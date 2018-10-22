Monday October 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 22, 2018
“He Was Made Sin So I Could Be Made Clean”
LikeLiked by 3 people
VALLEY IN THE ANNAPURNA MOUNTAIN RANGE, NEPAL.
LikeLike
WINTER IS AWAKENING FROM ITS SUMMER SLUMBER IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, COLORADO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sigh . . . In Brazil you get to listen to music like this on your car radio. Joao Bosco is a seriously cool guy . . .
LikeLike
LikeLike
Verse of the Day
A person finds joy in giving an apt reply— and how good is a timely word!
Proverbs 15:23 NIV BibleGateway.com
LikeLike
Autumn has its own blessings but…
LikeLike
Dinosaurs
Many years ago, I worked at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. When I entered the building, I had to pass by the dinosaur exhibit, which never ceased to amaze me. One of the largest ones on display at the time was a brontosaurus. This particular dinosaur made the Tyrannosaurus rex beside it look small and insignificant. After the lights were dimmed in the evening, the exhibit was unnerving to consider crossing paths with one of these monsters, back when they roamed the earth. If you have ever wondered if men and dinosaurs coexisted, the answer is a definite yes!
“Behold now behemoth, which I made with thee; he eateth grass as an ox. Lo now, his strength is in his loins, and his force is in the navel of his belly. He moveth his tail like a cedar: the sinews of his stones are wrapped together. His bones are as strong pieces of brass; his bones are like bars of iron” (Job 40:15-24).
The behemoth in these passages is the Hebrew word for “great beast.” Notice that this beast has all the same characteristics of a brontosaurus, which we know to have been a vegetarian. Its strength is said to be in its loins—large and powerful! The tail was like the mighty cedars of Lebanon. Huge! And the bones of the behemoth were like bars of iron, crushing everything in its path. It also had an insatiable thirst and it could not be snared. He was the chief of God’s ways!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/dinosaurs/
Job 40:15 Behold now behemoth, which I made with thee; he eateth grass as an ox.
16 Lo now, his strength is in his loins, and his force is in the navel of his belly.
17 He moveth his tail like a cedar: the sinews of his stones are wrapped together.
18 His bones are as strong pieces of brass; his bones are like bars of iron.
19 He is the chief of the ways of God: he that made him can make his sword to approach unto him.
20 Surely the mountains bring him forth food, where all the beasts of the field play.
21 He lieth under the shady trees, in the covert of the reed, and fens.
22 The shady trees cover him with their shadow; the willows of the brook compass him about.
23 Behold, he drinketh up a river, and hasteth not: he trusteth that he can draw up Jordan into his mouth.
24 He taketh it with his eyes: his nose pierceth through snares.
LikeLike
LOL Do. Not. Mix. Religion. And Science.
That is beyond absurd.
LikeLike
Prayer for the Nation:
God our Father, Thou guidest everything in wisdom and love. Accept the prayers we offer for our nation; by the wisdom of our leaders and integrity of our citizens, may harmony and justice be secured and may there be lasting prosperity and peace. Through Christ our Lord.
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
Let’s be praying that God will give President Trump divine wisdom for the tasks at hand, especially this crisis coming toward our southern border.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Lucille. I’m in So CA and very concerned.
LikeLike
MTeresa, it is, indeed, very concerning. Some of these Central Americans have been duped by leftists bent upon destruction of America. Others are in it for the adventure and the money. Still others have criminality in the fresh pickings of the U. S. as their goal.
Certainly this invasion force is THE October surprise of all surprises. We must pray diligently that elected Democrats who remain silently approving will be rewarded with a SURE DEFEAT on November 6th.
LikeLike
I wish the U.S. media was at least 1/10th outraged at the brutal murder of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens in Libya as they are about anti-American Saudi journalist killed in Turkey.
LikeLike
LikeLike