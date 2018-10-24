President Trump MAGA Rally, Mosinee, Wisconsin – 7:30pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Trump is heading to Mosinee, Wisconsin, for a 2018 midterm MAGA Rally. The venue is the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee and the anticipated start time is 6:30pm CST / 7:30pm EST.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Advertisements
Immigration is essential for national security! Jobs and companies are coming back!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Going to replay his statement on the media. It was OUTSTANDING.
LikeLiked by 3 people
+++++++++
LikeLike
The velvet hammer…it was fantastic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And wait til you see what happens at the border in the next few weeks. You’re going to see a very secure border… very secure. And the military is ready. They’re all set.” USA!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
Cannot believe he said that – but, I am so glad he did!!! The crowd did not miss it, either!
LikeLiked by 4 people
His tone while he said it was so firm, too — Daddy’s not playing 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
HeeHee – Newp, lisa!
LikeLike
Never miss a rally.
Always a revelation … or three.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, Knight! He speaks to us – calms our fears – just so confident – and reassuring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Secure border in two weeks? Wow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Surprise…Surprise…Surprise!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He SEAL it.
LikeLike
Trump better not be depending too much on the military as they haven’t even been able to secure Afghanistan in 18 years and are making no honestly measured measurable progress. Well OK, Afghanistan might be 1 / 1,024th secured.
LikeLike
“Democrats oppose any effort to secure our border.”
“Wait until you see what we doing with our border over the next few weeks….. You’re going to see a very secure border.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
We started the wall. Let us see what happens in next two weeks”. He must know something. .
LikeLiked by 7 people
“You’re going to see a very secure border… very secure. And the military is ready. They’re all set.” USA!!!” – lisa posted this!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A great BIG beautiful HUMAN WALL!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
POTUS has a plan for the border, we’ll see in next 2 weeks. The military is ready👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
I sure hope so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
MS13 thousands of them we are getting them out! Democrats oppose even legislation to take them down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like the sound of that, Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
dems want judges to rewrite constitution. We believe in reading the constitution. If you are going to vote for dems dont bother. LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree 100%. I had tears rolling down my face when he took the stage in Houston. Surprised myself! Of course, I have always teared up when patriotic music is played!😊
LikeLike
Get out and vote! If you’re gonna vote Democrat, don’t bother 😝
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance was right!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are putting America first. It’s been a long time since we did that.
Talking about manufacturing companies. more people are working more than ever!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Another 10% tax cut for the middle class!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Classic! Very Presidential!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wisconsin got Foxconn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems really thought they had the President this time. But once again he has flipped the script. He promises swift action unity and cordial and open debate on all issues. The Libs offer violence and Resist We Much We Will we Much
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need BLUTO’s List!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is talking about walker. He was tough and smart. Set up Foxcon. The owner makes apple products/ apple is coming back. / 350 billin coming to wisconsin. I handed it to Walker. Great Gov.Walker
LikeLiked by 1 person