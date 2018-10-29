Four Shots Fired Into Florida Republican Party Office…

Police in Volusia County have responded to four shots fired into a satellite office of the Republican party in South Daytona, Florida.  Thankfully no-one was injured and the shooting incident appears to have happened in-between operating hours on Sunday night to Monday morning when no-one was inside the building.

(Via Orlando Sentinel) At least four shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party’s office in South Daytona, police said Monday.

No one was injured, according to South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham, but the shooting broke the offices’ front window and caused some damage to the drywall inside.

Cheatham said a volunteer reported the incident on Monday, which could’ve happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the office located at 2841 South Nova Road.

No eyewitnesses have been identified and investigators are in the process of tracking down surveillance footage from neighboring businesses, Cheatham said.

Volusia County Republican chair Tony Ledbetter, told WFTV that “some sick person,” which he identified as “Democrats,” took their anger out on his office.

“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican has any reason to come attack our location,” Ledbetter said.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects, their political affiliations or motive for the incident. (Read More)

96 Responses to Four Shots Fired Into Florida Republican Party Office…

  1. Joe Blow says:
    October 29, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    That ‘civility’ thing lasted all of about 36 hours.

  2. oldschool says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Trump’s fault?

  3. wheatietoo says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    The blame-throwing from the Democrats is starting to sound like ‘the wife-beater’s excuse’:

    “It’s your fault that I do this; if you didn’t make me mad, I wouldn’t beat you.”

    • oldschool says:
      October 29, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      great analogy

    • yy4u says:
      October 29, 2018 at 5:14 pm

      This is a fantastic analogy, wheatietoo! A hundred likes.

      I’m an avid Trumpster but I won’t put a Trump sticker on my car because I know it would be vandalized. I am voting Republican for my House member (holding my nose) but won’t put a sign in the yard because I’m afraid the loons will poison my dog. Democrats have no such fear. We are not the violent ones. We are not the fascists, brown shirts, black shirts, Bolsheviks who “win” by beating the h3ll out of our opponents. But we still have the vote, and for the above reasons I think they’re going to be gobsmacked on November 6. Right now I assume every house that doesn’t have a Democrat sign in the front yard is voting Republican. I pretty much know who’s who in my neighborhood and YES, all the Leftist loons have Democrat yard signs. Only the bravest Repubs (like the neighbor who is 6’3″ tall and a hunter) have Republican signs.

      • Guyski says:
        October 29, 2018 at 5:34 pm

        …Right now I assume every house that doesn’t have a Democrat sign in the front yard is voting Republican… There have been comments about lack of signage and advertising for some republican candidates. Is this part of the reason? It will be interesting to see who spent, how much on what. Perhaps the ‘power of money’ isn’t there this election cycle, like in 2016.

        • whoseyore says:
          October 29, 2018 at 5:41 pm

          It absolutely is the reason for few Republican signs. The leftists are crazy out there.

          • lotbusyexec says:
            October 29, 2018 at 5:57 pm

            Every time I have placed a TRUMP sign on my lawn it has gotten stolen -AND he’s not even on ballot! Hate on left is past boiling point – these people are truly unhinged and have lost all sense and sensibility. #RedTsunami. Get ready for two years of CRAZY!

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              October 29, 2018 at 6:06 pm

              I’m saving a whole bunch of 2016 Trump signs for 2020. Gotta have the CLASSIC models too for EXTRA TRIGGERING!!! 😀

            • Deplorable_Infidel says:
              October 29, 2018 at 8:45 pm

              “Every time I have placed a TRUMP sign on my lawn it has gotten stolen -”

              For the corrugated plasticized signs, I have this suggestion:

              Get some small inexpensive fish hooks, size 8 or 10 should do. Using two sets of pliers (one needle nose) straighten them out. Insert straightened hooks halfway into the holes along the top of the sign, spacing them two inches apart. Then with the sign(s) upright, put a little dab of white or yellow glue around each one to lock them in place.

        • Janie M. says:
          October 29, 2018 at 7:36 pm

          Guyski, besides the concern about damage being inflicted on a Repub’s home/vhicles if they put up a sign… there is the issue of theft – numerous videos showing this. The idjits pull up the Repub’s signs and then plant the Demorat’s.

          Liked by 1 person

      • ❌Trump Voter in MN CD 2 ❌ (@MadVoterInMN) says:
        October 29, 2018 at 5:44 pm

        I live in an upscale executive development in a Minneapolis suburb. The lefties DO have their signs up, and I’m the only one out of 300 or so houses that have a GOP sign in the yard. I actually have 4; Karin Housley for Senate/Jason Lewis for House/Willets for State and then I put up a Trump/Pence sign to piss off every lefty even more! I put them up at night, so when they drove to work they would see them. I called that morning “The Triggering”.

        I have Trump bumper stickers on my large SUV. My military background and experiences aren’t a secret as one neighbor is a friend from college (not a liberal). Whatever…I’m not worried about a weakling lefty attacking my house or me…forgot to mention, my big hunting dogs…

        Liked by 4 people

      • Jo says:
        October 29, 2018 at 6:14 pm

        “I assume every house that doesn’t have a Democrat sign in the front yard is voting Republican.” Exactly. I wholeheartedly support POTUS but I wouldn’t put a sticker on my car or wear a MAGA hat (unless I want trouble). Leftists are nuts and I can’t trust them to be respectful or civil, unfortunately.

        Liked by 2 people

      • FrankieZee says:
        October 29, 2018 at 7:38 pm

        I would venture to say that people lie when they are polled over the phone for fear of being attacked. Especially if it is a Democrat voting for an R. They have ways of finding out where you live.

        Liked by 1 person

      • wodiej says:
        October 29, 2018 at 7:42 pm

        Yep, Trump sign stolen from my front yard 2 years ago. I think it’s better to not have signs anyway. The liberals will think they are winning until the votes are tallied. LOL

        Liked by 1 person

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 29, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      Yup. Socialists. They’re BACK and they’re acting all ’30’s again.

      Liked by 5 people

      • FL_GUY says:
        October 29, 2018 at 5:35 pm

        You got that right. This is right out of the playbook of NAZI Germany with the Brown Shirts. It’s how the NAZIs eliminated their political opposition to gain power in the 1930s. We saw an example at TN Marsha’s event last night. Small, but vocal and violent group, about 6 people, accosting a packed room of 500 people! NOT going to work in the USA!

        Liked by 5 people

        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          October 29, 2018 at 6:02 pm

          AMEN!

          The trick is not letting ANY of the “socialist solutions” that will shut down free speech gain power. If one does, we REFUSE to give up free speech until they are out of power. Nazis, commies, fascists, Bernistas, Hillaroids, Obamabots, UniParty – whatever.

          Very important for us not to let the smoke and mirrors of different brands of power-hungry totalitarianism confuse us and distract us from understanding that they are ALL as bad as each other. They use each other to convince us to give up our freedoms. NO is the proper answer to ALL of them.

          This is one of the reasons I call our main brand of socialists “Obamanazis”, even though the Obama globo-socialists are not “nationalist”, and if anything are “anti-national”. Of course, they hate being called “nazis” for starters. And they ARE very much like Nazis in terms of arrogance. But it also emphasizes that the specific lies of the socialists don’t really matter. What matters is that they are ALL lying socialists! Their accusation that “the other brand we hate is bad, and that means we are good” is ANTIFA BS.

          Look at Hitler. He claimed some kind of “national” character to his socialism, but he was all about DOMINATING other nations. Far from a true nationalist! Hitler was no less of a globalist than Stalin, when you come right down to it.

          Yup. Very much like the Hitler era, and the lesson of history is that these rioting socialist mobs were ALL BAD.

          Liked by 2 people

          • snellvillebob says:
            October 29, 2018 at 6:08 pm

            Hitler and Goebbels used to joke about how if it were not for the racial superiority, their government was very similar to that of Russia, headed by Stalin.

            Liked by 1 person

            • wolfmoon1776 says:
              October 29, 2018 at 6:24 pm

              Interesting – I did not know that, but it makes loads of sense!

              And Hitler would not have had to fear that idea leaking within the party structure, because so many KPD (communists) transferred into the Nazis during the 30’s, when it appeared to be the winning socialist variant. Those lower-level and mid-level officers would have been very receptive to the idea.

              In my opinion that KPD influx stabilized the socialist aspects of the party, and prevented any backsliding to more nationalist or traditional German positions. A perfect demonstration of WHY controlled opposition from extreme to extreme works. The only KPD who could NOT enter the Nazis were Jews, or those who were too high up in the hierarchy to not face retribution, although I think that’s an interesting point for historical research. Higher-level party switchers might have been viewed as propaganda assets.

              Like

        • sunnydaze says:
          October 29, 2018 at 6:15 pm

          This is why I left W.WA. in 2012.

          It was clear even back then with the vitriolic Identity Politics crap showing up *everywhere*, the *demands* of PC Speak from even people who had seemed reasonable in the past, the constant demonization of Southerners, Repubs, etc etc etc.

          I could see it would only get worse with Obama and didn’t want to be around when they went full-on NAZI and started bashing in their neighbors doors, turning on each other, the whole mess.

          I have so much respect for Conservatives who choose to remain and hold the fort in these nutcase areas of the country. And now, with so many people ditching the Dems, I pray they’ll get back to some mode of sanity out there…..

          ….I believe it’ll happen, step by step. But they’ll have to live with these disrupters a while longer while the Left continues to LOSE.

          Liked by 1 person

      • yy4u says:
        October 29, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        Yep, National SOCIALIST German WORKER’S Party — sounds right wing to me (sarc).

        Liked by 1 person

      • Anonymous says:
        October 29, 2018 at 8:34 pm

        Same ‘ol…

        Like

    • lurker2 says:
      October 29, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      wheatietoo, that is AWESOME! Perfect example of the hypocrisy.

      Liked by 2 people

    • ThePoeticJusticeWarrior says:
      October 29, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Also known as…Look at what, you made me DO.

      Or pass the blame game.

      Liked by 3 people

  4. Gil says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I believe we will see increased attempts at intimidation through election day. Please be aware of your surroundings if you are standing outside in line to vote. Strange people just hanging around, others yelling, watch how close to the street you are, ie cars, etc. Vote early if you can.

    Liked by 13 people

  5. dbethd says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    I just had a YUGE case of Deja vu. Didn’t something just like this happen before? I seriously thought I was reading an old CTH post.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. missilemom says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    If the Liberals are trying to intimidate Republicans into not voting, they are losing. Anyone who watched Kavanaugh hearings and saw the crazy left in action over and over again led and fueled by their Democrat leaders, knows where the hate resides. Yes some people are deaf, blind and stupid but not most Americans. To me that was the absolute changing point in the mid-term elections.

    Liked by 4 people

  7. MaineCoon says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    More votes for the Rs. Ds = dumb.

    Liked by 1 person

  8. Bone Fish says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Well, paint me blue and call me Shirley.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. Pam says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    The elderly gentleman in the embedded tweet that Sundance RT’d was right. This is not something you would expect a republican to do. That’s why this whole narrative with the mailing of the pipe bombs doesn’t pass the smell test. Yes, there are nutcases affiliated to both parties but when you absolutely know without a doubt a dem did it, then the MSM won’t touch the story with a ten foot pole. I’m thankful that in last week’s incidents and this one that no one was seriously hurt.

    Liked by 6 people

  10. Pam says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    This man would know this better than anyone else!

    Liked by 6 people

    • yy4u says:
      October 29, 2018 at 6:13 pm

      Yes, Steve, but the Democrats have not accepted the vote of the population so why would you think they, (like their Bolshevik and National SOCIALIST, Castroists, Chavezistas, Maoists, Pol Potists), WOULDN’T shoot bullets into their opponent’s headquarters. One of them shot you, didn’t he? Republicans took the high road and refused to hold Bernie Sanders responsible for what one nut case did, but since then have they ONCE, even ONCE, returned the favor?

      Liked by 1 person

  11. InAz says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    President Trump will be blamed.
    The commie Demoncraps will not condemn the violence.

    Like

  12. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    These people are eventually going to piss off some mild mannered white haired Republican(s) who in turn will lay a hurting on them like they’ve never experienced or expected. No doubt, hospitalization will be required.

    Like

  13. Zippy says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Aaaaaand the stupidity continues…

    Like

  14. mugzey302 says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Democrats/antifa/ms13 ~ they have become interchangeable. Same behavior in Europe.

    Like

  15. NJF says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Vile. I have felt sick all day over the left’s violent insanity.

    I was so greatful for the Rabbi’s words this morning on ☪️NN.

    I had to drive around my local area today to do errands & can report a lot of R signage, many with the slogan “vote Republican”

    Liked by 2 people

  16. keeler says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    The Dembteilung strikes again.

    Like

  17. apfelcobbler says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Where is David Hogg, demanding this lunatic turn in his/her gun? /s

    Like

  18. Tbear says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Just a coincidence that the Guilty Gillum bus tour was at the Bethum Criminal College in Daytona. Using MSM reasoning it is Gillum’s fault.

    Like

  19. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    At this point, I guess we should just expect some new, explosive headline every day??: the bomber, the synagogue shooter, suspicious USPS packages, shoot-em-up Republican office space stories, etc. etc. etc. etc. etc……

    Election Day cannot get here fast enough.

    Like

    • yy4u says:
      October 29, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      But will it end after election day? Did it end on November 9th? No! They got worse. I believe there is going to be a Red Tsunami on 11/6 that is going to shock them. They’ve been led to expect they get their power back. When that doesn’t happen they are going to go batsh%% C R A Z Y. I expect real violence (as if they haven’t been engaged in violence already). My gut tells me Republicans are “holding their fire until they see the whites of their eyes” but once the mid terms are over and the media no longer can pound Republicans for being violent, many Repubs are going to say “ENOUGH OF THIS CRAP!”
      I hope it doesn’t devolve into that, but not sure how many Repubs are going to agree to be beaten up in the future.

      Liked by 1 person

      • Maquis says:
        October 29, 2018 at 6:33 pm

        I agree Y, they will go absolutely bananas. Potentially a “‘spontaneous” Kristalnacht. I shall prepare accordingly, as I hope all Treepers will. Celebrate with care.
        🇺🇸

        Liked by 1 person

        • TheLastDemocrat says:
          October 29, 2018 at 7:45 pm

          I thought about this for election night 2016.

          I also thought about helping my parents be prepared – their neighborhood would be more likely to have rabble roaming around doing things. But then, I figured out that they really would be more dangerous to themselves, if “prepared.”

          Liked by 1 person

      • sunnydaze says:
        October 29, 2018 at 6:36 pm

        It’ll stop when the Dem Party is dead and gone

        And the way these nuts are acting, that’ll be sooner rather than later.

        Don’t interrupt your enemy when he’s in the process of offing himself.

        Like

  20. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 29, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Yeah, this bulls*** has to stop. We now need new laws because of the violent insanity the left has brought to this country

    This kind of fascism & chaos cannot be tolerated in a free Republic

    I’d suggest a “Political Violence / Disruption” law, which would have specific sentences mandated with no wiggle room to reduce

    Political violence: Mandated 10-15 year sentence with no parole
    Political Disruption: Mandated 2 year sentence with no parole

    Actually kill or seriously injure someone due to political differences? Life sentence with no parole

    Liked by 1 person

    • Maquis says:
      October 29, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      Antifa and friends’ acts need to be included in such. Mayors that issue stand down orders so that Leftists will have “room to destroy” must also face charges.

      Liked by 3 people

  21. rustybritches says:
    October 29, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    You have to wonder how The Bombers van drove around Florida and not one person messed with that, but yet a man had a small sticker on his truck and they burned that to the ground and now they are shooting at the GOP offices and nothing is being done by the left to stop that kind of junk so guess they feel that even with all of them trying to Blame PT nothing changes with these people Not even 3 days has passed and now they are screaming about blaming him for every
    thing that happens I am really worried about The people going to the border if the Dems who control the border Agents decide to go against what the President wants i am not sure what can be done to stop these people but I hope that he is able to stop them all by shutting down the border and making it impossible for all the Illegals to come threw We do not owe them anything and We do not owe these people their lives Turn around and go home.. We don’t want or need you in our country and the Repubs had better stand up and fight for this

    Liked by 1 person

  22. thelastbesthope says:
    October 29, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Chairman Tony Ledbetter was a delegate at the Cleveland Convention in 2016 and is a relentless force for Trump. Volusia Co. was a key to Trump’s 2016 win in FL.

    Tony is an Air Force vet and he doesn’t wave or smile as his CIC walks by .. he stands at attention.

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/aedf9f5c88b5adf9aaf10fac2af0703a6ae9ddb74f6e0f9b1efa1ca83bf20861.png Tampa FL. 7/31/18

    Go to the RECVC homepage @ https://www.volusiacountyrepublicans.org/breaking_our_republican_party_headquarters_vandalized_by_gunfire

    Like

  23. Anonymous says:
    October 29, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Remember and vote GOP in November + “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

    Like

  24. IMO says:
    October 29, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    The desperate mob left never gonna stop. We’re not going to stop either November 6 right around the corner.

    Liked by 1 person

  25. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 29, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Intimidation wont work. Hurricanes wont work. Bomb hoaxes wont work. Facts about ballot returns and subsequent votes work.

    IMO I agree, the mob is desperate.

    Liked by 1 person

  26. sunnydaze says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    #DemViolence leads to more #WalkAways all the time. And the DemMSM covering up for them, only makes it better for us. Once they see it, they can’t go back.

    Liked by 2 people

  27. Eric French says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Damn, this is right down the street from where my son works at Jimmy Johns while he’s going to Embry-Riddle aeronautical university.

    Like

  28. wodiej says:
    October 29, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Liberals continue to not realize we are the new conservatives. And we are not rolling over and playing dead anymore.

    Liked by 1 person

  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    Here in Oregon. Watch and learn. This could soon be your town if the Dims take over again:

    https://www.koin.com/news/civic-affairs/protesters-damage-driver-s-car-no-charges-yet/1508386175

    https://video.foxnews.com/v/5848642784001/?#sp=show-clips

    Even LEO’s aren’t protected:

    ICE Union Seeks Criminal Investigation Of Portland Mayor
    https://www.opb.org/news/article/ice-union-criminal-investigation-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler/

    Liked by 1 person

  30. MALTHUS says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Anyone who is afraid to vote because the windows of a county- level political headquarters were shot out will need to hide under the bed for the next year or two because the midterm losers will be “sorely vexed.” [HT to King’s English meme of an earlier thread].

    Like

  31. sunnydaze says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    For Florida GOP voters, Scott’s coming to town to help out. Time to double down:

    Like

  32. rjcylon says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    I don’t like how things like this aren’t surprising to me anymore.

    I know the leftist elites like Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel and Cher will rationalize it away, “they are just advocating for democracy”… but I have a feeling regular people who still happen to be democrats are turned off by this.

    Like

  33. Anonymous says:
    October 29, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Vote Democrat for more:

    Like

