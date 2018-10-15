October 15th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #634

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 11 people
NBC correction!
LikeLiked by 3 people
First post: Oct 12.
Correction: Oct 14.
Let me do some quick math here… carry the one… I get 2 days. Is it 2 days? I think it’s 2 days.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Incredible. They are sick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s lightning fast compared to their typical never.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s time for “corrections” to be apologies and resignations.
LikeLike
*** 22 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
—————————
**Pray**
— for protection for Sundance and all first-responders.
— for survivors and missing of Hurricane Michael.
— for more exposure of Opposition’s lies, deceptions, dishonesty and fraud.
— all voter fraud will fail.
LikeLiked by 14 people
What Reagan said applies today:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pulling for our Trumpian team!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s got 53.5K now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. That was fast, and impressive. I don’t do social media, but I hope he wins big!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Awwww.
Me too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
They got a LOT of factual blowback in comments.
LikeLike
ie. Not just rants that go nowhere, but calmly stated facts.
Calm facts made their “reporters” look….just stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha. The President thanks them like a gentleman while again mentioning to the world their (likely intentional) mistake.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
+1000 from a fellow states person.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’re going to see at least one “surprise” upset of a demonrat senator – whether it’s Stabenow, Menendez, Tina Smith here in MN (Sen Grabass’s appointed replacement), Tammy Baldwin, someone somewhere. That’s on top of the other 4-6 additional seats that’ll be won by the GOP.
LikeLiked by 5 people
John James did a good job tonite in his debate vs. Stabenow. I like the guy. Hope he wins.
And the Dem peeps in WA. will freak out if they lose Cantwell, so that’d be fun.
MN. is in desperate need of help from a sane rep. So hopefully Tina Smith gets in.
Gawd, Nov. 6 is shaping up to be nearly as big a nite as Prez Election nite!
LikeLiked by 6 people
No… Smith is the demonrat. Karin Housley is the Republican challenging her.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yikes! Thanks, sentient! getting tired I think.
KARIN HOUSLEY is who Minn. needs!
LikeLike
“MN. is in desperate need of help from a sane rep. So hopefully Tina Smith gets in.”
——————————————————————–
Sorry, I think you have your wires crossed. Ms. Smith is a progressive’s progressive which by definition means she is NOT sane. Hopefully you were intending to refer to her opponent, Karin Housley.
LikeLike
yep. Time to snooze.
LikeLike
I remain positive on LOU crushing junior in Pennsylvania.
And no I am not worried about the polls one iota.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the woman who was a newscaster out there for years. So many people are already familiar with her.
Average voters being what they are, that in itself should help her numbers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I got to meet Susan Hutchison a couple of weeks ago. She is the Republican running for US Senate from Washington against 18-year incumbent Maria Cantwell. Cantwell is not actively campaigning this time- no grassroots activities, just tv ad buys.
Meanwhile, Susan has high face and name recognition as a tv anchor on local Seattle news for years, and has spent the last five years as the Washington State RNC chair. She knows every single precinct chair personally, and when she announced she was running, they got busy and have been knocking on doors and quietly posting more than 10,000 campaign signs for Susan.
She told me that when a Republican gets elected in Washington, it is usually during non-presidential years, so she felt the timing was right to run. There is NO polling in this race, and Washington is an all mail-in ballot state where Republicans tend to hold onto their ballots until closer to election day.
The day before the 2016 election, she was asked by a Seattle newspaper how she could explain Trump’s loss to Hillary. Susan replied, “Donald Trump is not going to lose.” They printed it on Election Day morning in hopes she would look foolish! Oops.
Susan is a committed Christian, and she would welcome your prayers. Hopefully, Cantwell will be caught flat footed, and Susan will sneak in a surprise win that no one saw coming!
LikeLiked by 8 people
That’s funny re. the “Trump’s not going to lose” statement. hahaaha.
So, in a nutshell, she’s Really.Smart.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Susan Hutchison is kick-ass!
I heard her speak years ago, and she was on fire way back then…
Could not believe she was rejected by WA State.
Our true-blue Senators are loco, but really entrenched…
we will see how Susan does.this time around.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She says the SEIU out muscled her last time. I really think she’s under the radar this time- could work in her favor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Saw many SUSAN HUTCHISON signs along the road from Olympia to the ocean beaches this past weekend.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a good sign. That area is a bit Red-er than Seattle, but still, it’s coastal.
Wonder what the burbs of Seattle are like? And maybe even some of the neighborhoods IN Seattle that are SICK of the local gov. there in the city. Their vote will finally count.
But they’d be kinda insane to put up a sign for an R in town.
LikeLike
Electing a Repub senator in Washington might cause the “Big One” to snap. Best wishes to Ms. Hutchison for success!
LikeLike
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/14/indefatigable-trump-president-donald-j-trump-60-minutes-interview/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Master Level Trolling!
LikeLiked by 7 people
This guy’s a really good portrait artist. First painting I’ve seen of Trump that actually looks exactly like Trump. Ditto for all the other Presidents in it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Republican Club” by Andy Thomas,
Thomas told The Daily Beast that Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), a fan of the artist’s work, gave the print to Trump.
“He had actually given a me real gracious call to tell me how much he liked it,” Thomas said of Trump. “He was very complimentary. He made a comment that he’d seen a lot of paintings of himself and he rarely liked them.”
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-hangs-tacky-fantasy-painting-of-himself-with-gop-presidents-in-white-house?ref=scroll
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
While I do believe there will be a red wave, it is inaccurate for Machiavelli to say that most people use a cell phone exclusively. While it’s headed that way, it’s still quite a distance from attaining that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not have a cell phone and was forced onto fiber, thereby putting my landline on a battery in emergencies vs 100% connected with no electric, no idea how that is progress.
The assumption he is making is that even if pollsters had the real information they would report it, that is naive.
LikeLike
Thank you, I’ve been saying this for years! We’ve gone backwards.
LikeLike
So true — stopped answering unknown phone numbers in runup to 2016 and stopped interacting with pollsters before then. When they got partisan, their accuracy went to zero — they should rate their margin-of-error as +/- 100%.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
They learned after Florida in 2000 that an appellate court could determine a state’s outcome if the Supreme Court is deadlocked 4-4. Most of the states that they knew might be close – MI, OH, PA – were under the jurisdiction of appellate courts whose majorities were chosen by demonrat presidents. They were prepping the battlefield.
Brennan.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I wish so too because this kind of assassination attempt is too easy. Breitbart was a victim of shadow one world order government enterprise otherwise known as Democrats and I hate to say it, satanists who worship the opposite of God for worldly power and influence.
The murder weapon was probably nothing more than a high powered low wave acoustic bullet from a 2 meter antenna dish. These are perfected from LRAD granted by CIA to contractors for shadow government and elitists with money. Acoustic kill weapons were inherited from the Third Reich. Bad stuff, really.
President Trump and our leaders are at huge risk. The admin needs to get on the case immediately or at least investigate these DEW weapons
https://littlefield.co/the-psychoacoustic-effect-of-infrasonic-sonic-and-ultrasonic-frequencies-within-non-lethal-cf05e1fd8673
LikeLike
Did anyone catch the James/Stabenow debate?
LikeLike
I read he did pretty well, and the polling gap between them closed up some.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great Yeah, he is closing in…still hoping he gets a MAGA rally!
LikeLiked by 2 people
May the Lord grant James good success!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. He was very good. A bit nervous to start, but quickly settled in and got going.
LikeLike
Kav mess spurs #WalkAways, just like we knew it would:
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
while channel surfing I came across something called POD Save America featuring ex-Obama administration staff (Favreau, Vietor & Pfieffer + two others) on a stage in front of a FL college crowd explaining the weeks news through a liberal lens. It had slick videos (How to canvas your neighborhood. You too can be a community organizer!) silly jokes, clips from CNN and lots of Trump hate while they dissect the week. It smells of big money behind it. “Of course the Democrats are going to win, The Republicans are evil racists who want to take away your health car.”
LikeLike
Republicans can’t take it away, Obamacare did!!
LikeLike
A guy can dream….
Republican Path to Senate Supermajority 60 Seats – 2018 Senate Prediction Midterm Elections
Political Forecast – Election Predictions
Published on Oct 13, 2018
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrat Mob out to destroy the pillars of society…
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kavanaugh….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since the Kanye meeting I have found myself breaking out in spontaneous fits of laughter over the Dems’ notion that he must be crazy. They are truly priceless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Lord, let the violence be stopped!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice that the announcement was made AFTER he’s safely behind bars here in the US!! And nothing leaked!!!
LikeLike
Thank you for your cooperation Belgium.
LikeLike
For those with an interest I have an essay up on Zero Hedge. It borrows much from the spirit of CTH but with a couple of twists. Mostly I’m honored to help propel that teared-up steelworker video around the web. That’s a powerful piece of video. That’s MAGA! In fact I think I encountered that vid up here first if I recall.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-14/glimpse-beyond-unipolar-moment
LikeLiked by 3 people
It wasn’t an error by the government worker but the journalist can seem to figure it out? In response to his FOIA request about the riots going on, the “US government accidentally sends a strange…file describing ‘remote mind control’ and ‘forced memory blanking’ “
The find was made by a reporter investigating far-left and right militant groups
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5638069/Government-accidentally-sends-strange-conspiracy-theory-file-describing-remote-mind-control.html
There’s a few charts sent along with the file showing what are some of the effect! The highest rated comments are interesting. This has been going on for a long time.
Justice Scalia and Breitbart were probably victims of this deep state shadow government which still exists and which PDJT is fighting. There is also such a thing as ultrasonic listening embedded in androids which the human ear cannot detect. President Trump needs to know about this kind of covert assassination techniques ASAP. Please get the message to him! And raise awareness.
The psychoacoustic effect of infrasonic, sonic and ultrasonic frequencies within non-lethal military warfare techniques
LikeLike
can’t seem not can seem
LikeLike
I copied this from a twitter post ..
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DpOHYD5WkAE7Km8?format=jpg
LikeLike
Prayers up for Lou. Stay strong Lou!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying for Lou Barletta’s family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched the 60 Minutes interview. which President Trump killed it!
Question, though.
What is this bit about Mattis leaving? Disagreements?
Never heard anything about it until now.
LikeLike