock and not come out till 2020. It’s over for them. He knows dems don’t stand a chance and that’s why he didn’t ask about midterms. I told him Trump has already been reelected. It doesn’t matter who they run against him.
Kinda felt sorry for him. He was not aware of his slip up till I pointed it out and he never regained his footing. He will never underestimate the deplorables again.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Great story. People know that Trump is a strong leader at the helm and people don’t like change. As you say, 2020 is a done deal already.
nice job, tusk
A Warning to FL Voters about the 2018 Ballot State Constitution Amendments
Earlier today, I posted a warning for FL voters that the FL 2018 Mid-Term ballot has deceptive and incomplete texts of the actual amendments we are voting on.
Now here in FL, they are making a big push during this critical Mid-Term election to pass a record number of state constitution amendments. What disturbs me is that NONE of the 13 proposed state constitutional amendments are defined on the ballot, only a deceptive summary. You can see by going to the Secretary of State site and downloading the constitutional amendment text in pdf form:
https://dos.myflorida.com/media/699824/constitutional-amendments-2018-general-election-english.pdf
That the microscopic size descriptions on the ballot, that I will need a magnifying glass to read in the voting booth, actually require 27 pages of legalese to define. Just about every one of them are being falsely presented on the ballot.
Some organizations are trying to get the word out like the NRA on amendment 13. Here is what they say:
Quote:
Constitutional Amendment 13 is a Trojan Horse
Amendment 13 to the Florida Constitution is being characterized as an amendment to end wagering (betting) on greyhound races in Florida, but it goes much further than that.
If Amendment 13 is passed, extreme animal rights organizations will have a new constitutional standard to challenge any and all activities they find objectionable. In short, many suspect their first action will be to immediately begin work to ban all hunting and fishing.
Amendment 13 includes the phrase:
“The humane treatment of animals is a fundamental value of the people of the State of Florida.” That language will not appear on the ballot BUT IT IS IN THE AMENDMENT.
Since reasonable people don’t want animals treated inhumanely, at first blush many Floridians would agree with that statement in general terms. However, there is a vast difference between what the public believes is “inhumane” and what animal rights extremists groups and their supporters would call “inhumane.”
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), is the lead organization pushing for Amendment 13’s passage. HSUS opposes hundreds of common and traditional activities involving animals because they claim they are “inhumane.”
In fact, the list of activities HSUS and other animal extremist organizations find objectionable is huge and includes hunting, fishing, farming, animal husbandry, marine parks and more. That’s what this is really about.
Those groups even claim that animals shouldn’t be owned as pets because it’s “inhumane.”(I don’t know about you, but some of the best friends I have ever had in my life are the four footed ones!!)
In short, Amendment 13 is not really about greyhound racing, it’s a front for much more.
Clearly the intent is to establish a legal foothold in the Florida Constitution that they can use to go after legitimate activities, like hunting, that they don’t like.
END QUOTE
So, FL voters, before you cast your ballot, go to the link and download the PDF. READ about each of these amendments. If you don’t understand it, VOTE AGAINST it! That is my policy.
The issues on this ballot are the biggest manipulation attempt to get D-Rat voters out that I have EVER seen. Most of the items on there are D-Rat nirvana. I am going to do everything I can to make sure the D-Rats and their billionaire enablers FAIL!!!!!
IMHO, there needs to be a major reform of the state constitutional amendment process. It is TOO EASY to get items on the ballot and too easy to change the most important document of the state. The left uses this to bypass the will of We the People just like they use activist judges to rule like dictators, violating the Constitution, to pass things that We the People do NOT want. They switched to this tactic due to those pesky peasants actually influencing their state elected officials. Make no mistake, the left looks upon We the People as dirt.
I haven’t early voted yet. I was going to on Monday but after seeing deception in the amendment summaries, I need to study these amendments. I am waiting until later in the week because some of the amendments might be good but it’s obvious that most of them, like #13 and #4 are BAD and I’m voting NO! They are even trying to get rid of some elected positions making them appointments so there is NO accountability to We the People. The scam is to make an amendment sound good in the summary but have wording in the actual amendment, like in #13, that opens the door to all sorts of lawsuits or manipulations by lefty groups. I intend to read the entire 27 pages before I go vote. These lefty attempts to legislate by MOB RULE and deception need to end!
I have the same policy: if I don’t understand it I vote no. So far so good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will take your advice for my state. If this is happening in one, it is probably happening in others.
Not smart to pick on the guys with all the guns
Always best to vote no if you don’t understand it!
It amazes me how much muck there is to sift through when voting in FL. I’ve never seen so many amendments, nor so carefully written to outright confuse. There should be a law, ha!
Haven’t voted yet — picked up the (Democrat) League of Women Voter guide at library – usually vote opposite whatever they recommend.
Default – NO on every ballot measure, after voting straight R..
Vote Republican For American Prosperity
Vote Democrat For Amerizuela
These electronic voting machines have got to go!
Get rid of them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
All the machines, nationwide, should be audited prior to their deployment to the booths. There is no excuse for this happening IMO. None. There has been plenty of time to ensure technical glitches and tampering cannot happen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Very good news
Winning!
How is his health? Didn’t he get stabbed by some crazy guy?
Gingrich (on Levin interview) is calling two Virginia races (07-Dave Bratt’s seat) and (10–Comstock seat) as bellwethers for whether the Republicans keep the House.
He is also saying that If R’s win either NJ Senate or MT Senate those are indications that we are winning in a romp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a VERY conservative call.
Bratt’s district was re-mandered by the left and it no longer favors him at all.
It’s expected he will lose it, so if he wins it would have to be a particularly bad democratic night.
This video show just how joyous Brazilians are over Bolsonaro’s victory. I’m not saying he’s perfect (seems far from it), and I hope he governs intelligently, but this explosion of euphoria is what happens when you feel you have been freed from living under left-wing policies after decades.
As far as the “dictatorship” remarks, I believe (someone correct me if I’m wrong) that Brazil has not had a right-wing president or government since 1989 or so. Thus, their framework for a “conservative” government, I think, is the dictatorship which ended in 1989. Think that’s what this quote above means, in context.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are obviously scared of him, all the news outlets are calling him “far right”. He was stabbed last month at an appearance. I guess that’s how the left operates these days, they call you names then they try to kill you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really??? I would never have guessed that! Hmmmmmm……so strange.
They certainly seem happy…and the military as well, seems happy about the win.
Apparently “dictatorship” doesn’t have the negative connotations there that it has here?
I think so, Wheatie. See my response to my own comment here (regarding dictatorship that ended in 1989).
WOW! Here is Martha McSally singing our National Anthem. It brought tears to me eyes. I sure hope she wins!
LikeLiked by 10 people
That was great!
Dawg…… that was very, very, good………nice legs also…….
Come on….. most of those Dem women are “cankeled” up…..
Nice to view and hear a good looking talented woman..😎
That was amazing! She’s got the right spirit to be a Senator! Good job!
New Intellectual Froglegs video.
I will try to embed it:
Red November – The Frogleg Election Spectacular [Intellectual Froglegs] from IntellectualFroglegs w Joe Dan on Vimeo.
.
If that doesn’t work…then here is the Link to it:
Wow…both links embedded. Weird.
Sorry for the duplication, I had no idea it would do that.
Double dose of Joe Dan G is always good for morale.
While watching this latest episode I found myself wondering from the beginning when the usual crude flatulence segment would come up. When it did (the uncle with the faulty pacemaker), I exited the video in a reflex of disgust.
SecDef Mattis is “moving equipment to the border” in advance of the arrival of the invading horde.
I wonder if some of these are being moved down there:
.
They have come up with a more compact version:
.
This video explains how these ADS devices work:
.
.
These things do not cause Injury.
They just give people a very uncomfortable sensation of heat on their skin.
LikeLike
I’m seeing reported 800 troops deployed to the border by Mattis. This in addition to +/- 1500 NG already there. And there are 10,000+ approaching the border. Am I missing something here do you think Wheatie? I suppose it depends what ‘equipment’ will also be deployed. The numbers don’t appear to match the problem.
The 800 deployed now could be the advance crews…with more to follow.
They haven’t said that 800 is all that will be sent.
They need to know ‘where’ to send them…and we don’t know yet where the horde will try to enter.
These ‘Heat Cannon’ things can sweep a huge crowd…at a distance.
This could be very effective in turning back the horde.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe that several in the group have stated that they are heading to Tijuana, when interviewed by reporters.
It will take them a lot longer to reach Tijuana.
That IS awesome. It seems perfect for what we most likely will be dealing with in the not too distant future, huh. I do hope we will be able to bring them to the border.
The fact hat it can penetrate window glass is great. Perhaps not with what we may be dealing with in this instance but just in general.
Something else that could be useful at the border, is the LRAD system:
.
We apparently have several of them, but it would take a lot of them to cover the entire border.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The media can make noise all they want, but the majority of the people Do Not Want this horde to be allowed in.
Hopefully we’ve got some operatives down there already, who can do things to slow them down…like disabling their trucks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he invader caravan I think has committed a major mistake. Mexican President offered these invaders asylum in Mexico. Trump probably had a hand in this offerknowing the majority will reject the offer. Now Trump can issue an Executive Order denying the invaders the use of asylum in the US since they failed to accept Mexico’s offer.
“[It] is already the law under 8 U.S. Code § 1158(a)(2)(A) that if a foreigner can reach a safe country after leaving their own country where they have a credible fear of persecution, then they cannot qualify for asylum in the United States unless the government determines it to be in the interests of the U.S.A. to grant them asylum.”
Read more at https://www.wnd.com/2018/10/memo-to-trump-how-to-stop-caravan-invasions/#cJmi1JmuGTBoEdGZ.99
It will take force to keep them out. I don’t see how it can be accomplished otherwise. Media frenzy on the horizon.
That is what the left is hoping for. A repeat of the “teddy bear and soccer ball debacle” of 2014. Or worse placing tanks on the border like Netanyahu is doing with Gaza. No, I think Trump is far more clever to fall into one of these scenarios.
They need to keep the press away from the US side of this confrontation.
Just a reminder of what’s in store if we are not motivated on NOV6
Still 5 points ahead of the 2016 split in affiliated early/postal voting in Florida and Nevada.
The ‘blue wave’ isn’t even a ripple yet.
