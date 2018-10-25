October 25th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #644

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Gillum serves on the Board of PowerPAC+, a revolutionary group supporting the Communist Party of China.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-gillums-maoist-support-network_2667217.html
Ah, so……
Of COARSE Chicoms. The Chicoms must be pretty p.o.’d, as they have paid so much, and gotten so little!
According to old tammany hall era definition, the Democrats are dishonest politicians.
Those not familiar would say “duh”, but heres the difference between an “honest politician”, and a dishonest one.
The honest one, you pay him the bribe, and you GET the government contract.
The ‘dishonest’one, you pay the bribe, but DON’T get the contract!
Chicoms BOUGHT this country, or so they were led to believe. Payed out billions, over the years, to finance a complete corruption of the system.
Owned most of Congress, the DOJ and FBI,..Media,,,.Cof C, etc.
And now DJT, as POTUS, is an existential threat TO the Chicoms, and all their agents are impotent, and their every action only makes him stronger!
Bet they are p.o.’d!
BOMBS GO BANG!
Nothing went bang… there were no bombs 🙂
Gillum opposes e-verify
Gillum supports driver license for illegal aliens
Gillum supports in-state tuition for illegal aliens
Gillum supports amnesty for illegal aliens, pathway to citizenship
https://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2018/07/20/in-state-tuition-for-dreamers-e-verify-what-florida-governor-candidates-would-do-about-immigration/
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/news/20181022/compressed-version-of-florida-gubernatorial-debate-between-desantis-and-gillum
Gillum pals around with Laura Munoz Quinones, an illegal alien advocate and member of the Miami Democratic Socialists of America steering committee.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-gillums-maoist-support-network_2667217.html
Gillum signed a pledge to the Dream Defenders’ Freedom Papers: https://www.dreamdefenders.org/freedompapers
The US has created highly militarized, totally arbitrary borders… By virtue of being born, each of us has the absolute right to move … Immigration – the act of moving to find safety – is not a crime.
So… Maxine Waters got TWO hake bombs?
Why 2?
Especially since Bill and Crooked had to share one… as did the Obamas.
Fake bombs are starting to clone themselves?
And Hair Sniffer Joe didn’t get one. Uh oh! Somebody didn’t make an Excel spreadsheet like I asked them to!!!
Maybe they did use Excel that would explain all the typos (spell check is off by default). It is interesting that they knew the address of Obama and Clinton but made spelling mistakes. I guess they did not master cut and paste.
See —it was just a simple clerical problem. Auntie Maxine got Uncle Joe’s Bomb.
You just can’t get good office help anymore.
Collective PAC plans to spend $1.5 million this year on Gillum’s behalf.
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/21/black-candidates-democrats-2018-599588
https://collectivepac.org/
Our mission is to build Black political power
Racial based organizations are disgusting.
We have seen many times, $ only ‘helps’so much. It can not make up for a crappy candidate, WITH a crappy message, running against a charismatic candidate, with a great message.
The lesson of 2016, although there are earlier campaigns where candidate with less $ won, as well, and for same reason.
Tommy Robinson Invited to America – to address members of Congress
News from the Middle East Forum
PHILADELPHIA – October 24, 2018 – The Middle East Forum has, in conjunction with the David Horowitz Freedom Center, invited activist and journalist Tommy Robinson to the United States.
In addition, Rep. Paul Gosar (Republican of Arizona) and six other members of Congress have invited Mr. Robinson to speak to the Conservative Opportunity Society in a closed-door event.
Assuming all the legal issues are sorted out, he will address the public in Washington, D.C. on November 14. Americans will then have a chance to hear Mr. Robinson, a long-time target of UK authorities attempting to silence criticism of Islamism, about his first-hand experience confronting radical Islam and his cautionary tale about political correctness run amok.
https://www.meforum.org/articles/2018/tommy-robinson-invited-to-america
USA… USA… USA……….. Trump…. Trump…. Trump….
Tommy Robinson, thanking the Americans for their massive support.
Mark Braithwaite
Published on Oct 23, 2018
It would be GREAT if Trump mentioned Tommy is a Tweet 🙂
“Closed door event”??
I certainly HOPE that Tommy gets to speak in public… I don’t suppose Fake news will report… but Fox should.
Only after he’s granted asylum, for political oppression.Then he can talk to Americans, a LOT.
Ironic, those invading from the South ARE NOT qualified for asylum, and Tommy Robinson probably is! He would be a ‘dissident’, jailed for excercising his inalienable right to free speech.
I am sure he is not seeking asylum… even though he easily qualifies… He LOVES UK… wants to make Britain Great again….
Outstanding!!!
Yeah… I never heard of “Middle East Forum”
But I see they are…
The Middle East Forum promotes American interests in the Middle East and protects Western values from Middle Eastern threats.
https://www.meforum.org/about
I think it’s Daniel Pipes’ organization
In 2012 Gillum attended the Rockwood Leadership Institute
https://rockwoodleadership.org/fellowships/yearlong/yearlong-alums/
Rockwood is basically a training school for revolutionaries.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/andrew-gillums-maoist-support-network_2667217.html
Link re Rockwood
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/17/andrew-gillum-graduated-training-school-that-spawned-soros-army-of-revolutionaries/
Gillum calls Trump a racist and demands he be impeached
Actually, this whole ‘lost the bomb, intended for joe’is b.s.
They didn’t SEND one to him, cause they forgot him. He got butt hurt, that he easn’t included. So, they put out story one WAS sent to him, but it got lost, somehoe. Now, Uncle Joe feels better!
