Four Shots Fired Into Florida Republican Party Office…

Police in Volusia County have responded to four shots fired into a satellite office of the Republican party in South Daytona, Florida. Thankfully no-one was injured and the shooting incident appears to have happened in-between operating hours on Sunday night to Monday morning when no-one was inside the building.
(Via Orlando Sentinel) At least four shots were fired into the Volusia County Republican Party’s office in South Daytona, police said Monday.
No one was injured, according to South Daytona police Capt. Mark Cheatham, but the shooting broke the offices’ front window and caused some damage to the drywall inside.
Cheatham said a volunteer reported the incident on Monday, which could’ve happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning at the office located at 2841 South Nova Road.
No eyewitnesses have been identified and investigators are in the process of tracking down surveillance footage from neighboring businesses, Cheatham said.
Volusia County Republican chair Tony Ledbetter, told WFTV that “some sick person,” which he identified as “Democrats,” took their anger out on his office.
“You’ve got some sick person, and I’ll call them out, they’re Democrats. No Republican has any reason to come attack our location,” Ledbetter said.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects, their political affiliations or motive for the incident. (Read More)
That ‘civility’ thing lasted all of about 36 hours.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Was it that long?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Here comes another 1000 walk away’s. Keep it up Dems, you have 7 more days to impress your base.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Civility thing”: gosh, I missed that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Civility? We don’t need no stinkin’ civility.
LikeLike
Trump’s fault?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is Trump’s fault for all the right reasons. He’s driving them more insane!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not a very long drive for many of them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
More like a short putt.
LikeLike
Trump’s fault??
You kiddin’?
The security footage is gonna show it WAS Trump. Himself!!
Just like he planted all the bombs by himself.
/s
LikeLike
The blame-throwing from the Democrats is starting to sound like ‘the wife-beater’s excuse’:
“It’s your fault that I do this; if you didn’t make me mad, I wouldn’t beat you.”
LikeLiked by 36 people
great analogy
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Travelgate
Whitewatergate
Monicagate (as an enabler)
Chinagate
Filegate Scandal
Cattle-Futures Miracle
Lootergate
And that was just when Bill was president before Hillary learned how to use email.
LikeLiked by 6 people
BenghaziGate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Left/libtards…
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a fantastic analogy, wheatietoo! A hundred likes.
I’m an avid Trumpster but I won’t put a Trump sticker on my car because I know it would be vandalized. I am voting Republican for my House member (holding my nose) but won’t put a sign in the yard because I’m afraid the loons will poison my dog. Democrats have no such fear. We are not the violent ones. We are not the fascists, brown shirts, black shirts, Bolsheviks who “win” by beating the h3ll out of our opponents. But we still have the vote, and for the above reasons I think they’re going to be gobsmacked on November 6. Right now I assume every house that doesn’t have a Democrat sign in the front yard is voting Republican. I pretty much know who’s who in my neighborhood and YES, all the Leftist loons have Democrat yard signs. Only the bravest Repubs (like the neighbor who is 6’3″ tall and a hunter) have Republican signs.
LikeLiked by 17 people
…Right now I assume every house that doesn’t have a Democrat sign in the front yard is voting Republican… There have been comments about lack of signage and advertising for some republican candidates. Is this part of the reason? It will be interesting to see who spent, how much on what. Perhaps the ‘power of money’ isn’t there this election cycle, like in 2016.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It absolutely is the reason for few Republican signs. The leftists are crazy out there.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Every time I have placed a TRUMP sign on my lawn it has gotten stolen -AND he’s not even on ballot! Hate on left is past boiling point – these people are truly unhinged and have lost all sense and sensibility. #RedTsunami. Get ready for two years of CRAZY!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m saving a whole bunch of 2016 Trump signs for 2020. Gotta have the CLASSIC models too for EXTRA TRIGGERING!!! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get some good game-cams out front to, if not catch the perps for John Law to deal with, then to make their rage filled faces famous on the internets. Dang, that could be fun!
😈
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Yeah. That’s it. Game cams!” 😉
LikeLike
“Every time I have placed a TRUMP sign on my lawn it has gotten stolen -”
For the corrugated plasticized signs, I have this suggestion:
Get some small inexpensive fish hooks, size 8 or 10 should do. Using two sets of pliers (one needle nose) straighten them out. Insert straightened hooks halfway into the holes along the top of the sign, spacing them two inches apart. Then with the sign(s) upright, put a little dab of white or yellow glue around each one to lock them in place.
LikeLike
Guyski, besides the concern about damage being inflicted on a Repub’s home/vhicles if they put up a sign… there is the issue of theft – numerous videos showing this. The idjits pull up the Repub’s signs and then plant the Demorat’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I live in an upscale executive development in a Minneapolis suburb. The lefties DO have their signs up, and I’m the only one out of 300 or so houses that have a GOP sign in the yard. I actually have 4; Karin Housley for Senate/Jason Lewis for House/Willets for State and then I put up a Trump/Pence sign to piss off every lefty even more! I put them up at night, so when they drove to work they would see them. I called that morning “The Triggering”.
I have Trump bumper stickers on my large SUV. My military background and experiences aren’t a secret as one neighbor is a friend from college (not a liberal). Whatever…I’m not worried about a weakling lefty attacking my house or me…forgot to mention, my big hunting dogs…
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thoughts on if I’m concerned about vandalism/safety…
LikeLiked by 6 people
My dog is a German shepherd, very protective. But sneaky liberals wouldn’t be above harming her and then I’m afraid if I found out who it was would TRIGGER ME. I’m old and benign but my dog is my child now and I’d turn into a Grizzly Mom if anything happened to her.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Touch my dogs and you die. I never go looking for trouble, but I will deliver it in SPADES if you touch my dogs.
LikeLike
lol @ “The Triggering”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I assume every house that doesn’t have a Democrat sign in the front yard is voting Republican.” Exactly. I wholeheartedly support POTUS but I wouldn’t put a sticker on my car or wear a MAGA hat (unless I want trouble). Leftists are nuts and I can’t trust them to be respectful or civil, unfortunately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would venture to say that people lie when they are polled over the phone for fear of being attacked. Especially if it is a Democrat voting for an R. They have ways of finding out where you live.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, Trump sign stolen from my front yard 2 years ago. I think it’s better to not have signs anyway. The liberals will think they are winning until the votes are tallied. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup. Socialists. They’re BACK and they’re acting all ’30’s again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You got that right. This is right out of the playbook of NAZI Germany with the Brown Shirts. It’s how the NAZIs eliminated their political opposition to gain power in the 1930s. We saw an example at TN Marsha’s event last night. Small, but vocal and violent group, about 6 people, accosting a packed room of 500 people! NOT going to work in the USA!
LikeLiked by 5 people
AMEN!
The trick is not letting ANY of the “socialist solutions” that will shut down free speech gain power. If one does, we REFUSE to give up free speech until they are out of power. Nazis, commies, fascists, Bernistas, Hillaroids, Obamabots, UniParty – whatever.
Very important for us not to let the smoke and mirrors of different brands of power-hungry totalitarianism confuse us and distract us from understanding that they are ALL as bad as each other. They use each other to convince us to give up our freedoms. NO is the proper answer to ALL of them.
This is one of the reasons I call our main brand of socialists “Obamanazis”, even though the Obama globo-socialists are not “nationalist”, and if anything are “anti-national”. Of course, they hate being called “nazis” for starters. And they ARE very much like Nazis in terms of arrogance. But it also emphasizes that the specific lies of the socialists don’t really matter. What matters is that they are ALL lying socialists! Their accusation that “the other brand we hate is bad, and that means we are good” is ANTIFA BS.
Look at Hitler. He claimed some kind of “national” character to his socialism, but he was all about DOMINATING other nations. Far from a true nationalist! Hitler was no less of a globalist than Stalin, when you come right down to it.
Yup. Very much like the Hitler era, and the lesson of history is that these rioting socialist mobs were ALL BAD.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hitler and Goebbels used to joke about how if it were not for the racial superiority, their government was very similar to that of Russia, headed by Stalin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting – I did not know that, but it makes loads of sense!
And Hitler would not have had to fear that idea leaking within the party structure, because so many KPD (communists) transferred into the Nazis during the 30’s, when it appeared to be the winning socialist variant. Those lower-level and mid-level officers would have been very receptive to the idea.
In my opinion that KPD influx stabilized the socialist aspects of the party, and prevented any backsliding to more nationalist or traditional German positions. A perfect demonstration of WHY controlled opposition from extreme to extreme works. The only KPD who could NOT enter the Nazis were Jews, or those who were too high up in the hierarchy to not face retribution, although I think that’s an interesting point for historical research. Higher-level party switchers might have been viewed as propaganda assets.
LikeLike
This is why I left W.WA. in 2012.
It was clear even back then with the vitriolic Identity Politics crap showing up *everywhere*, the *demands* of PC Speak from even people who had seemed reasonable in the past, the constant demonization of Southerners, Repubs, etc etc etc.
I could see it would only get worse with Obama and didn’t want to be around when they went full-on NAZI and started bashing in their neighbors doors, turning on each other, the whole mess.
I have so much respect for Conservatives who choose to remain and hold the fort in these nutcase areas of the country. And now, with so many people ditching the Dems, I pray they’ll get back to some mode of sanity out there…..
….I believe it’ll happen, step by step. But they’ll have to live with these disrupters a while longer while the Left continues to LOSE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, National SOCIALIST German WORKER’S Party — sounds right wing to me (sarc).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same ‘ol…
LikeLike
wheatietoo, that is AWESOME! Perfect example of the hypocrisy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Also known as…Look at what, you made me DO.
Or pass the blame game.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe we will see increased attempts at intimidation through election day. Please be aware of your surroundings if you are standing outside in line to vote. Strange people just hanging around, others yelling, watch how close to the street you are, ie cars, etc. Vote early if you can.
LikeLiked by 13 people
agree gil. Excercise caution EVERYWHERE
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just had a YUGE case of Deja vu. Didn’t something just like this happen before? I seriously thought I was reading an old CTH post.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ok that led me down a rabbit hole of Republican HQ vandalisms (NOT democrat HQ of course).
http://norfolkdailynews.com/wjag/news/broken-glass-graffiti-and-assigning-blame-in-wake-of-nebraska/article_de9f61fe-804d-11e8-ac51-6fcf79288b46.html
Broken glass, graffiti, and assigning blame in wake of Nebraska GOP HQ vandalism
https://www.wkyt.com/content/news/Fayette-County-GOP-headquarters-vandalized–489272171.html
Fayette County GOP headquarters vandalized
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4800556/State-Republican-headquarters-tagged-Nazi-vandalism.html
New Hampshire Republican HQ is vandalized with Nazi slogans and has rocks thrown through the windows
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nebraska-gop-office-windows-smashed-by-bricks-abolish-ice-spray-painted-outside
Nebraska GOP office windows smashed by bricks, ‘Abolish ICE’ spray-painted outside
https://www.wyomingnews.com/news/local_news/man-charged-with-republican-headquarters-fire-in-laramie/article_ad649300-d81f-11e8-920a-630bcab2c7fb.html
Man charged with Republican headquarters fire in Laramie
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, this isn’t the first time that Dems have attacked Republican HQ locations.
There has been a long list of these attacks.
If memory serves…in 2016 there was even a Rep HQ location that was bombed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They also burnt down a couple of their own churches, all to make us Trump supporters look bad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because churches have no value to them.
LikeLike
If the Liberals are trying to intimidate Republicans into not voting, they are losing. Anyone who watched Kavanaugh hearings and saw the crazy left in action over and over again led and fueled by their Democrat leaders, knows where the hate resides. Yes some people are deaf, blind and stupid but not most Americans. To me that was the absolute changing point in the mid-term elections.
LikeLiked by 4 people
May that “Cold Anger” prevail!
LikeLiked by 3 people
No one is allowed to watch anyone else vote, so they are not deterring any votes, as a matter of fact, they are increasing the Republican votes.
I just pray that no one gets injured with all of the shenanigans going on.
LikeLike
More votes for the Rs. Ds = dumb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
R = Right (as in YES you are correct)
D = Don’t
D = Dumb
D = Desperate
D = Democrat
Vote R and you will be Right and things will be RIGHT
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know, right?
And I wouldn’t be surprised if Volusia County is a Bluish part of FL. Soon to be Red?
LikeLike
Trump only won by 13% in Volusia. Which, as high as that sounds to some of you, is NOTHING compared to many/most other counties in FL.
Map of FL. counties and who won in 2016, by %.
https://www.wesh.com/article/election-2016-interactive-us-presidental-congressional-results-map-and-balance-of-power/7146370
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is a nice page to bookmark. Thanks!
(You have to enter or click on a state on the top map for detailed results)
LikeLike
Well, paint me blue and call me Shirley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The elderly gentleman in the embedded tweet that Sundance RT’d was right. This is not something you would expect a republican to do. That’s why this whole narrative with the mailing of the pipe bombs doesn’t pass the smell test. Yes, there are nutcases affiliated to both parties but when you absolutely know without a doubt a dem did it, then the MSM won’t touch the story with a ten foot pole. I’m thankful that in last week’s incidents and this one that no one was seriously hurt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This man would know this better than anyone else!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, Steve, but the Democrats have not accepted the vote of the population so why would you think they, (like their Bolshevik and National SOCIALIST, Castroists, Chavezistas, Maoists, Pol Potists), WOULDN’T shoot bullets into their opponent’s headquarters. One of them shot you, didn’t he? Republicans took the high road and refused to hold Bernie Sanders responsible for what one nut case did, but since then have they ONCE, even ONCE, returned the favor?
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump will be blamed.
The commie Demoncraps will not condemn the violence.
LikeLike
These people are eventually going to piss off some mild mannered white haired Republican(s) who in turn will lay a hurting on them like they’ve never experienced or expected. No doubt, hospitalization will be required.
LikeLike
Aaaaaand the stupidity continues…
LikeLike
Democrats/antifa/ms13 ~ they have become interchangeable. Same behavior in Europe.
LikeLike
Vile. I have felt sick all day over the left’s violent insanity.
I was so greatful for the Rabbi’s words this morning on ☪️NN.
I had to drive around my local area today to do errands & can report a lot of R signage, many with the slogan “vote Republican”
LikeLiked by 2 people
you’re in NY aren’t you?
LikeLike
The Dembteilung strikes again.
LikeLike
You said it…
LikeLike
Where is David Hogg, demanding this lunatic turn in his/her gun? /s
LikeLike
He’s close enough to Daytona to go up there, easily.
LikeLike
And we won’t even note his hypocrisy when he shows up with armed guards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He could ride his bike🙄
LikeLike
Just a coincidence that the Guilty Gillum bus tour was at the Bethum Criminal College in Daytona. Using MSM reasoning it is Gillum’s fault.
LikeLike
At this point, I guess we should just expect some new, explosive headline every day??: the bomber, the synagogue shooter, suspicious USPS packages, shoot-em-up Republican office space stories, etc. etc. etc. etc. etc……
Election Day cannot get here fast enough.
LikeLike
But will it end after election day? Did it end on November 9th? No! They got worse. I believe there is going to be a Red Tsunami on 11/6 that is going to shock them. They’ve been led to expect they get their power back. When that doesn’t happen they are going to go batsh%% C R A Z Y. I expect real violence (as if they haven’t been engaged in violence already). My gut tells me Republicans are “holding their fire until they see the whites of their eyes” but once the mid terms are over and the media no longer can pound Republicans for being violent, many Repubs are going to say “ENOUGH OF THIS CRAP!”
I hope it doesn’t devolve into that, but not sure how many Repubs are going to agree to be beaten up in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree Y, they will go absolutely bananas. Potentially a “‘spontaneous” Kristalnacht. I shall prepare accordingly, as I hope all Treepers will. Celebrate with care.
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought about this for election night 2016.
I also thought about helping my parents be prepared – their neighborhood would be more likely to have rabble roaming around doing things. But then, I figured out that they really would be more dangerous to themselves, if “prepared.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’ll stop when the Dem Party is dead and gone
And the way these nuts are acting, that’ll be sooner rather than later.
Don’t interrupt your enemy when he’s in the process of offing himself.
LikeLike
Yeah, this bulls*** has to stop. We now need new laws because of the violent insanity the left has brought to this country
This kind of fascism & chaos cannot be tolerated in a free Republic
I’d suggest a “Political Violence / Disruption” law, which would have specific sentences mandated with no wiggle room to reduce
Political violence: Mandated 10-15 year sentence with no parole
Political Disruption: Mandated 2 year sentence with no parole
Actually kill or seriously injure someone due to political differences? Life sentence with no parole
LikeLiked by 1 person
Antifa and friends’ acts need to be included in such. Mayors that issue stand down orders so that Leftists will have “room to destroy” must also face charges.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have to wonder how The Bombers van drove around Florida and not one person messed with that, but yet a man had a small sticker on his truck and they burned that to the ground and now they are shooting at the GOP offices and nothing is being done by the left to stop that kind of junk so guess they feel that even with all of them trying to Blame PT nothing changes with these people Not even 3 days has passed and now they are screaming about blaming him for every
thing that happens I am really worried about The people going to the border if the Dems who control the border Agents decide to go against what the President wants i am not sure what can be done to stop these people but I hope that he is able to stop them all by shutting down the border and making it impossible for all the Illegals to come threw We do not owe them anything and We do not owe these people their lives Turn around and go home.. We don’t want or need you in our country and the Repubs had better stand up and fight for this
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you see a van stickered up like that, keep away unless they are stickers of ice cream.
People gave this van guy a wide berth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chairman Tony Ledbetter was a delegate at the Cleveland Convention in 2016 and is a relentless force for Trump. Volusia Co. was a key to Trump’s 2016 win in FL.
Tony is an Air Force vet and he doesn’t wave or smile as his CIC walks by .. he stands at attention.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/aedf9f5c88b5adf9aaf10fac2af0703a6ae9ddb74f6e0f9b1efa1ca83bf20861.png Tampa FL. 7/31/18
Go to the RECVC homepage @ https://www.volusiacountyrepublicans.org/breaking_our_republican_party_headquarters_vandalized_by_gunfire
LikeLike
Remember and vote GOP in November + “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”
LikeLike
The desperate mob left never gonna stop. We’re not going to stop either November 6 right around the corner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Intimidation wont work. Hurricanes wont work. Bomb hoaxes wont work. Facts about ballot returns and subsequent votes work.
IMO I agree, the mob is desperate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#DemViolence leads to more #WalkAways all the time. And the DemMSM covering up for them, only makes it better for us. Once they see it, they can’t go back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn, this is right down the street from where my son works at Jimmy Johns while he’s going to Embry-Riddle aeronautical university.
LikeLike
Liberals continue to not realize we are the new conservatives. And we are not rolling over and playing dead anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here in Oregon. Watch and learn. This could soon be your town if the Dims take over again:
https://www.koin.com/news/civic-affairs/protesters-damage-driver-s-car-no-charges-yet/1508386175
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5848642784001/?#sp=show-clips
Even LEO’s aren’t protected:
ICE Union Seeks Criminal Investigation Of Portland Mayor
https://www.opb.org/news/article/ice-union-criminal-investigation-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone who is afraid to vote because the windows of a county- level political headquarters were shot out will need to hide under the bed for the next year or two because the midterm losers will be “sorely vexed.” [HT to King’s English meme of an earlier thread].
LikeLike
For Florida GOP voters, Scott’s coming to town to help out. Time to double down:
LikeLike
I don’t like how things like this aren’t surprising to me anymore.
I know the leftist elites like Bill Maher, Jimmy Kimmel and Cher will rationalize it away, “they are just advocating for democracy”… but I have a feeling regular people who still happen to be democrats are turned off by this.
LikeLike
Vote Democrat for more:
LikeLike