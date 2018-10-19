Jobs Not Mobs

Posted on October 19, 2018 by

The Midterm Message:

46 Responses to Jobs Not Mobs

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    But I believe it was Marx and Engles who first posed the question,
    How can one, from an economic perspective, in a mob if one has a job?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. chojun says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Pretty effective message.

    And be sure to not buy the media gaslighting. *YOUR* vote is critical but things are looking great! I’m sure flepore will weigh in with numbers.

    Remember that causes worth voting FOR are stronger drivers of turnout than causes worth voting AGAINST. Democrat enthusiasm is centered around voting against Trump. Republican and Independent enthusiasm is centered around voting for Trump policy and voting for the red-hot economy. Do you think that all the steel/rust belt workers are going to turn out to vote against their economic interests?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Milo says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      A recent poll showed that 52% of millennials preferred socialism over capitalism. This seems to show why so many vote for the Party of Evil. They vote with their economic interest as long as someone else is working to line their pockets.

      Like

      Reply
      • kevin king says:
        October 19, 2018 at 2:53 pm

        This is what every political party has to struggle with nowadays…the ignorance of the millennials who have been brainwashed by the education system. Here in the UK the only solution for us is to let the loony left take power….well actually they already have power. The Tory govt. is as far left as Maduro’s regime. I should say the ultra-loony left, aka Corbyn’s mob. The country has to be destroyed first and the government removed. I was hoping the Republicans would win the House and Senate then Trump drops the hammer on the UK government for their role in the attempted coup under Brennan….and this provokes a constitutional crisis..don’t ask me for the details, this is just a hope!. But I reckon that is way too optimistic. Either way , let the Republicans win. After Kavanaugh which sane person could possibly vote Democrat? I’m hoping bog-standard American common sense wins out…..

        Like

        Reply
  4. Dee Paul Deje says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Well done.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Bree says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Perfect!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    I like it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Finally a GOP ad that takes it hard to the Democrats…………this is pitch perfect advertising.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  8. TarsTarkas says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    If the Republicans haven’t made up this ad they should: Juxtapose video Hilary Clinton reciting her there will be no civility until we retake the house’ with clips from Antifa riots, Supreme Court hearing screaming, beatdowns of innocent civilians, etc. followed by a an announcement ‘This is Democrats’ idea of civility’ and then ‘Vote Republican’.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. bluezebraangel says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Very Powerful, actually scares the daylights out of me!

    Like

    Reply
  10. Dee Paul Deje says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    The commercials write themselves. They some of this too:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Paul B. says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Great spot, but they really blew it by over-editing Hillary’s execrable comments at the end. People need to hear what she actually said about the need for incivility.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      Agreed.
      Her message of “If we don’t get our way we’ll throw tantrums” isn’t quite there.

      Like

      Reply
    • sweepyjeff says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:12 pm

      Is this a real commercial?

      Like

      Reply
    • 6x47 says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:50 pm

      Yes: I told the video maker the same thing in the comments section. Get here whole quote in there.

      Hillary Clinton admitting civility is demanded of Republicans when the Democrats are in power, but when Republicans are in power the Democrats reserve the right to employ political violence, is as devastating an indictment of the Democrat moral bankruptcy as anything I’ve heard.

      Like

      Reply
  12. amanda4321 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    LOVE IT!!!

    Like

    Reply
  13. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    “jobs not mobs”………….sounds like a Steve Miller line to me – brilliant !

    Like

    Reply
    • Former lurker says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:15 pm

      The Donald on Reddit. KEK!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Phil Free says:
        October 19, 2018 at 2:23 pm

        GEOTUS tweeted it first, last night. That was the entirety of his tweet –> ” #JobsNotMobs! ” …

        but that’s all it took. There are two true meme powerhouses on this planet — 4chan, and r/The_Donald. They took the hand-off from GEOTUS, and have been RUNNING with it. BooM!!

        Like

        Reply
    • Snow White says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:44 pm

      Actually it was Scott Adams who coined this slogan, the author of the cartoon “Dilbert”.

      Like

      Reply
  14. nikkichico7 says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Totally AWESOME ‼️❤️🇺🇸❤️‼️ 🤨👍❤️

    Like

    Reply
  15. boogywstew says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    A close up of Hildebeast with … “Jobs … not S.O.B.s”.

    Like

    Reply
  16. swwilkins says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    That was on point.

    The Left has been revealed and they are ugly.

    I have seen two people recently, who were very strong liberals, change their mind after seeing what the left did to Kavanaugh and what the left wants to do with Open Border Policy.

    The challenging part is to find the right time and or presentation to reach them. Once they see the truth, they’ll never vote dem again.

    I think we have a chance, but you have to fight, donate, anything you can do and show the left that you see them for what they are (evil masquerading as morality).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Gil says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Thanks to Scott Adams for a perfect message.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    How about a few more…

    Republican ——– Democrat
    _______________________
    Sanity Insanity
    Rational Unhinged
    Common Sense Nonsense
    Legal Illegal
    Law & Order Anarchy
    Security Insecurity
    Freedom Slavery
    Calm Enraged
    Smart Stupid

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. UncleGrumpy says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Folks, if we do our part, Christmas will come in November this year !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. StanH says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    It was great when it came out a few weeks back and it’s still great. President Trump as our VSG and marketeer sees it as such as well, and will bring it to the people. Rock on Mr. President, rock on.

    MAGA! …by watching in awe as our great President Trump paddles the leftist hive.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Trent Telenko says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    This is a classic VSGDJT meme “kill shot.” like “Low Energy Jeb” or “Lyin’ Ted.”

    This will win the majority of 2018 mid-term American voters, the House and the Senate.

    Like

    Reply
  22. railer says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Good video. I’d consider reversing the order of the jobs/mobs presentation, but shock and awe works too.

    It’s amusing that the GOPe is now turning to Trump to sell their wares, after all their resistance to him. They’re lucky to have him. Guarantee that if JEB! had got lucky and won the WH, he’d be on track to lose 60-100 House seats right now, and put the D’s close to a 60 vote supermajority in the Senate. He couldn’t even show his face around the country. Trump gives the GOPe something to campaign on, even though they’re ignoring some of MAGA’s and our critical issues.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 17CatsInTN says:
      October 19, 2018 at 2:27 pm

      I think it works best this way because it basically imputes to good vs. evil, right vs. wrong. It is a punch to the gut for the violence to suddenly appear juxtaposed against things that make you go YES! JMHO.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Sandra-VA says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    That is the most amazing ad yet for the mid-terms! WOW WOW WOW!!!!

    Now play it everywhere!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Pedro Morales says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    I love this message. I love this catchphrase. I love this bumper sticker. When this goes viral, the Dems are toast. This is 1968 Dem Convention again. A silent majority will show up and CNN and MSNBC are gonna meltdown.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. dr. D says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    I like the Jobs Not Mobs. Others could be:

    Results vs. Resist

    Tax Cuts vs. Whacked Nuts

    Good Jobs vs. Whack Jobs

    MAGA vs. Maggots

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    BRILLIANT!

    NOBODY is better at messaging than our beloved, hard-working, patriotic POTUS Trump!

    #JOBSNOTMOBS 😂👍

    Like

    Reply
  27. TreeClimber says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    I’m going to be the rain on the parade and say: it could be better. Too much information, too sped up, too crammed. Needs to be slowed down and put into about three different videos: I was paying close attention and really only absorbed about half of it, the other half bounced right off, and I flatter myself that I have much better focus than the vast majority of millenials. It catches notice, sure, but it doesn’t give time to actually absorb the information.

    Like

    Reply
  28. talker2u says:
    October 19, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    DONALD J. TRUMP:
    The Man Who Saved America

    Like

    Reply

