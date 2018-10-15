October 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #634

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

76 Responses to October 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #634

  1. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:20 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:20 am

    *** 22 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
    —————————
    **Pray**
    — for protection for Sundance and all first-responders.
    — for survivors and missing of Hurricane Michael.
    — for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
    — all voter fraud will fail.

  3. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Pulling for our Trumpian team!

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:22 am

  8. ParteaGirl says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:34 am

      +1000 from a fellow states person.

    • Sentient says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:35 am

      We’re going to see at least one “surprise” upset of a demonrat senator – whether it’s Stabenow, Menendez, Tina Smith here in MN (Sen Grabass’s appointed replacement), Tammy Baldwin, someone somewhere. That’s on top of the other 4-6 additional seats that’ll be won by the GOP.

    • sunnydaze says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:38 am

      This is the woman who was a newscaster out there for years. So many people are already familiar with her.

      Average voters being what they are, that in itself should help her numbers.

    • ParteaGirl says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:42 am

      I got to meet Susan Hutchison a couple of weeks ago. She is the Republican running for US Senate from Washington against 18-year incumbent Maria Cantwell. Cantwell is not actively campaigning this time- no grassroots activities, just tv ad buys.

      Meanwhile, Susan has high face and name recognition as a tv anchor on local Seattle news for years, and has spent the last five years as the Washington State RNC chair. She knows every single precinct chair personally, and when she announced she was running, they got busy and have been knocking on doors and quietly posting more than 10,000 campaign signs for Susan.

      She told me that when a Republican gets elected in Washington, it is usually during non-presidential years, so she felt the timing was right to run. There is NO polling in this race, and Washington is an all mail-in ballot state where Republicans tend to hold onto their ballots until closer to election day.

      The day before the 2016 election, she was asked by a Seattle newspaper how she could explain Trump’s loss to Hillary. Susan replied, “Donald Trump is not going to lose.” They printed it on Election Day morning in hopes she would look foolish! Oops.

      Susan is a committed Christian, and she would welcome your prayers. Hopefully, Cantwell will be caught flat footed, and Susan will sneak in a surprise win that no one saw coming!

    • piper567 says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Susan Hutchison is kick-ass!
      I heard her speak years ago, and she was on fire way back then…
      Could not believe she was rejected by WA State.
      Our true-blue Senators are loco, but really entrenched…
      we will see how Susan does.this time around.

    • JohnnyII says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:14 am

      Saw many SUSAN HUTCHISON signs along the road from Olympia to the ocean beaches this past weekend.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:25 am

        That’s a good sign. That area is a bit Red-er than Seattle, but still, it’s coastal.

        Wonder what the burbs of Seattle are like? And maybe even some of the neighborhoods IN Seattle that are SICK of the local gov. there in the city. Their vote will finally count.

        But they’d be kinda insane to put up a sign for an R in town.

    • dallasdan says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:33 am

      Electing a Repub senator in Washington might cause the “Big One” to snap. Best wishes to Ms. Hutchison for success!

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/14/indefatigable-trump-president-donald-j-trump-60-minutes-interview/

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Master Level Trolling!

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • Rob Allison says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:45 am

      While I do believe there will be a red wave, it is inaccurate for Machiavelli to say that most people use a cell phone exclusively. While it’s headed that way, it’s still quite a distance from attaining that.

      • prenanny says:
        October 15, 2018 at 1:12 am

        I do not have a cell phone and was forced onto fiber, thereby putting my landline on a battery in emergencies vs 100% connected with no electric, no idea how that is progress.
        The assumption he is making is that even if pollsters had the real information they would report it, that is naive.

    • cthulhu says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:19 am

      So true — stopped answering unknown phone numbers in runup to 2016 and stopped interacting with pollsters before then. When they got partisan, their accuracy went to zero — they should rate their margin-of-error as +/- 100%.

  12. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:29 am

    • Sentient says:
      October 15, 2018 at 12:40 am

      They learned after Florida in 2000 that an appellate court could determine a state’s outcome if the Supreme Court is deadlocked 4-4. Most of the states that they knew might be close – MI, OH, PA – were under the jurisdiction of appellate courts whose majorities were chosen by demonrat presidents. They were prepping the battlefield.

      Brennan.

    • keebler AC says:
      October 15, 2018 at 1:33 am

      Yes, I wish so too because this kind of assassination attempt is too easy. Breitbart was a victim of shadow one world order government enterprise otherwise known as Democrats and I hate to say it, satanists who worship the opposite of God for worldly power and influence.

      The murder weapon was probably nothing more than a high powered low wave acoustic bullet from a 2 meter antenna dish. These are perfected from LRAD granted by CIA to contractors for shadow government and elitists with money. Acoustic kill weapons were inherited from the Third Reich. Bad stuff, really.

      President Trump and our leaders are at huge risk. The admin needs to get on the case immediately or at least investigate these DEW weapons

      https://littlefield.co/the-psychoacoustic-effect-of-infrasonic-sonic-and-ultrasonic-frequencies-within-non-lethal-cf05e1fd8673

  13. Lady in Red says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Did anyone catch the James/Stabenow debate?

  14. sunnydaze says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Kav mess spurs #WalkAways, just like we knew it would:

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:35 am

  16. snarkybeach says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:39 am

    while channel surfing I came across something called POD Save America featuring ex-Obama administration staff (Favreau, Vietor & Pfieffer + two others) on a stage in front of a FL college crowd explaining the weeks news through a liberal lens. It had slick videos (How to canvas your neighborhood. You too can be a community organizer!) silly jokes, clips from CNN and lots of Trump hate while they dissect the week. It smells of big money behind it. “Of course the Democrats are going to win, The Republicans are evil racists who want to take away your health car.”

  17. rumpole2 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:41 am

    A guy can dream….

    Republican Path to Senate Supermajority 60 Seats – 2018 Senate Prediction Midterm Elections
    Political Forecast – Election Predictions
    Published on Oct 13, 2018

  18. rumpole2 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Democrat Mob out to destroy the pillars of society…

  19. Citizen 817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:48 am

  21. Donzo says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Since the Kanye meeting I have found myself breaking out in spontaneous fits of laughter over the Dems’ notion that he must be crazy. They are truly priceless.

  22. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:53 am

    Dear Lord, let the violence be stopped!

  23. Citizen 817 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Interesting…

  24. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:58 am

    For those with an interest I have an essay up on Zero Hedge. It borrows much from the spirit of CTH but with a couple of twists. Mostly I’m honored to help propel that teared-up steelworker video around the web. That’s a powerful piece of video. That’s MAGA! In fact I think I encountered that vid up here first if I recall.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-14/glimpse-beyond-unipolar-moment

  25. keebler AC says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:07 am

    It wasn’t an error by the government worker but the journalist can seem to figure it out? In response to his FOIA request about the riots going on, the “US government accidentally sends a strange…file describing ‘remote mind control’ and ‘forced memory blanking’ “

    The find was made by a reporter investigating far-left and right militant groups

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5638069/Government-accidentally-sends-strange-conspiracy-theory-file-describing-remote-mind-control.html

    There’s a few charts sent along with the file showing what are some of the effect! The highest rated comments are interesting. This has been going on for a long time.

    Justice Scalia and Breitbart were probably victims of this deep state shadow government which still exists and which PDJT is fighting. There is also such a thing as ultrasonic listening embedded in androids which the human ear cannot detect. President Trump needs to know about this kind of covert assassination techniques ASAP. Please get the message to him! And raise awareness.

    The psychoacoustic effect of infrasonic, sonic and ultrasonic frequencies within non-lethal military warfare techniques

  27. thinkthinkthink says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Prayers up for Lou. Stay strong Lou!

  28. M33 says:
    October 15, 2018 at 1:29 am

    Watched the 60 Minutes interview. which President Trump killed it!

    Question, though.
    What is this bit about Mattis leaving? Disagreements?
    Never heard anything about it until now.

