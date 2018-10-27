President Trump MAGA Rally, Murphysboro, Illinois – 5:30pm EST Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump is holding another MAGA campaign rally at Southern Illinois Airport Hangar 6 in Murphysboro, IL. President Trump is expected to speak at 4:30pm CST / 5:30pm EST

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Oh Boy Lock her up again!

  2. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    ERA of economic surrender is over!

  3. WSB says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    American Pride!!!!!

  4. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    wow 207 tons of steel into our country. rebuilding with our american steel and pride!

  5. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    democrats are for resist and obstruct! Boos for pelosi as speaker if elected!

  6. WSB says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi…Hell no! What if Nancy did a little switcheroo and we end up with Speaker Hillary Clinton? I wouldn’t put it past either of them…

  7. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    what are they chanting?

  8. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Imagine if i went down the runway! Showing the media as to what they will say!

  9. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    He is hilarious about the narrow runways!

  10. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Riled up crowd! All cheering! awesome!

  11. ParteaGirl says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    I love Trump’s new shorter haircut! It makes him look younger- if that’s even possible. 😉

  12. woohoowee says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Rep. Bost thanks PT45 for “…leading like you do…” 🙂

  13. kathyca says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    I think I just heard him call NAFTA, LAFTA. Not sure it was on purpose, but I like it lol

  14. WSB says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    OMG! PT almost called NAFTA.. LAFTA!!!!!!!! LOL!

  15. WSB says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    PT is such a Gemini!

  16. rumpole2 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Trump says he likes Justin from Canada… LOL
    Yeah right… easy meat.

  17. Blind no longer says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    I love this crowd and I LOVE this PRESIDENT even more!!!!!!

  18. WSB says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    No CRIME…No CARAVANS!!!!!!

    BUILD THAT WALL!!!!!

  19. codasouthtexas says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Build that wall chant!

