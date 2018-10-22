President Trump MEGA-MAGA Rally in Houston Texas – 7:00pm Livestream

In a highly anticipated massive MAGA rally, tonight President Trump is in Houston, Texas, supporting Senator Ted Cruz. Approximately 100,000 people registered to attend the rally and the crowd is simply Texas; BIGLY. This is sure to be one of the biggest events of the midterm election.

The venue is the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the anticipated start time is approximately 7:00pm with multiple simultaneous events and speakers ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link.

  1. littleflower481 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Too much; there was apparently one man with a pony tail protesting or something and cspan focused in on that guy…almost laughable…one man amongst thousands and they found him..

  2. WSB says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    NATIONALIST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. PatriotKate says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Owning the downside!

    “I’m a Nationalist.”

  4. Pam says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:22 pm

  5. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    To the point, Globalists vs. Nationalists.

  6. covfefe999 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    I’m a Nationalist too!

