Key State Tracking: Republicans Leading Democrats in Early Voting…

NBC News Data presents an analysis completed by TargetSmart showing key states and the registered affiliations of early voters. Within the analysis Republican voters are leading Democrats in all states except Nevada. [Note the Nevada result should not be a surprise because as we saw in the 2016 presidential campaign, there are several organized groups who coordinate bus loads of Californians into Nevada to vote in both states.]
Additionally, the underlying data must be troubling for democrats for two reasons. First, NBC is admitting the ‘blue wave’ is in trouble; that’s not typical. Secondly, within the NBC report they attempt to water down the result by saying that Democrats usually don’t turn out as well in votes before election day, and usually do better ‘on’ election day. This is historically false. Republicans usually vote much heavier on election day than democrats; and democrats have always relied upon pre-election day voting to carry them.
(Via NBC) […] GOP-affiliated voters have surpassed Democratic-affiliated ones in early voting in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana, Tennessee and Texas, the data showed.
Only in Nevada have Democratic-affiliated voters exceeded Republican-affiliated voters so far in early voting, according to the data.
[…] The latest data suggests robust enthusiasm among early Republican voters that could put a dent in Democratic hopes for a “blue wave” in next month’s midterm elections. (See data here)
Blue trickle.
Thanks for the laugh, BestBets.
Blue drip.
A blue sweat.
If there’s a big blue wave coming, why don’t we see hundreds of leftists carrying surfboards?
They’re pathetic, not athletic.
It’s more or less an annoying blue drip aka slow leak. 😉
What is most annoying, to me at least, is the democrats being colored blue. They are Reds. Always have been Reds. Even when Reagan beat the pants off them they were Reds. The colors were supposed to rotate because dems being Red was uncomfortable for them. It never switched back. (3:38 prompted to :51 or so)
No problemo. Just tell the media, switch the colours back and we’ll reward you with a blue wave – see if they are smart enough to work it out! 🙂
A wishful dream: California goes RED.
Comrad,
Ironically, when color television first became ubiquitous, the Broadcat media decided having Red for Dems, would support the narrative that Dems were Commies, so they asigned Red to Rep., and Blue to Dems.
Yeah, funny isn’t it?
They were FAKE news, even way back then!
Notice how BHO and Touch-e Uncle Joe have both held and holding pow wows in Nevada. They see an opening
I’m not sure they will. I live in NV there rallies were ridiculed by the locals, plus we started early voting but not all places are open. My place opens this Saturday the blue collar bar I frequent is very excited to vote and is strong republican even though most patrons are registered dems.
They key thing is, how does this compare to past years in the same places? Early voters, and absentee voters, are usually not the same people as election-day voters.
In my experience, Democrats are over-represented in early voting, and Republicans tend to vote on election day.
…..Republicans tend to vote on election day……
Absolutely. I personally did not early vote ever, and we’re talking voting since 1970, until the 2016 election and only because in my county, the ballots are just like the big day with you personally putting them in the scanner. I voted early because I didn’t to risk something happening to me so I couldn’t vote. I will be voting early again for 2018, in person at the early voting station.
The media is partisan (shock) and panicked.
There is no blue wave.
There is only isolated leftist pockets which already were blue.
The left will lose net seats in both houses.
The dems will be on life support for 2020.
MAGA
Won’t this be fantastical:
Nov 6th – Blue Wave Fail
Nov 13th – Mueller Investigation Fail
I think Martha Raddatz is gonna have to stock up on Kleenex brand facial tissues.
Mansize???
Nov 7th RBG retires
Dec 17th Flynn charges dropped.
MeAgain can share her box of Kleenex with Martha.
Man Size Kleenex for big tears.
SD let the cat out of the bag regarding the collusion between Nevada and Ca!.
Go get ’em Lou!!
Jobs, not mobs.
I live in Nevada and we have started early voting, but not all areas are opened in Clark county. The early voting place I utilize doesn’t open until Saturday the 27th. Our household with 4 voters will be voting on Saturday, so you may see better numbers towards the end of the week. The enthusiasm for voting from the blue collar bar I frequent is very high and very republican even though most of the patrons are registered dems.
I wonder if NV was before or after PDJT rally and Biteme funeral.
Also I would look at Schweiikart:
How does one measure dims voting repub and repubs voting dim? Can one assume this year that more dims voting repub?
That is why Schweikart only talks actual numbers and compares with historical data. See NV above.
I’m in Northern Nevada, Douglas County. Early voting has started here. Nearly everyone I talk to is excited about voting…….for the R candidates. The Dims are looked upon attempting to completely Californicate our state………..
The issue for Democrats is who in their right mind would be one?
There are more democrat people getting their mind-right everyday.
LikeLike
Exactly. Had I not already dumped the party years ago, I absolutely would have after seeing the insanity over the past few years, getting worse day by day.
Talking about “Who in their right mind …” Remember the “shy Trump voter”?
Well, as I and others have pointed out, DJT is the master at flipping the script on the Dims!
What’s the bet there is now a “shy Dim voter”? Not yet ready to tell friends and family that they are switching sides, still a registered Dim, but voting MAGA all the way down the line! …
I sure hope Jeff Sessions is on Top if this Leftist Voter Fraud!
And this time they have the FBI arrest the people that are bused over state lines … that double vote in multiple states.
But I just don’t believe will do anything about Voter Fraud or Immigration … I hope patriots in the DOJ/FBI and other law enforcement can do something about voter fraud.
IIRC voter fraud investigation/enforcement was assigned to DHS. Probably coordination with DoJ is part of it. PDJT has hinted efforts underway to address the issue, but no surprise, specifics weren’t given.
The Blue Wave was always a lie. Just like Hillary has a 92% chance of winning. They had all of their cheating apparatus (caravan, dead people, ballot stuffing, etc) in place, “close but no cigar!”
Be certain that the cabal will cheat again, we must overwhelm their ability to cheat. VOTE!!!!!
MAGA! …by VOTING!!!!! VOTE!!!! oh, did I say VOTE!!!!
I’m assuming that this is based on voter ID crossed with party affiliation? (For example: I voted early in Indiana, which did not require declaring a partisan affiliation; however, the primary election, in which I also voted, did require declaring a partisan affiliation, by requesting a particular party’s primary ballot.)
One: buh-bye, Joe Donnelly!
Two: I’m assuming that there are no data for Missouri, because the only way to vote early in MO is to vote an absentee-in-person ballot? (When I ran a polling location in MO, there were usually only a handful of early-absentee ballots cast.) Regardless, I’m so ready to say buh-bye to Claire, too.
Hola, Chip!
“within the NBC report they attempt to water down the result by saying that Democrats usually don’t turn out as well in votes before election day, and usually do better ‘on’ election day.” This line shows that NBC is accustomed to preaching to a brain-dead, sheeple (dare I say NPC-like) audience. I’d love for NBC to te’ll us the last time the Reps were leading in battleground States in pre-election voting. Utter BS.
Jeff Sessions, now there’s a name I haven’t heard in a while. Is he still around?
But we do need a “blue (enforcement) wave” to the border to stop the invasion.
The supposed “Blue Wave” is, and has always been, false. However, the mainstream media cannot bring itself to coin the proper term for what we will see as the “Tidy Bowl Blue and Wave Goodbye.” I see the dims chances going where the Tidy Bowl blue always goes.
“NBC is admitting the ‘blue wave’ is in trouble; that’s not typical”
Perhaps they sense trouble ahead and are trying to proactively “sound the alarm” that disillusioned dimmocrats should not sit this out.
Any illegal that Votes in our election should be immediately arrested , charged, and put in jail , then released back into their country of origin. There needs to be arrests of illegals who vote … so it sets an example.
There should be cameras at every voting site with facial recognition software, and uploaded to federal data bases. And have camera in polling place where the people are actually voting.
Also signs on polling places that it is illegal to vote if you are not an American Citizen, and you are being photographed on Camera at the polling room.
If you like what Democrats have done with Detroit, Chicago, and Baltimore, then you’re going to *LOVE* what they have planned for America — vote accordingly.
On the ground report in Wayne County Ga. I early voted on Friday at noon. The fifth day of voting. I was voted 356 since Monday.
NUMBER 1356.
Getting out EARLY, and not getting STUCK IN LINE on Nov 6th. A lot of (cough cough) “voter suppression tactics” happen on election day – where “machine breakdowns”, and long lines, discourage people from waiting to cast a ballot.
I NEVER WAIT for the last minute (since my patience is worn to a fine nub anyways). Always vote early…
Nevada has all the illegals, mooslimes, mafia and gang
bangers there….oh and sooooo many cemetaries. Better
question every vote. Cheating is a lifestyle in NV, so much
so, they laugh about it. (Whatever happens in NV stays in NV.)
You watch too much TV.
Expect R votes in NV to SURGE next week. The democrats always shoot their wad early.
Come November 6, it’ll be MAGA Part II … or, if you prefer, shock and awe as Dems watch results pouring in as tears streak down their faces … again.
These SJW types are so busy trying to convince each other of their sanctimonious righteousness that they no longer have solid ties to reality.
So sad … not.
Website for Georgia
http://georgiavotes.com
I know Trump/Sundance got me motivated to vote in both 2016 and 2018! I voted today … and it felt good! MAGA! 🙂
Polls are little-more than manufactured news, the results of which become click-bait.
Unfortunately, I am finding that I can’t -directly- post the pic, if it’s animated, i.e. an animated-gif . . .
Soo … here is a link to it. This is .. the “Blue” wave:
https://tenor.com/view/liberal-tears-trump-gif-10344637
. . . . salty!! . . . . 😂
I like being ahead but seeing that much blue in those graphs still irritates me. What are those people thinking?
Shsssh. Don’t breadcast it yet!!!
We need the element of surprise!
More like a blue mist.
I live in Montana, where we don’t register as Rep or Dem. How does it work in states where they are saying Reps are coming in at a higher rate than the Dems? Do the ballots have something on the outside to tell?
On a side note, I checked with our County Elections Office about Absentee ballots that went out last week. We already have one third of the total returned. That’s amazing in a Presidential year.
