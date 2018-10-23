Wow – The Bloom is Really Off The Ruse…

When I watched this earlier today I noticed something was odd; the background sound and the responses from the visible audience don’t align with the visual as presented.

Watch. When President Obama is speaking there’s almost no visible reaction; but something more… LISTEN ! There’s almost no audible audience response… it just seems weird.

The media have always covered for the Manchurian lightbringer, so we knew something was off when we first watched the Obama presentation. Thanks to twitter video we now know what that something was:

It’s more like a blue puddle? Anyway this angle doesn’t seem to be playing on TV, wonder why. pic.twitter.com/6hRzZfUJvu — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 23, 2018

There’s almost no-one there.

It’s the Obama Potemkin village again; only this time in Nevada.

Meanwhile in Texas….

