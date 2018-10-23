President Trump Holds Oval Office Press Conference During Signing Ceremony for “America Water Infrastructure Act”…

Following a signing ceremony for the ‘America Water Infrastructure Act‘ President Trump held a lengthy press conference in the Oval Office to cover a variety of topics.

During the Q&A the President said he may meet with Putin when he is in Paris in November. He also spoke about Saudi Arabia and Jamal Khashoggi, saying he wants all the facts before he makes a decision. Noting his conversations with foreign leaders, the President said: “Nobody likes what happened.”

Speaking about the Central American ‘migrant caravan’, he said he thinks 10,000 people are coming which spells out something needs to be done. “We’ll have to call up our military if we need to we cannot allow our country to be violated like this”, Trump said.

