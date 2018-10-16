Tuesday October 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Failing Christian Leaders
Have you been disappointed in your pastor or the officers of your church or perhaps in Christian leaders in general? Have you placed great faith in some spiritual leader only to be disillusioned and to find out that your faith has been misplaced? Have you observed the growing popularity of some evangelist or Bible teacher whom you “know” to be insincere, while noting that another, whose fidelity and sincerity are beyond question, seems to get nowhere?
How it helps, in such situations, to be able to “rightly divide the Word of truth,” and to enjoy “the full assurance of understanding” that comes with “the full knowledge [Gr., epignosis] of the mystery”! (Col. 2:2).
In “this present evil age” we are living under “the dispensation of the grace of God.”
God is not saving good people today, nor even people who will repent and “do works meet for repentance.” Rather, He is saving poor sinners who will come to Him with all their sin. This is God’s gracious response to man’s rejection of the King and the kingdom as offered at Pentecost.
Look at the way believers lived together in love and harmony during the Pentecostal era and you are apt to exclaim: “Why can’t we live that way today? Let’s get back to Pentecost.” But look at the way believers lived together after the raising up of Paul, even among his beloved Philippians, and you will say: “It is no different today.” This is because the believers at Pentecost were all filled with the Spirit in fulfillment of a prophetic promise, while today He has in grace committed His message to failing men and women, who indeed possess the Spirit, but often grieve Him.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/failing-christian-leaders/
Colossians 2:2 That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;
Galatians 1:4 Who gave himself for our sins, that he might deliver us from this present evil world, according to the will of God and our Father:
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
Ephesians Eph 4:30 And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption.
“This is because the believers at Pentecost were all filled with the Spirit in fulfillment of a prophetic promise”
Acts 2:16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;
17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:
18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:
19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:
20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath SPOKEN by the mouth of all his holy prophets SINCE THE WORLD BEGAN.
At Pentecost Christ was baptizing WITH the Spirit.
Acts 1:5 For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized WITH the Holy Ghost not many days hence.
Today the Spirit baptizes us into Christ. (Not the same thing)
1Corinthians 12:12 For as the body is one, and hath many members, and all the members of that one body, being many, are one body: so also is Christ.
13 For BY one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
This was NOT prophesied -it was revealed to Paul.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was KEPT SECRET since the world began,
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
“This is God’s gracious response to man’s rejection of the King and the kingdom as offered at Pentecost.”
Acts 7:59 And they stoned Stephen, calling upon God, and saying, Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.
60 And he kneeled down, and cried with a loud voice, Lord, lay not this sin to their charge. And when he had said this, he fell asleep.
Acts 13:45 But when the Jews saw the multitudes, they were filled with envy, and spake against those things which were spoken by Paul, contradicting and blaspheming.
46 Then Paul and Barnabas waxed bold, and said, It was necessary that the word of God should first have been spoken to you: but seeing ye put it from you, and judge yourselves unworthy of everlasting life, lo, we turn to the Gentiles.
YOSEMITE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA
MALE ELK IN BANFF NATIONAL PARK
Not much perspective to accurately judge size but bless his heart for looking so pretty !
Beautiful photo, looks so intelligent and slighty amused lol.
I live in Manhattan. When I’m out with my conservative friends, we take care to Never discuss politics until AFTER we’ve been served our food. Because you never know if your waiter is a spitter.
My friend Ron C., a handsome (and straight) young man, was a writer who made ends meet by being a catering waiter. Most of his crew were homosexuals. They worked private parties of millionaires and fancy events. He told me, e.g., that Barbara Walters NEVER hired women waiters: she specified only men, young and handsome.
Ron said to me: “You know the gay guys? they told me that Rudy Giuliani always drinks Diet Coke – and they always spit into it in the kitchen. Can you believe it? and he’s not even anti-gay.”
Folks, this was back in the late 90s. They’ve always been vile.
❤ ❤ ❤ The most precious photo I have ever seen! thx, flame.
Closin’ time . . . unplug them people . . .
The last set’s over, people are drifting out and heading home. The band’s packing up and getting ready to head to the next gig. A sense of quiet’s beginning to settle in. It’s time to go . . .
Garrison, I fondly recall the days of my youth, sitting in our favorite (always had a live band and dance floor) bar at a table w/my friends (mixed couples). Then, as the magic hour neared, the overhead lights would flash, from bright back to dim 2 times, and the bartender would yell a few times, “Last call!” I miss those days sometimes. Don’t know that I would do anything differently.
🙂
Been part of the ‘bar scene’ on the entertainment, customer and management sides . Lots of reality in this song !
Matthew 5:44-46
44 But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 that you may be children of your Father in heaven. He causes his sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous. 46 If you love those who love you, what reward will you get? Are not even the tax collectors doing that?
This is the last of the aeroplanes, wish I had converted all my 35mm film to digital as they are lost now to the mists of time. The memory of the B-2 & F-117 flyovers @ Indy 500 will not be forgotten.
Umm PIZZA….
PIZZA PIZZA!!!
Wow, déjà vu B-2 flyover this year for the 2018 running.
When Red Baron Pizza still sponsored the Stearman squadron my brother and his wife and first born were VIP guests to fly with them during Fleet Week – San Francisco.
Their 1st son was born with Mosaic Downs (Trisomy 21, I believe). My brother and son rode in one Stearman while his wife rode in another Stearman while all the squadron flew formation. They flew for about :45 minutes. That is what kind of company Red Baron is.
My Magic Wand, great pictures.
Thank you!
I have an old bumper sticker that says:
Faith is living with invisible means of support.
I’ve carried it with me for at least 30 years.
Awesome, tina…. ❤
okay, done, lest I bogart the thread and I dun wanna do dat…. nope. 😎
White genocide and farm murders in South Africa
The subject matter is gruesome but it is important. White genocide has been going on for years in South Africa and it doubtless will get more extensive. It’s time for a rescue flotilla.
What is also important to know is that VivaVideo is reputed to have malware…which, unfortunately, I did not know when I played this first and checked out VivaVideo second.
Lucille: Don’t know who said it but I’ll paraphrase as best I can : … ” Africans should be admitted to the Congress of Nations only when they cease butchering one another like animals and consuming the offal ” ……. Perhaps the converse ought to be considered .
Its only a matter of time until most South Africans are starving as the financial and technical infrastructure to keep the food coming disintegrates along with the corpses of the white farmers . Even the hereditary head of the Zulus sees the looming disaster . Nor do I expect the Chinese to rescue anyone not essential to their objective(s) ! ( We might well see a chinese majority population in consequence . )
This is atrocious.
As I have previously mentioned:
23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.
Look closely at 4 — “thy rod and thy staff they comfort me”……what are the functions of a rod and staff to a shepherd of the times?
A staff was used to journey from place to place. Where a shepherd planted his staff was a protected space. When the staff moved somewhere else, the protection moved likewise. If a flock was within sight of the shepherd’s staff, it was protected.
A rod was meant to guide, motivate, and correct the flock. If half of a flock were to pass through a gate, a rod could sort those meant to pass from those meant to stay. If a flock needed to be moved to the next pasture, a good whack from a rod could get it moving. If a flock were escaping a pasture through some gap, a shepherd with a rod could hold them until the gap was repaired.
To a people familiar with shepherds, “thy rod and thy staff they comfort me” has a very clear meaning that can be difficult for city-dwellers to understand. The psalm says, “You rightly guide me and provide a place of protection, as a shepherd with rod and staff, and I am comforted.” This meaning cleanly dovetails with 5 — If I am rightly guided and protected, I can sit with my enemies without fear, and with success.
I would like to share my opinion about the difference between an idealist and a realist. First I must say that IMHO this is a personality you are born with and I am not being critical or judgemental… I think we all look back in American history to the time of the American indian. The clean air, water and the abundance of flora and fauna. This ideal paradise could only happen with a very low population of small mostly nomadic tribes. The population was self regulated due to food supply high infant mortality and a low life expectancy. I always dreamed of living in that time….The realistic outlook is how can this be achieved with a population of 300,000.000 people. and a world population of (my estimate) 5.000,000,000, many of them wanting to live in America. … I grew up in a boys paradise I could walk out of my front or back door and be in fields, woods, swamps and ponds. Today there is nothing but fine trimmed lawns, beautiful house’s and concrete streets and sidewalks. We can’t go back and I could not survive in that paradise of 400 years ago…. What we realistically can do is keep our sovereignty and control our population. This world and the country will not get bigger and some day we will reach the point of near complete and unavoidable population control… I hope some of you like this post. This what happens when I have too much time on my hands and a lot of time to ponder
Nice thoughts, wolf.
Here’s what I watched today, interesting if you like this kind of stuff.
Posits that 1st humans in the Americas were African / Australia-like aboriginals, with stone tools dating to 56,000 years ago and skulls from later (12,000 – 9,000 yrs) with morphology differing from later mongoloid migrations across the Alaska-Bering land bridge circa 12,000 years ago or 17,000 or whatever dates are being found lately.
Cranial measurements in Brazil show a shift around 9,000 yrs ago, as if the mongoloids reached S. America then and wiped out the aboriginals, largely. I find the cranial measurements and cave paintings compelling, not so much the clay facial reconstruction revealed at 13:50, you can push that in any direction too easily I’d speculate.
Aboriginals likely to have arrived by lost-at-sea ocean drifting.
Ends with a couple ladies in Tierra del Fuego who may be last remnants of the aboriginals, although with generations and generations of intermarriage with mongoloids.
At any rate, I see a parallel to your concerns about leaving our borders open and us getting – ahem – replaced. It’s already starting at the ballot box, I’d point out.
Thanks for the info. Glad you got my point. I posted this on my facebook page. I have many good friends who disagree with a passion that I try to understand. I tried to be polite and honest. If I had more space I would have written more, But I have found many will not read a long comment.
1/1024 Native American
why #IQMATTERS
Autumn Around Our Beautiful U. S. A. (click on photo to enlarge)…
Vermont…
Gatlinburg, TN…
Roanoke, VA…
Beckley, WVA…
Beautiful, thank you!
