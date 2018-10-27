PM Benjamin Netanyahu Sends Message of Support to Pittsburgh…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sends a message of support to the people of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Bibi is a master at saying the right thing with the right tone.. and putting it across in a very sincere way.
I love him and President Trump.
Two beacons of light in an increasingly evil world holding back the forces of darkness.
Yeah.
I like to take credit for the fact that I picked Netanyahu as a good guy way back when he was just an Israeli assistant at the UN… popped up on Larry King occasionally as a spokesman. I hoped he would go further.. and he did.
Yes, I vaguely remember that.
Was a long time ago, he did well.
Also I was VERY impressed when the Israeli hostages were rescued at Entebbe. That mission was led by Bibi’s brother Joni who was unfortunately killed in the operation. Finding that out that link was all part of my admiration of Netanyahu
Wow, I did not know that rumple. Thx for sharing this.
Yeah… I am so old I remember stuff that is HISTORY now! LOL
Not Joni……It’s Yoni (short for Yonatan)
Last known photo, taken shortly before his death leading Operation Entebbe
It also helped that Bibi’s brother was the lead attacker commando in the Entebe Airport raid who became a posthumous national hero of Israel for saving all those people taken hostage by Idi Amin.
He gave the ultimate sacrifice of which I am sure left a very lasting impression on Bibi.
SNAP
I just mentioned that GMTA 🙂
I know, you posted it 2 minutes before me, lol.
Yes Bibi is a inspiration to so many and what a warrior and leader of the Nation of Israel
The fact that Obama didn’t like him is a bonus CREDIT to Netanyahu
America an Israel, Brothers in Arms or Band of Brothers.
We truly are again thanks to our President, his family and his administration! One of the things that sickened me the most about BHO was how he treated not only Bibi but the country of Israel 🇮🇱. This man’s ultimate goal was to have Israel 🇮🇱 blown off the face of the Earth by the Iranians.
Our President will make sure that Israel 🇮🇱 never has to worry about Iran 🇮🇷 and will have partners and allies in Egypt 🇪🇬, Jordan 🇯🇴, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and elsewhere in the ME and Northern Africa. Where all of them will live in peace and prosperity.
” Where all of them will live in peace and prosperity. ”
I sincerely hope so Flep, I really do.
However I fear for the future after these two Great Men are gone.
flep, from your lips to God’s ears
“a message of support”
Simple and to the point – very effective. Now if BHO was doing something like that, he would have mentioned himself once or twice in that 23 seconds.
I worked together with Bibi and Mittens for two years 1977ish-1978ish. Up close and personal in then nascent BCG sole Boston office. Bibi I have the highest respect for. Mittens, not so much. We are all Harvard grad school almost contemporaneous classmates.
I did not realize that Bibi worked for BCG. Must have been interesting days there. Consulting can be quite exhilarating with the right team
SD put some beautiful pictures on his Twitter page!
That POTUS FLOTUS super imposed photo is one of my absolute favorites.
Hate is a soul killing disease used by Satan to motivate the man to murder the innocent people in the synagogue. We must learn from this and eradicate hate where ever it is found and pray to God for help.
Just goes to show you who the Nazis in America really are: Democrats.
