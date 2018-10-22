Lara Trump Facebook Live – BIG Texas Tailgate Rally…

Posted on October 22, 2018 by

Lara Trump hosts a massive MAGA tailgate pre-rally warm-up in Texas.

21 Responses to Lara Trump Facebook Live – BIG Texas Tailgate Rally…

  1. webgirlpdx says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    She is such an All-Star!

  2. Marshall says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    MAGA. Only thing in the south as big as college football.

  3. Caius Lowell says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Youtube and GOP go together like fish and bicycles, like ice cream and ketchup, like Obama and America…

  4. bosscook says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    I wonder what Beta is doing tonight?

  5. histbuff says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Her name is LARA, not Laura. It would be nice to have the thread title corrected. Thank you!

  6. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    SD, Lara put together a great collection of videos.
    Thanks for sharing.

  7. Alison says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Lara is a gem – sweet, articulate, strong, patriotic, vivacious, beautiful & easy to listen to.

  8. kea says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    That was cool. Thanks.

  9. wyntre says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Wow!

    Lara has improved tremendously! Her speaking voice has real presence and authority. Stunning transition for her.

  10. Suzanne says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    I think it would be all sorts of fun if Kid Rock showed up completely unannounced and entertained the crowd while they are waiting… might even challenge Allan Jackson for the world’s longest line dance.

  11. hoverround319801376 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Louie Gohmert is a SUPERHERO for US(A)!!

    • WSB says:
      October 22, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      Love Judge Louie!!!! The most under-applauded person in our Government! And a shout out to his office for getting our messages to his boss and removing one Obama-planted judge from the Russia Collusion Manafort Mud case.

  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    “Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining the streets to attend a “Make America Great” rally at Houston’s Toyota Center.”

    Someone else here left the television playing CBS after the local news. At 6:30 PM, CBS National News did show an overhead of the crowd in the street in their opening minute to the show..

    However, it must have been from earlier in the day, because the people were more spread out and not jammed shoulder to shoulder as in the picture above.

  13. anniefannie says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Lara—you addressed the Demoncraps hoping for a Blue Wave this election cycle. The leaders of their own party don’t even #BackTheBlue so how do they expect a blue wave. PDJT backs the blue at every rally! Demoncraps want to talk BLUE until they are asked to support the REAL BLUE—our fabulous Law Enforcement Officers. That’s the BLUE that has earned the people’s support!!
    Thanks Lara for all you’ve done. I heard that you supported victims of Hurricane Matthew in N.C. and that Ivanka supported the victims of Florence. We thank you for the support and love!
    God bless you,Eric, Luke, and the whole Trump family!

