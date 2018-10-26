Friday October 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ran across this Scriptural mention of capitalism, possibly? LOL! Anyway, I love this verse…
People curse the one who hoards grain,
but they pray God’s blessing on the one who is willing to sell.
Proverbs 11:26 (New International Version)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking For the Loophole
To many people, it just doesn’t seem right that God would punish someone in hell for all eternity, and so they look for loopholes in the Bible’s clear teaching about eternal damnation (Rev. 14:11, etc.). They mean well, but they remind us of what the Lord said about the rich man in hell, who pleaded that Lazarus be sent to warn his five brothers, “lest they also come into this place of torment” (Luke 16:28). It is often argued from this that this man had repented, and only a God who was a monster would refuse to release him. As we compare Scripture with Scripture, however, we believe otherwise, especially when we compare the torments of hell to the torments of the Tribulation.
There are many ways to show that the Tribulation will be a time of hell on earth, but perhaps the simplest is found when we read that “in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it” (Rev. 9:6). What a picture of hell! You would think that everyone on the receiving end of the unfathomable torments of that day would repent in the hope that God would relent and spare them further torment. Yet despite the fact that men will be “scorched with great heat” (Rev. 16:9), in John’s vision, they “blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not… of their deeds” (vv. 9,11).
In light of all this, we feel the rich man’s request to warn his five brothers was not an indication of any repentance on his part—far from it. Like many incarcerated men, he was looking for a loophole in the prosecution’s case against him. You see, if Lazarus was sent from the dead to warn his brothers, he could argue that he never benefited from such a supernatural warning, making his conviction unjust.
Add it all up, and a more accurate picture of hell appears. Hell is not filled with cries of repentance to which God turns an unfeeling deaf ear. Like the description of the Tribulation we just read, the air is rather filled with the sound of blasphemy, voiced by men who are eternally convinced that God is wrong and they do not belong there.
Fortunately, dear reader, you do not have to go there. Just admit that God is right, that you are sinner (Rom. 3:23) who deserves to die an eternal death for your sins (Rom. 6:23; Rev. 20:14), but that Christ died for your sins so that you don’t have to (I Cor. 15:1-4). “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/looking-for-the-loophole/
Revelation 14:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.
Luke 16:28 For I have five brethren; that he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torment.
Revelation 9:6 And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
Revelation 16:9 And men were scorched with great heat, and blasphemed the name of God, which hath power over these plagues: and they repented not to give him glory.
Rev 16:11 And blasphemed the God of heaven because of their pains and their sores, and repented not of their deeds.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Rom 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Rev 20:14 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Acts 16:31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
LikeLike
I don’t believe in a vengeful God. At least my quite humble experience of Him has not shown that to me. Lord knows I’d have given Him plenty of reasons . . . I think the message I have from a lifetime of belief is that we’re supposed to do the best we can. We are, after all, sinners and despite everything we’ll fail again and again. But if we resolve to try our best to do the best we can then all will be well. Our Lord loves us and knows us well. Be well, friends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
One who pleads for God’s mercy after damnation has shown no repentance at all. God is merciful, charitable, and gracious. He has delighted to love His children yet also as a loving Father who admonishes His children. A lifetime of warning and tender calling yet no obedience yields the eternal fire to they who steadfastly pursue their own lusts.
LikeLike
LAKE OF THE CRAGS. GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, WYOMING, USA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such landscape causes my heart to leap! I wish to be in it, to be enclosed by it, compassed all about.
It was on a lake much like that one, looking ahead and slightly to the right a grand coulior at the head of the icy waters. It was autumn after a heavy snow. I wandered onto the iced in lake to capture ‘The Money Shot’. A sound like a rifle shot, then another! From where, from who, I wondered. Then looking mid-distance in front of me I spy a crack in the ice zipping towards me.
Like in a cartoon that crack splintered and rumbled as it rushed towards me. It passed between my feet. With a nervous laugh I thought it was just like a Wiley E. Coyote cartoon. I hesitated only slightly as I considered heading directly back to shore may not be the best route to get off the ice. It was on my very last step that my boot broke through and I did get wet up to me knee which sent my gear flung onto the creased granite yet unscathed.
Once safely on solid rock I hollered out a laugh which echoed in the crags. Thank you God for your saving Grace and for letting me become a part of this grandeur creation. I shall always remember that grand cathedral.
LikeLike
GLOWING ARIZONA SUNSET
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
So wonderful! I wanted to cry right along with them…..thank you for this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Made me tear up just seeing how sweet those two were with her! God’s blessings on those two young men.
LikeLiked by 2 people
God bless such men.
My eyes have gotten misty watching this show of love.
I have been on both sides of that. A time that when I found a single dime on the sidewalk I felt the richest man in the world. And most recently not only was I able to fill a man’s gas tank but talk him into turning himself in for only the day before he had gone AWOL from the Army.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t Allison have the most incredible voice???
LikeLike
Yep.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
whatta dame
LikeLike
CHRIS BOTTI IN BOSTON | “Emmanuel” – Lucia Micarelli, violinist
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
I love Chris! And I love the violin as well – beautiful!
LikeLike
Never saw this kinda unit, not sure if this is a prototype or it made it to production.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That looks like an M548 general purpose carrier. VN era.
LikeLike
October 25th, St. Crispin’s Day, was when the Battle of Agincourt was fought between the English and French armies. Although outnumbered, thanks to their archers’ fearsome skill with the longbow, the English won the battle. In Henry V Shakespear immortalized the victory by writing his famous “St. Crispin’s Day” speech.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonderful, Garrison – thank you!!!
LikeLike
Evermore it should pleaseth mine soul that people of this land should spake as such whence on their coming and going forth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Europe is getting crazier and crazier…one example….
WOMAN CONVICTED FOR CALLING MUHAMMAD ‘PEDOPHILE’
Austrian criminally charged for remark at conference
Read at https://www.wnd.com/2018/10/woman-convicted-for-calling-muhammad-pedophile/#LlDW9qfrUvfdu1rZ.99
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Florida Treeps beware ” Ammendment 13 ” appearing on your ballot . It threatens everyone far more than it protects racing greyhounds . Hidden from view in its published ballot language is a codicil extending state controls to pet owners, lare animal owners, ranchers, working dog owners, and hunters ( and probably fishermen ) if the A-R types get their way . On the upside, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a suit by WildEarth Guardians seeking to criminalize even accidental or inadvertant actions by anyone affecting any animal listed on the ESA . Another plus is lately there’s been this big bright ball hanging in the sky over New Jersey the past few days . Don’t know what it is, but its warm and cheery !
LikeLike