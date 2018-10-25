October 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #644

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

249 Responses to October 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #644

  1. JX says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:00 am

    Gillum serves on the Board of PowerPAC+, a revolutionary group supporting the Communist Party of China.

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-gillums-maoist-support-network_2667217.html

    • olderwiser21 says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:06 am

      Ah, so……

    • Dutchman says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:38 am

      Of COARSE Chicoms. The Chicoms must be pretty p.o.’d, as they have paid so much, and gotten so little!
      According to old tammany hall era definition, the Democrats are dishonest politicians.
      Those not familiar would say “duh”, but heres the difference between an “honest politician”, and a dishonest one.
      The honest one, you pay him the bribe, and you GET the government contract.
      The ‘dishonest’one, you pay the bribe, but DON’T get the contract!

      Chicoms BOUGHT this country, or so they were led to believe. Payed out billions, over the years, to finance a complete corruption of the system.
      Owned most of Congress, the DOJ and FBI,..Media,,,.Cof C, etc.
      And now DJT, as POTUS, is an existential threat TO the Chicoms, and all their agents are impotent, and their every action only makes him stronger!
      Bet they are p.o.’d!

  2. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:04 am

    BOMBS GO BANG!

    Nothing went bang… there were no bombs 🙂

  3. JX says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Gillum opposes e-verify
    Gillum supports driver license for illegal aliens
    Gillum supports in-state tuition for illegal aliens
    Gillum supports amnesty for illegal aliens, pathway to citizenship

    https://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2018/07/20/in-state-tuition-for-dreamers-e-verify-what-florida-governor-candidates-would-do-about-immigration/
    https://www.palmbeachpost.com/news/20181022/compressed-version-of-florida-gubernatorial-debate-between-desantis-and-gillum

    Gillum pals around with Laura Munoz Quinones, an illegal alien advocate and member of the Miami Democratic Socialists of America steering committee.

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-gillums-maoist-support-network_2667217.html

    Gillum signed a pledge to the Dream Defenders’ Freedom Papers: https://www.dreamdefenders.org/freedompapers

    The US has created highly militarized, totally arbitrary borders… By virtue of being born, each of us has the absolute right to move … Immigration – the act of moving to find safety – is not a crime.

  4. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:20 am

    So… Maxine Waters got TWO hake bombs?

    Why 2?

    Especially since Bill and Crooked had to share one… as did the Obamas.

  5. JX says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:37 am

    Collective PAC plans to spend $1.5 million this year on Gillum’s behalf.
    https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/21/black-candidates-democrats-2018-599588

    https://collectivepac.org/
    Our mission is to build Black political power

    Racial based organizations are disgusting.

    • Dutchman says:
      October 25, 2018 at 2:42 am

      We have seen many times, $ only ‘helps’so much. It can not make up for a crappy candidate, WITH a crappy message, running against a charismatic candidate, with a great message.

      The lesson of 2016, although there are earlier campaigns where candidate with less $ won, as well, and for same reason.

  6. rumpole2 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:44 am

    Tommy Robinson Invited to America – to address members of Congress
    News from the Middle East Forum

    PHILADELPHIA – October 24, 2018 – The Middle East Forum has, in conjunction with the David Horowitz Freedom Center, invited activist and journalist Tommy Robinson to the United States.

    In addition, Rep. Paul Gosar (Republican of Arizona) and six other members of Congress have invited Mr. Robinson to speak to the Conservative Opportunity Society in a closed-door event.

    Assuming all the legal issues are sorted out, he will address the public in Washington, D.C. on November 14. Americans will then have a chance to hear Mr. Robinson, a long-time target of UK authorities attempting to silence criticism of Islamism, about his first-hand experience confronting radical Islam and his cautionary tale about political correctness run amok.

    https://www.meforum.org/articles/2018/tommy-robinson-invited-to-america

  7. JX says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:55 am

    In 2012 Gillum attended the Rockwood Leadership Institute
    https://rockwoodleadership.org/fellowships/yearlong/yearlong-alums/

    Rockwood is basically a training school for revolutionaries.
    https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-gillums-maoist-support-network_2667217.html

  8. JX says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:02 am

    Gillum calls Trump a racist and demands he be impeached

  9. Dutchman says:
    October 25, 2018 at 3:03 am

    Actually, this whole ‘lost the bomb, intended for joe’is b.s.
    They didn’t SEND one to him, cause they forgot him. He got butt hurt, that he easn’t included. So, they put out story one WAS sent to him, but it got lost, somehoe. Now, Uncle Joe feels better!

