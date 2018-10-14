Sunday October 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
Our Responsibility To The Bible
There are four passages in the New Testament where adjectives are used to describe “the Word of God” and where we are informed of our responsibility toward it as such.
For example, in James 1:21 it is called the “engrafted” or “implanted” Word, and as such we are advised to “receive” it “with meekness” since it is “able to save [our] souls.” The Word of God, indeed, does have a way of getting down underneath, of getting “under our skins,” so to speak. It is not merely sown, it is planted into men’s hearts and often makes them miserable as it convicts them of sin and of their need of salvation through Christ. When it does this, says the Apostle: “receive” it “with meekness” for it is “able to save your souls.”
Then, in Titus 1:9, it is called “the faithful Word,” and as such we are urged to “hold it fast.” “God is not a man, that He should lie, neither the son of man, that He should repent.” We can safely count on His Word and act upon it.
Next, in Philippians 2:16 the Bible is called “the Word of life,” and as such we are to “hold it forth.” The Word of God alone has power to regenerate and give spiritual life. St. Peter says that believers are “born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the Word of God, which liveth and abideth forever” (I Pet. 1:23). Thus we should “hold it forth” to lost men as their only hope of eternal life.
Finally, in II Tim. 2:15 it is called “the Word of truth,” and as such we are told to “rightly divide it.” If we fail to rightly divide it, we can change the truth into error, for God has not always dealt the same with mankind. Abel had to bring an animal sacrifice for salvation (Heb. 11:4). The children of Israel were told to “keep” the law “indeed” to find acceptance with God (Ex. 19:5,6). But later Paul declared by divine inspiration: “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Spirit” (Titus 3:5).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/our-responsibility-to-the-bible/
James 1:21 Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls.
Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.
Philippians 2:16 Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.
1Peter 1:23 Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Hebrews 11:4 By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.
Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
6 And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
“The Word of God alone has power to regenerate and give spiritual life.”
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
Romans 12: 2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. Accept Him and our Lord is with us always . . .
Verse of the Day:
Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will.
Romans 12:2 NIV BibleGateway.com
