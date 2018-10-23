President Trump Receives Briefing Over Dinner With Senior Military Leaders…

Tonight President Trump dined with military leaders in the Cabinet Room. The president answered a few questions from the media at the beginning of the briefing.
Defense Secretary James Mattis is seated to President Trump’s right, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford seated to his left. President Trump delivers remarks then answers more questions about: Jamal Khashoggi; the Central American migrant caravan; and Space Force. WATCH:
Attendees include:
Lieutenant General Joseph Kellogg, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President;
The Honorable Mira Ricardel, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor;
The Honorable James Mattis, Secretary of Defense;
The Honorable Patrick Shanahan, Deputy Secretary of Defense;
General Joseph Dunford, USMC, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;
General Paul Selva, USAF, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;
General Mark Milley, USA, Chief of Staff of the Army;
Admiral John Richardson, USN, Chief of Naval Operations;
General Robert Neller, USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps;
General David Goldfein, USAF, Chief of Staff of the Air Force;
General Joseph Lengyel, USAF, Chief, National Guard Bureau;
Admiral Karl Schultz, USCG, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard;
General Joseph Votel, USA, Commander, U.S. Central Command;
Admiral Kurt Tidd, USN,”Commander, U.S. Southern Command;
General Curtis Scaparrotti, USA, Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe;
General Thomas Waldhauser, USMC, Commander, U.S. Africa Command;
General John Hyten, USAF, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command;
General Paul M. Nakasone, USA, Commander, NSA, CSS, Cyber Command;
General Terrence OShaughnessy, USAF, Commander, U.S. Northern Command;
Admiral Phillip Davidson, USN, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command;
General Stephen R. Lyons, USA, U.S. Transportation Command;
General Vincent K. Brooks, USA, Commander UNC/CFC/USFK;
Vice Admiral Craig Faller, USN,Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense;
Brigadier General Andrew J. Gebara, USAF, Director of Strategic Capabilities and Plans, National Security Council;
Colonel Adam K. Ake, USA, Director for Defense Policy and Strategy, National Security Council;
Lieutenant Colonel Ryan D. Skaggs, USAF, Director for Defense Policy and Strategy, National Security Council.
When you are the junior officer sitting at a table with all those stars your title becomes Coffee Boy.
COVFEFE for all ☕️
ty
Hoping they are planning the strategy and tactics to push back the invasion. I think a major show of force on the border – men, helicopters, tanks, along with a few tear gas or water operations and the invasion would turn them around. Although obviously they know the methods available much better than any of us do. We can not let even one member of the invading force cross the border. Two more invasions are on the way.
What really burns me up about the “caravan” – in addition to the fact that is illegal and an invasion – is that they put the women and children up front. What absolutely piss poor men these are. I know why they do it – because in this country we rightly revere women and children and protect them – at least Republicans do. But it makes me so mad when groups use women and particularly children the way they do.
I believe they are doing a bit of strategic planning. That’s a lot of brass to be in one room without a purpose.
Almost a global purpose, judging from the totality of Commands represented at dinner. You know the media whores will be ginning up stories before dawn tomorrow trying to push more Fake News down our throats.
The first mob needs to be met by a very nasty and painful greeting resulting in a total lack of success in anyone crossing the border to help deter the remaining caravans and those of the future.
Push back. You’re so humane. I was thinking “daisy cutter”.
Our President and his Generals.
I will sleep very well tonight.
As will I Minnie.
How often has this happened, all these top brass military in with POTUS. Anyone know?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dunno, tdaly – but it looks like some serious business going down and I hope most of it is related to the upcoming invasion. These invaders need to be stopped at all costs, no matter what. They are not immigrants – they are an invasion force.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love that PDJT puts all the folks on OUR payroll in front of us every so often so we can see if we’re gettin our money’s worth!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would not be surprise the money that Maduro got from China end up funding the caravan. China has never taken out their panda mask yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First time I read anyone bring up that link…. 🤔🤔🤔 interesting thought.
Holy-moly, that’s a lot of brass in there!
What was the dinner menu? “Mayhem and bubble-gum, but the chef has just informed me…..”
Bet the catholic church has been overrun by communists and socialists. Are they also providing logistic and funding for this caravan?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is serious shtuff. All military. No political class of any stripe.
They aren’t discussing their grandchildren.
As soon as the first illegal crosses the border, Mr. Trump tears up the Mexico trade agreement and freezes what little assets Guatemala and Honduras have in our banks,
LikeLiked by 1 person
NONE SHALL PASS!!
Stop them inside Mexico before they get to the border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably just some soy and veges on the dinner menu…
Favorite General in that room?
