October 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #641

THIS WILL BE THE ULTIMATE DEATH OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY!
For the life of me I can’t understand these Leftists, Democrats, MSM, CoC, Globalists, Koch Brothers, etc. to think this caravan is somehow going to work in their favor.
I have one state as an example of what will happen if they make it to our border, Pennsylvania. Republican Candidate Lou Barletta is currently down to Incumbent Democrat, Bob Casey. It is the one state out of the 10 Red states that has the poorest chance of being flipped in my opinion.
Lou Barletta is a KILLER when it comes to Immigration Reform. That is one of the biggest reasons he supported our President early when he announced he was running. If Immigration grabs the headlines from now prior to Election Day, Lou Barletta WILL WIN the State of Pennsylvania.
If Lou Barletta wins Pennsylvania, we will win in all 10 Red States. You can also include New Jersey and one seat in Minnesota. We will win every state that a Republican Incumbent is running in. You are talking about 63 Republicans to 37 Democrats. I wish I can say I am exaggerating but I am not.
A bloodbath would be an understatement. We will also gain 5 to 7 seats in the House as well.
From the article linked above:
Immigration is the “most important” 2018 midterm issue for Republican voters, according to a national survey released on Thursday.
The Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll found that 25% of Republicans ranked immigration as the most important midterm issue. “Economy and Jobs” (23%) was second, followed by health care (17%), “gun policy” (17%), and “tax cuts and reform” (7%).
We are seeing early signs everywhere!
Pennsylvania:
Nevada:
Florida:
From the thread above:
Florida Vote-by-Mail Data as of 10/21
Republicans – 44.0%
Democrats – 38.3%
Margin (+5.7% for Republicans)
Updated: 10/21 Latest Florida Early Mail Voting
52,062 (+1,520 from 10/20) more registered Republicans have returned an Early Mail-in-Ballot as of 10/20
+5.7% lead for Republicans down from 5.8% on 10/20 (-0.1%)
This poll occurred back in June when the first caravan reached our border! Believe me the percentages will be far worse this time around!
Not surprising at all! The data has always been there! The numbers are even higher today if they decided to poll these folks again!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/donald-trumps-mainstream-immigration-policy
From the article linked above:
On the issue of separations, Penn began with a threshold question: “Do you think that people who make it across our border illegally should be allowed to stay in the country or sent home? 64% (83% of Republicans, 47% of Democrats, and 66% of independents) said they should be sent home. 36% percent said they should be allowed to stay.
Seems to me that nothing they have done in trying to defeat or harm Donald Trump has worked. He just keeps winning, despite all of their efforts. Works for me.
Yep!
Not only that, everything they’ve done backfires. So it’s a twofer.
And *most* Americans really do NOT want to see hordes of people marching into our country.
The theatrics of this “march” has pushed a lot of people into noticing, who normally would not. It’ll pi$$ a lot of people off who never thought about such things before. (ie. habitual Dem voters who just vote Dem out of habit).
Q: I have no TV…is there Anywhere on TV where the actual size of this invading horde is shown?
I find it hard to believe their size is shown…and would be thrilled to know the few Americans who rely on TV are actually being shown these hordes!
Sunny very true. PDJT has had that boomerang effect on everything the left does since early on. Mule Paddy Witch hunt uncovers Dim corruption, Judge K, invaders march etc.
Love that towfer.
“THIS WILL BE THE ULTIMATE DEATH OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY!”
If I am unable to attend the funeral, I will be sure to send a nice card saying I approve.
– Mark Twain
I agree that Immigration issue is tailor made for Lou Barletta, but here in PA, I can’t even get a yard sign for him. Reason? They are recycling those from the Primary and have no money for new ones. Unless GOP steps up its game quickly, Barletta will lose due to lack of name recognition. GOP ground game here in PA is non-existent.
From the article linked above:
As of Friday, we officially surpassed the Democrats in the number of absentee ballots returned. We have made an incredible push over the last weeks, and look to continue over the last week to increase our margins. Compared to this point in 2014, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania has doubled absentee returns.
Make your own?
Cuz the GOP does nothing to support a LOT of the Repub candidates, so it’s up to GrassRoots.
Live in PA and I agree, Lou and GOP gov. challenger, (can’t even remember his name) have next to nothing in ads or any campaign that I see. I wonder if the GOP as just thrown in the towel here.
Fle, as always great stuff. Just finished reading Larry’s latest and PA looks pretty good.
From his post:
“Additionally, I want to report on great news in relation to our absentee ballot program.
As of Friday, we officially surpassed the Democrats in the number of absentee ballots returned. We have made an incredible push over the last weeks, and look to continue over the last week to increase our margins. Compared to this point in 2014, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania has doubled absentee returns.
This is an incredible sign for us as we are now just over two weeks away from Election Day.”
Here is the link which was Larry’s source:
https://www.gloucestercitynews.net/clearysnotebook/2018/10/pennsylvania-republican-party-election-update.html
Keep the faith!
Things are too quiet in PA. I’m not sure what is going on. It’s like Republicans are running a stealth campaign. However there is this….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not so quiet here troublemaker. Third post in a row on Larry’s PA findings.
We are making sure the word is getting out!
The democrats want to bury America in darkness and shadows cast
Erased through all eternity
No more hope for humanity
Prime Directive for the next 15 days:
HOLD
THE
HOUSE
Vote like you mean it
That is all. Over and out.
While the blue wave is a fantasy, the Dem’s should not be underestimated. The base of the party NOT in power (leftist Dem’s) is angry and motivated. This has always been a factor in midterms.
We can’t be complacent on this. We must vote like our lives depend on this, because in many regards, they do. It’s all or nothing for MAGA this time.
I agree…get out and vote vote vote. Help others get to the polls.
/ / / 15 \ \ \ more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
—————————-
**Pray**
— for President Trump safe trip to Texas rally
— for ‘America Only’ solution and protection relating to the invasion into USA via Mexico.
— for protection for MAGA and Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigns.
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
— for our Military–protection and readiness.
* Vote –*– Vote –*– Vote *
AMEN…
Blessings on you Grandma Covfefe for your nightly devotion and prayers…
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS is hanging this caravan around the dems neck like a noose! Every republican out campaigning should be talking about this and immigration reform. With the visual of this mob approaching us, it’s like another Kavanaugh. But will they take advantage of it? We know how clueless republicans often are.
It’s an invasion of our territory by unfriendly forces, plain and simple. I’m not schooled on the specifics of acts of war, but I’d support the matter being resolved with deadly force. It is regrettable that children used as shields would be casualties, but such things have always happened in war.
I think FB are close to purging themselves out of business. MySpace ring a bell?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Friendster before MySpace. FB will decline, too. Why they thought they would stay on top forever, I don’t know. The internet keeps changing, and FB just gives people more and more reasons to move on.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Rally Day baby!
This should be the rally of all rallies. Cann’t wait!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I can’t wait to see pictures of the crowds! 😀
At least 70,000 signed up for Trump visit to Houston
The Houston Police Department will be “fully mobilized” for President Donald Trump’s Monday downtown rally, for which at least 70,000 people have signed up despite the venue’s roughly 18,000-person capacity, Chief Art Acevedo said Friday.
Police will begin closing off streets around the Toyota Center beginning at about 5:30 a.m….
By 7 a.m. Friday, 77,854 people had signed up for the rally, according to a person familiar with the matter. Attendees must have tickets to enter and will be admitted in the order in which they line up.
Source: Houston Chronicle
It’s going to be amazing, Molly! I cant wait to hear that crowd roar. 🙂
I think so too. Such irony he is endorsing Ted Cruz. I hope he mentions that Beto is for open borders, the crowd will go crazy. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Awesome! Party on Texas….
Can’t believe people camped out a block long for tomorrow.
Hey Molly….
If ya got 70,000 Texans together… after the rally, could y’all mosey on down to the border and sort out the invaders?
LMAO! Yeah, Houston is close to Laredo. They can get there in 5 hours if they make all the lights. 😉
Why do you think we’ve got 80,000 heading for the rally?
Just begging for President Trump to give us the high sign and deputize us to the border.
The code word is “Alamo”.
If Trump says that at the Rally it’s time head to the border. 🙂
rumpole, been thinking the same. “Remember the Alamo” works but was thinking Santa Ana as the code word.
Over 100k tickets now Molly. I heard they were lining up 24 hours before the event.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost 2 years of nothing but failed stunt after failed stunt by the Dems.
Mrs. Clinton is their albatross, they can’t shske her lol.
She has too much dirt on all of them
Terrific!
Pink Floyd “The Wall’ playing. Guy w/an 80’s haircut.
Very appropriate. The conditioning was in full swing by then in Public Schools.
Liberals Warned to ‘Prepare for Disappointment’ from Mueller Report:
Politico’s Darren Samuelsohn writes that Trump’s critics, having “spent the past 17 months anticipating what some expect will be among the most thrilling events of their lives: special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian 2016 election interference,” will, instead, be in for a disappointment.
Samuelsohn interviewed several prosecutors familiar with how the special counsel’s office works and discovered that Mueller’s report will not only not contain bombshell revelations leading to Trump’s impeachment, but will probably not contain any evidence at all of collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign.
This should have been clear for months just from leaks from the investigation, as well as what we know from court records. The churning in the media about the impending indictment of Trump and subsequent impeachment has been a mirage. Some of the illusion was self induced. Some of it was certainly deliberately ginned-up outrage to elicit excitement from the Democratic base.
But any way you look at it, Mueller’s report is likely to be a bust for the left.
More at PJ Media: https://pjmedia.com/trending/liberals-warned-prepare-for-disappointment-from-mueller-report/
Where’s Ballsy Ford?
It’s like she never existed.
Saw a meme yesterday of her face on a milk carton. Said to call Diane F if seen.
Dem’s just move on to their next ploy. Their cast of victims and crisis actors always at the ready. Even if the Ford debacle was successful she would still have been dropped like a hot scone. They have no use for suckers after their goal has been achieved.
The mayor of Palo Alto wants to give Ford an award, but says she can’t find her. This is the same mayor that calls POTUS a despot, but reponds to complaints about city traffic problems by telling residents to find a different way home.
She is now only a 1 / 1,024th of her former self.
The chart doesn’t include GDP, which has averaged 2.72 percent since Trump took over, compared to the 1.6 percent gain in 2016.
But the numbers provide a solid overview of how conditions have evolved during the 45th president’s time in office.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/10/20/chart-shows-how-everything-has-changed-since-trump-became-president.html
DNC staff meeting. Team Leader: “We can’t seem to damage President Trump’s popularity. No one’s buying this blue wave myth we came up with either…it just reminds them of when we said Hillary had an 88% chance of winning just before the 2016 election. We’re screwed. Anyone got some new brilliant ideas to suggest?”
NPC intern: “Flood the border with an invasion army of 10,000+ illegal immigrants and ISIS members, and at the same time call Trump a racist for wanting to build his wall?”
(Entire DNC staff breathes a sigh of relief).
Team Leader: “NPC 45221345×451.. consider yourself promoted. You are now executive officer of our entire mid-term operation.”
NPC 45221345×451: “Thank you, master. I will perform my duties with 100% precision and/or accuracy.”
NPC = No Political Commonsense
As Deep State Hysteria Builds, Trump “Knows This Thing Is Rigged To Blow”
So, what happens next?
Dr. Janda says, “Trump knew this thing was rigged to blow, the economy, the financial system, and when the right time came, he would start pointing the finger at the globalists, the Fed. I believe that’s where we are right now.”
On the Democrats taking back control of the House, Janda says the blue wave will turn into a red tsunami. One Democrat after another, including Hillary Clinton, has threatened violence if Democrats do not take back the House of Representatives.
Janda says,
“These are not statements from people that are in positions of power or people that are riding a blue tsunami to victory in the midterm election. These are people that are potentially drowning in a red wave, and they know it because their internals are telling them that. This is why they are acting out.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-21/deep-state-hysteria-builds-trump-knows-thing-rigged-blow
Well, lookie here…
LikeLiked by 4 people
My crystal ball is showing mucho caravaners looking like drowned rats.
Whoa!….talk about timing.
May this hurricane shred up all the roads going north and form an Amazon-type river from the Pacific to the Gulf Coast.
Still as relevant today as it was 2 years ago.
Yeeaay!!! (I believe it’s higher though)
Donald Trump is Finished
LOL
Thanks for that. Lifted my spirits.
AGAIN!
With what?
With regard to the caravan coming through Mexico, I wish a drone could fly over them and mist all of them with the ink that only shows up under a blue light. And after Nov 6 they could be prosecuted (any that came over border)
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Supporters lining up for blocks one day before big Trump-Cruz rally in Houston (Unbelievable)
The rally, set for Monday evening at the Toyota Center in Houston.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/supporters-lining-up-for-blocks-one-day-before-big-trump-cruz-rally-in-houston
Maybe PT should hold a rally on the border when the peasants get here. We can show the filthy pile of waste what a bloody mob is. An angry mob. Armed and angry. A horde of hard hitters could scatter them worse than a hurricane.
Today, I’ve been watching all the doom and gloom comments and I have to wonder about people who are posting such. What is really bizarre to me is that these negative comments are all based on events that haven’t even HAPPENED yet; speculation about the worst possible outcomes. Shouldn’t one at least wait until there is an actual outcome of an event to assess?
Other than the FAKE NEWS with their FAKE POLLS and constant, contrived pot stirring, things are going really well for the USA and it is all because of President Trump and the hard work, almost singlehandedly, that he’s done.
Look at the removal of the Obamacare mandate. Obamacare trashed the job market because most business went to part time employees to avoid the penalties. Well, part time doesn’t pay the bills so people were working two and three part time jobs just to survive. Now that the crap mandate is gone, full time jobs are coming back; full time is better for employers for stability and of course, good for the employees budget. Yet, no one seems to notice, except the working people but as Creepy Joe once said, It’s a BFD!
Then of course, jobs are coming back, full time, decent wage jobs. This means people can support their families and have extra money which makes people feel good. It also means they don’t have to work 60 hours a week with part time jobs just to survive. But people seem to overlook the impact of this important accomplishment by President Trump.
Although these doom and gloom commenters ignore it, President Trump has personally helped 10s of MILLIONS of people, raising them back up from D-Rat imposed poverty to Prosperity. Don’t you think every one of these people who now have more money and better jobs are going to show their appreciation to President Trump and the Rs in general, since President Trump has lavished R candidates by sharing his accomplishments with them, by voting R in the Mid-Terms? I certainly do.
Most of us are too young to remember FDR but our parents and grandparents did. FDR gave people hope by providing jobs, even if they were make work jobs. It was a poorly implemented solution but it caused people to support D-Rats for decades. The D-Rats have finally used up the FDR good will by abusing the working people for the last 50 years; working people are the backbone of the USA. Todays working people will remember that the D-Rats put them out of work and President Trump and the Rs put them back to work. They are reminded of this with every pay check and bonus; with every new job opportunity that hasn’t been there for years under D-Rat control. President Trump has put more people back to work and raised more people out of poverty than FDR could have imagined. These are MILLIONS of grateful voters; voters who WILL vote R.
Then of course, there is the tax cuts. More people are not only working but have more take home pay. Those that have suffered under the D-Rat punitive taxes for years see the difference in their pay checks even if they didn’t get a raise. Do you honestly believe they will vote for the D-Rats who took their money and their jobs away while they were in control of Congress; are the people going to vote D-Rat when their leadership says they will do again again to working people if they gain power? I don’t.
The FAKE NEWS and FAKE POLLS are pissing me off because people, even after President Trump has repeatedly told us they are SUPPRESSION POLLS, fall for them and quote them like they are real. Personally, I feel it should be illegal for the media-rats to post or broadcast polls EVER! Why? As I’ve explained in past comments, it is IMPOSSIBLE to have valid subject pools. Garbage In/Garbage Out is what all these FAKE POLLS produce, not reality. Real convenient that the FAKE POLLS tend to support the D-Rats, the media-rats preferred politicians. The REAL POLL is after ALL the votes are counted on election day.
So if you want to know what the people are really thinking, watch the President Trump Rallies. Look at the crowds (Thousands and 10s of thousands no matter how small the town), listen to what the attendees are saying, look at all the President Trump gear and listen to the welcome roar President Trump gets EVERY TIME he takes the stage. It takes him several minutes to walk 75 feet to the podium because he is having to stop, wave and acknowledge the incredible welcome he is receiving.
President Trump has demonstrated daily that not only is he the hardest working President in history, he’s also the smartest and most capable. He has gotten things done for We the People that are YUGE even though he has had to fight both parties and the media-rats every step of the way. He has even gotten work done on the wall despite opposition from both parties. Imagine how much better things would be if President Trump was supported. A wall would be in place now if President Trump had the support he needs. The fact that it is already under construction is due to his sheer will and capabilities. Just remember, had the UNIPARTY not blocked the wall every step of the way, this caravan farce would be a moot point.
Watch these rallies and then justify to me the doom and gloom comments. Stop assuming the worst possible outsome for events that haven’t event taken place.
When I see the FAKE POLLS cited in the comments, I skip right over them and the associated comments. We should be focusing on how much better things are for MILLIONS of people. We should be focusing on how these grateful people with jobs and more money are going to vote R down the line to send President Trump the R reinforcements that he needs in this Mid-Term election. The choice this election cannot be more clear: “Jobs vs Mobs” I believe We the People, the majority are going with Jobs and MORE MONEY! JMHO
Understand that it is the democrat plantation and wealthy new world order elitists like Soros who push for illegal caravans to America, meanwhile understand that it is these NWO elitists like Obama’s ghost writer and communist who proposed the termination of 25 million Americans to make room for them to establish this new world order. A documentary revealed that a bible was found in the debris that showed no signs of fire. Infrasound force is capable and was probably used to blow up the Twin Towers while planes were used as the decoys and excuse. It is diabolical but there it is. The truth. Look up infrasound weapons. The italian bridge while weak was probably destroyed in the same way recently. The shadow government and/or shadow CIA military installed somewhere needs to be cleaned up much the same way the Veteran’s Hospital was dirtied.
The more people while write to PDJT the better so that he understands We the People are highly concerned that the quasi military contractors doing this be identified and caught asap. There is no way to protect yourselves from infrasound weapons. It is capable of causing Cuban embassy human physical ailments to mass explosions. Ironically. hollywood (Keanu Reeves etc) and para military, black ops false security contractors, NSA, among the list use infrasound since the 1950s to socially engineer and police civilians to their godless agenda. Many Christians have been targetted as an experiment to disprovw that God exists. They are failing but too many have suffered and I fear they will make an example out of our Pres. Trump.
Please pray en masse every day and alert P45 because we already know Rosenstein et al wanted to use #25 with Mueller to put VP Pence in his place (interview with Goodlattw by Maria B).
Write to whitehouse.gov the more people do so the more emphatic!
IMMIGRATION INVASION SOLUTION:
Expect President Trump to CLOSE all BORDER CROSSINGS this week.
Then REDEPLOY all Border Crossing personnel along the “unsecured” Mexican Border to “alleviate the shortage” required to apprehend and process the thousands of Illegals crossing daily until the Border has been SECURED.
• This SHUTS DOWN ALL IMPORTS from Mexico.
• Within 24 hours, this will produce a 50-mile backup DAILY on all highways leading north into the USA.
Concurrently, DISCONTINUE all TRAVEL between the two countries until the Border has been Secured.
Concurrently, impose a FREEZE ALL REMITTANCES wired to Mexico until America imposes MASSIVE TAX on them, sufficient to fund the fully-loaded cost of Illegals apprehended from the time they entered the USA until they have been deported to their country of origin.
Then sit back and enjoy the show as Mexico SHUTS DOWN the Illegal Caravans and President Trump gets every damned request approved by Congress.
LikeLike
You’re one smart cookie… appreciate your thoughts outside the box (that I could not see)
