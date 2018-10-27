PM Benjamin Netanyahu Sends Message of Support to Pittsburgh…

Posted on October 27, 2018 by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sends a message of support to the people of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

.

26 Responses to PM Benjamin Netanyahu Sends Message of Support to Pittsburgh…

  1. rumpole2 says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Bibi is a master at saying the right thing with the right tone.. and putting it across in a very sincere way.

  2. sundance says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    • John Bosley says:
      October 27, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      America an Israel, Brothers in Arms or Band of Brothers.

      • fleporeblog says:
        October 27, 2018 at 5:33 pm

        We truly are again thanks to our President, his family and his administration! One of the things that sickened me the most about BHO was how he treated not only Bibi but the country of Israel 🇮🇱. This man’s ultimate goal was to have Israel 🇮🇱 blown off the face of the Earth by the Iranians.

        Our President will make sure that Israel 🇮🇱 never has to worry about Iran 🇮🇷 and will have partners and allies in Egypt 🇪🇬, Jordan 🇯🇴, Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 and elsewhere in the ME and Northern Africa. Where all of them will live in peace and prosperity.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    “a message of support”

    Simple and to the point – very effective. Now if BHO was doing something like that, he would have mentioned himself once or twice in that 23 seconds.

  4. Ristvan says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I worked together with Bibi and Mittens for two years 1977ish-1978ish. Up close and personal in then nascent BCG sole Boston office. Bibi I have the highest respect for. Mittens, not so much. We are all Harvard grad school almost contemporaneous classmates.

  5. fleporeblog says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    SD put some beautiful pictures on his Twitter page!

  6. Kate says:
    October 27, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Hate is a soul killing disease used by Satan to motivate the man to murder the innocent people in the synagogue. We must learn from this and eradicate hate where ever it is found and pray to God for help.

  7. Super Elite says:
    October 27, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Just goes to show you who the Nazis in America really are: Democrats.

