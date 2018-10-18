October 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #637

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

150 Responses to October 18th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #637

  1. Countrywatch says:
    October 18, 2018 at 3:42 am

    Interesting article on Rosenstein by Epoch Times:
    https://m.theepochtimes.com/the-circus-of-confusion-and-chaos-that-hangs-around-rosenstein-is-deliberate_2692079.html
    The Circus of Confusion and Chaos That Hangs Around Rosenstein Is Deliberate
    BY BRIAN CATES

  2. phoenixRising says:
    October 18, 2018 at 3:45 am

  3. John smith says:
    October 18, 2018 at 3:55 am

    https://us19.campaign-archive.com/?u=fd19d69505045f7e019bb4a7a&id=a5fa95a604

    This poll is very interesting out of California. Cox is down but that is not what is interesting. The Republican enthusiasm is huge in California and you can bet it is just as big everywhere else. That could easily make up the difference needed to take the Governorship in California. The generic ballot is also interesting where there is only a 6 point difference between the republicans and democrats and this is in California. This has a fairly high sample of 1000+ LV.

  4. phoenixRising says:
    October 18, 2018 at 3:59 am

