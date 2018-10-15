Monday October 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, October 15, 2018
“Mighty To Save”
May your Monday be all you need it to be…God bless!
The Triumphal Entry — Past Or Future?
Did our Lord actually ride in triumph into Jerusalem to become King of the Church? Or is His true triumph still to come?
True, the townspeople cried: “Hosanna! Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord” (John 12:12,13). But Jesus responded by entering the city, riding “an ass’s colt” (Verses 14,15). Surely this was not a very regal sight! Once before, when He knew that they “would come and take Him by force to make Him a King, He departed…into a mountain Himself alone” (John 6:15).
He knew that it was not yet time for Him to reign. First must come the cross, then the throne. Zechariah had prophesied of this entry into Jerusalem, saying: “Behold thy King!” Look at Him! and then he describes His entrance: “Lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt, the foal of an ass” (Zech.9:9).
At this entry, “When He was come near, He beheld the city, and wept over it” (Luke 19:41). At this entry He entered into the temple, looked about and went out again (Mark 11:11). It was His Father’s house, but He could not worship there. It had become a den of thieves. No, this was no triumphal entry. Look at Him, meek, lowly, riding on an ass’s colt, and then see Him coming again as Revelation 19:11-16 describes it. How different the symbolism!
Once meek, lowly, and “having salvation.” Now, “in righteousness doth He judge and make war.” Once, riding “an ass’s colt.” Now, “Behold! a white horse!” And those eyes, once filled with tears are now “as a flame of fire.”
Our Lord’s true triumphal entry is still future. According to prophecy He will come again, put down all rebellion against Himself, and reign in glory and power. Thank God He has not yet done so! In love He still points to Calvary, where He died for our sins and offers us the riches of His grace.
“Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification” (Rom.4:25).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-triumphal-entry-past-or-future/
John 12:12 On the next day much people that were come to the feast, when they heard that Jesus was coming to Jerusalem,
13 Took branches of palm trees, and went forth to meet him, and cried, Hosanna: Blessed is the King of Israel that cometh in the name of the Lord.
14 And Jesus, when he had found a young ass, sat thereon; as it is written,
15 Fear not, daughter of Sion: behold, thy King cometh, sitting on an ass’s colt.
John 6:15 When Jesus therefore perceived that they would come and take him by force, to make him a king, he departed again into a mountain himself alone.
Zechariah 9:9 Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion; shout, O daughter of Jerusalem: behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.
Luke 19:41 And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it,
Mark 11:11 And Jesus entered into Jerusalem, and into the temple: and when he had looked round about upon all things, and now the eventide was come, he went out unto Bethany with the twelve.
Revelation 19:11 And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.
12 His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself.
13 And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God.
14 And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.
15 And out of his mouth goeth a sharp sword, that with it he should smite the nations: and he shall rule them with a rod of iron: and he treadeth the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God.
16 And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.
Romans 4:25 Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.
REFLECTING ON A BURNING WINTER’S SUNRISE – LOOKOUT LAKE, MEDICINE BOW WYOMING.
At first glance, you see a father standing in a field with his son, but there is so much more. Placing his arm tenderly over the shoulder of his son, the father acts as a mentor. Standing together in the field, the son humbly listens to his father. Their heads are bowed as if in prayer. Looking further into the distance, you can see a mother holding her infant son. The daughter brings a pitcher of water, and the younger son runs eagerly to his father across the field. But most importantly, far off in the distance, there a symbolic element of the divine, as sunlight breaks through the clouds, flooding the sky with a soft warm light. For me, this light represents God . hand in our lives; particularly in the development of our children. He is the one who truly plants ;seeds of greatness, when he places these children in our homes.
It screams ‘HOPE’ to me.
Your reading of it is indeed beautiful.
Thanks for posting it, citizen.
The son holds a broad shovel, while the father holds a narrower, deeper shovel — because fathers instruct on the deeper and more precise points of an effort.
Antonov AN-124 Ruslan
@IND tarmac over a weekend
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antonov_An-124_Ruslan
Funny, the pilots buy lots of dog food and electronics for the return flight home.
What was meant as a quick turn turned into a delay as I had arrived just before an AN-225. After watching the beast land and taxi I coaxed a lineman to drive me across the airport so I could watch fueling and stand next to it. The aircraft lends a new definition to the word huge. Just as a reference the bogie wheels on the main gear stand five feet tall or so.
I’ve also talked with the Russian crew of a -124 and as you say, they are eager to load up on things they either cannot get at home or in the quantity they desire or at what is a discounted price relative to what they would pay elsewhere. Both crews, the -225 and the -124 were very happy to fly all around the world in their special aircraft. Very nice folks.
🙏🏼
God bless us, every one.
Verse of the Day
“How great You are, Sovereign Lord! There is no one like You, and there is no God but You, as we have heard with our own ears.
2 Samuel 7:22 NIV BibleGateway.com
Excellent review/reflection:
The Gosnell Movie: A Context
http://www.trevorloudon.com/2018/10/gosnell-movie-a-context/ …
The intro is just short of one min.
A friendly reminder…
Compassionate Creator, we believe you have given the animals of the world as our companions and helpers. Help us to remember your love for all creatures, to grow in our care for all animals, and to find here signs of your presence. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen. *
* https://catholicrurallife.org/resources/spiritual/calendar-of-blessings/10-october-blessing-of-animals/
Seeing strong free hearts lighting the flame of hope as seen in the faces of children.
Interesting…I just put into the Google search engine the following: “What are the major” and meaning to complete the question re what are the majors required at West Point. Before I could finish my question, up popped: “What are the major holidays of Islam” as one of the suggestions as to what I was looking for.
Mmmm…you think maybe it’s true that Google is giving preferential treatment to the ROP?
Phone scammers have become ever more clever. Read this and be amazed. Tell your family and friends.
https://krebsonsecurity.com/2018/10/voice-phishing-scams-are-getting-more-clever/
