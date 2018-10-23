Wow – The Bloom is Really Off The Ruse…

When I watched this earlier today I noticed something was odd; the background sound and the responses from the visible audience don’t align with the visual as presented.
Watch. When President Obama is speaking there’s almost no visible reaction; but something more… LISTEN ! There’s almost no audible audience response… it just seems weird.
.
The media have always covered for the Manchurian lightbringer, so we knew something was off when we first watched the Obama presentation. Thanks to twitter video we now know what that something was:
There’s almost no-one there.
It’s the Obama Potemkin village again; only this time in Nevada.
Meanwhile in Texas….
Advertisements
I read or heard that there were 2000 people in attendance….. that does not seem right….
LikeLiked by 7 people
They probably assumed there was an old cemetery below the building so they counted dead people. Sort of like the dead voting in Chicago.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Read there were abt 700 for Zero
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think maaybee 700 RSVP’d, with maybe 2 – 300 attending?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL rf121…………
LikeLiked by 4 people
rf121, you refer to dead people, and Sundance talks about blooms ….
Ozero must therefore be a “Corpse Flower”, which is the Ruse Sundance must have meant!
Let us count the ways …..
It hails from Indonesia – check
It smells of dead people – check (association with dead voters will do that!)
It blooms once in 30 years – check, the bloom is gone!
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://old.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/9qefo7/captchas_are_getting_out_of_hand/
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m not buying even the 700 based on a quick count of the front and back views plus the max noise level of the crowd. I think it could be just a couple hundred, literally about 4 busloads of SEIU employees from the casinos. Ouch!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This seems strange to me but why would you take a video of someone’s backside? I don’t get it. Is it just so you can say “Look at this __________”.???
LikeLike
700 at his last 2 events. They have him doing big donor events. The bitch couldn’t sell out a high school gym if they gave the kids the day off and a free lunch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s been reported that the venue “seats for basketball a limit of 2,500, which is why the crowd was limited to 2k.”
And
“The crowd was so small he had to partition it off to make the event look larger than it was”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/obama-cant-even-fill-small-las-vegas-pavilion-partition-added-to-make-crowd-size-look-larger-how-pathetic/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scramble the potted palms….but he outdrew Biden which is all that really matters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cathy… they did the same thing for Killary when she was running… didn’t she have a rally where the attendees were members of a black congregation and they had those floor to ceiling hanging room dividers at the venue? And those dividers were partially closed due to the small size of the audience.
LikeLike
“I read or heard that there were 2000 people in attendance….. that does not seem right….”
____________________
Everything about the Left is a lie.
From the criminals in leadership, to the NPC followers, to the bogus polling, to the fake twitter followers and facebook NPC ‘friends’, to the corrupt TV camera operators and the talking heads who knowingly present the Potemkin Village narrative.
They’re all liars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Insufferable affectation. He thinks it makes him sound folksy. I think it makes him sound like an idiot.
LikeLike
It was part of his training in Moscow, early/mid 80’s.
LikeLike
They’re a fact-based community so that means 20.
LikeLike
Those are some amazing pictures of tonight’s rally.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I was there. It was absolutely amazing rally. 16,000+ people in the Toyota center, with another 10,000 outside. We were there from 8:30AM onwards, they opened the doors at about 2PM and it took easily 2-2 1/2 hours for people to come in.
I will post more about it later. Trump supporters are a terrific group of people–diverse, but well-mannered, fun, and really, just shows how exceptional our country is!
Having observed O’s “fan base” a few times, there is no comparison. SO VERY THANKFUL is all I can say, for POTUS and our wonderful country with its wonderful citizens.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Iwisdomtravelletstalkconservative: watched the rally it was great. you said a total of 26,000 were there (inside and out), but the figure of 100M keeps being thrown around. I don’t think it necessary to exaggerate considering that 26M is alot of people. Never the less, it shows the popularity and energy of the MAGA phenom. and I’m really encouraged by the turn-out. We will keep the house and the Senate and enjoy watching Liberal head explosions once again.
LikeLike
Wisdom, maybe you better POST those pictures then because Brad Parscale was there also and posted 19,000 inside and 25,000 outside. …. according to you , even though 100,000 requested tickets, that means 70,000 didn’t show …… maybe you were at the wrong rally …..
LikeLike
I saw a very short clip earlier on tv and wondered why the crowd was so silent. No mention of it by the announcer, though so yeah, still covering.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They need to add a laugh track
LikeLiked by 6 people
They could borrow Benny Hill’s sound, complete with the music.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that- I like!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wonder how much the #DNC paid them to be there!
See Virginia, there is Justice 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
My guess SEIU paid with union for attendee lunch, transportation, wages, etc. Then bussed them to a voting station with a guide how to vote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sad, but probably true.
LikeLike
There were thousands there for Obama, if you count the dead folks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought I saw a few ghost in the back ground picture……….
LikeLiked by 2 people
And all the cameramen and sound men and teleprompter operators and …..
LikeLiked by 1 person
….’couldn’t put humpy dumpty together again…’
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ghosts of election past…..👻☠👻🐑🤣
LikeLike
Blue puddle…. LOL
Wipe it up…. with a cloth.
LikeLiked by 13 people
ShamWow
LikeLiked by 4 people
Use Hillarys cloth
LikeLiked by 3 people
And make her do it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She would but she destroyed it using bleach
LikeLike
More like a blue tinkle. Tell Barry he needs to use his magic wand to get the blue wave to show up. Or he can just wait until the Central American Invasion Force finally makes its way through Mexico to his rally – then he’ll have his crowd of 10,000 democrat voters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Clean up in Aisle 4!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a fraud by hussein, rosen and sisolek.
Would love to see the MSM (including Fox) pick this up and highlight the discrepancy so few attending… Also ask sisolek and rosen.
NV deserves better than this.
Personally believe NV will go Red when votes are counted November 6th.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I call NV home. Clark County (Vegas) out votes us every time.
LikeLike
Is the why we’re not seeing much of him on the campaign trail???
He EGO can’t take the rejection!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Biden gets less than 200…. and he is the forerunner for the Dimms?
I would like to see the attendance at the Clinton Tour.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Priceless!
LikeLike
That’s pretty funny.
LikeLike
Lazy, has always been lazy and has always felt entitled. Biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the US public (and that includes Pearl Harbor and the moon landing).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. Almost nothing the media does or says is real anymore. The fact that they cover for him.. so now they know. So now that they know they are losing, I wonder what they will do next?
LikeLiked by 6 people
False flag and operation against one of the women or children in that caravan would be my guess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know much about the film of this, but it seemed strange the lines around Obama’s body seem so definite and that other view seems like there was no one actually behind him. Were the people behind him photoshopped?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe like the wooden cutouts in the Blazing Saddles village. 😆
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wondered about that too. Is it possible to put a blue screen behind him, and then populate it with a frontal view of the actual audience in real time? I don’t see why not. and that way their reactions would seem to be in sync with his words and the sound track, and they would look like they were behind him. But to be fair, I can’t find any matches of people between the two views.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I couldn’t either. 😦
LikeLike
“I can’t find any matches of people between the two views.”
The people “in the background” were probably being video recorded while watching BHO on a monitor in real time.
LikeLike
“it seemed strange the lines around Obama’s body”
Most TV is recorded against a “green screen” to make it easier for computers to digitally superimpose the background, such as studio news/weather broadcasts
I bet they used a computer system like the NFL uses to superimpose the “first down line” on the field with all the players moving around. That requires some serious computing power, which is why it is only a relatively recent addition to the broadcasts.
LikeLike
looked to me more like a blue stain than a blue wave.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HA! I was fooled by earlier images of Hussein’s rally. It truly looked like he had an audience, but this shows it was all an illusion. RED WAVE INEVITABLE. Happy Face!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s over. And he knows it, as does everyone else. It was always a scam, and now there is less funding and will to prop-up the Potemkin Village, as Sundance aptly described it.
Also, I think Deval (Obama’s chosen 2020 candidate) is having second thoughts about running in 2020. I don’t blame him. Who would run, as an Obama buddy, against Trump in 2020?
Starting to think that Beto may be the Dems’ sacrificial lamb next presidential cycle as the serious contenders wait for 2024 instead.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha, your last sentence has me thinking – why would the Dimms even bother to run a candidate in 2020?????
Ha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Minnie, if the GOP holds the House (Senate is set), the Dems may as well just pass on 2020. It will be a cakewalk for POTUS. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the Dims are going to go with a randomly selected village idiot in 2020, Minnie.
Give ’em a moped,, a sleeping bag, and a $200 dollar Subway gift card and tell ’em to do the best you can.
LikeLike
Minnie: b/c losers need to keep losing. It re-enforces their victimhood.
LikeLike
Cadillac Deval would last about 2 1/2 seconds against Trump.
LikeLike
Please watch the video, it is sooooo worth it. The stuttering. Carrying himself like a wannabe gangsta in high school. Watch the lady over his right shoulder in the white t -shirt, she isn’t buying a thing he says. I think her friend, also in a white t-shirt talked her into going and wearing matching t-shirt. Just my opinion.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder how many of them local DNC and SEIC employees who were required to be there as part of their position. Or students enticed with extra credit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The lady over his left shoulder wearing a red bandanna actually looks like she is sleeping!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phil, I am going to take your word for the lady with the red bandanna. I’m afraid if I watch it again it may jump start a vomit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take 2 red pills and call me in the morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, dang, I took one for the team and forced myself to watch obunghole, twice. What a piss-poor excuse for a “truth” speaker.
Was that Cspan video doctored?
Seriously, that hubris will take you down, you big boob.
Then, I reveled in the Mega-MAGA Rally photos from this evening and all is right again in my world. I can now go to slumber in peace and with a smile.
There is NO comparison.
LikeLiked by 10 people
TY Minnie for being such a sport………
LikeLiked by 6 people
🙂 Anything for my fine, fellow Deplorables 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Minnie for taking one for the team, I tried to watch again but I just couldn’t do it.. You are tough cookie.. Hee
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could barely get through these short clips.
His gerund-less, wannabe folksy speechifying is worse than nails on a chalkboard!
LikeLike
T Y, Sundance! You watched Obama so we didn’t have to. ( I did play clip you provided)
I heard on news that O had 2000 at Las Vegas. Truth was even smaller than that
LikeLiked by 3 people
A little off topic but breaking news says an explosive device was found near George Soros residence (compound) in Westchester, New York. At this point all I can say is “At this point what difference does it make”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how that embarrassing clip (the one showing the tiny audience) escaped from confinement and got distributed? Somebody gonna pay…
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are more people selling hot dogs at the Trump Rallies than in attendance with Obumer or Crazy Uncle Joe shams!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I heard it on a Fox news brief that there were 2k present for obama in Nevada, which was about a third of President Trump’s crowd this past week…but from the actual pictures I think it is obvious that the individual doing the crowd estimation for obumbles the clown was being overly generous to make him seem more important than he is…:)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I read earlier that it was a 2K person venue, but they had to put barriers up to make it look full due to lousy attendance. Even better!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They closed a conference room sliding divider. The woman on the right was trying to hold in laughter the whole time zero was moving his lips and saying zero.
She may have had a peek behind the curtain.
LikeLike
I cannot BEAR to watch this phony, or listen to his hokey made up voice! Even O.J. Back in his day was more believable!! He even has no idea what he is talking about! Just blather! President Trump does nothing like what this jerk wants to accuse him of doing! Just Go AWAY forever, fraud!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never mind the crowds, listen to the words. The guy still sees the economy as static, and won’t acknowledge the tax and regulation cuts grew the economy by trillions and led to the highest numbers in total tax receipts the treasury has ever seen. He’s either lying or stupid or both.
LikeLiked by 3 people
hussein will never understand business or economics. hussein only focus is his belief of how brilliant he is, and trying to sell it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bronk Obama gets a lot of headaches. His brain tries to comprehend it’s own stupidity.
LikeLike
I saw one report that said Obama referred to himself 83 times in a 38 minute speech; I’m not willing to verify that claim….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me either! I just took their word for it! Why torture myself ugh!!
LikeLike
Whatever happened to all those huge crowds with feinting women etc. that he drew during HIS campaigns? You’d think that if he were so loved that he’d draw them regardless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And as always he had a musical group (salt and peppa) to draw a crowd,
LikeLike
Barry got the idea from this speech.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I heard it on a Fox news brief that there were 2k present for obama in Nevada, which was about a third of President Trump’s crowd this past week…but from the actual pictures I think it is obvious that the individual doing the crowd estimation for obumbles the clown was being overly generous to make him seem more important than he is…:)
Not even enough to fill a high school football stadium…either he is much more insignificant than he believes or maybe people are just tired of his ‘I, me, my’ speeches…LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! Fake news creating a fake reality again! Fake polls, fake voters! Amazing how this is all being revealed now. None of the deception and lies are working anymore. God is at work IMHO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good grief! He’s still the biggest a-hole in the universe. He still makes my skin crawl
I’ve always maintained that he’s the biggest phony ever. In fact, I even wrote a piece about it, almost seven years ago…. http://blondephotos.org/BlondeGator/?p=3681
Unfortunately, the article which inspired that post is now 404, but the truth hasn’t changed one iota. Obama practices each and every one of his “little jokes”. AND he has a huge tell. When he starts up in the video, above, about the truth….just watch for it. He babbles a bit, then he winds up in preparation for his punch line. He then stops, and pretends like he’s thinking about it, tilts his head a little bit to one side, then gets a stupid grin on his face, and lets loose with it. In this case, at about 30 seconds in, when he starts in on the “fact based reality”. And voila, he lets his rehearsed line fly (which he tries to make appear spontaneous, and cute). Once you know what to look for, it’s as apparent as the nose on your face! It’s absolutely nauseating in the Obama/Al Green clip in my old blog post. Even Stevie Wonder could see that tell.
AbFab that he’s caught pulling a Hillary with his teeny tiny crowd (alas, no photoshopped people this time around)…or as Abigail Hawk said on my favorite episode of Blue Bloods….”the itty bitty contraband”. Most perfect description of Berry Benghazi, ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Reminds me of Toto (the dog) pulling back the curtain in the Wizard of Oz. When exposed the befuddled Wizard (Frank Morgan) was more articulate with his stammering than this Manchurian fraud. And as it turned out the Wizard had real folk wisdom that compensated for his impersonation. The former President sounds more and more ragged and disjointed without the same infrastructure to prop him up
And by the way, they added partitions in that hall to cut down the empty space.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to bus them in
LikeLike
The worst part is that four out of five people in the audience were probably paid to be there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The worst part”
IMO The worst part is that C-SPAN has just lost it’s credibility. I video record bible conferences and I could immediately tell those were two different video clips being superimposed over each other. It was not the same camera lens recording the foreground and the background.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will the Demo rats like Barry ever get tired of their lie that “billionaires are the only beneficiaries of any tax cut.”? My God I am so sick of hearing that lie!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“billionaires are the only beneficiaries of any tax cut.”?
Say that at a Trump rally and see what the response is. What a loser – so glad that nightmare is over.
LikeLike
Perhaps another reason to have delayed Huber dropping the hammer, other than not wanting to be accused of partisan indictments ….
After the mid terms almost no one will care about the ZERO anymore!!! He will have been legislatively rendered irrelevant, and even Dims are starting to realise that instead of him being their saviour, he led them right off the precipice …..
They will need a scapegoat, and being “natural” racists, will be hard pressed to defend the genius that is single-handedly the most responsible for their lack of power and relevance ….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope he feels embarrassed by the size of lack of enthusiasm of that crowd. I’m a little embarrassed for him, I found myself cringing.
LikeLike
His hubris makes him incapable of feeling any kind of embarrassment.
LikeLike
Reminds me of Hillary’s “crowds”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps even more entertaining.
What a fraud.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Such a sad and pathetic little man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was he stoned or drunk? He was slurring his “r’s”. “Inferstructure” for “infrastructure”.
LikeLike
I know this short vid was posted on top. I’m re posting because I got a kick out of the following tweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the fake Styrofoam columns? Looks good on the outside but can be knocked down with a feather?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Reminds me of the mockumentary of the downward death spiral of the fictional band Spinal Tap
https://hips.hearstapps.com/esq.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/06/54d3f81c607b9_-_puppet-show.png?resize=768:*
LikeLike
He likes to ‘state facts’ ay?
As in ‘if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.’
Or ‘if you like your plan, you can keep your plan. Period!’
Those kind of ‘facts’ that even some liberal rags voted them lies of the year?
LikeLike
It’s the difference between yuuuuge and stoooooge. 🙂
LikeLike
I recently attended an event featuring my Michigan D senator. The crowd was less than 50. A small section was taped off when they realized how small the crowd was. We were told where to sit and encouraged to stand up and cheer. This senator, I will not mention her name ( due to name recognition) has won for 45 years. The republican John James, was out of the race 2 months ago. Now it’s tied
LikeLike
Cox Pavilion LVN….seating capacity of 2,500 to 3,100 for sporting events. (and there’s floor space that VSG would have maxed out, plus those that would have been outside-nwtex)
A few more ppl showed up
Shadow Banning@shadowban69
3h
Replying to @RamonaGiwargis @RosenforNevada @BarackObama
So how many people? Looks like about 1,500. 17,000 for trump with 20,000 that couldn’t get in.
He’s kind of a weak draw wouldn’t ya say –>
LikeLike
One of my very firsts posts here was about a hypothesis of historian and author David Hackett Fischer, who contends every winning Presidential candidate all have one thing in common: the party with the strongest message of liberty and freedom has always won the White House.
Now Treepers rightly asked: “How does this explain Barack Obama?” (For the record, this hypothesis predates Obama). There are two things to consider. First, Obama’s version of liberty and freedom was not directed at us. It was a hodge-podge of socialist rhetoric cast as New Deal/Great Society policies wrapped into identity politics and glossed over with the mantra of “hope and change.” It was cynical stew of FDR, Kennedy, and Johnson which benefited from unconditional media support and the rapid disintegration of the George W. Bush era. It also benefited from the second factor: the incredibly weak, perhaps intentionally weak, counter messaging from the John McCain and Mitt Romney campaigns.
Ask yourself: what did John McCain run on in 2008? What was his messaging about America? Was there any? We all remember “Hope and Change” even if we immediately saw it as the empty shell it turned out to be. “Hope and Change” resonated with people, even those who knew it was empty rhetoric, and had the added advantage of nothing to challenge it. Fast forward to 2012… what did Romney run on? Opposition to Obamacare? That was an important issue, but the Romney campaign failed to build that important issue into a larger debate about liberty and freedom, and suffered from the same handicaps faced by the McCain campaign.
Obama’s vision of liberty and freedom was hollow, but it sounded good enough to enough people who, in any case, had little to distract them from the crease in his pants and the reverb of his microphone. Until a new vision of liberty and freedom came along.
This explains the pictures above. Make America Great Again resonates with people. It was a stronger message than “I’m With Her,” the slogan of a candidate who stood for nothing both physically and intellectually. It is a stronger message than Obama’s, is growing stronger as the results of two “MAGA” years get measured against eight years of “Hope and Change,” and will continue to grow stronger as long as the Democrats continue their withdrawal to the margins of American political life.
Obama’s crowds are shrinking because the modern left’s visions of American liberty and American freedom are shrunken, and failed, visions of those two concepts. Less freedom of speech. Less economic freedom. Less national sovereignty. Less freedom to eat in a restaurant peacefully. Less freedom to defend yourself against your accusers. And on and on and on.
That is not the America the majority of Americans want. That is not the America the majority of Americans will vote for. That is why there is a better chance of seeing a unicorn than a blue wave in two weeks. And that is why America will be great again.
LikeLike