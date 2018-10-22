President Trump MEGA-MAGA Rally in Houston Texas – 7:00pm Livestream

In a highly anticipated massive MAGA rally, tonight President Trump is in Houston, Texas, supporting Senator Ted Cruz. Approximately 100,000 people registered to attend the rally and the crowd is simply Texas; BIGLY. This is sure to be one of the biggest events of the midterm election.

The venue is the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and the anticipated start time is approximately 7:00pm with multiple simultaneous events and speakers ongoing.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link.

