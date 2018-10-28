Ground Reports – 2018 Mid Term Election…

Posted on October 28, 2018 by

In the past several election cycles CTH has posted ‘Ground Report- Open Discussion’ threads to review perspectives of ground reports from your state, city and neighborhood. ‘Ground Reports’ are a valuable resource to gauge the non-quantifiable elements around elections; they are often quite insightful.

Many states are currently in the process of early voting. If you have a ground report you would like to share, please use the comment section below to provide your perspective.

Additionally, there are often obscure events that can help identify voting trends and possibilities; so don’t limit your review to traditional perspectives. Sentiments and senses are also very useful. What do you sense? What is going on in/around your town and location? Good or bad; positive or negative; what do you see happening?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2018, media bias, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

268 Responses to Ground Reports – 2018 Mid Term Election…

Older Comments
  1. L4grasshopper says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Just now got polled on our landline by PPP about the TN election 🙂

    Questions were about how likely I was to vote, then about whether Blackburn or Bredesen for Senate, then about whether GOP or Dems should control the House, then about if tne Kavanaugh hearings influenced my vote. Asked if I was Republican, Dem, Independent, or nothing. Asked my race.

    Did not ask about Gov race….a sign Dems are conceding that one to GOP?

    They did not have option of “already voted”, so they used “extremely likely” as my response.

    I answered honestly to every question but race — I lied that I was black 🙂

    Public Policy Polling is a Dem polling outfit.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. abstractdoll1978 says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Central Texas (southwest DFW):
    As stated previously, after Kavanaugh the Cruz sign’s appeared.
    Now there is word spreading on FB of Beto sticker’s being pulled off of vehicles, Beto supporter’s having heated arguments with conservatives, etc.
    Before Sayoc mailings, lady calling into conservative radio said voting booth has never been as busy. Was at a restaurant, heard old lady’s talking about Kavanaugh.

    Civil war is brewing, folks…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Summer says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Ah, grasshopper, why didn’t you say that you were 1/1024 Native American if you were going to lie anyway?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Brewcityninja says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    I feel good in WI, the polling has been way off the last couple of years. I see almost all Walker, Vukmir signs. With all that Walker has been through in WI, I think he will win. No one is going to vote for Walker and Baldwin, so I think Vulkmir has a good shot.

    Honestly a ton of money is being spent on both sides, TV, radio and mailers like crazy. I’m glad the a Republicans finally started spending, because at first all the Dem crap was unchecked.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Off-topic, but not much… Beto O’Rourke’s latest ad (self-parody, much?):

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Elle says:
      October 28, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      I personally found that insulting to women. A stripper pole?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • nightmare on k st says:
      October 28, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      what a laugh

      Liberals fondly reminiscing the good old days of the 1950’s

      Patriarchy
      Ike Repblicanism including operation wetback
      no-fault divorce illegal
      abortion illegal
      no gay marriage
      big gas guzzling cars
      no school busing for desegregation, just decided Brown v. Board of Ed
      Coal Power Plants rule

      Liberals dislike the 1950’s

      Like

      Reply
    • Flashman says:
      October 28, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      Too much money. It will hurt his campaign not help it.

      Like

      Reply
  6. IMO says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Military members and spouses: There’s still time to vote by absentee ballot. Here are some tips
    https://www.militarytimes.com/pay-benefits/2018/10/24/military-members-and-spouses-theres-still-time-to-vote-by-absentee-ballot-here-are-some-tips/

    Give your Military family and friends a friendly reminder to vote.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Ace says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    I live near the New York State district where repub incumbent Chris Collins is battling for reelection. As you may know, he was recently indicted for insider trading, with timing that was extremely helpful for the dems. Allegedly, he tipped off his son. I actually grew up in the district, it is heavily repub, there are still lots of Trump signs on people’s lawns! In ordinary circumstances, Collins would win by around 20 points. But his lead is down to 3 points, and his fundraising is way down, although he has a large war chest. Also, the county GOP is ticked off at him for not dropping out. It’s going to be a squeaker. Steve Bannon actually spoke in the district recently, which I take as a bad sign. If the Dems do win, they will hold the seat for only one term, but of course it could be a tipping point.
    I predict Collins to win in a hold your nose vote, but by a very narrow margin.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Doug says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    I am a volunteer for Congressman Dana Rohrabacher in CA 48th. This is a traditionally Red district though it went Clinton by 2 pts in 16’. This has given the Dims hope to flip this district even though we out number Dims in registration. 20+% is Independent and they are the wild card. Our internal polling suggests Indis skew Dimorats based primarily on “health care” issues.
    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2018/house/ca/california_48th_district_rohrbacher_vs_rouda-6624.html
    I have been door knocking on registered R’s primarily and have found extreme enthusiasm for voting for both Dana and R’s in general. Another sentiment I get is R’s don’t want yard signs because they are afraid of rabies infested leftists messing up the house or screaming at them which makes them all the more eager to vote. Many have already voted and in early voting we are up 16% though that is normal and we know dimrats tend to same day vote a LOT.
    My district has attracted a shizton of Soros, Steyer, Bloomberg money and are being outspent 5-1. Interestingly though, the mailed paper tonnage and signs everywhere and TV ads is perceived as obnoxious by many.
    I urge EVERYONE reading this to do whatever you are capable of doing to not just blunt the Commie Wave and produce the Red Wave to show POTUS our support, keep Congress so that everything CTH and our heros from the Freedom Caucus have exposed of the abject evil in the Deep State stands a snowball’s chance in Hell of being revealed.
    #MAGA

    Reply
  9. benifranlkin says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    I am in PA. No early voting. Am concerned but hopeful about CD 6; weasel Costello buggered out so R’s found a really substantial guy Greg McCauley to run. He’s a St Joe and Widner graduate, tax attorney and small business owner (has owned and developed several…..even had Wendy’s franchises that he sold awhile back). Lots of his signs around double the number of D opponent Chrissy Houlihan. I don’t trust any grown woman who still goes by her baby name but I wouldn’t vote for her anyway.
    I say a prayer every nite for Lou Barletta. Good man. Casey is a slug. (R) Scott Wagner ‘s running for Gov….reasonable hardworking guy…almost Trumpian.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. principled says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Northeast Georgia here…not atl further northeast, rural/suburban area. IIRC we’re the second most Republican county (habersham is most 70+% goes R, Hall County goes maybe 64% Republican) . Anyway I went to local community center to exercise Saturday. ..as I approached I saw a ton of cars. I thought there was a softball tournament or something…i couldn’t find a parking spot.

    Turns out it was early voting. An hour wait to vote. Poll workers had never seen anything like it.

    Seems Rs are motivated bigly. D’s are gonna get schlonged. I now say Senate goes 59 Rs and House _gains_ 1 R seat.

    I can’t wait for Wednesday November 7. It will be epic.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • NC Mom says:
      October 28, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      Principled: Glad to read your post! I just moved across the state line to GA NE mountains from my main man’s district: Cong. Mark Meadows’ NC district. I know him and his wife…they are the REAL DEAL and it makes me sad I had to leave. I am in the middle of a HIDEOUS remodel and can’t get out…HOWEVER: every single workman and the UPS guy are all Trumpians and are voting. ;>) So far all SIX of them. Most interesting was the tile man originally from FLA who said he had supported JEB! because he had been such a good Gov. He does now support our Pres esp. after the Kavanaugh debacle. When I asked him if JEB! would have stood firm like POTUS I could see the light turn on over his head! He said “No, no he wouldn’t have.” HA!

      Like

      Reply
  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I was e-mailed this by a friend, since I am not on Twitter:

    *UPDATED*
    This thread contains all Republican Candidates in all 50 states.
    It will have Govs, Sens & Reps with names, pics, & Twitter ID’s.
    Scroll to find your state.
    Follow & RT your state Candidates to show your support.
    VOTE RED NOV 6 2018

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Roberta says:
    October 28, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Left Coast Washington State Early Ballots cast exceed election officials’ expectations

    (Vote by mail state, although each county must have at least one polling place where citizens can vote in person. Notorious for ballot fraud.)

    Voted a straight “R” ticket for the first time in my life (except for offices where there was no “R” in which case I voted Libertarian (I know the candidate) or in uncontested races, wrote in someone I know, or in non-partisan races, case the most conservative candidate).

    We can’t supply the percentages by party that many of the commenters here provide because in the state of Washington voters need not register as a party member.
    We also have a “top two” primary system, so occasionally there will be two democrats or two republicans for a particular office.

    However, in King, the state’s largest (and most corrupt) county:
    From the Seattle Times https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/politics/king-county-follows-statewide-trend-as-voters-return-ballots-early/

    “About 300 people a day are coming into King County’s election headquarters … to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election….The deadline statewide is Monday.” [My comment: watch out for illegal registrations!]

    “As of Thursday, King County Elections had received 172,349 ballots … 13.4 percent of ballots mailed by the county. By comparison, at the same point in last year’s election, the county had received 67,595 ballots back from voters, a return of 5 percent. This year’s number surpasses that of the last midterm election in 2014 when 90,560, or 8 percent, of ballots had been sent back to King County’s election headquarters in Renton.”
    “The early crush of ballots is happening statewide. As of Thursday, 12 percent of ballots in Pierce County had been returned and 10 percent in Snohomish County. Statewide, 13.5 percent of ballots have been returned to elections offices, just ahead of the 13 percent at the same point during the 2016 presidential election. During the last midterm in 2014 state voters to this point had sent back 8 percent of ballots.” [comment: King, Pierce & Snohomish are the largest counties, + Spokane–see below)

    http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2018/oct/25/spokane-voting-heavy-in-early-balloting/?amp-content=amp

    In Spokane County (also notoriously corrupt), largest county on the EAST side of the state (most conservatives are on the east side of the mountains):

    “Spokane County voters are sending in their general election ballots in record numbers, far ahead of previous midterm elections and even ahead of 2008, when the county set a modern-day record for turnout.” [Comment: this was Ron Paul Country in 2008 and RP people won elections in county government and made inroads in the county party. Spokane was also the site of one of two WA MAGA rallies in the 2016 cycle.]

    As a final note, Michael Bloomburg has poured big money into WA’s 8th District race to try and flip the “safe R” seat of retired Dave Reichert (NOT a conservative, a D turned R … hmmmm, how come he retired???). No wonder, Dino Rossi, has a less than strong conservative record. Same story in the 3rd, in SW WA, where Herara-Butler is struggling…

    Like

    Reply
  13. Kimberly Elizabeth Whelan says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I wrote this on another post…keep an eye on the NY gubernatorial race. Not one police union has endorsed Cuomo as of 10/28. They fear retribution from the current administration if they come out for the GOP candidate, Molinaro. In the last week a number of upstate liberal newspapers (are there any other kind?) have endorsed Molinaro.

    I am writing this in an upstate community but there are way more Molinaro signs on front yards and along busy public roads than there ever was for the former candidate, Astorino. Cuomo signs just started popping up in the last few days and only along busy public ways, not front yards (just like Hillary in 2016).

    There is a myth that NYC controls the state and upstaters say the same thing, “We can’t out number the votes downstate.” After two terms of Cuomo, there is a palpable despisement for his governance. There is no enthusiasm for Cuomo, even among democrats.

    Molinaro has been working energetically throughout the state, talking to all media, progressive and otherwise. I think he has a real shot regardless of the polling numbers, of which these same pollsters never got around to polling how NY’ers felt about Cuomo’s, “America was never that great” statement. Funny, that.

    So… Make New York Great Again.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Mike says:
    October 28, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I’m in Michigan, Detroit area. About the only signs I see are for John James and Trump. Not many, the Trump signs have been up since pre 2016 election. The John James signs just look cool in my book. Everyone publicly is very quiet, more so than the 2016 election. I feel a lot of “Cold Anger”, even under the smiles. The economy up here is booming, Detroit is working for the first time since the 1960’s. I think we are going to see a red tsunami next month. Most of the folks I know have voted, straight republican. I know of no one voting democrat other than one neighbor, but he has issues. 😉

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s