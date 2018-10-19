Rush Limbaugh Interviewed By Sean Hannity About Midterm Election Politics…

Sean Hannity dedicated a full hour of his television broadcast to radio pundit Rush Limbaugh. Together they discuss the midterm elections.
Part 2 Segment Below
8:55 Hannity: You have been a leader in the Conservative movement…
9:00 Rush: I don’t know, I don’t about that……The Conservative Movement is led by Never-Trumpers…
It gets even better after that…
I should have said it is in the PART 2 Segment.
That was great, and Hannity actually let Rush speak.
Hannity was one of Rush’s early guest hosts. Rush does that alot, giving good local talent a chance to shine on the big stage. That gave Hannity good exposure as talk radio was growing in the wake of Rush’s success and popularity.
So Rush created the wave that Hannity rode, and Fox rode too for that matter, and Rush helped Hannity onto the wave. Of course there are others who have helped him, and his own talent was necessary, enough so that he may have been able to ride the wave without Rush’s help, but it is good to see respect and appreciation instead of ego driven conflict.
I would be curious what the world would be like without Rush and those that gave him his big break. Would talk radio have gone national without Rush? Would it be conservative? Would Fox News have been created with conservative stars? Sometimes the world seems to steer the path we go in. Lots of people were inventing automobiles and air planes. But two geniuses brought us electricity, Edison and Tesla.
Of course, the customers need to be there too. What if broadcast deregulation had happened under Truman instead of Carter and Reagan? Would conservative audiences have even developed developed?
Anyways that history explains Hannity’s deference.
To explore further one of the items Rush mentioned, please read Angelo Codevilla’s recent piece “Our Revolution’s Logic.”
https://americanmind.org/essays/our-revolutions-logic/
Essentially the ruling class are no longer fellow citizens with normal Americans and the logic of revolutions will devolve to pure power – hence violence. The only hope is a significant Republican win in the midterms – perhaps that will allow cooler heads to prevail on the Left and convince them that compromise is the better path than domination.
