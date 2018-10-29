October 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #648

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

161 Responses to October 29th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #648

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 > 8 < 🇺🇸 🌟 🇺🇸 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.

    🌟 " For You, O Lord, will bless the righteous;
    With favor You will surround him as with a shield. " Ps 5:12
    -—————————————————————————-
    **Pray**
    — for protection for MAGA & Repubs candidates & their teams
    — that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail and all dead's votes to remain DEAD.
    — for Guardian Angels along our borders
    — for invaders to turn around and go back home as President Trump asked.
    — for our Military–protection and readiness
    — for ongoing help for victims of Hurricanes Michael and Florence.
    —————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no more."
    — President Donald J. Trump — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    • SouthernTrumpette says:
      October 29, 2018 at 12:40 am

      The lunatic leftists are going all out with their hate-speech to blame the President for the shooting in Pittsburgh.
      According to the leftists, every word of the President’s which rubs them the wrong way is actually a “dog whistle”. >
      Soros= Jews
      Globalists = dirty Jews
      Nationalist = white nationalist= Nazi

      It’s sickening to hear these leftists spewing their hatred of Trump.

      https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2018/10/28/hollywood-blames-trump-and-his-supporters-for-synagogue-shooting/

      • coveyouthband says:
        October 29, 2018 at 1:00 am

        As long as they keep losing bigly , I’m fine with it ! 🙂

      • suejeanne1 says:
        October 29, 2018 at 1:46 am

        Soros=Nazi collaborator

        Globalists=Nazi collaborators

        Isn’t Globalism as we now know it actually a form of fascism where the government is being used by corporatists to achieve manifold benefits and control of the resources of the countries within the “Globalistic Alliance”

        – and like in “1984” words and concepts are turned inside out and upside-down –

        for example, the “American Chamber of Commerce” is NOT interested in helping the Mom and Pop stores on Main Street in all the little towns and suburbs across the nation –

        the C of C is actually working with corporatists and our own politicians as well as foreign lobbyists with the project of moving large chunks of our economy to foreign lands and then “Mom and Pop” have no customers . . . I wonder if they still have the Jaycees? Maybe the Jaycees are still going and could take over the CofC Globalists!

        Nationalists=Americans Yearning to Breath Free and Remain Sovereign

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 29, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Yes!!!!

      Fake News, DemMSM whatever you want to call it has been absolutely the cause of all the violence against Trump and his supporters.

      OMG, remember that woman who kicked her 7 yo son out the house for voting Trump at the faux elementary school election?

      D*mn. That was so so sad and totally because that mom was absolutely brainwashed by CNN (and a creep, too, obviously).

      I know there are a million examples, but that one really still bugs me. Felt so sorry for that little boy.

  5. rbrtsmth says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    A pretty good video from a Latina. Pinpoints he breakaway moment as the San Jose rally. She tells a funny Jorge Ramos story when Trump threw him out from a press conference.

  6. kea says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Scaramucci & Palin talk Trump’s blue collar presidency
    (6:14)

  8. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

    SOLUTION to EXPANDING SOCIALIST WELFARE STATE

    Set the MAXIMUM NUMBER of Federally-funded Welfare Recipients in each state, BASED on the AVERAGE PERCENTAGE of Citizens who are Federal Welfare Recipients in the 25 states with the lowest Percentage of Citizens on Welfare.

    Suddenly states have a reason to …
    • Incentivize Welfare Recipients to seek Jobs.
    • Train Welfare Recipients for Job Openings with Shortfalls of Skilled Workers.
    • Train Early-Release Prisoners for Jobs with Shortfalls of Skilled Workers.
    • Incentivize Educators to prepare Students for Skills in Demand.
    • Reduce their Taxes and Regulations smothering Entrepreneurs & Job Creation.
    • End Sanctuary Magnets for Illegals that displace Citizen Workers.
    • Reduce Welfare Fraud that creates THEIR Budget Deficits and Debt.

    • Alison says:
      October 29, 2018 at 2:39 am

      I like it, BKR.

      Straightforward, common sense, and competitive states promotes seeking ‘best practices’.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 29, 2018 at 3:16 am

      I’d like to further see a limit on dependents living in one household.

      Also, we should reduce the number of dependents one can claim for welfare and food assistance. Making more babies for federal money, when you can’t support the ones you have, should not be a career choice.

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:23 am

  10. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    SOLUTION to costly “MEDICARE for ALL” for DEMOCRAT SOCIALISTS

    Pass a LEGISLATIVE PREREQUISITE that new Non-Defense Spending Programs CANNOT be ENACTED UNTIL they have been fully-funded in advance (below).

    • Then pass a BUDGET REQUIREMENT that every increase in Non-Defense Spending be fully-funded at a 200% Annual Rate (the demonstrated federal cost-overrun rate, say for ObamaCare) through EARMARKED SEQUESTERED SAVINGS in the PREVIOUS BUDGET YEAR from ELIMINATING other Non-Defense Spending Programs in their entirety.

    (😎 Same 2-for-1 program as the Trump REGULATORY CUTS)

    • Then pass a DEBT-REDUCTION REQUIREMENT that SEQUESTERED SAVINGS be used to PAY DOWN the Federal Debt until the required annual savings rate has been reached AND the fully-funded Non-Defense Program has been enacted.

    (😎 See how that puts Congress on the hook to CONTINUE Debt Repayment?)

    • Then start eliminating EARMARKED Socialist Spending Programs (the ones Republicans-alone cannot eliminate) to accumulate the $4 Trillion Annual Funding of “MEDICARE for ALL”.

    (😎 See how that works? … IMPOSE the PAIN to DELIVER the GAIN)

    P.S. Keep it up until DEMOCRATS propose ENDING MEDICARE-for-ALL. 😳😱

    P.P.S. Turn them down as HEARTLESS, and keep cutting Socialist Programs. 😆😎

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Is it just me or has anyone else noticed that the Democratic Bomber is no longer news…
    Strange…

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • rbrtsmth says:
      October 29, 2018 at 12:37 am

      I wonder when Flynn will be free to speak his mind?

      As much as we feel Mueller will wrap up… I could see him hanging around for years until someone terminates him.

      • Paqul Killinger says:
        October 29, 2018 at 1:01 am

        I hear that Mueller and his pro-Hillary miscreants are now chasing Roger Stone with their next court date set for DEC 16.

        So I wouldn’t look for his inquisition to “wrap up” anytime soon. And why would they with us fools paying their tab at like $450/hr Each?

        • rbrtsmth says:
          October 29, 2018 at 1:06 am

          Yeah, people keep saying it’ll wind up but that is rational thinking. He is there to be a pain in the ass and hope Trump slips up. And, btw, even if Trump were to get impeached he isn’t going anywhere.

        • dallasdan says:
          October 29, 2018 at 2:03 am

          They are living their dream; trying to impeach the President, creating problems for his friends and associates, collaborating with the msm to throw another log on the fire when needed, and making megabucks via retainers and fees.

          Life is good in the land of big cars and cigars.

    • Paqul Killinger says:
      October 29, 2018 at 12:39 am

      No surprise there!

  13. rbrtsmth says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:27 am

    An El Salvadoran immigrant (legal!) says she was always conservative and just didn’t know it. These former Democrat used to be a monolithic voting block, but the two videos I posted show that this may certainly be in jeopardy now. Sure it’s Trump and his success that are pulling these people away, but once they see that can’t unsee, as we say around here.

    Liked by 11 people

  14. sunnydaze says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Another inspirational speech from the #WalkAway March in D.C.

    The USA will be Just.Fine. once these people’s voices get louder, loud enough to drown out the creepy Democrats and their Victim Mentality crap.

    Liked by 14 people

  15. Paqul Killinger says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Some strange and interesting news tonite.

    As always, thanks SD!

  16. nimrodman says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:31 am

    The gift that keeps on giving
    She just WON’T go away

    Hillary Clinton Returns: ‘I’d Like to Be President’
    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/28/hillary-clinton-returns-id-like-to-be-president/

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:34 am

    According to The Hill, Fox Business Network [specifically Lou Dobbs’s show] will no longer book a guest who blamed the latest migrant caravan on the “Soros-occupied State Department.”

    Judicial Watch head Chris Farrell, will no longer be booked on Fox Business Network or Fox News. 

    It is irresponsible to make comments for which you have no hard evidence. It is true, however, that Soros’s Open Society funds groups that support Pueblo sin Fronteras, a group helping the caravans. They led a group of their own in April.

    Soros has been busy stirring the pot in Guatemala according to FIOA’d emails Judicial Watch has obtained. It’s not a conspiracy theory but there is no hard evidence yet.

    http://www.independentsentinel.com/judicial-watch-exec-gets-permanently-booted-from-fox-business/

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 29, 2018 at 1:26 am

      Ooops…another one to bite the dust, out of stupidity.

      So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, bad night, FBN.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      October 29, 2018 at 1:50 am

      Citizen,did you happen to catch the Fox Nation program,the wife and I were at Burger King and I could only catch parts of what they were doing .This women was up there and talking and the crowd would start yelling USA,USA,than I could here her say something POTUS Trump said at a rally,and the crowd cheered.I think it was all to mock the president and the rally’s.Anyone with a idea,speak up.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      October 29, 2018 at 3:36 am

      Faux is all opinion, all the time, as long as the Murdoch spawn agree with the opinion. There’s nothing fair or balanced about it. Faux conservative.

  18. rbrtsmth says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:41 am

    A transplanted Brit. She says she’s political now whereas she was not before.

  19. Pam says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:47 am

    Live now with Lookner:

    Liked by 4 people

  20. ParteaGirl says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:50 am

    The latest Intellectual Froglegs is out!!!

  21. sunnydaze says:
    October 29, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Another good speech! Aisha Love from N.J.

  22. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Watching Levin interview Gingrich tonight. Fascinating so far. Gingrich says that Pres. Trump’s election was like an IED which has caused PTSD for the left. Then every morning, they wake up and see POTUS’s early AM tweets and it triggers them all over again–hence their hysteria. Terrific set of metaphors, I thought.

  23. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Gingrich predicting at least 57 Republican Senators, and predicting 204-229 R in House.

  24. tuskyou says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:22 am

    I can’t believe I left out a tidbit from the Murphysboro rally. Here’s what happened: a guy identified himself as a journalism student and wanted to interview me. He asked the basic questions like how many rallies I’ve been to, where I live and what did I expect to hear from the President. He wanted to know what was most important to me (draining the swamp) and my thoughts on our state. We talked about Illinois and our lack of fiscal sanity. We discussed short term discomfort for long term gain and people fleeing the state.

    Then he asked about 2020.

    Did you catch that? He asked me about 2020. NOT midterms. I started laughing. Head thrown back laughing. Knee slap laughing. He wasn’t sure what to say or do-just standing there with a pen and a pad. I said “dude, you blew right past the midterms….. the election in November, to ask me about 2020?!!” The poor guy looked like he wanted to hide under a rock and not come out till 2020. It’s over for them. He knows dems don’t stand a chance and that’s why he didn’t ask about midterms. I told him Trump has already been reelected. It doesn’t matter who they run against him.

    Kinda felt sorry for him. He was not aware of his slip up till I pointed it out and he never regained his footing. He will never underestimate the deplorables again.

  25. FL_GUY says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:24 am

    A Warning to FL Voters about the 2018 Ballot State Constitution Amendments

    Earlier today, I posted a warning for FL voters that the FL 2018 Mid-Term ballot has deceptive and incomplete texts of the actual amendments we are voting on.

    Now here in FL, they are making a big push during this critical Mid-Term election to pass a record number of state constitution amendments. What disturbs me is that NONE of the 13 proposed state constitutional amendments are defined on the ballot, only a deceptive summary. You can see by going to the Secretary of State site and downloading the constitutional amendment text in pdf form:

    https://dos.myflorida.com/media/699824/constitutional-amendments-2018-general-election-english.pdf

    That the microscopic size descriptions on the ballot, that I will need a magnifying glass to read in the voting booth, actually require 27 pages of legalese to define. Just about every one of them are being falsely presented on the ballot.

    Some organizations are trying to get the word out like the NRA on amendment 13. Here is what they say:

    Quote:
    Constitutional Amendment 13 is a Trojan Horse

    Amendment 13 to the Florida Constitution is being characterized as an amendment to end wagering (betting) on greyhound races in Florida, but it goes much further than that.

    If Amendment 13 is passed, extreme animal rights organizations will have a new constitutional standard to challenge any and all activities they find objectionable. In short, many suspect their first action will be to immediately begin work to ban all hunting and fishing.

    Amendment 13 includes the phrase:

    “The humane treatment of animals is a fundamental value of the people of the State of Florida.” That language will not appear on the ballot BUT IT IS IN THE AMENDMENT.

    Since reasonable people don’t want animals treated inhumanely, at first blush many Floridians would agree with that statement in general terms. However, there is a vast difference between what the public believes is “inhumane” and what animal rights extremists groups and their supporters would call “inhumane.”

    The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), is the lead organization pushing for Amendment 13’s passage. HSUS opposes hundreds of common and traditional activities involving animals because they claim they are “inhumane.”

    In fact, the list of activities HSUS and other animal extremist organizations find objectionable is huge and includes hunting, fishing, farming, animal husbandry, marine parks and more. That’s what this is really about.

    Those groups even claim that animals shouldn’t be owned as pets because it’s “inhumane.”(I don’t know about you, but some of the best friends I have ever had in my life are the four footed ones!!)

    In short, Amendment 13 is not really about greyhound racing, it’s a front for much more.

    Clearly the intent is to establish a legal foothold in the Florida Constitution that they can use to go after legitimate activities, like hunting, that they don’t like.
    END QUOTE

    So, FL voters, before you cast your ballot, go to the link and download the PDF. READ about each of these amendments. If you don’t understand it, VOTE AGAINST it! That is my policy.

    The issues on this ballot are the biggest manipulation attempt to get D-Rat voters out that I have EVER seen. Most of the items on there are D-Rat nirvana. I am going to do everything I can to make sure the D-Rats and their billionaire enablers FAIL!!!!!

    IMHO, there needs to be a major reform of the state constitutional amendment process. It is TOO EASY to get items on the ballot and too easy to change the most important document of the state. The left uses this to bypass the will of We the People just like they use activist judges to rule like dictators, violating the Constitution, to pass things that We the People do NOT want. They switched to this tactic due to those pesky peasants actually influencing their state elected officials. Make no mistake, the left looks upon We the People as dirt.

    I haven’t early voted yet. I was going to on Monday but after seeing deception in the amendment summaries, I need to study these amendments. I am waiting until later in the week because some of the amendments might be good but it’s obvious that most of them, like #13 and #4 are BAD and I’m voting NO! They are even trying to get rid of some elected positions making them appointments so there is NO accountability to We the People. The scam is to make an amendment sound good in the summary but have wording in the actual amendment, like in #13, that opens the door to all sorts of lawsuits or manipulations by lefty groups. I intend to read the entire 27 pages before I go vote. These lefty attempts to legislate by MOB RULE and deception need to end!

  26. woohoowee says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Vote Republican For American Prosperity
    Vote Democrat For Amerizuela

  27. wheatietoo says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:35 am

    These electronic voting machines have got to go!
    Get rid of them.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      October 29, 2018 at 3:38 am

      All the machines, nationwide, should be audited prior to their deployment to the booths. There is no excuse for this happening IMO. None. There has been plenty of time to ensure technical glitches and tampering cannot happen.

  28. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:40 am

    Get ready for another embassy in Jerusalem.

  29. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:53 am

    Gingrich (on Levin interview) is calling two Virginia races (07-Dave Bratt’s seat) and (10–Comstock seat) as bellwethers for whether the Republicans keep the House.
    He is also saying that If R’s win either NJ Senate or MT Senate those are indications that we are winning in a romp.

  30. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:53 am

    This video show just how joyous Brazilians are over Bolsonaro’s victory. I’m not saying he’s perfect (seems far from it), and I hope he governs intelligently, but this explosion of euphoria is what happens when you feel you have been freed from living under left-wing policies after decades.

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      October 29, 2018 at 1:56 am

      As far as the “dictatorship” remarks, I believe (someone correct me if I’m wrong) that Brazil has not had a right-wing president or government since 1989 or so. Thus, their framework for a “conservative” government, I think, is the dictatorship which ended in 1989. Think that’s what this quote above means, in context.

      • rjcylon says:
        October 29, 2018 at 2:38 am

        They are obviously scared of him, all the news outlets are calling him “far right”. He was stabbed last month at an appearance. I guess that’s how the left operates these days, they call you names then they try to kill you.

    • wheatietoo says:
      October 29, 2018 at 2:33 am

      They certainly seem happy…and the military as well, seems happy about the win.

      Apparently “dictatorship” doesn’t have the negative connotations there that it has here?

  31. Citizen 817 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 1:54 am

  32. theresanne says:
    October 29, 2018 at 2:08 am

    WOW! Here is Martha McSally singing our National Anthem. It brought tears to me eyes. I sure hope she wins!

  33. wheatietoo says:
    October 29, 2018 at 2:27 am

    New Intellectual Froglegs video.

    I will try to embed it:

    Red November – The Frogleg Election Spectacular [Intellectual Froglegs] from IntellectualFroglegs w Joe Dan on Vimeo.
    .
    If that doesn’t work…then here is the Link to it:

  34. wheatietoo says:
    October 29, 2018 at 3:19 am

    SecDef Mattis is “moving equipment to the border” in advance of the arrival of the invading horde.

    I wonder if some of these are being moved down there:


    .
    They have come up with a more compact version:


    .
    This video explains how these ADS devices work:


    .
    .
    These things do not cause Injury.
    They just give people a very uncomfortable sensation of heat on their skin.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      October 29, 2018 at 3:30 am

      I’m seeing reported 800 troops deployed to the border by Mattis. This in addition to +/- 1500 NG already there. And there are 10,000+ approaching the border. Am I missing something here do you think Wheatie? I suppose it depends what ‘equipment’ will also be deployed. The numbers don’t appear to match the problem.

      • wheatietoo says:
        October 29, 2018 at 3:38 am

        The 800 deployed now could be the advance crews…with more to follow.

        They haven’t said that 800 is all that will be sent.
        They need to know ‘where’ to send them…and we don’t know yet where the horde will try to enter.

        These ‘Heat Cannon’ things can sweep a huge crowd…at a distance.
        This could be very effective in turning back the horde.

    • nwtex says:
      October 29, 2018 at 4:35 am

      That IS awesome. It seems perfect for what we most likely will be dealing with in the not too distant future, huh. I do hope we will be able to bring them to the border.

      The fact hat it can penetrate window glass is great. Perhaps not with what we may be dealing with in this instance but just in general.

  35. wheatietoo says:
    October 29, 2018 at 3:31 am

    Something else that could be useful at the border, is the LRAD system:


    .
    We apparently have several of them, but it would take a lot of them to cover the entire border.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      October 29, 2018 at 3:49 am

      Imagine the media mayhem should any kind of force – including tickling them with feathers – should be deployed against the invaders and whatever they bring with them i.e. crime, disease, drugs, welfare burden, etc.

      • wheatietoo says:
        October 29, 2018 at 4:03 am

        Yeah, I’m hoping that they don’t get here until after the midterms.

        The media can make noise all they want, but the majority of the people Do Not Want this horde to be allowed in.

        Hopefully we’ve got some operatives down there already, who can do things to slow them down…like disabling their trucks.

    • nwtex says:
      October 29, 2018 at 4:37 am

      ❤ The US military!!!!!

  36. Milton says:
    October 29, 2018 at 3:41 am

    I think he invader caravan I think has committed a major mistake. Mexican President offered these invaders asylum in Mexico. Trump probably had a hand in this offerknowing the majority will reject the offer. Now Trump can issue an Executive Order denying the invaders the use of asylum in the US since they failed to accept Mexico’s offer.

    “[It] is already the law under 8 U.S. Code § 1158(a)(2)(A) that if a foreigner can reach a safe country after leaving their own country where they have a credible fear of persecution, then they cannot qualify for asylum in the United States unless the government determines it to be in the interests of the U.S.A. to grant them asylum.”

    Read more at https://www.wnd.com/2018/10/memo-to-trump-how-to-stop-caravan-invasions/#cJmi1JmuGTBoEdGZ.99

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      October 29, 2018 at 3:51 am

      It will take force to keep them out. I don’t see how it can be accomplished otherwise. Media frenzy on the horizon.

      • Milton says:
        October 29, 2018 at 4:48 am

        That is what the left is hoping for. A repeat of the “teddy bear and soccer ball debacle” of 2014. Or worse placing tanks on the border like Netanyahu is doing with Gaza. No, I think Trump is far more clever to fall into one of these scenarios.

        They need to keep the press away from the US side of this confrontation.

  37. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    October 29, 2018 at 4:18 am

    Just a reminder of what’s in store if we are not motivated on NOV6

  38. jambo says:
    October 29, 2018 at 4:51 am

    Still 5 points ahead of the 2016 split in affiliated early/postal voting in Florida and Nevada.
    The ‘blue wave’ isn’t even a ripple yet.

