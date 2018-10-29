Monday October 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 29, 2018
Confess Your Sins to God
“Father, I have sinned” Luke 15:18
It is certain that those whom Christ has washed in His precious blood need not make a confession of sin as culprits or criminals before God the Judge. It is certain because Christ has paid the penalty for all their sins in the legal sense once for all time, so that they no longer stand where they can be sentenced and condemned, but in God’s grace are accepted in the Beloved.
But though washed, adopted and holy children, yet offending as children, should they not every day go before their heavenly Father and confess their sin and acknowledge their iniquity as His children? Nature teaches that it is the duty of erring children to make a confession to their earthly father. The gift of God’s grace in the heart of the believer teaches us that we too owe the same duty to our heavenly Father.
We daily offend and ought not to rest without daily pardon. Suppose that my trespasses against my Father are not at once taken to Him to be washed away through the cleansing power of the Lord Jesus — Who is our one Mediator (1) — what will be the consequence? If I have not sought forgiveness and been washed from these offenses against my Father — hiding myself from Him as it were (2) — I shall feel at a distance from Him; I then shall doubt His love for me; I shall begin to look to works and rituals to gain His approval; I shall tremble before Him; I shall be afraid to pray to Him; I shall grow like the prodigal who, though still a beloved child, was yet far away and feeling distant from his loving father.
But if with a child’s sorrow at offending such a gracious and loving Parent, I run to Him and tell Him everything, and do not rest until I feel the sweet overflowing forgiveness that only He can provide, then I shall again feel the unconditional love of a Father Who is love (3), and shall resume my Christian walk not only as one having eternal life (4), but as one having peace with God through my Lord Jesus Christ (5).
There is a wide and uncrossable gulf between confessing sin as an unrelated offender outside a family, and confessing sin as a beloved child who is in the family. The Father’s bosom* is the place for His sons’ and daughters’ penitent heart confessions. As born-again believers (6) we have been thoroughly cleansed forever, but our feet still need to be washed from the defilements of our daily walk in this world (7).
(1) 1 Timothy 2:5
(2) Genesis 3:8-9
(3) 1 John 4:8,16
(4) John 3:36; 1 John 5:13
(5) Romans 5:1
(6) John 3:3
(7) John 13:10
*Hebrew “El Shaddai,” God the Nurturer (cf. Luke 16:22; John 1:18).
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
On a whim I came to this section and I feel this message was meant for me to read and apply to my life. Thank you Dan.
How wonderful, DT! God provides and blesses.
It wasn’t a whim, DT, it is Divine Providence.
He is still Sovereign! Trust Him!
Yes, vital Scripture, but My Sins are Greater:
Luke 7:47
Therefore I tell you, her sins, which are many, are forgiven-for she loved much. But he who is forgiven little, loves little.” (Luke 7:47, ESV)
Praise God from whom all blessings come…..
PICTURE LAKE IN FRONT OF MT. SHUKSAN IN OCTOBER, WASHINGTON STATE
PICTURESQUE_JENNY LAKE, WY.
Now, that’s funny.!
How do I post a video of my resident Hummie, Colton, doing his ‘Happy Dance’ over his feeder each morning here in Monterey?
Certainly more noteworthy and cuter than a Yellow Lab jumping in a pile of leave… [plus I have numerous cuter choc lab videos]
Thanks, in advance, for the directions.
What fun!!!
Thanks, citizen…
John Barry: Flying over Africa
YT Description: “John Barry (1933-2011), born in York, England, was one of the world’s best-known and most popular film score composers. Aside from those who were also well-known classical composers, he is probably the most notable of all British film composers.”
Was Paul Saved Under the Kingdom Program?
“Was Paul saved under the kingdom program?”
No, Paul was “a blasphemer” (I Tim. 1:13) who, as a strict, Law-abiding Pharisee (Acts 26:5), would never blaspheme the Father, but was among those who blasphemed the Spirit when they stoned Stephen (Acts 7:51-8:1). This rendered him ineligible for salvation under the kingdom program, for the Lord had warned, “him that blasphemeth against the Holy Ghost it shall not be forgiven” (Luke 12:10).
How then could God save Saul? Well, remember that the Lord had warned, “whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come” (Matt. 12:32). The nation of Israel blasphemed the Spirit in the world that the Lord spoke of as “this world” when they rejected Stephen, a man filled with the Spirit (Acts 7:55). “The world to come” is defined in Hebrews 2:5 as the kingdom, the “world” which God will “put in subjection” under Christ, where people will fully know “the powers of the world to come” (Heb. 6:5) that they only tasted at Pentecost.
Since blasphemy against the Spirit was unforgivable in both those worlds, we know Saul was saved under the program of a whole new world, the dispensation of grace, “this world” in which we live (Eph. 1:21), “this present world” in which we are to walk and please God (Titus 2:12).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/was-paul-saved-under-the-kingdom-program/
1Timothy 1:13 Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.
Acts 7:51 Ye stiffnecked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, so do ye.
52 Which of the prophets have not your fathers persecuted? and they have slain them which shewed before of the coming of the Just One; of whom ye have been now the betrayers and murderers:
53 Who have received the law by the disposition of angels, and have not kept it.
54 When they heard these things, they were cut to the heart, and they gnashed on him with their teeth.
55 But he, being full of the Holy Ghost, looked up stedfastly into heaven, and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing on the right hand of God,
56 And said, Behold, I see the heavens opened, and the Son of man standing on the right hand of God.
57 Then they cried out with a loud voice, and stopped their ears, and ran upon him with one accord,
58 And cast him out of the city, and stoned him: and the witnesses laid down their clothes at a young man’s feet, whose name was Saul.
59 And they stoned Stephen, calling upon God, and saying, Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.
60 And he kneeled down, and cried with a loud voice, Lord, lay not this sin to their charge. And when he had said this, he fell asleep.
Acts chapter 8:1 And Saul was consenting unto his death. And at that time there was a great persecution against the church which was at Jerusalem; and they were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judaea and Samaria, except the apostles.
Luke 12:10 And whosoever shall speak a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but unto him that blasphemeth against the Holy Ghost it shall not be forgiven.
Matthew 12:32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.
Acts 7:55 But he, being full of the Holy Ghost, looked up stedfastly into heaven, and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing on the right hand of God,
Hebrews 2:5 For unto the angels hath he not put in subjection the world to come, whereof we speak.
Hebrews 6:5 And have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come,
Ephesians 1:21 Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come:
Titus 2:12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
No, like the woman in Luke 7, I am THE greatest of sinners… and love inexplicably!
“Therefore I tell you, her sins, which are many, are forgiven-for she loved much. But he who is forgiven little, loves little.” (Luke 7:47, ESV)
I will be fasting and praying all day next Monday for God to have mercy on this country and for our people to win on Tues., November 6th. Just wondering if any Treepers would like to “join” me? I know we are not supposed to really tell others when we are fasting so as not to seem to be bragging, but since this is an anonymous website, I figured it would okay to share this. Just knowing someone out there is with me (I know millions will be praying) would be an encouragement. Just reply if the Lord puts it on your heart and you’d like to “join” me. Don’t worry, we wouldn’t have to communicate about it or anything but would just know someone else on this planet is praying and fasting for the same thing. Thanks!!!
Yes, I’m with you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May Our LORD Bless you and keep you…
And Tuesday too, for God’s Glory!
Soft, serene, thoughtful.
This just made me smile:
I haven’t posted here in the regular open thread for awhile, but I’ve got something really important to say! Well, actually not so important, but still… 😉
Anyway, is anyone here a Dodgers fan? I ask because the Series just ended tonight, and there’s something I don’t understand. I used to be a huge Cardinals fan, and of course one of the major events in their recent history was the 2011 World Series, especially Game 6. In that game, David Freese was the biggest of many heroes. I always liked David before and since then, even though he’s been on other teams along the way. Now on the Dodgers… which brings me to my question:
What is up with Freese being constantly lifted, pinch-hit for? The dude has been playing great, and yet every time I turn around I see him being lifted in the 6th or 7th inning, after being like 2 for 3 plus a walk, etc. So… anyone know what the deal is? Just seemed like pure idiocy to me.
In total agreement with you, I can’t fathom why he was pulled last night.
How about emailing the manager and ask him?
Was friends with wife of basketball champion manager and they are regular people. Just kindly and politely ask… and let us know!
😎
https://twitter.com/Oil_Guns_Merica/status/1056697635447496704
Goes to a blue page for me.
Gone now…happens alot on twitter..
Saw this story on another website. I miss the Far Side cartoons and didn’t know they made a couple of Halloween tv specials. The shows were taken down for copyright violations but here’s a 10 minute video of some highlights. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIYLKh2wLdk
Citizen 817, disgusting. Gore’s nominated for “global warming” and Miss Sendler gets no recognition despite saving thousands of innocent children.
Doesn’t matter.
She will arise to eternal life.
Princess Charlotte Just Clapped Back At Photographers, And It Was Awesome
4 months ago
Princess Charlotte is only three years old, and she already knows how to handle herself around pesky photographers.
https://www.cinemablend.com/pop/2448180/princess-charlotte-just-clapped-back-at-photographers-and-it-was-awesome?utm_source=
The little video–
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/princess-charlotte-prince-louis-christening-photographers-youre-not-coming/
Happy Bench Monday….
“Doctors Do Surgeries on Unborn Babies in the Womb, Repair Spines of Two Babies With Spina Bifida”
Posted October 26, 2018 | From LONDON, ENGLAND
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/10/26/doctors-do-surgeries-on-unborn-babies-in-the-womb-repair-spines-of-two-babies-with-spina-bifida/
My Trunk Monkey
Political Intoxication….south Florida…
Democrat HATE : Florida Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill GOP Lawmaker
https://thenationalsentinel.com/2018/10/28/democrat-hate-florida-man-arrested-for-threatening-to-kill-gop-lawmaker/
Oct 28, 2018
Homestead, Fl…
suspect : Pierre Alexandro-Verges-Castro was arrested on Thursday for tweeting “I will kill Carlos Curbelo.”
Verges-Castro was charged for “written threats to kill or do bodily harm.”
that tweet got 4 “likes” .
US Rep. Curbelo (R) is from Florida’s 26th District…Monroe County and SW Miami-Dade County in south Florida.
Verges-Castro
age : 19
The Main Sewer Media and much of America, it seems, are no longer in reality.
From Sunday’s Associated Press:
Steelers bring comfort to city following synagogue tragedy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaken by an unspeakable tragedy, this city needed something to ease its pain. The Steelers brought some joy to their grieving community. Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Brown, James Conner ran for two scores, and Pittsburgh beat the Cleveland Browns 33-18 on Sunday while offering some solace to an area still in shock after a synagogue shooting.
Oh, really?! Any Pittsburgher distraught by mass murder has found “solace” because Leftist, America-hating, millionaire gangsters won a football game?
What kind of tragedy would the Sabbath shootings be had the gangsters lost?
Oh the pain! Oh the humanity!
Wake up, you scribes of lunacy!
sudden changes in “anti-Semitism” …
2 incidents..
Campbell’s Soup executive fired.. and Lou Dobbs episode pulled ( and “condemned” by FOX)..
reasons: criticizing George Soros.
Campbell’s Soup Executive Departs Early After Tweeting That George Soros Was Supporting Migrant Caravan
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/business/campbell-soup-executive-departs-early-after-tweeting-that-george-soros-was-supporting-migrant-caravan
Oct 28, 2018
top exec “no longer with the company.”
and…
FOX Business Pulls Episode Of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” With “Soros-Occupied State Department” Remark
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/fox-business-pulls-episode-of-lou-dobbs-tonight-with-soros-occupied-state-department-remark
Oct 28, 2018
not only was that episode pulled but Judical Watch Chris Farrell, who mentioned Soros in the segment, has also been “condemned” and “will no longer be booked” by FOX.
so.
any criticism of George Soros is now suddenly “anti-Semitism”.
and condemned .
got some Free Speech issues going on here.
