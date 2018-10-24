President Trump MAGA Rally, Mosinee, Wisconsin – 7:30pm EST Livestream…

Posted on October 24, 2018 by

Tonight President Trump is heading to Mosinee, Wisconsin, for a 2018 midterm MAGA Rally. The venue is the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee and the anticipated start time is 6:30pm CST / 7:30pm EST.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

  1. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Immigration is essential for national security! Jobs and companies are coming back!

  2. Landslide says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Going to replay his statement on the media. It was OUTSTANDING.

  3. lisabrqwc says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    And wait til you see what happens at the border in the next few weeks. You’re going to see a very secure border… very secure. And the military is ready. They’re all set.” USA!!!

  4. CNN_sucks says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Secure border in two weeks? Wow.

  5. GB Bari says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    “Democrats oppose any effort to secure our border.”

    “Wait until you see what we doing with our border over the next few weeks….. You’re going to see a very secure border.”

  6. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    We started the wall. Let us see what happens in next two weeks”. He must know something. .

  7. Pam says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:10 pm

  8. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    POTUS has a plan for the border, we’ll see in next 2 weeks. The military is ready👍

  9. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    MS13 thousands of them we are getting them out! Democrats oppose even legislation to take them down.

  10. jahealy says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    I like the sound of that, Mr. President!

  11. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    dems want judges to rewrite constitution. We believe in reading the constitution. If you are going to vote for dems dont bother. LOL!

  12. Pam says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    • Landslide says:
      October 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

      Agree 100%. I had tears rolling down my face when he took the stage in Houston. Surprised myself! Of course, I have always teared up when patriotic music is played!😊

  13. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Get out and vote! If you’re gonna vote Democrat, don’t bother 😝

  15. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    We are putting America first. It’s been a long time since we did that.
    Talking about manufacturing companies. more people are working more than ever!

  16. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Another 10% tax cut for the middle class!

  17. Publius2016 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Classic! Very Presidential!!

  18. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Wisconsin got Foxconn.

  19. Golfbro11 says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    The Dems really thought they had the President this time. But once again he has flipped the script. He promises swift action unity and cordial and open debate on all issues. The Libs offer violence and Resist We Much We Will we Much

  20. codasouthtexas says:
    October 24, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    He is talking about walker. He was tough and smart. Set up Foxcon. The owner makes apple products/ apple is coming back. / 350 billin coming to wisconsin. I handed it to Walker. Great Gov.Walker

