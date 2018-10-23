Tuesday October 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
Do Our Loved Ones in Heaven Remember Us?
“Do our loved ones in heaven remember us?”
We know that people in heaven remember their past lives from Revelation 6:10. Here John sees a vision of heaven wherein martyred saints cry for vengeance on those who caused them to be “slain” (v. 9). It would be hard to believe that God would allow people in heaven to have memories of people like this (cf. Rev. 18:20) and not memories of loved ones.
In addition, Abraham called upon the rich man in hell to “remember” Lazarus (Luke 16:25). If God allows people in hell to be tormented by memories of the people they knew during life, it would be difficult to believe He would not allow people in heaven to be comforted by the memories of their loved ones.
Finally, we know there is recognition in heaven since our bodies will be fashioned like unto the Lord’s resurrection body (Phil. 3:21), and He was only not recognizable to His loved ones when “their eyes were holden” (Luke 24:16). Additionally, Paul knew he’d be comforted by seeing the Thessalonians in heaven (I Thes. 2:19). Well, if our loved ones in heaven don’t remember us now, will they suddenly recognize and remember us when we ourselves arrive in heaven? It seems more natural to believe that our deceased friends, family, and spouses remember us now and already love us with the perfect love that we will have for one another throughout eternity
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/do-our-loved-ones-in-heaven-remember-us/
Revelation 6:9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:
10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?
Rev 18:20 Rejoice over her, thou heaven, and ye holy apostles and prophets; for God hath avenged you on her.
Luke 16:25 But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented.
Philippians 3:21 Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body, according to the working whereby he is able even to subdue all things unto himself.
Luke 24:16 But their eyes were holden that they should not know him.
1Thessalonians 2:19 For what is our hope, or joy, or crown of rejoicing? Are not even ye in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at his coming?
