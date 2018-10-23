Wow – The Bloom is Really Off The Ruse…

When I watched this earlier today I noticed something was odd; the background sound and the responses from the visible audience don’t align with the visual as presented.

Watch. When President Obama is speaking there’s almost no visible reaction; but something more…  LISTEN !  There’s almost no audible audience response… it just seems weird.

.

The media have always covered for the Manchurian lightbringer, so we knew something was off when we first watched the Obama presentation. Thanks to twitter video we now know what that something was:

There’s almost no-one there.

It’s the Obama Potemkin village again; only this time in Nevada.

Meanwhile in Texas….

117 Responses to Wow – The Bloom is Really Off The Ruse…

  1. Kristin says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:03 am

    I read or heard that there were 2000 people in attendance….. that does not seem right….

  2. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Those are some amazing pictures of tonight’s rally.

    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

      I was there. It was absolutely amazing rally. 16,000+ people in the Toyota center, with another 10,000 outside. We were there from 8:30AM onwards, they opened the doors at about 2PM and it took easily 2-2 1/2 hours for people to come in.

      I will post more about it later. Trump supporters are a terrific group of people–diverse, but well-mannered, fun, and really, just shows how exceptional our country is!

      Having observed O’s “fan base” a few times, there is no comparison. SO VERY THANKFUL is all I can say, for POTUS and our wonderful country with its wonderful citizens.

      • adombom says:
        October 23, 2018 at 12:57 am

        Iwisdomtravelletstalkconservative: watched the rally it was great. you said a total of 26,000 were there (inside and out), but the figure of 100M keeps being thrown around. I don’t think it necessary to exaggerate considering that 26M is alot of people. Never the less, it shows the popularity and energy of the MAGA phenom. and I’m really encouraged by the turn-out. We will keep the house and the Senate and enjoy watching Liberal head explosions once again.

      • tellthetruth2016 says:
        October 23, 2018 at 1:16 am

        Wisdom, maybe you better POST those pictures then because Brad Parscale was there also and posted 19,000 inside and 25,000 outside. …. according to you , even though 100,000 requested tickets, that means 70,000 didn’t show …… maybe you were at the wrong rally …..

  3. Tl Howard says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:04 am

    I saw a very short clip earlier on tv and wondered why the crowd was so silent. No mention of it by the announcer, though so yeah, still covering.

  4. Sidney Powell says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Wonder how much the #DNC paid them to be there!
    See Virginia, there is Justice 🙂

  5. REAPER says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:08 am

    There were thousands there for Obama, if you count the dead folks.

  6. rumpole2 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Blue puddle…. LOL

    Wipe it up…. with a cloth.

  7. Brad Letts says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Such a fraud by hussein, rosen and sisolek.

    Would love to see the MSM (including Fox) pick this up and highlight the discrepancy so few attending… Also ask sisolek and rosen.

    NV deserves better than this.

    Personally believe NV will go Red when votes are counted November 6th.

  8. MM says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Is the why we’re not seeing much of him on the campaign trail???
    He EGO can’t take the rejection!

  9. Judith says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Wow. Almost nothing the media does or says is real anymore. The fact that they cover for him.. so now they know. So now that they know they are losing, I wonder what they will do next?

  10. auscitizenmom says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:12 am

    I don’t know much about the film of this, but it seemed strange the lines around Obama’s body seem so definite and that other view seems like there was no one actually behind him. Were the people behind him photoshopped?

    • steph_gray says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Maybe like the wooden cutouts in the Blazing Saddles village. 😆

    • bofh says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:29 am

      I wondered about that too. Is it possible to put a blue screen behind him, and then populate it with a frontal view of the actual audience in real time? I don’t see why not. and that way their reactions would seem to be in sync with his words and the sound track, and they would look like they were behind him. But to be fair, I can’t find any matches of people between the two views.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 23, 2018 at 1:18 am

      “it seemed strange the lines around Obama’s body”

      Most TV is recorded against a “green screen” to make it easier for computers to digitally superimpose the background, such as studio news/weather broadcasts

      I bet they used a computer system like the NFL uses to superimpose the “first down line” on the field with all the players moving around. That requires some serious computing power, which is why it is only a relatively recent addition to the broadcasts.

  11. The Devilbat says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:13 am

    looked to me more like a blue stain than a blue wave.

  12. Tom Idlewood says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:14 am

    HA! I was fooled by earlier images of Hussein’s rally. It truly looked like he had an audience, but this shows it was all an illusion. RED WAVE INEVITABLE. Happy Face!

  13. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:14 am

    It’s over. And he knows it, as does everyone else. It was always a scam, and now there is less funding and will to prop-up the Potemkin Village, as Sundance aptly described it.

    Also, I think Deval (Obama’s chosen 2020 candidate) is having second thoughts about running in 2020. I don’t blame him. Who would run, as an Obama buddy, against Trump in 2020?

    Starting to think that Beto may be the Dems’ sacrificial lamb next presidential cycle as the serious contenders wait for 2024 instead.

  14. bambamtakethat says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Please watch the video, it is sooooo worth it. The stuttering. Carrying himself like a wannabe gangsta in high school. Watch the lady over his right shoulder in the white t -shirt, she isn’t buying a thing he says. I think her friend, also in a white t-shirt talked her into going and wearing matching t-shirt. Just my opinion.

  15. Minnie says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Well, dang, I took one for the team and forced myself to watch obunghole, twice. What a piss-poor excuse for a “truth” speaker.

    Was that Cspan video doctored?

    Seriously, that hubris will take you down, you big boob.

    Then, I reveled in the Mega-MAGA Rally photos from this evening and all is right again in my world. I can now go to slumber in peace and with a smile.

    There is NO comparison.

  16. zorrorides says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:17 am

    T Y, Sundance! You watched Obama so we didn’t have to. ( I did play clip you provided)
    I heard on news that O had 2000 at Las Vegas. Truth was even smaller than that

  17. Scooter says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:17 am

    A little off topic but breaking news says an explosive device was found near George Soros residence (compound) in Westchester, New York. At this point all I can say is “At this point what difference does it make”.

  18. bofh says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I wonder how that embarrassing clip (the one showing the tiny audience) escaped from confinement and got distributed? Somebody gonna pay…

  19. willvecchio says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:18 am

    There are more people selling hot dogs at the Trump Rallies than in attendance with Obumer or Crazy Uncle Joe shams!

  20. Rachel Guess says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I heard it on a Fox news brief that there were 2k present for obama in Nevada, which was about a third of President Trump’s crowd this past week…but from the actual pictures I think it is obvious that the individual doing the crowd estimation for obumbles the clown was being overly generous to make him seem more important than he is…:)

    • blondegator says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:26 am

      I think I read earlier that it was a 2K person venue, but they had to put barriers up to make it look full due to lousy attendance. Even better!!!!

      • Red Tsunami! says:
        October 23, 2018 at 1:27 am

        They closed a conference room sliding divider. The woman on the right was trying to hold in laughter the whole time zero was moving his lips and saying zero.

        She may have had a peek behind the curtain.

  21. Disgusted says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I cannot BEAR to watch this phony, or listen to his hokey made up voice! Even O.J. Back in his day was more believable!! He even has no idea what he is talking about! Just blather! President Trump does nothing like what this jerk wants to accuse him of doing! Just Go AWAY forever, fraud!

  22. MostlyRight says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Never mind the crowds, listen to the words. The guy still sees the economy as static, and won’t acknowledge the tax and regulation cuts grew the economy by trillions and led to the highest numbers in total tax receipts the treasury has ever seen. He’s either lying or stupid or both.

  23. SHV says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I saw one report that said Obama referred to himself 83 times in a 38 minute speech; I’m not willing to verify that claim….

  24. Rhoda R says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Whatever happened to all those huge crowds with feinting women etc. that he drew during HIS campaigns? You’d think that if he were so loved that he’d draw them regardless.

  25. seshe7 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Barry got the idea from this speech.

  26. Rachel Guess says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I heard it on a Fox news brief that there were 2k present for obama in Nevada, which was about a third of President Trump’s crowd this past week…but from the actual pictures I think it is obvious that the individual doing the crowd estimation for obumbles the clown was being overly generous to make him seem more important than he is…:)

    Not even enough to fill a high school football stadium…either he is much more insignificant than he believes or maybe people are just tired of his ‘I, me, my’ speeches…LOL

  27. Cheri Lawrence says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Wow! Fake news creating a fake reality again! Fake polls, fake voters! Amazing how this is all being revealed now. None of the deception and lies are working anymore. God is at work IMHO!

  28. blondegator says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Good grief! He’s still the biggest a-hole in the universe. He still makes my skin crawl

    I’ve always maintained that he’s the biggest phony ever. In fact, I even wrote a piece about it, almost seven years ago…. http://blondephotos.org/BlondeGator/?p=3681

    Unfortunately, the article which inspired that post is now 404, but the truth hasn’t changed one iota. Obama practices each and every one of his “little jokes”. AND he has a huge tell. When he starts up in the video, above, about the truth….just watch for it. He babbles a bit, then he winds up in preparation for his punch line. He then stops, and pretends like he’s thinking about it, tilts his head a little bit to one side, then gets a stupid grin on his face, and lets loose with it. In this case, at about 30 seconds in, when he starts in on the “fact based reality”. And voila, he lets his rehearsed line fly (which he tries to make appear spontaneous, and cute). Once you know what to look for, it’s as apparent as the nose on your face! It’s absolutely nauseating in the Obama/Al Green clip in my old blog post. Even Stevie Wonder could see that tell.

    AbFab that he’s caught pulling a Hillary with his teeny tiny crowd (alas, no photoshopped people this time around)…or as Abigail Hawk said on my favorite episode of Blue Bloods….”the itty bitty contraband”. Most perfect description of Berry Benghazi, ever.

  29. History Teaches says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Reminds me of Toto (the dog) pulling back the curtain in the Wizard of Oz. When exposed the befuddled Wizard (Frank Morgan) was more articulate with his stammering than this Manchurian fraud. And as it turned out the Wizard had real folk wisdom that compensated for his impersonation. The former President sounds more and more ragged and disjointed without the same infrastructure to prop him up

    And by the way, they added partitions in that hall to cut down the empty space.

  30. The Devilbat says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:31 am

    The worst part is that four out of five people in the audience were probably paid to be there.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      October 23, 2018 at 12:45 am

      “The worst part”

      IMO The worst part is that C-SPAN has just lost it’s credibility. I video record bible conferences and I could immediately tell those were two different video clips being superimposed over each other. It was not the same camera lens recording the foreground and the background.

  31. Oscar Oddpicker says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Will the Demo rats like Barry ever get tired of their lie that “billionaires are the only beneficiaries of any tax cut.”? My God I am so sick of hearing that lie!

    • MTeresa says:
      October 23, 2018 at 1:06 am

      “billionaires are the only beneficiaries of any tax cut.”?

      Say that at a Trump rally and see what the response is. What a loser – so glad that nightmare is over.

  32. JasonD says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Perhaps another reason to have delayed Huber dropping the hammer, other than not wanting to be accused of partisan indictments ….

    After the mid terms almost no one will care about the ZERO anymore!!! He will have been legislatively rendered irrelevant, and even Dims are starting to realise that instead of him being their saviour, he led them right off the precipice …..

    They will need a scapegoat, and being “natural” racists, will be hard pressed to defend the genius that is single-handedly the most responsible for their lack of power and relevance ….

  33. Tiffthis says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:36 am

    I hope he feels embarrassed by the size of lack of enthusiasm of that crowd. I’m a little embarrassed for him, I found myself cringing.

  34. ditzee58 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:40 am

    Reminds me of Hillary’s “crowds”.

  35. NJF says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Perhaps even more entertaining.

    What a fraud.

  36. joeknuckles says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Such a sad and pathetic little man.

  37. Critical Mass says:
    October 23, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Was he stoned or drunk? He was slurring his “r’s”. “Inferstructure” for “infrastructure”.

  38. nwtex says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:05 am

    I know this short vid was posted on top. I’m re posting because I got a kick out of the following tweet

  39. James Street says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Reminds me of the mockumentary of the downward death spiral of the fictional band Spinal Tap
    https://hips.hearstapps.com/esq.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/06/54d3f81c607b9_-_puppet-show.png?resize=768:*

  40. ezpz2 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:09 am

    He likes to ‘state facts’ ay?

    As in ‘if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.’
    Or ‘if you like your plan, you can keep your plan. Period!’

    Those kind of ‘facts’ that even some liberal rags voted them lies of the year?

  41. MAGAbear says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:16 am

    It’s the difference between yuuuuge and stoooooge. 🙂

  42. wolfrom1 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:17 am

    I recently attended an event featuring my Michigan D senator. The crowd was less than 50. A small section was taped off when they realized how small the crowd was. We were told where to sit and encouraged to stand up and cheer. This senator, I will not mention her name ( due to name recognition) has won for 45 years. The republican John James, was out of the race 2 months ago. Now it’s tied

  43. nwtex says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Cox Pavilion LVN….seating capacity of 2,500 to 3,100 for sporting events. (and there’s floor space that VSG would have maxed out, plus those that would have been outside-nwtex)

    A few more ppl showed up

    Shadow Banning@shadowban69
    3h
    Replying to @RamonaGiwargis @RosenforNevada @BarackObama

    So how many people? Looks like about 1,500. 17,000 for trump with 20,000 that couldn’t get in.

    He’s kind of a weak draw wouldn’t ya say –>

  44. keeler says:
    October 23, 2018 at 1:20 am

    One of my very firsts posts here was about a hypothesis of historian and author David Hackett Fischer, who contends every winning Presidential candidate all have one thing in common: the party with the strongest message of liberty and freedom has always won the White House.

    Now Treepers rightly asked: “How does this explain Barack Obama?” (For the record, this hypothesis predates Obama). There are two things to consider. First, Obama’s version of liberty and freedom was not directed at us. It was a hodge-podge of socialist rhetoric cast as New Deal/Great Society policies wrapped into identity politics and glossed over with the mantra of “hope and change.” It was cynical stew of FDR, Kennedy, and Johnson which benefited from unconditional media support and the rapid disintegration of the George W. Bush era. It also benefited from the second factor: the incredibly weak, perhaps intentionally weak, counter messaging from the John McCain and Mitt Romney campaigns.

    Ask yourself: what did John McCain run on in 2008? What was his messaging about America? Was there any? We all remember “Hope and Change” even if we immediately saw it as the empty shell it turned out to be. “Hope and Change” resonated with people, even those who knew it was empty rhetoric, and had the added advantage of nothing to challenge it. Fast forward to 2012… what did Romney run on? Opposition to Obamacare? That was an important issue, but the Romney campaign failed to build that important issue into a larger debate about liberty and freedom, and suffered from the same handicaps faced by the McCain campaign.

    Obama’s vision of liberty and freedom was hollow, but it sounded good enough to enough people who, in any case, had little to distract them from the crease in his pants and the reverb of his microphone. Until a new vision of liberty and freedom came along.

    This explains the pictures above. Make America Great Again resonates with people. It was a stronger message than “I’m With Her,” the slogan of a candidate who stood for nothing both physically and intellectually. It is a stronger message than Obama’s, is growing stronger as the results of two “MAGA” years get measured against eight years of “Hope and Change,” and will continue to grow stronger as long as the Democrats continue their withdrawal to the margins of American political life.

    Obama’s crowds are shrinking because the modern left’s visions of American liberty and American freedom are shrunken, and failed, visions of those two concepts. Less freedom of speech. Less economic freedom. Less national sovereignty. Less freedom to eat in a restaurant peacefully. Less freedom to defend yourself against your accusers. And on and on and on.

    That is not the America the majority of Americans want. That is not the America the majority of Americans will vote for. That is why there is a better chance of seeing a unicorn than a blue wave in two weeks. And that is why America will be great again.

