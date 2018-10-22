Lara Trump Facebook Live – BIG Texas Tailgate Rally…

Lara Trump hosts a massive MAGA tailgate pre-rally warm-up in Texas.
Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining the streets to attend a "Make America Great" rally at Houston's Toyota Center. Hundreds camped out overnight.
pic.twitter.com/DqncnYjnT2
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2018
Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining the streets to attend a "Make America Great" rally at Houston's Toyota Center. Hundreds camped out overnight.
pic.twitter.com/DqncnYjnT2
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 22, 2018
So. Many. People. Here’s a look from our chopper at the crowds lined up 7 1/2 hours before the @realDonaldTrump MAGA rally in Houston. The President is coming to Texas to support @tedcruz #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/j1o0VHjiy3
— Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018
So. Many. People. Here’s a look from our chopper at the crowds lined up 7 1/2 hours before the @realDonaldTrump MAGA rally in Houston. The President is coming to Texas to support @tedcruz #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/j1o0VHjiy3
— Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) October 22, 2018
She is such an All-Star!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nice to see US Citizens ‘invading’ a venue for POTUS!!!!
#TakeNoteTed!
#MAGA
#KAG
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAGA. Only thing in the south as big as college football.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto THAT Marshall.
LikeLike
Youtube and GOP go together like fish and bicycles, like ice cream and ketchup, like Obama and America…
Agreed, wouldn’t be a bit surprised if YouTube had “technical difficulties” during the rally.
Yes, Utube (Goggle-Skynet) is going to face a mega reckoning next year as a new Congress tackles internet censorship head-on. The days of BigTech SiliconValley socialist-progressives running roughshod over American liberties will be coming to an end.
Great day for a tailgate party, cloudy and 68*.
MAGA VOTE GOP
Perfect weather for Houston!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what Beta is doing tonight?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Looking for his cahones?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Her name is LARA, not Laura. It would be nice to have the thread title corrected. Thank you!
SD, Lara put together a great collection of videos.
Thanks for sharing.
Lara is a gem – sweet, articulate, strong, patriotic, vivacious, beautiful & easy to listen to.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That was cool. Thanks.
Wow!
Lara has improved tremendously! Her speaking voice has real presence and authority. Stunning transition for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it would be all sorts of fun if Kid Rock showed up completely unannounced and entertained the crowd while they are waiting… might even challenge Allan Jackson for the world’s longest line dance.
These Texas Deplorables will be watching no doubt.
Ted Nugent has a nice homestead in Texas. 🙂
Keep America Great ~~ VOTE GOP
Louie Gohmert is a SUPERHERO for US(A)!!
Love Judge Louie!!!! The most under-applauded person in our Government! And a shout out to his office for getting our messages to his boss and removing one Obama-planted judge from the Russia Collusion Manafort Mud case.
“Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining the streets to attend a “Make America Great” rally at Houston’s Toyota Center.”
Someone else here left the television playing CBS after the local news. At 6:30 PM, CBS National News did show an overhead of the crowd in the street in their opening minute to the show..
However, it must have been from earlier in the day, because the people were more spread out and not jammed shoulder to shoulder as in the picture above.
Lara—you addressed the Demoncraps hoping for a Blue Wave this election cycle. The leaders of their own party don’t even #BackTheBlue so how do they expect a blue wave. PDJT backs the blue at every rally! Demoncraps want to talk BLUE until they are asked to support the REAL BLUE—our fabulous Law Enforcement Officers. That’s the BLUE that has earned the people’s support!!
Thanks Lara for all you’ve done. I heard that you supported victims of Hurricane Matthew in N.C. and that Ivanka supported the victims of Florence. We thank you for the support and love!
God bless you,Eric, Luke, and the whole Trump family!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 128,699 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
She is such an All-Star!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Nice to see US Citizens ‘invading’ a venue for POTUS!!!!
#TakeNoteTed!
#MAGA
#KAG
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAGA. Only thing in the south as big as college football.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto THAT Marshall.
LikeLike
Youtube and GOP go together like fish and bicycles, like ice cream and ketchup, like Obama and America…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agreed, wouldn’t be a bit surprised if YouTube had “technical difficulties” during the rally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Utube (Goggle-Skynet) is going to face a mega reckoning next year as a new Congress tackles internet censorship head-on. The days of BigTech SiliconValley socialist-progressives running roughshod over American liberties will be coming to an end.
Great day for a tailgate party, cloudy and 68*.
MAGA VOTE GOP
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect weather for Houston!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what Beta is doing tonight?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Looking for his cahones?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Her name is LARA, not Laura. It would be nice to have the thread title corrected. Thank you!
LikeLike
SD, Lara put together a great collection of videos.
Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lara is a gem – sweet, articulate, strong, patriotic, vivacious, beautiful & easy to listen to.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That was cool. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow!
Lara has improved tremendously! Her speaking voice has real presence and authority. Stunning transition for her.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it would be all sorts of fun if Kid Rock showed up completely unannounced and entertained the crowd while they are waiting… might even challenge Allan Jackson for the world’s longest line dance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
These Texas Deplorables will be watching no doubt.
Ted Nugent has a nice homestead in Texas. 🙂
Keep America Great ~~ VOTE GOP
LikeLiked by 1 person
Louie Gohmert is a SUPERHERO for US(A)!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Judge Louie!!!! The most under-applauded person in our Government! And a shout out to his office for getting our messages to his boss and removing one Obama-planted judge from the Russia Collusion Manafort Mud case.
LikeLike
“Aerial footage shows a crowd of GOP supporters lining the streets to attend a “Make America Great” rally at Houston’s Toyota Center.”
Someone else here left the television playing CBS after the local news. At 6:30 PM, CBS National News did show an overhead of the crowd in the street in their opening minute to the show..
However, it must have been from earlier in the day, because the people were more spread out and not jammed shoulder to shoulder as in the picture above.
LikeLike
Lara—you addressed the Demoncraps hoping for a Blue Wave this election cycle. The leaders of their own party don’t even #BackTheBlue so how do they expect a blue wave. PDJT backs the blue at every rally! Demoncraps want to talk BLUE until they are asked to support the REAL BLUE—our fabulous Law Enforcement Officers. That’s the BLUE that has earned the people’s support!!
Thanks Lara for all you’ve done. I heard that you supported victims of Hurricane Matthew in N.C. and that Ivanka supported the victims of Florence. We thank you for the support and love!
God bless you,Eric, Luke, and the whole Trump family!
LikeLike