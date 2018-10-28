Sunday October 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
A True Veteran
Before you have placed your trust in Christ as your Lord and Savior, there is nothing whatever you can do to please God or to gain acceptance with Him. John 3:35 declares that “the Father loves the Son” and cares what you think about Him and do with Him. This is why Verse 36 goes on to say:
“He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life; and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abideth on him.”
But once you have received Christ as your Savior and Lord there is much you can do to please God. You can witness to His saving grace, you can please Him by living a godly life, you can work for Him, you can sacrifice of your means to further His cause, and yes, you can fight for Him. “Fight for Him” you say? Yes indeed, for this world system, our Adamic natures and Satan and his hosts, are all antagonistic toward the Christ who died for our sins. Satan’s forces, especially, work behind the scenes to “blind the minds of them that believe not” (II Cor. 4:4). These fallen angels, we read, are “the rulers of the darkness of this world” (iEph. 6:12).
This is why God urges His children to be “strong in the Lord,” putting on “the whole armor of God,” so as to meet and defeat these evil forces (Vers. 10,11). This is why He puts a sword (“the Word of God”) into our hands and bids us “stand… stand… stand!” (Vers. 11-14).
Ah, but a great veteran, who waged many battles in making Christ known to the lost, gives us an inkling of the thrill that goes with being “a good soldier of Jesus Christ.” In his last words, just before his execution, the Apostle Paul declared triumphantly: “I have fought a good fight!” (II Tim. 4:7). It was indeed “a good fight” in which he had been engaged, a fight to bring light and salvation and blessing to benighted souls. And the reward:
“Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown” (Ver. 8).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-true-veteran/
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
John 3:35 The Father loveth the Son, and hath given all things into his hand.
36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
2Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Eph 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;
2Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
– – – – – – – – – – – –
2Timothy 2:1 Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
4 No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
5 And if a man also strive for masteries, yet is he not crowned, except he strive lawfully.
6 The husbandman that laboureth must be first partaker of the fruits.
7 Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curious today about when Bible verses began to be numbered, I read this at Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chapters_and_verses_of_the_Bible)….
The first person to divide New Testament chapters into verses was Italian Dominican biblical scholar Santi Pagnini (1470–1541), but his system was never widely adopted. His verse divisions in the New Testament were far longer than those known today. Robert Estienne created an alternate numbering in his 1551 edition of the Greek New Testament which was also used in his 1553 publication of the Bible in French. Estienne’s system of division was widely adopted, and it is this system which is found in almost all modern Bibles. Estienne produced a 1555 Vulgate that is the first Bible to include the verse numbers integrated into the text. Before this work, they were printed in the margins.
The first English New Testament to use the verse divisions was a 1557 translation by William Whittingham (c. 1524–1579). The first Bible in English to use both chapters and verses was the Geneva Bible published shortly afterwards in 1560. These verse divisions soon gained acceptance as a standard way to notate verses, and have since been used in nearly all English Bibles and the vast majority of those in other languages.
LikeLike
Thank you Deplorable. Very timely posting. I found this today to cope with the current news cycle.
In the name of the Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth, I stand with the power of the Lord God Almighty to bind Satan and all his evil spirits, demonic forces, satanic powers, principalities, along with all kings and princes of terrors, from the air, water, fire, ground, netherworld, and the evil forces of nature.
I take authority over all demonic assignments and functions of destruction sent against me, and I expose all demonic forces as weakened, defeated enemies of Jesus Christ. I stand with the power of the Lord God Almighty to bind all enemies of Christ present together, all demonic entities under their one and highest authority, and I command these spirits into the abyss to never again return.
I arise today with the power of the Lord God Almighty to call forth the heavenly host, the holy angels of God, to surround and protect, and cleanse with God’s holy light all areas vacated by the forces of evil. I ask the Holy Spirit to permeate my mind, heart, body, soul and spirit, creating a hunger and thirst for God’s holy Word, and to fill me with the life and love of my Lord, Jesus Christ.
Amen
LikeLike
A SINGLE SHOT OF THE MILKY WAY OVER GLEN AULIN, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful. If you took it, even better.
LikeLike
LikeLike
CAPE VERDE SALT FLATS UNDER THE GLOW OF ORION
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is this a photo?
LikeLike
Yo, CNN and ADL…
The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in American history, the ADL says
No CNN and ADL, the murder of millions of jews by the Nazis was the deadliest and frankly most abhorrant evil American history has ever had to witiness and fight.
Get, your flippin history straight.
LikeLike
If only there had been a single “good guy with a gun” the bad guy with a gun might have been stopped before he killed people. You have to wonder why nobody in that large congregation was carrying. More and more churches are resolving to take up their own defense. They’re doing it quietly, not broadcasting it to the public, but it is happening. Sadly, not fast enough and now more people are dead because of it.
LikeLike
Well, this is the Open Thread so I guess it’s okay to go a little outside the norms, having some random thoughts. Well, one in particular.
Watching the Classic TV channel, they’re showing a re-run of Hill Street Blues. I’m remembering how good a show that was, back in the day; it was one of my favorites, and appointment TV for me. Had a great cast, as then unknowns. Excellent story lines, with great characters.
But whatever happened to Daniel J. Travanti? An excellent actor, he worked an epic character, and then just dropped off the map.
Just sayin’.
LikeLike
That’s the way of the business, Jeff. Fame is a two-edged sword. On all those who reach a certain pinnacle, a lot of pressure is brought to bear to continue their success no matter what. Perhaps he just got tired of the race, though he did continue to work and still works on occasion.
LikeLike
P.S. A great website which answers a lot of questions about various actors and others working in the film industry is https://www.imdb.com . Travanti’s info is at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0871240/bio?ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm .
LikeLike
Bedford Boys memoir published nearly 75 years after D-Day
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7)– The story of how Bedford lost 19 of its own on D-Day has been told many times, but today a new version of the famous account is being shared. It’s a firsthand report from one of the legendary “Bedford Boys” of what it was like during the Normandy landing.
“It was always in his mind,” said John Nance, as he flipped through a 132 page book, wrapped with a picture of young soldiers on the cover. “It was always there.”
The 132 pages and thousands of words serve as a time capsule, providing insight into one of the largest invasions of World War II.
“I’m awed by it,” said Sarah Jones.
A book that was written by a man who is no longer here to tell the story. “Dawn on Omaha Beach, We Were There” by Elisha Ray Nance.
“Our dad,” said John Nance, speaking for himself and his two sisters, Sarah Jones and Susan Cobb.
Ray Nance was on Omaha Beach, on D-Day. He dodged bullets, as 19 of his fellow Bedford Boys died.
“I was under continuous fire from martyrs and machine guns,” said Ray Nance in a 2001 interview with WDBJ7’s Jean Jadhon.
Nance returned home and told his story toward the end of his life. In the 1980’s he started putting pen to paper. But in 2009, Nance died before publishing his book.
This Friday, nearly 10 years after his death and more than 30 after he started writing, his three children finished the project.
“This is such an exciting time,” said April Cheek-Messier, President of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation. “Something we’ve looked forward to for a very long time.”
The children edited the memoir and added a piece at the beginning and end from the family members.
“This past year has been an in-depth remembrance for our parents,” said Cobb.
The writing is concise. He details exactly what he saw. It was not easy to write and not easy for his children to edit, but in each sentence, there is a sense of responsibility to share the stories of those who didn’t make it.
“The purpose of this book is to give a long overdue report to those who served in Company A,” Nance writes in his book.
“His heart was in every piece of it,” said Nance.
They say if Nance were there to see his final product, he would be embarrassed.
“You know that he was getting so much attention,” said Jones.
But he would also be proud a slice of American history lives on.
“People need to know…what the company went through,” said Cobb. “You are remembered.”
The book is on sale at the National D-Day Memorial and all proceeds are donated back to the memorial.
https://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Bedford-Boys-memoir-published-nearly-75-years-after-D-Day–498732411.html
LikeLike
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers . . .
As he abundantly demonstrates in this video, Yamandu Costa is one of Brazil’s greatest guitar players.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Man’s best friend….”
LikeLike
“why the dog is happier”
Luke 12:15 And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.
Colossians 3:1 ¶ If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory.
LikeLike
Irish Blessing
May the lilt of Irish laughter lighten every load,
May the mist of Irish magic shorten every road,
May you taste the sweetest pleasures that fortune ‘ere bestowed,
And may all your friends remember all the favors you are owed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me Singing – “In Christ Alone” – Christina Grimmie Cover – HAPPY EASTER!!
Christina Grimmie was shot to death two years ago at a “meet and greet” after doing a concert in Florida. She was 22 years old. I remember hearing about it on the news, but was unfamiliar with her music (and talent) at the time.
LikeLike
What is POTUS Shield?
POTUS SHIELD is a council of prelates that is assembling to raise up a spiritual shield. You are invited to join us as we bring this anointed assembly in intercession, prayers, declarations, and decrees of The Word of the Lord across our nation!
https://www.potusshield.org/
LikeLike