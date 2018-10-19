Jobs Not Mobs

The Midterm Message:
But I believe it was Marx and Engles who first posed the question,
How can one, from an economic perspective, in a mob if one has a job?
WOW
IT IS A KILLER MESSAGE AND IT IS ABSOLUTELY WORKING!
“Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs!” @realDonaldTrump
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 19, 2018
What rational person would ever vote for a Democrat with the economy roaring ahead and the borders FINALLY being secured? pic.twitter.com/JA2OapPe1G
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2018
More and more evidence being released each day that is showing Democrats are in for a RUDE AWAKENING on November 6th! No more polls we have actual data.
North Carolina:
Thread by @Baba9773: "1) @LarrySchweikart @unseen1_unseen @davealvord164 @TheLastRefuge2 @brhstanford @Peoples_Pundit @ABPatriotWriter @ed_grthe incredible data that @kerpen has been compiling on a daily basis for North Carolina and put it in a diffe […]" https://t.co/SAV9ABaxhc
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) October 19, 2018
Florida:
Thread by @Baba9773: "1) @TheLastRefuge2 @brhstanford @unseen1_unseen @LarrySchweikart @Peoples_Pundit @ABPatriotWriter @davealvord164 @ScottRepDeSantis @ed_grimly Florida Vote-by-Mail Data as of 10/19 Republicans – 44.0% Democrats – 38.2% Margin (+5 […]" https://t.co/Uw33WQncf3
— Baba97 (@Baba9773) October 19, 2018
Tennessee:
TN turnout blowing it out for a midterm. At presidential levels. pic.twitter.com/sAiCrkeQQY
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) October 19, 2018
Pretty effective message.
And be sure to not buy the media gaslighting. *YOUR* vote is critical but things are looking great! I’m sure flepore will weigh in with numbers.
Remember that causes worth voting FOR are stronger drivers of turnout than causes worth voting AGAINST. Democrat enthusiasm is centered around voting against Trump. Republican and Independent enthusiasm is centered around voting for Trump policy and voting for the red-hot economy. Do you think that all the steel/rust belt workers are going to turn out to vote against their economic interests?
A recent poll showed that 52% of millennials preferred socialism over capitalism. This seems to show why so many vote for the Party of Evil. They vote with their economic interest as long as someone else is working to line their pockets.
This is what every political party has to struggle with nowadays…the ignorance of the millennials who have been brainwashed by the education system. Here in the UK the only solution for us is to let the loony left take power….well actually they already have power. The Tory govt. is as far left as Maduro’s regime. I should say the ultra-loony left, aka Corbyn’s mob. The country has to be destroyed first and the government removed. I was hoping the Republicans would win the House and Senate then Trump drops the hammer on the UK government for their role in the attempted coup under Brennan….and this provokes a constitutional crisis..don’t ask me for the details, this is just a hope!. But I reckon that is way too optimistic. Either way , let the Republicans win. After Kavanaugh which sane person could possibly vote Democrat? I’m hoping bog-standard American common sense wins out…..
Well done.
Perfect!
I like it!
Finally a GOP ad that takes it hard to the Democrats…………this is pitch perfect advertising.
If the Republicans haven’t made up this ad they should: Juxtapose video Hilary Clinton reciting her there will be no civility until we retake the house’ with clips from Antifa riots, Supreme Court hearing screaming, beatdowns of innocent civilians, etc. followed by a an announcement ‘This is Democrats’ idea of civility’ and then ‘Vote Republican’.
Very Powerful, actually scares the daylights out of me!
Time to get a new reload bench…
The commercials write themselves. They some of this too:
Great spot, but they really blew it by over-editing Hillary’s execrable comments at the end. People need to hear what she actually said about the need for incivility.
Agreed.
Her message of “If we don’t get our way we’ll throw tantrums” isn’t quite there.
I took her comment as “we don’t get back power, we are going to burn this MFer down”….much worse than a tantrum.
Is this a real commercial?
Yes: I told the video maker the same thing in the comments section. Get here whole quote in there.
Hillary Clinton admitting civility is demanded of Republicans when the Democrats are in power, but when Republicans are in power the Democrats reserve the right to employ political violence, is as devastating an indictment of the Democrat moral bankruptcy as anything I’ve heard.
LOVE IT!!!
“jobs not mobs”………….sounds like a Steve Miller line to me – brilliant !
The Donald on Reddit. KEK!
GEOTUS tweeted it first, last night. That was the entirety of his tweet –> ” #JobsNotMobs! ” …
but that’s all it took. There are two true meme powerhouses on this planet — 4chan, and r/The_Donald. They took the hand-off from GEOTUS, and have been RUNNING with it. BooM!!
Actually it was Scott Adams who coined this slogan, the author of the cartoon “Dilbert”.
Totally AWESOME ‼️❤️🇺🇸❤️‼️ 🤨👍❤️
A close up of Hildebeast with … “Jobs … not S.O.B.s”.
That was on point.
The Left has been revealed and they are ugly.
I have seen two people recently, who were very strong liberals, change their mind after seeing what the left did to Kavanaugh and what the left wants to do with Open Border Policy.
The challenging part is to find the right time and or presentation to reach them. Once they see the truth, they’ll never vote dem again.
I think we have a chance, but you have to fight, donate, anything you can do and show the left that you see them for what they are (evil masquerading as morality).
Thanks to Scott Adams for a perfect message.
“Mobs” by itself doesn’t work. But “Jobs Not Mobs” is brain glue plus framing and contrast. Science says the brain interprets rhymes as persuasive.
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) October 12, 2018
How about a few more…
Republican ——– Democrat
_______________________
Sanity Insanity
Rational Unhinged
Common Sense Nonsense
Legal Illegal
Law & Order Anarchy
Security Insecurity
Freedom Slavery
Calm Enraged
Smart Stupid
Tech tip: try surrounding your “table” format by “pre” tags like this:
Real / Fake
Folks, if we do our part, Christmas will come in November this year !
It was great when it came out a few weeks back and it’s still great. President Trump as our VSG and marketeer sees it as such as well, and will bring it to the people. Rock on Mr. President, rock on.
MAGA! …by watching in awe as our great President Trump paddles the leftist hive.
Shout out to Scott Adams on “Jobs Not Mobs” as posted up-thread.
This is a classic VSGDJT meme “kill shot.” like “Low Energy Jeb” or “Lyin’ Ted.”
This will win the majority of 2018 mid-term American voters, the House and the Senate.
Good video. I’d consider reversing the order of the jobs/mobs presentation, but shock and awe works too.
It’s amusing that the GOPe is now turning to Trump to sell their wares, after all their resistance to him. They’re lucky to have him. Guarantee that if JEB! had got lucky and won the WH, he’d be on track to lose 60-100 House seats right now, and put the D’s close to a 60 vote supermajority in the Senate. He couldn’t even show his face around the country. Trump gives the GOPe something to campaign on, even though they’re ignoring some of MAGA’s and our critical issues.
I think it works best this way because it basically imputes to good vs. evil, right vs. wrong. It is a punch to the gut for the violence to suddenly appear juxtaposed against things that make you go YES! JMHO.
That is the most amazing ad yet for the mid-terms! WOW WOW WOW!!!!
Now play it everywhere!
I love this message. I love this catchphrase. I love this bumper sticker. When this goes viral, the Dems are toast. This is 1968 Dem Convention again. A silent majority will show up and CNN and MSNBC are gonna meltdown.
I like the Jobs Not Mobs. Others could be:
Results vs. Resist
Tax Cuts vs. Whacked Nuts
Good Jobs vs. Whack Jobs
MAGA vs. Maggots
ALSO, “THIS” (insert awesome photo of anything pro-America, jobs, civility, traditional values, etc.) not “That” (any still image shown in the above video)
BRILLIANT!
NOBODY is better at messaging than our beloved, hard-working, patriotic POTUS Trump!
#JOBSNOTMOBS 😂👍
I’m going to be the rain on the parade and say: it could be better. Too much information, too sped up, too crammed. Needs to be slowed down and put into about three different videos: I was paying close attention and really only absorbed about half of it, the other half bounced right off, and I flatter myself that I have much better focus than the vast majority of millenials. It catches notice, sure, but it doesn’t give time to actually absorb the information.
DONALD J. TRUMP:
The Man Who Saved America
