October 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #639

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
*>*> 17 <*<* more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do daily.
—————————
****Praise and continue to Pray
—- for Sunlight on Oppositions' lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud
—————————-
**Pray**
— for President Trump safe trip from Scottsdale, Arizona to Nevada Rally (11am PT)
— for 'America First' wisdom in dealing with invasion into USA and Mexico.
— for protection for MAGA and Repubs candidates & their teams during their campaigns.
— that all illegal aliens votes and voter fraud will fail.
— for spiritual protection for Justice Kavanaugh-witches plans to cast spells on him today
LikeLiked by 27 people
Amen Grandma…
appreciate your bringing this every night…
LikeLiked by 9 people
🙂
LikeLike
Thank you Grandma for the update and prayers…much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂
LikeLike
Thank you for this beautiful day.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Viva Sundance! (:
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love the work of McNaughton
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
That bit of Fake News was from the hacks at ABC
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
The way they – the incredibly corrupt media and the Dims, which is one entity actually – try to make this vapid mediocrity into a star speaks of their desperation.
The Dim “cadre recruiting” is DEAD.
Expired. Pushing up daisies. Met its maker. Food for worms. Smitten.
Water over the dam[n]. Popped its clogs. Bought the farm.
Up the greasy pole.
LikeLike
WOW. Does this mean he’s gonna lose?
Hehehehehe.
Bwwwaaaaaaaahahahahahahah!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 13 people
Someone here has compiled an ongoing list of reasons why Donald J. Trump is the best President for women. (Apologies for not being able to give credit to the proper Treeper.) Just the other day, was asking for anything to add to the list. Might I suggest this as a motivating factor? 🙂
WOMEN FOR TRUMP!
GET OUT THE VOTE!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Peoria I LOVE that photo 😍
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell me about it! I’ve commissioned a repeat pattern for my bedroom wallpaper, LOL!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is this PDJT? or Jr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the young POTUS. I didn’t intend the pic to be so large, but…enjoy, ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for it being so large. mmm hmmm…. LOL!
LikeLike
DJT Sr. = Blue Eyes
DJT Jr = Brown Eyes like his mom
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who’s that hottie? Good-looking guy like that ought to run for president…his appeal just jumps outta that photo…hell, I sure would vote for him😍
LikeLiked by 8 people
Well get your carload of girlfriends on Nov. 6, bring them to the polling station, and tell them to vote straight REPUBLICAN! Save the hottie!
LikeLiked by 3 people
UGGOTIT P!!!
LikeLike
I prefer this photo:
MY PRESIDENT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just got home from the Mesa rally! Wow! President Trump arrived on Marine 1.
Crowd thunder shook the building.
Will upload some rally pics tomorrow.
Just wow…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Happy to hear you had a great time!
Sleep well…
LikeLike
My greatest regret is being unable to take my father to one of President Trump’s rallies. He passed away and I just know he would have been MAGA all the way. Patriotism and the alpha gene was in his blood. I just wish he could see all our American patriots come together and unite to support our country and our President. Just glorious.
LikeLike
Wasn’t it great? The energy of the people in the hangar was unbelievable. He is more than a rockstar.
What I noticed is the many young kids in their teens. High school kids. And a bit older than college kids too. It’s not only older people. It’s very encouraging.
We just got home too as the protesters had closed the exit so the cars could not leave.
There were only a handful of protesters and of course they got the media’s attention.
LikeLike
That video is the overflow crowd outside the hanger? Wowzy. Huge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nancy Pelosi chased out of Cuban American restaurant “Communist get out!”
LikeLiked by 6 people
God bless the Cubans who know the “blessings” of Communism.
Expect these Hispanics to be suddenly promoted to “white supremacists” status in the corrupt, vile, venomous media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
White Hispanics, like zimmerman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s happening …. hahahahahahahaha! Bye Nance. No gavel for you !
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if she enjoyed the taste of her own medicine…and being collateral damage to the Democrat call for incivility?
Does anyone know the name of this place? I don’t recognize it, but then again, I have never entered a restaurant via the back alley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t find a thing about the restaurant’s name, but apparently she was there in support of Donna Shalala, who is running to replace Ileana Ros-Lehtinen. Shalala (yes, that one) is apparently roundly loathed by Cubans, inasmuch as she praised Fidel Castro, something that JUST IS NOT DONE!!! in Miami. Looks like that seat is a solid hold.
LikeLike
Always the skeptic, I just wonder if those are paid LEFTISTS posing as Trump supporters to engage in Whataboutism with MOBS —- “See, they do it too!” I just know how dirty the Democrats are.
LikeLike
Not gonna see that on CNN
LikeLike
UPDATE Oct 19, 2018 And right on cue, this story drops today..
A former Hillary Clinton adviser says there’s a chance she will run in 2020.
Original Post below:
Hillary Clinton remains the face of the Democrat Party.
She and her rapist husband still own and control the party and she makes sure she’s always in limelight. Hill and Bill have planned a very expensive fundraising tour after the election. What does it mean? It means the criminal hag plans on running for president again despite her low poll ratings. The colossal liar is despised by a great many and not just on the left. Many progressives despise her for stealing primaries from Bernie Sanders. In fact, there are many lefty sites now publishing anti-Hillary articles. They want her to go away, but she continues to hog the stage.
Hillary has been running for president since she was in college. It’s her life’s ambition. She married Bill as a means to get started and she was ‘co-president’ during his two terms. Her two failed runs at the presidency hasn’t deterred her in the least. What, she’s supposed to retire? Not in her nature. She’s like a shark who must continually move forward to stay alive. Hillary must constantly move forward toward another nomination—and she will get it, too. She has the money and the mainstream propaganda media behind her. Another rigged nomination awaits her. She won’t stop until she’s dead.
It’s time for Hillary Clinton to “wave” goodbye as she is marched into prison!
—Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
HILLARY 2020! PLEASE RUN, dear woman.
Who knows, the third time’s the charm.
Please, please, please, please!
LikeLiked by 3 people
ill even donate if she runs
LikeLike
#metoo
like they did!
https://www.atr.org/ClintonsUnderwear
LikeLike
Imagine the 2020 Presidential debate, where PDJT has her arrested on national msm.
LikeLike
Far FAR away,,,,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trish has seemed to brought a new attitude to her new show, so far maga I’ve been impressed
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s running because it is the method she will use as a shield to keep her from being prosecuted. Any attempt to prosecute her for her many crimes will be argued to be highly partisan.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Run?
She can’t stand upright!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Daily Beast: “Dear God, Hillary Clinton. Please, Just Go.”
As fresh rumors swirl around a potential Hillary Clinton 2020 campaign, Democrats have a clear message for the twice-failed presidential candidate: you’re not helping, please go away, right now.
In an Op-Ed that can best be described as savage, the Daily Beast’s Liz Mair makes the case that the “zombie” Clintons have risen from their political graves to reinsert themselves into the national dialogue at exactly the wrong time, as they sashay across the country on a 13-city speaking tour ahead of the most crucial midterm elections in recent history.
The Clintons, it seems, can’t seem to call it quits, even if it means leaving members of their own party cringing and many more voters ready to “headdesk” themselves into a coma.
This time, it’s happening courtesy of a pay-through-the-nose-to-see-them rehab tour. Because if there’s one thing America hasn’t had enough of over recent decades, it’s efforts by the Clintons to recast themselves as normal, likeable people, as they cash checks and play the victim. -Daily Beast
It gets better… https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-19/daily-beast-dear-god-hillary-clinton-please-just-go
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats have been VOTING from the grave since Mark Twain. So, Hillary figures its time to go the next step, and ‘run’ for office (more like lurch) from the grave. After all, she already has a well established constituency of dead people to vote for her.
Meanwhile, elizabeth warren finally figured out what tribe she’s from; the Washington (D.C.) Redskins….
Cultural appropriation by whites is supposed to be a virtue signaling sin, but at least warren can relate/is related to the caravan people, even if it IS only 1/1024th…
Soros, Sauron, the dark lord, although he looks more like java the hut,…
‘Big f’ing deal Biden, what a character.
And Kamal Harris, not arapaho or navaho, just a ,….you know.
What a cast of characters,…ya couldn’t make this stuff up, no one would buy the script or manuscript. “Not beleivable” they would say….
LikeLike
Nevada early voting begins Saturday, 20 October.
Our family with four voters straight Rs!
Looking forward to a Red Tsunami!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Two here in the NW….first breakfast at Montana Grill on Centennial and then to the the Home Depot voting station….should I wear my MAGA hat (like I do every effing moment I am out and about)…I know the poll folks will say no, but can I wear in line?….I think so.
LikeLike
We’re so close to total victory.
Monster Vote must come out for the 2018 midterms. If we do, it will be like Heaven on Earth for years going forward.
We’ve got the momentum. You can feel it. One more push and we can end the nightmare of the last decade, for good.
LikeLiked by 13 people
I agree. We need to not just win, but win BIGLY. Our VSGPOTUS is working his tail off – I feel like I have to do our part as well. I’m starting to get out there and support the people who need to win. It feels good.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wolf, this is it, my friend. Thanks so much for getting out there and helping. I’m trying to do my part, too.
This is for all the marbles. If we get this, it is over. Over. We’ve gotta go all out for this victory.
Team Trump is doing a fantastic job. It’s there to be won. We can keep the House and really stretch the Senate. And then we can enjoy the next 6 years in grand style.
Let’s win it baby!
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN! 😎
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 4 people
These damn Republicans better get behind our President in 2020 and support him for reelection after he has worked his butt off for them in the mid terms to get them elected ….. most of them have been as absent as Sessions his first 2 years in office when he needed their support most …. Thank the good Lord and the American people who have shown the Love to MAGA for him and his family who has given up so much for this country we love ….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
May it be so, please God!
LikeLiked by 8 people
logic will tell you all the “smart people” are relying on polls (data that’s worth spit) and they are completely wrong about their BLUE WAVE. My gut (based on experience and observation) tells me it’s going to be a monster landslide for the good guys. the Dems are turning decent people off with their antics and lawlessness. I’m gonna call it now, President Trump gains in the midterms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chicago Law Prof Schemes How to Remove Kavanaugh Without Impeachment
18 Oct 2018
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/10/18/chicago-law-prof-schemes-to-remove-kavanaugh-without-impeachment/?__twitter_impression=true&__twitter_impression=true
LikeLike
Can a sitting Supreme Court Justice file a libel and defamation lawsuit against those who schemed against him? Seriously. Something needs done to shut these POS up and put an end to this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, however his is a person of interest and the standard is so stupid high it is impossible under current law to succeed normally.
LikeLike
Well, if they aren’t dreaming of removing Kavanaugh until 2020, then that must mean they no longer think they can impeach Trump before then. 😀
LikeLike
I believe with a massive red tsunami, the muletrain witchhunt ends, and any talk or thought of impeachment, as well.
But what we see, both from Dems and Reps, after that is pure speculation.
We’ll see,….
LikeLike
https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/105347007278893465
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Curious. What’s the play here? I suspect Iran.
LikeLike
Largely worthless now. We have no intermediate or short range nuclear missals currently. I believe Russia still has some and even built a new one. However the U.S. destroyed it last missile and launch under the treaty back int he early 1991.
Their are a few agency that literally do nothing anymore and the treaty is not really enforced at this time meaning a lot of inspectors and agency resources being applied to literally a nothing job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read the article linked by Citizen 817. Russia has been violating the treaty, making it a unilateral agreement to America’s disadvantage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty much this combined with us having nothing in U.S arsenal covered by the treaty.
I find the political posturing of some to stay in the treaty a joke its basically a waste of paper at this time.
LikeLike
It seems it’s Bolton. It also seems that Russia has been pushing the envelope.
“John Bolton is pushing for the US to withdraw from a cold war-era arms control treaty with Russia, in the face of resistance from others in the Trump administration and US allies, according to sources briefed on the initiative.
Bolton, Donald Trump’s third national security adviser, has issued a recommendation for withdrawal from the 1987 intermediate-range nuclear forces treaty (INF), which the US says Russia has been violating with the development of a new cruise missile.
Withdrawal from the treaty, which would mark a sharp break in US arms control policy, has yet to be agreed upon by cabinet and faces opposition from within the state department and the Pentagon. A meeting on Monday at the White House to discuss the withdrawal proposal was postponed.
The INF faces a congressionally imposed deadline early next year. An amendment in the 2019 defence spending bill requires the president to tell the Senate by 15 January whether Russia is in “material breach” of the treaty, and whether the INF remains legally binding on the US.
Bolton, who has spent his career opposing arms control treaties, is seeking to shrug off the traditional role of national security adviser as a policy broker between the agencies, and become a driver of radical change from within the White House.
Former US officials say Bolton is blocking talks on extending the 2010 New Start treaty with Russia limiting deployed strategic nuclear warheads and their delivery systems. The treaty is due to expire in 2021 and Moscow has signaled its interest in an extension, but Bolton is opposing the resumption of a strategic stability dialogue to discuss the future of arms control between the two countries.
The US has briefed its European allies this week about the proposal, sounding out reactions. The briefing alarmed UK officials who see the INF as an important arms control pillar. The treaty marked the end of a dangerous nuclear standoff in 1980s Europe pitting US Pershing and cruise missiles against the Soviet Union’s SS-20 medium-range missiles.
The US alleges Russia is now violating the treaty with the development and deployment of a ground-launched cruise missile, known as the 9M729. Moscow insists the missile does not violate the range restrictions in the INF and alleges in return that a US missile defence system deployed in eastern Europe against a potential Iranian threat can be adapted to fire medium-range offensive missiles at Russia.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/oct/19/john-bolton-russia-nuclear-arms-deal-trump-lobbying
“Across two administrations, the United States and our allies have attempted to bring Russia back into full and verifiable compliance with INF,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Despite our objections, Russia continues to produce and field prohibited cruise missiles and has ignored calls for transparency.”
Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Russia’s deployment of nuclear-capable missiles in violation of an arms treaty was “untenable,” and that without changes by Moscow, the U.S. would have to match that military capability.
https://www.foxnews.com/world/us-poised-to-pull-out-of-nuclear-arms-treaty-with-moscow-source
LikeLike
I hope this is true! I live 25 miles north of Carbondale. If he comes, I’m gonna be there!
“Will President Trump visit Southern Illinois?
Posted: Oct 19, 2018 11:58 AM CDT
Updated: Oct 19, 2018 12:09 PM CDT
WSIL — There is speculation circulating about President Trump making a visit to Carbondale next week.
But nobody is confirming any details about the possible visit.
President Trump has been making campaign stops across the country to stump for republicans ahead of the November election, but nothing on his campaign website talks about southern Illinois.
Carbondale City Manger Gary Williams says he can’t comment on the speculation.
Congressman Mike Bost is locked in a tight re-election race.
Bost appeared with President Trump at a steel mill in Granite City back in July.
News 3 has reached out to the White House and other sources as well.
Carbondale police released the following statement to News 3:
The Carbondale Police Department does not have any information regarding the President’s itinerary. For information, please contact the Springfield, IL Secret Service Field Office
We’ll update you once we learn more details. ”
http://www.wsiltv.com/story/39320661/will-president-trump-visit-southern-illinois
My son & I were going to the Cape Girardeau rally, but he cancelled 😕 worked out though, because we wound up being sick…i soooo hope he comes to Carbondale!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was going to cape too. I am 30 miles north of marion. But IL is not a priority our politics are too far gone. I doubt PDJT comes here. I was thinking ST Louis as a possibility.
LikeLike
FBI is so institutionally corrupt, that not ONE of them came forward as a whistle blower re the attempted Trump coup.
It’s EXACTLY how the Nazis played it at the end of WWII.
They were ALL in. But tried to fake it once they were defeated. Same goes for the FBI.
Appreciate it SD that you have the guts to call them out. Expect Hell as your payback.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What was Soros’ relationship with the Nazi’s? Why was he not prosecuted, chased down, and ostracized? Why is there not more outrage against him?
LikeLike
CounytryDoc, how is he not chased down in the streets and beaten to a pulp?
LikeLike
Just so many agents and others that chose not to be hero, for the good of our country. To protect their pensions/illegal schemes. They either were in on it, “looking out for #`1” or too busy with their own schemes/scams to pay attention to what was going on around them.
DOJ/Gov’t are obviously over staffed and are expected to under perform with looking busy and important. How many times did Rosenstein say how many people he has. He said it to show power, like a general with an army.
LikeLike
I meant to respond to you main post joe. Operator failure put it here.
LikeLike
Speaking of the FBI. They are responseable for preventing and arresting individuals who violate Federal Law.
They have thousands of agents and the assets needed to maintain a
“Presence of Force” anywhere within the United States.
So…….Has anyone heard Sessions say a word about the caravan?
On these very pages, many have noted his efforts at controlling illegal immigration.
Well…….How about sending a couple thousand of those agents to the border to assist in stopping this “Caravan?”
Crickets…..
There are many ways to stop this “Invasion”.
All it takes is some guts and a whole lot of tear gas.
Tear gas is non-lethal…..evento children…..
Time to show these individuals that they cannot come in unless invited.
LikeLike
He is recused from all matters.
LikeLike
F*** You’: CNN’s Jim Acosta Triggered by Joke from Former Trump Staffer
19 Oct 2018
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/10/19/cnn-jim-acosta-to-former-trump-staffer-f-you/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mexican reporter (Karla Zabs) who has some tweets at this article has some interesting updates at her twitter feed.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/honduran-caravan-turns-border-bridge-in-mexico-into-large-refugee-camp-video/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That guys twitter feed is a giant propaganda bomb….
Showing pictures of kids while trying very hard to not admit their being purposely used as human shields. The people leading that mob and trying to herd it north need to be thrown in a Mexican prison for awhile.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, I have an idea!
As long as we are investigating murders, let’s investigate the murder of Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, murders to investigate, but not THAT murder! You know, gotta prioritize. Top of the list: murder of a non-American in a distant, not so friendly country. Seth Rich, oh, a bit further down, around number 4311228 at last report. Deep state? Or just deeply buried (no pun intended…)?
LikeLike
Yes, i watch msm, which by the way is getting more and more fun every day as we build up to Nov6. I think the lib press has not only tds but ptsd and they know in their hearts its going to be worse than 2016. Theyre eating more and more crow every day. Anyway, Andy cooper had a congressman on tonight talking about khasoggi, and the congressman said it was interesting that theres so much concern for this one ex mulsim brotherhood saudi citizen when everone knows how inhumane the saudis are and have always been. It was great. Cooper downplayed the mb connection, it was in his youth, yada yada, the guy then brought up his connection to osama bin laden. Cracks are appearing if theyre letting people actually bring this up on the air.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wife and I early voted today in South Georgia. Area of Georgia such that from US representative republican Loudermilk down ballot thru state senate, representative, and judges all were unopposed republicans. I guess John Lewis has a similar easy election in atlanta.
Goes without saying my votes were straight “R”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
For all the blue wave nonsense we hear from the demonrat/media complex, I have yet to see one car here in southeast PA with any demonrat candidate bumper stickers. I’m never one to get overconfident, but it really seems like the left wants to create a reality that only exists in their demented minds.
Vote GOP and defeat the D’s!!!! (It’s the best rhyme I could think of). 🙂
LikeLike
To all Treepers who have been banned from Twitter (this means you, JJ !!!) 😉
There is a new Twitter/Facebook being created by OANN, and it’s much more like Twitter than Gab is. I encourage people to get on there, especially if you’ve been banned and are not a happy Gabber. My name is the same there (@WOLFM00N – with two zeroes in moon). It’s easy to enroll.
https://freetalk.app/
PS – JJ – if you have a new account on Twitter, you can share it with with me by making a comment here, which will be moderated so the Twatzis won’t see it.
https://wqth.wordpress.com
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for sharing and encouraging use of the new platform! I saw it advertised on OANN tonight and was elated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Statistical question here. Of all world events, what percentage are generally somewhat organic and what percentage are precisely staged and choreographed?
LikeLike
Brant, that is a very intriguing, and interesting question. Glad you asked it and would love to know the answer also.
LikeLike
Each day brings more confirmation that the Left/Dem/Prog/Lib agenda is set by psychotics…
DEM REP CLAIMS HE NEVER SAID THE TRUMP CONSPIRACY THEORY HE SAID ON CNN
October 19, 2018 Daniel Greenfield
“Here’s the video of Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro stating without evidence that Kushner may have given the Saudis a hit list that had Khashoggi’s name on it and thus the Saudis had him killed.”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/271688/dem-rep-claims-he-never-said-trump-conspiracy-daniel-greenfield
LikeLiked by 2 people
More evidence…
THE TERROR-REINFORCING PRIMARY
Meet the anti-Trump Democrats who are friendly to terrorists.
October 19, 2018 Lloyd Billingsley
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271684/terror-reinforcing-primary-lloyd-billingsley
LikeLike
It’s on film! I heard his clip myself on Sirius tonight in the car!! What an insult that he thinks the people are THAT stupid!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jared Kushner is independently wealthy, and I’m sure he has lawyers who are just as excellent as PDJT’s attorneys. I hope Jared sues the ever-loving **** out of this little commie liar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He and his brother Julian are the devil spawn of his mother Rosie, the lunatic La Raza Unida activist. They are the worst of the worst. The Dems are grooming Joaquin like a show-pony for 2020.
He is San Antonio’s worst political mistake since Henry Cisneros.
LikeLike
“I KNOW you THINK you know what I SAID, but the truth of the matter is that what you HEARD, is NOT what I MEANT!”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Middle class Georgians who’ve bust their asses to stay out of poverty do not want to get taxed for Stacey Abrams healthcare schemes. That year or so Obamacare kicked in scared the shyte out of people here.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Americans have done great things? Oh yeah. Two words:
Norman Borlaugh ( greatest American of the last 100 years)
LikeLike
Dwarf wheat, saved billions of lives, from starvation.
A REAL ‘Big f’ing deal!’
LikeLike
I’m inclined to think it’s too late for Dims to force out the radicals and return to the center.
LikeLiked by 4 people
sheesh. Me too. Since when has “Dems in Power” = “Return to Sanity”?
unseen is dreaming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they force out the rsdicals, there won’t be anyone left, er anyone still IN the party, as they already drove everyone else out.
As a National party, stick a fork in them, they are done. There IS no going back, they burned their bridges, they and their media would have to say mea culpa “we were WRONG”,..and there is just too much hubris for that.
LikeLike
If the Dems lose they will probably determine they weren’t socialist enough….and move even further left….even more radical. Look what 2016 did to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Their leadership and talking heads were fully exposed during their “by any means necessary” opposition to Judge Kavanaugh. They would have won that battle if Collins could have claimed ANY credible reason to vote against BK and Manchin wasn’t fighting for his political life.
The leftist Dems are all-in against the President and they are in firm control of their party.
LikeLike
This evil Congressional a-hole needs to be removed from office.
Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro stating without evidence that Kushner may have given the Saudis a hit list that had Khashoggi’s name on it and thus the Saudis had him killed
This idiot was on CNN saying this THEN he said ” tweeted that he did not intend to accuse Kushner of orchestrating the killing and noting he meant to express that he wants Congress to open an investigation into whether U.S. intelligence was shared with Saudi Arabia that may have led to Khashoggi’s death. Really ? This not what he SAID. BIG FACT LIAR. He accused Kushner of orchestrating a hit and as a result a man was killed.
Judge for yourself what he said…
https://thehill.com/policy/international/412249-joaquin-castro-accuses-jared-kushner-of-orchestrating-killing-of
These people are beyond disgusting…. Shut them ALL down.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time I saw Joaquin and his twin brother on TV, I sense evil in them. Yep.. they’re demons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is sick and twisted to make such a comment.
LikeLike
The Dirty Little “Secret”:
The reason that politician supporters of unrestricted “immigration” want it is so that they and/or their big money campaign contributors, such as the Crony Fascism and Serf Labor gang can have low cost, to them, serf labor. They would probably prefer actual out-and-out slaves but that is rather illegal. Unrestricted “immigration” Democrats also want it so that those who are now illegal here will increase even further and can become legal and vote for them, if they aren’t voting for them already.
Does anyone think that any of these Unrestricted”immigration” politicians actually care one wit otherwise for the illegals. Does anyone think that any of the Unrestricted” immigration” politicians are going to invite Mexican Indios and Mezclados to join their elite/exclusive golf clubs? Come to live in their gated communities, other than as low paid serf servants? Invite them to their yachts, other than as low paid serf deck hands and/or serf servants? Invite them to their cocktail parties? Introduce them to their daughters?
The big majority of those who have come here/will come here are Mexico’s and Central America’s lower class Indios and Mezclados, not the Spanish descendant fair-skinned ruling class of Mexico and Central America. This is a form of ethnic cleansing by Mexico’s ruling class. So these “Comprehensive Immigration Reform” politicians are aiding and abetting and facilitating ethnic cleansing. If the U.N. were not such a joke, they would all be standing trial for trying to reintroduce a form of latter-day-slavery in the United States and for the mass ethnic cleansing of Mexico and Central America of their lower class Indios and Mezclados.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct, my own brother all but admitted this to me. He migrated from South Africa, his wife from Canada – they are both doctors, earning the big bucks. He had nothing good to say about local Americans – called them lazy good for nothings. He was attacking DJT’s policies on border control, wanted unlimited cheap labour.
When he first migrated there, he was a physio and loved the USA. As soon as he became a doctor and earned top dollar – he started changing.
They plan to retire to Canada. No loyalty to the country that offered them all that opportunity and wealth.
We have not spoken since April 2016. I don’t hate him, I sent him e-mailed wishes on his birthday – I just have nothing to say to him. He hates the world I am striving for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
After the Midterms, It Is Time. It Is Time the following happens:
1. CLEAN OUT THE DOJ-FBI. Attorney General is replaced with a highly effective, strong, apolitical non-swamp creature who will immediately investigate (and impanel a Grand Jury) for the following alleged crimes/corruption surrounding:
a. Clinton email server (including obtaining the elusive Democrat Committee servers)
b. IT and Imran Awan
c. Unmasking and illegal surveillance of U.S. citizens including any foreign government involvement
d. Uranium One
e. Cabal (conspiracy/coup) to interfere in a Presidential campaign and unseat a sitting President
f. Leaking of intelligence information and journalist involvement
g. FISA court
h. Democrat party involvement with the Kavanaugh situation
These issues cannot go uninvestigated and unpunished. The American people must have justice and our institutions must remain sound. Equal justice under the law, integrity and fidelity to the law.
2. STOP THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT INVASION. Fund the Wall. Fix the VISA overstays. End Chain Migration. Kevin McCarthy is Paul Ryan redux. He is the worst choice for Speaker of the House. Enough is enough. The American people are crying out for this to be fixed. No more illegals. We have borders. We have a country. We have sovereignty. No more illegals – not “migrants”, not “Dreamers”, not “undocumenteds”, not “refugees” – ILLEGALS. They came here ILLEGALLY. Period.
3. COMMISSION TO INVESTIGATE VOTER FRAUD IN ALL STATES. American citizens have a right to have to the sanctity of the voting process ensured by their government. The Commission can assist Congress and the Executive Branch with instituting fail-safes and protection laws or orders to keep our votes and voting process preserved, pristine and unspoiled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Why stop there – have a full investigation of 911 and what actually happened. Because only someone with a room temperature IQ believes the outrageous “official” story.
LikeLike
I have a theory about the reason (not race-based) that so many Dimms are “Reverends”. Anyone care to opine?
LikeLike
Ok.. I was at the launder mat washing comforters and CNN was on. I do not not know the people at CNN but it was about 11 AM she had dark hair and wears glasses. She was saying that the deal with the Saudi’s have ONLY paid 14 B not 100 B on their order for arms from the US so President Trump was ” lying again”. She said, ” We are asking WHY President Trump is lying ”
Does she not get that on large orders especially when it is an order that is being built or manufactured that the whole amount is not paid up front ? Does she not understand there are scheduled payments ? The final payment is paid once the product is delivered ?
Seriously….These people are stupid.
LikeLike
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
LikeLike
OMG!!! straight outta my teen years, just couldn’t get any funnier than Cheech and Chong…unless you were smoking a joint😜
LikeLike
I’ve been watching the running – or should I say oozing – leftist commentary on the Khashoggi incident . Leaving aside the ‘ position of the moment ‘ vis a vis their track record on the KSA situation in years’ past of most commenting pundits, there remkains some untrammled ground these leftists don’t seem to want to examine. Khashoggi, thanks to familial connections, was a long-time player in the blood sport called KSA politics . Perhaps he thought a position on the staff of a western newspaper conferred protection from enemies he and his family had created over decades. There’s also the issue of his “westernization ‘ . Lots of individuals in ( and outside ) the government of the KSA would likely see him as heretic to Islam. So we’ve got a lot of suspects in this case, but little evidence . But we do have a bit of irony .
The same folks once urging following the Saudi lead now condem it . The same folks justifying internal opposition within our own President’s government are demanding the prosecution of the head of a foreign government with the same problems ! That’s our media for you !
LikeLike
Just read a report from the Wyoming Sec of State that 10,000 voters changed to Republican between July 6th to Sept this yr. (broken down by party). In WY a person has to chose a party, but are allowed to change it if want. Have to vote party line. I was born & raised in Wy. I suspect “clean coal” rejuvenation had some to do with it as well as other things. It is open pit mining there.
LikeLike