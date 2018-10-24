Stock Market Fluctuations Highlight Bets on 2018 Midterm Election Results…

This is not financial advice. CTH simply explains economic influences and how they show up visibly in various KPI’s. This is not financial advice.
The current Wall Street stock market sell-off is (in majority) mostly an outcome of investors betting Republicans are going to lose the House of Representatives and the MAGA economic policy will be blocked by a Democrat controlled House.
The U.S. Stock Market is factoring in a House of Representatives election loss for the Trump economic agenda. Democrats will target the administration with legislative challenges, investigations and court cases focused on regulations and tax policy. Democrats will target his cabinet members for investigations; his administration will be bound up in committee oversight; his family business interests and taxes will be part of an investigation; and all of the MAGAnomic policy will immediately stop. That’s the reality.
From the perspective of 5-year-view investors: If you think the 2018 mid-term election will result in a Democrat controlled house of representatives; with Adam Schiff as Speaker; then getting out of the market is not an unreasonable position.
However, for those who estimate the 2018 mid-term election will result in Republicans retaining control of the house of representatives; with either Kevin McCarthy or Jim Jordan as speaker; then now through election day is the time to buy-in to the market.
If the GOP keep the house, all current year stock sell-offs (drops) will be made up on November 7th, 2018 (likely within 48 hours) as they were in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.
Obviously there are other factors…. Obviously this big picture aspect is simplistic; but the 2018 midterm election result is the biggest current dynamic driving market fluctuations.
Those who think Democrats will win are selling (Wall Street). Those who think the GOP will win, and retain the house, are buying (Main Street).
It is a weird, yet simple, year.
Bet sorros is buying, he won’t miss a chance to make money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would wager Soros is a large force behind it. It is what Soros does. There is a history of Soros’ manipulations.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I hope the SOB gets such a short squeeze his head explodes. Same with his sons. They’re all scum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s not forget Soros beloved daughter, hostess of Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and BIG TIME Clinton Supporter – which I know will shock you:
“….According to The Hudson Valley News, tents have gone up at Astor Courts in Rhinebeck, New York, the likely location of Chelsea Clinton’s wedding this weekend to financier Mark Mezvinsky of Goldman Sachs. The newspaper has also filled in questions about where the Clintons will supposedly be staying.
Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be accommodated at Glenburn, the home built for John Jacob Astor IV, American millionaire businessman who perished in the sinking of the Titanic. The mansion is currently the Rhinebeck home of Eric and Andrea Colombel. Andrea Colombel is the daughter of billionaire financier George Soros, a long-time Clinton supporter.
And oh yeah, the porta-potties are VERY plush and they are costing $15,000. The 500 guests will require six of the semi-trailer sized luxury latrines. I assume there will be no standing in line.”
From july 29, 2010 in gulagbound.com
http://gulagbound.com/1746/chelsea-clinton-wedding-tents-go-up-at-astor-courts/
LikeLike
Didn’t he bring ruin to at least one nation? Is that why Hungary wants him arrested? He and the feds (with the Rothschilds) are in cahoots, if even half of what is reported of it is true.
And speaking of feds, WHY did Trump put in someone who had been there with Obama?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“In 1992, George Soros brought the Bank of England to its knees. In the process, he pocketed over a billion dollars. Making a billion dollars is by all accounts pretty cool. But demolishing the monetary system of Great Britain in a single day with an elegantly constructed bet against its currency? That’s the stuff of legends.”
https://priceonomics.com/the-trade-of-the-century-when-george-soros-broke/
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be playing to his strength for him to heavily finance the Dems and then break the Federal Reserve like he did the Bank of England by exploiting Dems’ irresponsible spending. At that time he will also be able to buy stocks at much lower prices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes what he did with BoE was what flashed in my head.
LikeLike
Oh thank you, B of E.
LikeLike
This is impossible. Stock market investers CANNOT BE that stupid!
It has to do with WHAT TO DO about the goddamn FED.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I don’t think God has damned the fed to ruination yet, and that is a pity.
LikeLike
Disagree. The Fed signaled their intentions long ago in terms of percentages as well as number of increases and the amount they are moving the interest needle should not cause the whip-saw effect we are seeing.
SD is correct the major financiers (foreign and domestic) are actually collecting twice. Pulling out hedges their bets against a democrat win and hurts president Trump’s image. Then they can swoop in to make buys once the situation clears with resect to election results via super computer trading. Then add in major short term hedge folks using super computers and the makings are in place to cause major swings needed to hurt the president.
The major financiers want Obama’s policies, the old NAFT and TPP put in place by the democrats because those things provide the stability (low volatility) needed to make smother market manipulations to increase rates of return. Too many multi-national players have still not adjusted the business models to account for a REAL market with actual volatility.
LikeLike
WALL STREET is about to get their asses handed to them by MAIN STREET! The MONSTER VOTE is alive and well in 2018. The Republican Party has joined forces because of Justice Kavanaugh!
Here is the real news and it is absolutely devastating! I am having trouble wrapping my head around it 😉
Total destruction in Arizona:
Armageddon in Nevada (a State our President lost in):
Alaska is pumped up BIGLY (hope the POS Murkowski is realizing what they will do to her in 2022):
A race we weren’t suppose to even be competitive in because the Incumbent Republican is a Never Trumper in Colorado is being flipped on its head:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Continued:
In Iowa, the Democrats are being engulfed by the cornfields:
They’re putting BHO back to work in Michigan because the polling is getting freighting for the Democrats:
Races in Virginia that the Democrats should flip easily are going in the wrong direction! Larry had us losing 8-15 seats in the House but he is now singing a different tune 😉:
Florida is falling further and further out of the grips for Democrats (Ron DeSantis is ABSOLUTELY going to win):
California Republicans are fighting like hell to make sure we don’t lose a single House Seat:
LikeLiked by 5 people
I get it Fle, but Wall Street and Main Street have to be kissing cousins… When the red wave comes in November, Wall Street will be on a boogie board… I think that is what SD was speculating about… Not giving advice, just making observations…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your right and SD is right! Wall Street will realize they were wrong but will be happy with the outcome 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Better yet – if the Blue Wave “NPC” elite limousine San Francisco liberals are *shorting* the market then they will get completely destroyed on election night. One could only hope.
The pre-election day numbers are horrendous for Democrats. I’ve never seen anything like it.
I understand that Sundance is not giving financial advice but I’d like to highlight that the current market numbers don’t make a whole lot of sense and look a lot like a hedge by institutional investors and it *might* signal an opportunity for a really great bet – especially if you’re as optimistic as I am about Election day.
By the way – I can’t believe that I’m optimistic about this – I thought Blue Wave was going to be a thing.
LikeLike
Fle, if BHO is going to Wayne County aka Detroit, my guess is their internals are horrid. Wayne had been solid “D” for decades. The question begs is does John James have Macomb County locked up, home of the Reagan Democrats and Trumpicrats. If he does and he is making inroads in Wayne (Heavily African American) that is a bad paradigm change for the DNC. Rumors of a PDJT visit to MI are filtering out. My guess is it would be post BHO, too Trump his efforts, and maybe the pun was intended!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have high hopes for that race! James checks off every single box. He is the Democrats worse nightmare because he has the makeup to be President one day. Not 2024 but shortly thereafter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fle
I am here in NJ and just donated again to Hugin if he wins this will be a huge upset
HERES HOPING
MAGA
Tea
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually think he will win! CNN and the rest of them will be on suicide watch after they call that race 😉
LikeLike
Great news, Flep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you think our likely new AZ winner will change her mind and not be a RINO now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
100%! She has seen with her own eyes what life was like for Flake and Lucifer. She also knows that she owes her seat completely to our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got too stressed out trying to manage my retirement funds…. I tried to be responsible, and admit that I needed help,,, this is hard to deal with. I think the only thing to do now is to count my blessings, and be grateful for the basics… a loving husband, my health, a warm bed, and a full stomach. All the rest is icing…
Thank you dear Lord for these many gifts… Amen.
LikeLiked by 11 people
WEll you’re ahead of me. Late 50s and never made enough to make anything and so now I have to stress figuring out new streams of income outside of the 9 to 5…that are legal I’ll add just for good measure.
My poor younger brother was busted and charged as a felon for growing marijuana…about 1 month before CA made it legal.
…and of course my brother, being straight, male and caucasian, received a very different judgment than someone of a different skin pigment and national identity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amwick, All you need is a fine cat and you will have everything you need.
LikeLike
Neil Cavuto said yesterday that Larry Kudlow was either “misleading or lying” when he said that people are nervous about a democrat house takeover. Neil’s anti Trump pals all weighed in saying that’ ridiculous. Might as well watch CNBC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been watching a lot less tv, (with the exception of certain shows) and my stress level Has gone down considerably.
Turn off Cavuto. He is a hack. I haven’t watched him since before the election.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think of him as McCavuto.
As ornery and idiotic as that dead guy it took a week to finally bury.
LikeLike
I mentioned before that I unfortunately taped the inauguration on FOX rather than other stations with the expectation of some element of celebration.
Cavuto was lugubrious, lamenting and citing all of the negativity that OTHERS have said, pretty much omitting any element of support for a new president.
Bela Lugosi, Eygore, Frankenstein’s monster and Eeyore the saddest donkey in the world would have supplied a happier tone.
LikeLike
Cannot
Applaud
Victory
Unless
Trump
Overturned
There, I did it for you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me apologize in advance.
I want to hurt these liberal democrats hard. I want them completely and utterly demoralized by a massive GOP win. We can do this. Our numbers far outweigh Soros’ millions. November 6th is our Independence Day. Vote! …and take someone with you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They want to hurt you. You and I are Pelosi’s “collateral damage”. Yours is a natural reaction. No need to apologize.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The human species is made to survive. Hillary openly called for any opposition to be targeted and we have evidence of internment camps begun in remote locations.
No need for apology for traitors wanting to bankroll themselves and blow up our freedom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voted early today. Straight R. Hoping for a DeSantis win.
Polling place was packed on a Tues p.m.
I hope that was a good sign.
LikeLike
Wednesday not Tuesday.
LikeLike
I remember on election night 2016, the Dow futures sold off sharply as news of Trump’s win became clear. I heard that Carl Icahn broke away from an election night party to go buy futures at the bottom. The boy made a bundle.
But isn’t it interesting how the market has changed from viewing Trump as anathema to savior?
I think today’s move is an overreaction, not so much to the potential House change of control (which I don’t think will happen), but to the fake “bombs”. I intend to leave my investments just as they are (with minor changes) and let the dividends roll in.
And even if the anti-American party gains control of the House, I wouldn’t worry too much about what happens between now and November 2020. Trump will almost certainly be re-elected and between now and then, he controls the Executive Branch and the Senate, so deregulation can continue, Trump has veto power and there will be no impeachment. And thanks to Trump and McConnell, sane people now control the Supreme Court and we are beginning to gain sanity in the lower courts so we don’t have to worry too much about the Judiciary.
Let the Democrats rave.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In chaos there is profit. My money manager has made us money in downturns and upticks. I think the GOP will hold the House
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m a long term investor for my retirement. I follow Dave Ramsey’s advice, I just contribute regularly and don’t care if it goes up or down short term.
With that said, once we stomp the Democrats in the Mid Term elections, you’re going to see the stock market go through the damn roof.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not investment advice, but Bingo! What fundamentals of the MAGA tax , deregulatory, and in total pro-American worce force policies have changed? None! 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem With Ramsey is he pushes mutual funds as the best investment choice. Yeah if you don’t mind the fees eating up 30% of your returns over 40 years of investing. Unless he’s changed in the last 10 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He (Ramsey) hasn’t changed about investing. I respect Ramsey very much. He is doing God’s work, trying to keep people from spending money they don’t have. I don’t agree with him on the investment side, but when it comes to budgeting and spending management, he is 100% dead solid perfect.
LikeLike
I don’t agree with that analysis at all. The Wall Street quant traders are the ones behind all of this as a means to demoralize the bullish Trump agenda supporters. Watch the CNBCs, etc. and those talking heads are befuddled as to why the market’s going down. Simple, it’s manipulation, you go put in an order to sell $50M of S&P 500 futures at the market and see what kind of havoc that creates. You get collapsing futures which then triggers actual selling of the S&P 500 stocks held by ETFs, mutual funds and anybody else that had in sell stop orders at certain prices. But wait there’s more, people that have bought stock on margin have until 2pm to anty up more money for margin calls and if they don’t, their positions are sold out at the market. What you hear on tv is, oh the fed might raise rates and declining growth next year being factored in…bs. It’s only manipulation by the one’s that can. Remember folks, it’s a rigged game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That kind of manipulation is easy for SEC to spot and track. It looks suspicious on the surface. You can bet the SEC is watching this like a hawk, *especially* because of the upcoming election.
LikeLike
Hahah the sec watching like a hawk….
Yeaaaaa and pigs can fly
LikeLiked by 1 person
The SEC has to figure a legal way to attack Super Computer Algorithmic traders. They have failed so far.
LikeLike
If you are uncertain, but have time, just invest in an SP500 index fund. Over any 40 year range the average annual return has been around 11%. Yes, with ups and downs. If 500 companies totally collapse, you will have more to worry about than just the stock market.
I’m optimistic about adding seats the Senate and keeping the House.
The Senate is more important. Solid judicial appointments will impact the nation for years to come.
Obama is going to Detroit to speak to some reporters, a couple local politicians and some bused in “supporters”. He’s a non-factor.
God bless Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the internals of the market are not too healthy. Large caps have been good but the underlying issues are broken down.
A ten year tsy firmly above 3% now is problematic for banks and the fed is a head wind for financials.
The market is not the economy, but it does provide a discounting mechanism for the future of the economy. I hope- and suspect the GOP retains the house and the senate, but do not equivocate the relative performance of the S&P NASDAQ, and DJIA with the underlying performance of the economy.
Remember it’s main street vs. wall street. Wall street lives by the averages. Main street lives by the cash registers.
I invest in the markets, but not in FB, AMZN, GOOG, NFLX or the rest of the new eCONomy.
I think we’re in a massive rotation and those who are looking at the large cap averages as a bell weather of the future may want to re balance their portfolio for what nationalism may bring to our country and your investments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you. Many analysts will have to ween themselves off of their high P/E darlings like FB and GOOG. It has been pathetic listening to financial news on these two in particular all day, every day. I can’t imagine they are going to do well under all the lawsuits and fines/indictments for meddling in elections. Unfortunately AMZN owns the retails space now and NFLX just keeps adding subscribers like mad. I can’t invest in any of them either.
LikeLike
NFLX has issues. Cash burn is a problem and their bond issuance priced as junk on Monday. AMZN is doing well, but when you strip out their internals web services is the profit driver. They have issues as well. Good times and they’re a changing.
LikeLike
I look at the Trump rallies and they are bigger than when he was running. The media won’t say it, but the nation as a whole are behind Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, doubtful, but plausible.
Here is the real deal: FED is raising rates and Trump has expressed his rightful displeasure with it. Obama had his hand held for 7 years with ZIRP interest rates.
The housing market is contracting, do to the FED raising rates and the by product of ZIRP, on the sky high prices of homes.
The FED, didnt let the market work itself out back in 08-09…AGAIN, holding Obamas hand and now, with Trump, they will deep state the chit out of this economy. End of Q1/start of Q2 and you can expect this thing to burst. Go take a look at the subprime auto market, if you think I am blowing smoke at you.
The FED has to raise rates, they will sacrafice Trump and it will be a field day, he wont be able to control…
LikeLike
Not entirely true . Trump has taken on so many sacred cows already , why not the Fed ? They are like the mainstream corporate media : they have as much power as you yield to them .
LikeLike
6% interest rates for small business may initially be a deterrent. But they’ve been higher and loans were still taken out to expand in a growing economy. There are many variables effecting the market. This is partially a natural consolidation. The market went very high very fast. It needs share volume at all the price levels that were skipped or under bought. Then the market will go up again.
That being said there are many people hastening this decline. But it won’t last barring some major world catastrophe.
LikeLike
Democrats are typically the ones that vote before election day, while Republicans generally turn out to vote on election day. This has been true for as long as I can remember, yet here we have Republicans turning out in greater numbers before election day.
I think what we’re seeing here is the same trend as before, but the advantage the Republicans have in early voter turnout could be due to former Democrats with the same habits that are now registered Republicans. We’ll know more on November 7.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think this interpretation is very plausible. The idea that Democrats have a good chance of gaining a majority in the House of Representatives (less so in the Senate) has been out there for a long time, so that should certainly be “priced in”. Something that has been expected for a longer time does not suddenly cause a sell off by itself. What could have an effect if the expectation suddenly *changes*. But, as far as I know, the most recent polls are more favorable to Republicans than the ones a few weeks or months ago, the likelihood of a majority of Democrats in the House is decreasing, not increasing. So, unless one thinks the markets would consider a victory by the Democrats a good thing (and therefore the decreasing likelihood of such a victory bad news), the current events at the stockmarkets as a reaction to expectations for the midterm elections don’t make much sense. I suppose there are other reasons that don’t have to do with the elections.
LikeLike
Italy and EU is at war
Brexit coming in Q1 2019
China is on the verge of large currency devaluation
The so called market is all built on debt and Interest rate increases are totally unsustainable and will crush housing, autos, and business capex
I love trump and loved him most when he called the market what it is. A big fat bubble. Rigged. Etc.
I don’t wish “harm” on anyone but the truth is the market is nothing but a congame and overtime causes more harm than anything else. The amount of time wasted by what would otherwise be productive people on speculating in a rigged casino is a disgrace.
End the fed. Bring back sovereign money. Recapitalize regionals banks and allow the TBTF system to implode.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your are pretty much spot on Sundance. The markets are not sure thus unstable. There are systemic problem in the economy.. Retail is confused. Companies have trouble getting their product to market.
LikeLike
Old saying among traders (who run the casino)…”Don’t try to catch falling knifes”
Just sayin.
LikeLike
Frankly – presidents are powerful, but the markets are more powerful. And economic and credit cycles unfold the way they will – regardless of the politics of the moment.
It will be good to have a strong president like DJT with a republican house. for the next few years.
Because after the huge, historic, excesses of the Federal reserve over 2008-2016 – there is a lot of fluff, froth, corruption and fraud – in the markets.
And it will be good to have a unified govt that can maintain control – even if markets decide to unravel the worst policy mistakes in human history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“You cant always get what you want …. but sometimes … you get what you need” !!
LikeLike
Thank you for your analysis, Sundance.
My Retirement funds are tied up in the market (not by my choice – civil service and all) but they are managed exceptionally well.
I am in it for the long haul, fluctuations are expected.
Never give up
Never give in
Never back down
Never, ever surrender
Thank you, Mr. President!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Minnie:
The Art of investing is all about – knowing when to hold and when to fold. Yes – courage is essential and a degree of faith. But always keep your flotation device nearby!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Sundance.
I have been in the stock market for years and follow each of my investments very carefully.
This downturn was a bit of a conundrum to me………….everything was going against solid fundamentals….
I know. You are not giving investment advice……and I am not taking it that way…
Thanks
LikeLike
Actually, its not a conundrum. The stock market likes low growth, low inflation, low wages growth and stability. It does not like rapid growth and especially hates rapid wage growth.
So – to the extent we get policies supporting employment, wage growth, blue collar prosperity – the stock market wont like it.
Why?
Because in a more normalized American economy , we will get 6% yield on the 10 year Treasury Note, much higher mortgage rates etc.
And if you start getting 3%, 4%, 5% on your cash in safe short term instruments – you may be less tempted to invest in high risk tech stocks and such.
All in all – as far as I am concerned – That is a Good Thing. Because the pendulum swung to far to the extreme in the direction of investors – at the expense of workers. Time to get some balance back – for the sake of our society.
LikeLike
After a five-year run-up, market internals –low annual momentum, narrow breadth, major sector anomalies– are correcting seasonally from a 9-month plateau. Political-economic uncertainties aside, from November 2011 American domestic indices have been dominated by “Wall Street vs. Main Street” action, big-money institutions swamping retail investors with self-dealing algorithms exploiting not P/E value-streams but volatility fluctuations (“arbitrage”).
As of 4-Qtr-18, best scenario would be a 1 – 2 year stabilization interval, not only wringing out leverage imbalances but re-configuring global import/export patterns in wake of this Trump Administration’s “fair trade” vs. mercantilist powers’ egregiously skewed tariff regimes.
As for U.S. banking syndicates’ notoriously monetarist Federal Reserve, you’d think 105 years of abject failure would suggest recission– maybe in Trump-Mnuchin’s second term. Meantime, spare us the legal-schmegal “market advisory” disclaimers.
LikeLike
The stock market is pretty savvy, but within limits. I think today’s developments with everything else before and yet to come introduce so much uncertainty, so many opportunities for events to change economic direction, that buying right now is hard to justify. I agree the direction post election will be up red, and down blue. But till that question clarifies – and I doubt it will till late election night – expect the market to continue to be choppy midway between extremes.
I think a Red Wave will drive a stake through the heart of China’s will to resist coming to terms with Trump’s economic proposals, due to the many pressure points SD has outlined, due to Trump’s continued winning on all fronts, and due to internal dissatisfaction as China’s economy suffers. Plus, Trump’s trump card in all these trade negotiations is that the US is everyone else’s largest market. Regaining unfettered access to the US markets is the biggest overall economic bump China can hope for, especially if the Red Wave drives US markets higher, and China’s lower. The premiums China has extracted in the past from high tariffs, IP theft, etc. will soon be overwhelmed by their losses due to their decline vs US growth, and what they would get going forward from being able to sell into that growing market again.
LikeLike
Red October.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Btw, Charles Payne months ago pontificated that his humble opinion dow 28,500 ( – 30,000 ? I can’t remember if I also heard the 30k numbet) by yrs end was not out of the question. Think about keeping the House and a 57 thru 62 Senate and what effect that might have on Nov 7th with the Market, again not advice, think critically as to the cause and effect and due your own due diligence.
LikeLike
Soros was known on shorting currencies then buy companies by pennies.
LikeLike
Its relatively easy to create a huge stock market bubble by effectively printing money /QE etc. That whole thing has been played out to an extreme.
Its much harder to do what DJT is doing, re-arranging global arrangements to re-establish a manufacturing base and middle class in this country. Much Much harder – Heroic actually.
LikeLike
I’ll happily take a hit on my stock portfolio – to have a booming, thriving, optimistic, happy country.
LikeLike
” Democrats will target the administration with legislative challenges, investigations and court cases focused on regulations and tax policy. Democrats will target his cabinet members for investigations; his administration will be bound up in committee oversight; his family business interests and taxes will be part of an investigation; and all of the MAGAnomic policy will immediately stop. That’s the reality.”
In other words, the al qaeda democrats will engage in a jihad against MAGA and KAG.
LikeLike
The rule-or-ruin al qaeda democrats, challenging islam as the most retrograde force on the planet.
LikeLike
The illiberal and regressive democrats have hate on the hoof, corruption in the coup, taqiyya all over the tongue and bats in the belfry — that’s their campaign strategy.
LikeLike