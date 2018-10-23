President Trump Holds Oval Office Press Conference During Signing Ceremony for “America Water Infrastructure Act”…

Following a signing ceremony for the ‘America Water Infrastructure Act‘ President Trump held a lengthy press conference in the Oval Office to cover a variety of topics.

During the Q&A the President said he may meet with Putin when he is in Paris in November. He also spoke about Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi, saying he wants all the facts before he makes a decision.  Noting his conversations with foreign leaders, the President said: “Nobody likes what happened.”

Speaking about the Central American ‘migrant caravan’, he said he thinks 10,000 people are coming which spells out something needs to be done. “We’ll have to call up our military if we need to we cannot allow our country to be violated like this”, Trump said.

86 Responses to President Trump Holds Oval Office Press Conference During Signing Ceremony for “America Water Infrastructure Act”…

  1. BobBoxBody says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Trump has the moral high ground on the caravan. No matter what happens he can always dump blame on the DNC for not working with him on the wall and immigration reform. The DNC is going to get massacred on the 6th, count on it.

    • The Devilbat says:
      October 23, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      The DNC will only be massacred if their voter fraud proves to be insufficient. I fully expect to see the democrats gain a few seats by using fraudulent methods. Lets hope that it is only a few.

    • Pam says:
      October 23, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      I can’t argue with any of that. They have used the let’s throw it to the wall and see if it sticks strategy and it has failed miserably. R’s/D’s/I’s voted for him because they wanted a wall with enhanced border security. In some areas we are seeing midterm turnout that isn’t too shabby. Folks were already angry about Kavanugh but this issue with the caravan is a bridge too far.

      • Scarlet says:
        October 23, 2018 at 8:12 pm

        It really is, Pam.
        We have our country and they have theirs.
        Ours is better.
        Theirs is worse.
        We and all of our ancestors worked extremely hard to get us to this prosperity and lifestyle.
        They’ve not done that with their country. Too bad.
        Now they want the fruits of generations and generations of our labor.
        No. Absolutely not.
        Go home and work on your own country. You don’t deserve to get for free what we’ve worked generations for. Especially for free! They want us to fund their lazy, self indulgent, ANTI AMERICAN lifestyle!
        They want to contribute nothing and simply take take take.
        They want us to continue to work ourselves to the bone so they can exist on our earnings and tax contributions.
        While our infrastructure suffers, our schools are abysmal, our healthcare is system is like a third world country, our welfare offices are overwhelmed, our court systems are inundated with crimes and illegal activity, our generous citizenship birth rights are skyrocketing, our jails are overflowing , the drugs are everywhere and the culture is weakened.
        They’re dragging us down. We’re not lifting them up.
        They must leave now. Enough is enough.
        We’re exhausted,

        • Teagan says:
          October 23, 2018 at 8:17 pm

          Well stated, Scarlet.

        • Nancy Steger says:
          October 23, 2018 at 8:24 pm

          The whole immigration thing is a leftist ploy to shred the fabric of our culture under the guise of smarmy faux-humanitarian rhetoric .Close the borders and repatriate. Eisenhower did it in the 50s.

        • tdaly14 says:
          October 23, 2018 at 8:40 pm

          Exactly Scarlet!

        • budklatsch says:
          October 23, 2018 at 8:52 pm

          These next two weeks ending in the Nov 6 elections will be a turning point in American history. Incredible that America is at such a crossroads that our ancestors would never have imagined.

        • StandTall says:
          October 23, 2018 at 9:03 pm

          Thank you Scarlet. ❤️ You are not alone. This is how just about everyone I speak with feels.. and these are good Christian people. We’ve had enough! Prayers for our President and America that the good Lord helps us to be courageous & wise.

        • Serena says:
          October 23, 2018 at 9:44 pm

          Awesome post Scarlet. This needs to be posted everywhere. It says it all and says it so well!

        • coloradochloe says:
          October 23, 2018 at 10:22 pm

          Very good comment Scarlet.

          As you have pointed out our ancestors worked incredibly hard to get America where it is and now these freeloaders believe they have the right to come here, jump the border ant take and take and take.

          The need to go back home and build up their own countries.

          The videos of those grinning, muscled well fed young men and extremely overweight women in this caravan on their way to tell America what we are going to give them and how much is the last straw.

          America needs to stop being Sugar Daddy to all of the crappy third world countries that seem to get worse instead of better year after year.

          Honduras, Nicaragua, and so many other South American hell holes have been sucking up American Aid and spiraling down, down , down.

          We do not seem to be doing them any favors by handing out aid money.

          These insatiable monsters on their way here must be taught a lesson.

    • Joe Diddy says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      My Republican House rep is extremely weak on immigration. I contacted his office several times about the caravan and they have ignored me completely. I am a lifelong Republican but cannot stand weak leaders. I would not count on Republicans holding the majority and quite frankly, they don’t deserve it.

      • Scarlet says:
        October 23, 2018 at 8:16 pm

        Well, the alternative is much much worse.

      • Molly says:
        October 23, 2018 at 8:19 pm

        They may not deserve it, but Trump does–if the Dems take the House, they will investigate him, harass him, attack him, and impeach him, making it impossible to get his agenda done.
        So I think we have to grit our teeth and vote the Republicans, as Trump has been asking us to do in rally after rally.

        • steph_gray says:
          October 23, 2018 at 8:22 pm

          Agree. I am not accepting any argument between now and November 6 that boils down either to not voting or voting against an R. We need to give POTUS what he needs.

          That is all.

        • tdaly14 says:
          October 23, 2018 at 8:44 pm

          We’re voting straight ticket Republican. Knock them out in the primaries. That’s what they’re for. The alternative is much worse. After we vote them in call and email them weekly and make them respond to you. Ours always respond.

          Liked by 3 people

            October 23, 2018 at 9:50 pm

            Yes give President Trump the help he asks us for. Vote straight Republican. Then after they are elected hold their feet to the fire. We can all get together and organize the biggest march ever seen in DC if they don’t do what we tell them to.

      • LKAinLA says:
        October 23, 2018 at 8:23 pm

        Do it for President Trump. He has risk everything. Do not abandon him.

    • fleporeblog says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      They absolutely are! I no longer have a doubt about it. I told my brother today that my predictions may be off. Those that know me here know that the cup is always half full for me. 56 Republican Senators is starting to look like a lowball prediction. I am seriously starting to feel 58. I think on top of winning every Republican Incumbent Race, we will beat the Incumbent Democrat in the following five states: Indiana, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and Missouri.

      I am feeling bullish on Ohio and New Jersey/Minnesota. Keep in mind I am leaving off Wisconsin, West Virginia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

      A few more MORONS like this one here, 58 maybe lowballing it 😉!

    • mike schwartzer says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:14 pm

      Every poll is leaving out the fact that a great many registered democrats have WALKED AWAY from their party, and will be voting RED! That is going to screw up all the pollsters like you won’t believe!!

    • ethicall says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      On foreign flights, coming in to the United States, there is an area between where the plane lands and customs, a gray area, where non-citizens coming in on those foreign flights are not considered to be on U.S. soil, not until they pass through customs. Can we establish a similar area at our border? A 20 mile wide swath. Have buses there to take the invaders straight to an airport, put them on a C-1 30 and fly them back to where they came from. No paper work, no legal challenge, maybe just a few legitimate asylum claims you can transport to ports of entry.

      • coloradochloe says:
        October 23, 2018 at 10:32 pm

        Ethicall, we use to have something like that.

        If an illegal alien was caught within 100 miles of the border and had been in the U.S. for less than two weeks then the Border Patrol could deport them without any kind of court hearing.

        Somewhere along the line I believe our Congress changed the rules to favor the illegals.

        Now if an illegal is in the U.S, for only five minutes he or she gets the full court press and treated the same way that an illegal who has been here for years.

        When I was growing up in Arizona the illegals were terrified of the Border Patrol because the BP had the power to send them back if they were caught.

        Now we have illegals walking up to the BP and giving themselves up because the illegals know that they will be guaranteed a long and involved court process that usually ends with the illegal being granted some kind of legal status.

        Everything now is geared toward favoring the illegal and not to doing what is right for our country.

    • Anonymous says:
      October 23, 2018 at 10:14 pm

      Vote GOP!

  2. feralcatsblog says:
    October 23, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    “We’ll have to call up our military if we need to we cannot allow our country to be violated like this”, Trump said.

    What does Kelly say ? Would he rather have American troops in year 18 of Operation Enduring Insanity in Afcrapistan or used to defend America? I wonder if that’s what he and Bolton were arguing about.

  3. mugzey302 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    “If” we need to call up our military?!! Why aren’t they there NOW?! Border Patrol is already overwhelmed by throngs of illegals violating our border, what’s the holdup?

    • Jedi9 says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      By the latest estimates the caravan are now 1100 miles away from the US border and so far no movement yet on our end! If we are dealing with 10,000 people, then at least 20,000 military personnel will be needed I repel this invading force and that is a conservative number mind you! What are they waiting for?

      Liked by 6 people

      • Justkat says:
        October 23, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        Pay attention to the Presidents schedules. Not only did he renew the EO (National emergency)from years ago, for the southern border, but a couple of days ago he met with Sr. military leadership……..hum…

        Liked by 1 person

        October 23, 2018 at 8:52 pm

        They are probably still looking through the law books looking for where it tells them it is legal to do that. If you know I am sure they would appreciate the help.

        Liked by 1 person

          October 23, 2018 at 9:10 pm

          I get your point rf121. It is ironic that there is handwringing over using the nation’s military to defend the nation. What a concept.

          Like

        October 23, 2018 at 9:13 pm

        He and Pompeo are both on record asserting that this caravan will not enter US soil. Both could not have been more clear today.

        Liked by 3 people

      October 23, 2018 at 8:23 pm

      They’re not waiting. They’re just not telegraphing their moves.

      You know, the way idiot DemonRats do.

    • BHliberty says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      Right … Apprehensions are up in Yuma, AZ by 200%! I don’t understand why the slow response!

  4. Jedi9 says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    At this point Kabuki theatre is being replaced Kashoogi theatre! The entire narrative was a set up by the globalists!

    Liked by 4 people

    October 23, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Make no mistake we are going to wake up tomorrow or in a day this week to military and temporary fence at the border. It will be placed while we are sleeping without fanfare. He is not going to announce and let Obama and Clinton know the game ahead of time. President Trump stated at the rally last night that he had been meeting with the leaders of Texas regarding the temporary fence and the military building it. He is giving hints in all of these press conferences to let us know he has this. Let us pray for him and the United States. Let us be grateful that we do not have leaders at the border waiting with teddy bears and bar b que.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
      October 23, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      I sure hope you are right, because the last invaders from earlier this year are still in the country! Also to add insult to injury are all the catch and release BS we keep reading about!

      This entire immigration issue is a hot mess right now and it appears it will only get worse when thousands start setting up camp on the border with the design and intent to overwhelm our system! What are the latest reports in which the money used to fund this invasion is coming from? Is it connected to Soros? If so why is he allowed to operate within the US unabated? Hard not to imagine that the EU, U.N. Globalists are not behind this!

  6. OSP says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    My solution for the invaders: Close off all highway border crossings into/out of Mexico. This would cut off ALL trade by truck and prevent Mexicans who come into the US daily to work jobs along the border (and there are many). Within a few days, the Mexicans and their government will have the problem solved.

  7. Doug says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Jim Acosta really is a whiny bitch.

    Liked by 2 people

    October 23, 2018 at 8:29 pm

    The lefties can call me what they will. I’m a “NATIONALIST” too!!

  9. Clivus Multrum says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I like that the caravan situation is being properly framed, in part, as an exploitation of the people in the “march” with disregard for their civil rights by leftist elements working through the failed Venezuelan government.

  10. nimrodman says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    posted also over on the Secretary Pompeo thread but fits here as well
    ——————

    Ok, so Dem talking point for today is that the President “has no proof” that MS-13 or potential terrorists are part of the Caravan.

    President and Pompeo both make the point of past experience detaining “middle easterners” at the border, including ISIS actors, Bangladeshis, etc.

    Time to lay out that proof in public – at least as far as general experience.

    Still doesn’t pin the tail on the current caravan but will make it harder for folks like Geraldo to claim he’s never heard of terrorists being intercepted, as he did today on Fox News.

    Mr. President – Please instruct Border Patrol to compile visual exhibits of potential terrorists and “other than Mexican” border captures, to include tallies by nation of origin (such as Syrians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Iranians), tallies of potentially really bad actors that have been detained indefinitely or deported, physical evidence such as the “abandoned prayer rugs” that were in news accounts about 2 years ago, and so on.

    Then please have Border Patrol and DHS specialists who are intimately familiar with these aspects give televised briefings to the American public on this aspect. Agency chiefs and higher-ups like Pompeo are fine also, but let’s make sure that specialists from on the front lines are also prominent in the presentation to give raw witness about what they’ve experienced with such captures / evidence.

    This will at least get the facts in public view about what comes across routinely.

    As far as the caravan, let’s have some goddamn intelligence from our “17 Intelligence Agencies” or however many they claim to be. We’ve seen that they can collude on anti-Trump strategies, let’s see if they can do their damn job of protecting America and its citizens.

    Get some intelligence embeds in that caravan to snap some photos and have some conversations with likely bad actors, huh? Tattoos, anyone?

    As for MS-13, please to a similar briefing. Of course evidence for MS-13 incursion is already in the public domain as witnessed by the gang killings of various teenagers in the US. But let’s see tallies of known MS-13 and also tallies and photographs of heavily tattooed “unaccompanied minors” who have crossed our borders by year and month.

    Let’s get ahead of this Dem talking point about “no proof” please.

    • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:42 pm

      Yeah, and while you’re at it, show me those nail holes, Jesus!

      Sheesh, nimrodman.

    • JOSEPH ANGEL says:
      October 23, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      Hear, hear.

    • Joshua2415 says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      Whether they are terrorists and gang members or nuns and alter boys makes no difference. They have no legal right to enter into this country. We need to slam the door shut LOUDLY before they get here.

      • nimrodman says:
        October 23, 2018 at 9:49 pm

        Agreed, but I’m talking about winning the daily news cycle TODAY.
        And tomorrow.

        TODAY, the entire press is beating PresTrump over the head with the “no proof” cudgel like beating a seal with a 12-lb salmon.

        Administration needs to respond to these coordinated talking points immediately and with a coherent strategy.

        This “no proof” thing was obviously the coordinated Dem talking point for today, enough that Fox News felt they had to parrot it with all their talking heads repeating it.

        That kind of mass talking point needs to be countered.
        And swiftly.

        Each news cycle until the election needs to be fought strategically. Today’s was score one for our enemies.

    • KittyKat says:
      October 23, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      He has no obligation whatsoever to jump through their hoops, and I can’t think of a worse use for his time and resources.

      Let his accusers wear themselves out trying to prove the impossible — that their negative spin is true.

  11. Super Elite says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Best oval office press conference ever….!

  12. JOSEPH ANGEL says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    I was going to suggest giving them stone knives so that they can cut each others’ hearts out of their chests.

  13. simicharmed says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Your hear those final comment POTUS made about the Saudi-Murder-Plot? POTUS clearly knows who is behind this. I bet it’s going to be not what the MSM is pushing

    Go to>>>>>>>>>>>>26:25 and listen carefully. “Bad Deal, Somebody messed up”; “Should have never been thought of” “Whoever thought of this idea is in trouble” “they had the worst cover up ever” and a few other interesting statements…

  14. Texian says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Well I reconnoitered Fox News for a moment and Geraldo was speaking with McCallum this evening about the invasion of enemy combatants.. So I decided to waste a few minutes and listen.

    They stayed in the shallows in order to make sure the public can only make shallow decisions based on shallow punditry. Geraldo claims the President does not have the power to call the military in the current situation, and of course Martha dare not challenge that.. lest the people become aware of what’s in The Constitution..

    Yes, Geraldo he does.. You know it and I know it.. It’s in the Constitution of the United States, Article 4, Section 4.. Here it is Treepers.. Make your own decision..

    Article 4, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.:”

  15. NJF says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Ansolute vile POS.

    • Jedi9 says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:04 pm

      Tell him that!

      You are preaching to the choir here!

    • CNN_sucks says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:22 pm

      Jim Acosta is the creepy porn journolist.

    • Texian says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      I’m white.. And I’m a Nationalist..

      That means I’m a “White Nationalist”..

      So what’s the problem?? It’s true.. I’m white.. And I’m a Nationalist.. i’m a White Nationalist..

      I’m a White Nationalist..!

      • nimrodman says:
        October 23, 2018 at 10:03 pm

        “White Nationalist simply because I’m white”

        Not that simple.

        You’re an American and a Nationalist
        You’re an American Nationalist
        You’re a Nationalist about America
        You’re also white

        But that’s not the connotation of “White Nationalist”
        The commonly understood meaning of that is that you’d want a Nation under white control, for the benefit mainly of whites

        Please review the history of the “Black Nationalists” in America

        Were they proud Americans, to the point of being “Nationalist” about America?

        … and only by coincidence black?

        No

        That movement was / is all about establishing a separatist Black Nation – under black rule

        At least that’s my understanding from prior reading, I won’t take time to keyword-search and look at Wiki pages just now.

        So when PresTrump states that he’s a Nationalist for American interests or an economic Nationalist, those are important distinctions.

        Acosta is playing the gotcha game to get a headline of “White Nationalist” pinned to PresTrump

        … with the implied connotation that he’d be there on the front lines with the other Tiki-Torch nimrods

        PresTrump’s got his number, won’t fall for that trick

        “You can’t play that trick on me” he just said yesterday in another context (medium-range missiles, if I recall correctly)

        Reply
        • nimrodman says:
          October 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

          Texian, that wasn’t meant as a lecture aimed at you necessarily.

          I took you comment as an opportunity to lay out some concepts, because these semantics DO come up periodically.

          Hope you don’t take offense, none meant.

  16. theresanne says:
    October 23, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    “I’m not worried about anything. I don’t worry about things.” (21:17)
    My favorite quote from President Trump, ever.
    What a Man! What a Leader!

  17. joan and bill says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Close all our borders for ALL in and out traffic until they go back, there are 10 places in mexico where they can apply legally,yet burn our flag, jam all of their cells & no wifi, no money transfers (fed ex, walmart) from USA to mexico,use israel skunk spray, put triple wire wall inside perimeter in mexico like hungary, use army HESCO’s to stop invaders with electromagnetic heat, 33,000 Americans killed by invaders, soros first did to eu, not 1 dollar to these invaders countries, if not stopped balance of world will invade, no welfare, stamps not 1 dime

  18. Just Beachy says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    I keep hearing the migrants are just looking for a better life. Not asylum. Also, that the migrants aren’t members of gangs or terrorists, etc. So what? I don’t care who they are or what they’ve done, this is not the way and can never be the way. The message is getting clouded with how this is a humanitarian crisis. We’ll be providing them Red Cross blankets and cots before long.
    No, this is an illegal act. Period.

  19. areyoustillalive says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Whats wrong with being proud of our country? Whats wrong with wanting to build our countries infrastructure ? Whats wrong with wanting to put Americans first?
    Where exactly is the disconnect with people?

    When PDJT said, how is it fair to keep people on the list while others sneak across the border, that should make everyones blood boil. When did we change from a nation that wants to be fair, to a nation that wants to screw people who are playing by the rules..
    And the total insanity in even asking more than once, is there proof terrorists or bad people are coming with this group. What the H*LL? Are you that stupid or just willfully naive?

    The only good thing that I saw today was folks like JA are looking like they are slowly becoming a minority.
    This President is making all kinds of sense to almost everyone. He is on the side of the American people. What a crazy idea. That is his only AGENDA!!!

    • sickconservative says:
      October 23, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      You have to be a RACIST, this is our current MSM/Democratic party.
      Vote like our country is in jeopardy as it is.
      Just think Majority leader Nancy Pelosi.

  20. apfelcobbler says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    110 billion here and 230 billion there and 450 billion here and 150 billion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money!! 🙂

    Love how PT handles these long press conferences — have we ever seen a leader like this? No recent world leader comes to mind.

  21. CNN_sucks says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Showing on Hannity. The caravan are all military age men. By golly this is a dangerous confrontation.

  22. CNN_sucks says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    With adavncing caravans, Maduro has just declare war against the USA if he is funding this invasion.

  23. apfelcobbler says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    You can see that even Fox is reluctant to hit this issue on the head – they go off into the human interest heart string tugging within minutes of introducing the topic. The Dems just want to exploit the family separation angle.

    The ugly reality is there are something like 4-5 billion people who would WANT to be here! We can’t make our immigration policies around what other people want! They don’t want to be in a village in Mexico; they want to be in Santa Barbara or Los Angeles or Dallas. Who wouldn’t? But the fact is we do not need endless amounts of immigrants who
    are coming here for the welfare state. Previous immigrants were not coming for the welfare state — it didn’t exist back then!

    If a true asylum seeker flies into the US from N Korea, say, it’s clear that person cannot be sent back to N Korea – and the person’s political asylum can be determined to be legitimate. In contrast the caravan people have “walked” through other countries and, finally, through Mexico. So they can be sent back to Mexico – where they (as a bonus to them) already speak the language! Mexico is the first country they set foot in where they can legitimately find political assylum (as well as economic opportunity).

    We have treaties with other countries and the ridiculous situation where any person who steps on our soil can claim political assylum. Then they enter the legal system and on and on it goes until the legal system rules OR they just disappear! All of that has to be cleaned up!

    It’s annoying when Fox reporters praise Mexico for the piddly responsibility that they DO occasionally undertake (under duress, apparently)! Mexico has to be considered a hostile neighbor if they won’t defend their own borders or do so selectively.

    • nimrodman says:
      October 23, 2018 at 10:18 pm

      Previous immigrants were not coming for the welfare state — it didn’t exist back then!

      Exactly

      There’s a saying
      “Open borders, welfare state … choose one”

      Actually we’d prefer to choose “neither”, but you get the drift

  24. dufrst says:
    October 23, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    I read this article about “October Surprise” and a thought came to mind while watching this on the thread on the water bill. Trump spoke directly to the Army Corp of Engineer rep about discussing the border. We have been hearing throughout the year that the president could order the military to secure the border and build the Wall in an emergency (emergy!).

    Well, the Dems and their caravan just provided Trump the emergency he needs to build the Wall by executive order! And I believe that will be the October surprise to trump all October surprises!

    Brilliance! MAGA!! Thank you Dems!

  25. clipe says:
    October 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    They are instead attempting to change the money topic to the Saudi killing of Saudi citizen and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, a topic that doesn’t really concern America,..

    That weird silence you get from the Democrats on the Honduras caravan
    By Monica Showalter

