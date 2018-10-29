Four Shots Fired Into Florida Republican Party Office…

Police in Volusia County have responded to four shots fired into a satellite office of the Republican party in South Daytona, Florida. Thankfully no-one was injured and the shooting incident appears to have happened in-between operating hours on Sunday night to Monday morning when no-one was inside the building.

No one was injured, according to South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham, but the shooting broke the offices’ front window and caused some damage to the drywall inside.

( Via Orlando Sentinel ) At least four shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party’s office in South Daytona, police said Monday.

Cheatham said a volunteer reported the incident on Monday, which could’ve happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the office located at 2841 South Nova Road.

No eyewitnesses have been identified and investigators are in the process of tracking down surveillance footage from neighboring businesses, Cheatham said.

Volusia County Republican chair Tony Ledbetter, told WFTV that “some sick person,” which he identified as “Democrats,” took their anger out on his office.

“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican has any reason to come attack our location,” Ledbetter said.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects, their political affiliations or motive for the incident. (Read More)