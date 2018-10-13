President Trump is The Strongest and Most Determined Political Force in Our Lifetime…

“I am your voice!”…
They’ve gone too far. “Donald Trump’s supporters are angry“, or “uneducated”, or “unenlightened”, or (fill_In_The_Blank). This hate-filled sentiment is clear within the latest vile,… nay,… evil and horrific smears directed toward Kanye West and anyone who dare defy the Marxist ideology of the political left.
Now the media narrative controllers are fully engaged along with their political brethren. Do not look away. The vulgar lies and filth are extreme as ideological entities utilize their microphones in a brutal attempt to advance their position in the mid-term election…
As we bear witness to the mob, anyone trying to convince us this entire assembly of our union is headed in the right direction, well, they might want to revisit their proximity to the 2018 election ballpark. Because they’re not just out of the city – they’re also out of the same state the election ballpark is located in….. Then again, the media know that.
David Mamet had a famous saying, essentially: …‘in order for democrats, liberals, progressives et al to continue their illogical belief systems they have to pretend not to know a lot of things’… By pretending ‘not to know’ there is no guilt, no actual connection to conscience. Denial of truth allows easier trespass.
This hate-filled Democrat ideology relies on two things: (1) Our willingness to reconcile their presentations and grant benefit within their seeds of doubt; and (2) Their ability to bait us into a physical confrontation the mob can use to define us. Do not look away.
There is a level of anger far deeper, far more purposeful, and far more consequential than expressed rage or visible mob behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.
Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.
We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….
We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.
We watch the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.
We accept that the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.
Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.
We’ve waited each year, every year, for ten years, to see a federal budget, only to be given another Omnibus spending bill by “CONservative” Speaker Ryan.
We’ve watched the ridiculing of cops, the riots, and the lack of support for laws, or their enforcement. We’ve been absorbing all that. We’ve been exposed to violence upon us by paid operatives of the organized DNC machine. We know; the media trying to hide it doesn’t change our level of information.
Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.
We watched in 2012 as the Democrat party thrice denied God during their convention. The doors to evil enterprise opened by official proclamation and request.
Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the riot goer. Mannerly.
We’ve watched our borders being intentionally unsecured.
We’ve watched Islamic Terrorists slaughter Americans as our politicians proclaim their uncertainty of motive. We know exactly who they are, and why they are doing it. We do not need to stand around discussing it…. we’re clear eyed.
Cold Anger evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic, and more purposeful. Eric Cantor’s defeat, Matt Bevin’s victory, Brexit, Donald Trump’s highest vote tally in the history of presidential primaries or Mark Sanford’s 2018 primary dispatch might aide your understanding.
Cold Anger does not gloat; it absorbs consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel. This sensibility does not want to exist, it is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – we also refuse to be destabilized by it.
Transgender bathrooms are more important than border security.
Illicit trade schemes, employment and the standard of living in Vietnam and Southeast Asia are more important to Wall Street and DC lobbyists, than the financial security of Youngstown Ohio.
We get it. We understand. We didn’t create that reality, we are simply responding to it.
Deliberate intent and prudence ensures we avoid failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; it is a strategy devoid of emotion. The media can call us anything they want, it really doesn’t matter…. we’re far beyond the place where labels matter.
Foolishness and betrayal of our nation have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise.
We know exactly who Donald Trump is, and we also know what he is not. He is exactly what we need at this moment. He is our necessary glorious bastard.
He is our weapon.
Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning.
When the well attired lady leaves the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT card, the door is still held open for her; yet notations necessarily embed.
When the U.S. flags lay gleefully undefended, they do not lay unnoticed. When the stars and stripes are controversial, yet the foreign flag is honored – we are paying attention.
When millionaire football players kneel down rather than honor our fallen soldiers and stand proud of our country, we see that. Check the NFL TV ratings – take note.
When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.
When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and political agendas.
Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.
A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.
We are patient, but also purposeful. Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.
[…] On the drive to and from the East Coast, I paid attention to the billboards and bumper-stickers. Folks, the people in “Fly over” country are PISSED, from the guy that guides hunters, to the mayors of towns and cities, to state senators congressmen and Governors who are voting to arrest and imprison federal law enforcement officials for enforcing federal gun laws that don’t agree with state law … The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. The back lash from over reach has always been proportionate to how far off center it went before coming back … right now we’re staring at a whole hell of a lot of the country (about 80-90% of the land mass, as well as about 50+% of the population) that is FED UP. You really don’t want those guys to decide that the only way to fix it is to burn it down and start over… (more)
It’s too late…
MAGA Americans are as unfamiliar with our current enemy as any virtuous community who have never encountered the corrupt, conniving and Godless leftist ideology.
But we see them now. We see the mob. It is our job to stand in support of our nation and support our most effective weapon ever deployed, Donald J Trump.
To appropriately respond we must engage purposefully, as an insurgency. We must modify our disposition to think like an insurgent. Insurgencies have nothing to lose. If insurgents are not victorious the system, which controls the dynamic, wins. However, if insurgents do nothing, the same system, which controls the dynamic, also wins.
Do nothing and we lose. Go to the mattresses, and we might win. The choice is ours.
Right now, through November 6, every day is Saint Crispins day.
If we are mark’d to die, we are enow
To do our country loss; and if to live,
The fewer men, the greater share of honour.
God’s will! I pray thee, wish not one man more.
By Jove, I am not covetous for gold,
Nor care I who doth feed upon my cost;
It yearns me not if men my garments wear;
Such outward things dwell not in my desires.
But if it be a sin to covet honour,
I am the most offending soul alive.
No, faith, my coz, wish not a man from England.
God’s peace! I would not lose so great an honour
As one man more methinks would share from me
For the best hope I have. O, do not wish one more!
Rather proclaim it, Westmoreland, through my host,
That he which hath no stomach to this fight,
Let him depart; his passport shall be made,
And crowns for convoy put into his purse;
We would not die in that man’s company
That fears his fellowship to die with us.
This day is call’d the feast of Crispian.
He that outlives this day, and comes safe home,
Will stand a tip-toe when this day is nam’d,
And rouse him at the name of Crispian.
He that shall live this day, and see old age,
Will yearly on the vigil feast his neighbours,
And say ‘To-morrow is Saint Crispian.’
Then will he strip his sleeve and show his scars,
And say ‘These wounds I had on Crispian’s day.’
Old men forget; yet all shall be forgot,
But he’ll remember, with advantages,
What feats he did that day. Then shall our names,
Familiar in his mouth as household words-
Harry the King, Bedford and Exeter,
Warwick and Talbot, Salisbury and Gloucester-
Be in their flowing cups freshly rememb’red.
This story shall the good man teach his son;
And Crispin Crispian shall ne’er go by,
From this day to the ending of the world,
But we in it shall be remembered-
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he to-day that sheds his blood with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne’er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And gentlemen in England now-a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,
And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks
That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.
The awakened American middle-class insurgency, led by Donald Trump, is an existential threat to the professional political class and every entity who lives in/around the professional political class. Their entire political apparatus is threatened by our insurgency. The entire political industry, all of governance, is threatened by our force, through Donald Trump.
Decision time.
You know why the entire apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why the corrupt Wall Street financial apparatus is united against President Trump. You know why every institutional department, every lobbyist, every K-Street dweller, every career legislative member, staffer, and the various downstream economic benefactors, including the corporate media, all of it – all the above, are united against Donald Trump.
Donald Trump is an existential threat to the existence of a corrupt DC system we have exposed to his disinfecting sunlight. Donald Trump is the existential threat to every entity who benefits from that corrupt and vile system.
Global elites now stand with jaw-agape in horror as they witness our horde. The value of multi-billion dollar contracts dispatched at our leisure. Trillion dollar multi-national trade deals full of scheme and graft, left nothing more than tenuous propositions smashed asunder from the mere sound of our approach.
The fundamental construct within decades of their united global efforts to tear at the very fabric of our U.S.A is being eliminated. They too have nothing to lose; their desperation becomes visible within their apoplexy; and they’re damn sure displaying it.
Do not look away.
Throw aside the sense of discomfort and bear witness to the evil we oppose. Do not turn your eyes from the hatred focused in our direction. Stand firm amid the solace of our number and resolve to the task at hand.
Those who oppose our efforts are merely vile parasites quivering as they stare into the Cold Anger furnace of righteousness.
Who fuels that furnace?
Constantly in awe of our great leader. Sundance you’re not so bad either! 🙂
And thank you, Sundance, for these periodic reminders of why we fight, and why President Trump is running himself ragged getting out the vote. This is indeed the most important mid term election of our lifetime.
Calbear: ❤️ that!
If they read this article from the other day, they may start jumping off bridges! Just imagine what the final article will say on the last day of our President’ Presidency in 6+ years!
The MONSTER VOTE is awaken! The Democrats are going to be destroyed on November 6th!
You can take that to the bank!😉
We are starting to see signs of it playing out in Mail-in-Voting in Florida!
We saw it with our own eyes in Kentucky this evening! 95K tickets were requested for an arena that holds 10K!
Has anyone noticed the cocky arrogance that generally rears its ugly head having been created by such massive support, in President Donald J. Trump lately?
Me neither! 😀
Think about that for a minute…
calbear84, but I still hear Rand Paul saying someone will be killed and unfortunately that may have to happen and we don’t want to be the ones shot to death or knifed or whatever so we must be prepared for the evil to continue to escalate until they realize they will not live to another day and maybe then wake up and smell the coffee and realize they have been USED and then become a real American citizen.
Each of us is not only responsible for getting our own selves to the polls, but for making sure at least two or more like-minded individuals, who might not otherwise vote that day, also vote.
You’d be surprised how many senior or disabled neighbors you have who want to vote but just can’t get to the polls without a little bit of help.
At a church dinner the other night, I sat next to my cousin who came over to our side after the Clintons left the White House. During the dinner, she leaned over to whisper in my ear, “Can you find some time to sit down with me some time before the election and go over all the candidates with me? I know I just generally need to pull the R lever, but I’m not sure about county elections.” In the past I suspect there were years she didn’t vote, period. So this is huge. And she also disclosed that she’s got all three of her kids and their spouses to only go for the R candidates.
LikeLiked by 7 people
churchlady, wonderful and in CA we are seeing a surge of old and new republicans but again facing the illegal vote as usual. Truly people are sick and tired of being raped, robbed, denigrated and being owned!
Do not get mad
Get Even!
Your duty is to keep beating them – that is all – just keep winning. At the extreme Left, the ideologically possessed are now acting out demonic archetypes, and they are beyond help.
For the rest, those that can still be saved – help them by keeping on winning, until they find the “pit of despair” – then maybe they will re-evaluate their core belief system and grow the hell up.
So this is really a win-win strategy. Keep winning, and the walkaways will peel of and join you. The demonically possessed will open many more eyes, believe me, it is happening as “we speak”, so to say.
Jason…yep…I agree w/you entirely.
The #WalkAway movement has illustrated how those with a conscience DO come around…on woman I listened to is 72, always voted Dem, and she gets it!
But there ARE those who will never acquiesce to reason or thought.
Winning IS the answer.
Just look at how the current peel-off groups are responding to increased economic opportunity.
Win, Win, Win, as our great President says.
Yup, the more we win, the crazier the “libtards” get – ensuring more winning. They are such a turn off that people DO NOT WANT to be associated with them. Case in point – the Kavanaugh effect.
Next to a four square twister
You’d call a cyclone weak and mild
You’d never seen a twister, mister
Till all those anti-Americans got him riled
http://dcwhispers.com/jobs-not-mobs-goes-viral-as-pro-trump-voters-prepare-to-win-2018-midterms/#APORWlkbR2b1jkfh.99
By nearly every possible metric the Trump administration is succeeding across the board—success which in turn is benefiting tens of millions of Americans all across the nation regardless of race, gender, religion, or political affiliation.
Meanwhile, Democrats now seem to only offer character assassination, threats of violence, actual violence, and promises of further chaos.
Jobs not Mobs—coming to an election result near you…
Ah, the red headed girl. I’ve never seen the rest of her, still I think I’m in love.
It’s Jessica Chastain
America is resilient to viruses.
Its wives and mothers always make sure of it.
They are the secret to our success according to Alexis de Toqueville.
The American spirit is alive and well.
God bless our women.
AMEN. American women instinctively know that when sweet-talking charlatans approach them and say their own men are their enemies, that this is NOT being said for their own good. They SPOT THE CON. Not always immediately, but always.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I would edit your comment to say conservative American women instinctively know….
LikeLiked by 3 people
OK – great point. Moonbat wymmyns is gonna moonbat!
LikeLike
One key life lesson I learned in the Marine Corps 50 years ago is the ‘Can Do’ attitude.
Never give up. Adapt and win!!
I found this video this am. Good spot for a niteowl repost.
Thanks for reposting this, Gil…it’s an excellent video.
I noticed this morning that Youtube was already censoring it.
It had only been up for less than 24 hours…and the Youtube censors had already flagged it!
Grrrr.
C o l d A n g e r.
Wow. Communists. American communists. Or is YouSSRTube using foreign censors yet?
I don’t know…but this is textbook fascism.
The only violence in the video, is being done by rabid leftists and fellow travelers of the Goog/Youtube crew.
Last year, YT recruited a small army of brownshirts to be on the lookout for anything that the Left would consider ‘offensive’.
In other words…the Truth.
It is disturbing that they found this video so quickly.
In the past, it took a while for censors to discover an ‘offensive’ video.
It is bc its stuck at 98 views. Flagged for adults only…posted in sports.
How did you get it to post without the “adults only” sign-in thing?
I no longer have an account on Youtube, so I hit a wall when they do that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have the share option at the top of video.
I have that too, as a non-account-holder.
But I have wondered if the “adults only” blockage follows the video, if it hasn’t been verified by an account-holder before it is embedded.
Dont think so. Ive never had trouble.
Good to know.
I guess I will have to test it at some point, to see what happens.
Lots of videos from old yt friends from early conservative days are long gone. Many people went on to have success and others disappeared. Yt has been deleting videos a long long time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gil:
I noticed that on some of Sundance’s past articles, when I would go back to read or reference the article that the video posted with the article says “no longer available”, it is very disconcerting. It is scary to think how much truth/information they are scrubbing from the internet.
Its going to get worse. Gulag is gearing up right now. Silicon valley will have a reckoning.
Best thing to do is print out the most meaningful articles as you see them.
The rabid, unhinged Left can double down on their hate, triple down, whatever.
They have already lost. We will beat them on November 6th.
May we be able to drink schadenfreude by the demijohn.
GB Bari says: “The rabid, unhinged Left can double down on their hate, triple down, whatever.”
Yes, they will. It’s all they know. Too bad they can’t see how or why we “normals” would not volunteer to live under their cruel thumb. Too bad for them.
“They have already lost. We will beat them on November 6th.”
Yes, they have. Yes we will.
Lifelong Democrat here – can hardly wait to cast my vote resolutely AGAINST THEM. There is no changing my mind. No more negotiation. They have made clear their hate for me and all normals, and have thus lost me completely, and permanently.
All their cry-bullying and mobby-mob violence, hate and intolerance won’t change anything, except perhaps how loudly we deliver our unified voice to their authoritarian brains. Our free country is more important to us than their loud, violent, phony projections.
We know who the real hateful fascists are, no matter how loudly those same fascists bang their drums of “It’s all you, you, you”. We know, regardless of those projections.
I pray we are hearing the last gasps of their failed ideology; but no matter if it is or not – WE WILL NOT GIVE IN.
Do you hear us yet?
The basic trait of all animals is to survive, & instead of hunting for our food, in the modern world, we work to buy food
Our most dominant, inherent desire is to provide for ourselves & our loved ones. Unless you’re a spoiled & pampered moron who isn’t paying the bills, that truism is a fact of life
What we’re witnessing today is a clash of truth versus rhetoric & propaganda
The left has worked overtime to instill guilt & shame within the populace, & while it pulls at the heartstrings of many, there’s no denying success & the opportunity of self advancement
People begin to question the lefts narrative when it butts heads with the current economic juggernaut, & then to witness the spoiled, petulant leftist children lashing out & destroying what we built & what has come to define our success, is a bridge too far
Of course I hope the democrats are crushed in the midterms, & I believe they will be, & if they are, it will be exactly because of the cold anger Sundance speaks of
The MS Mind Control Media would have you think this insane leftist narrative is mainstream, but it’s all smoke & mirrors. Normal people wants jobs & the opportunity to advance in life, & that’s the most important thing in their lives
Food on the table for my children or the rights of invading illegal alien job thieves?
Get real
Fragment found from the mostly destroyed library of H.G. Wells and dated January 21, 2021 –
Candidate and then President Donald J. Trump was condemned by royalist democrats because he believed that America’s government should return to of, by and for the people, rather than of, by and for the royalists and their special interest money men. . This belief was dangerous heresy to them, and their pocketbooks, so the democrat royalists, and their lackeys in the Goebbels 2.0 MSM, performed their inquisition and declared, “none may speak favorably of him by word of mouth, nor by writing, nor show any favor to him, nor be under one roof with him”. Donald Trump responded by leading the Republican to big gains in the Senate, holding the House and running for and winning a second term as the American people’s MAGA President.
Neither of our political parties are all what we would want them to be, but our choice this November couldn’t be clearer. We support our President 100%…100% vote red, and in GREAT NUMBERS.
Did you know that during the early-mid 1930’s the fascists managed to covertly invade Britain and then successfully take over control of both the Conservative Party and the Labour Party? There were some people within the intelligence services at the time who didn’t want the British people to know the truth that their nation had been taken over by Nazis so they decided to call the Vichy style cooperating alliance between both main parties, the UniParty.
This decision to hide the truth proved to be a devastating mistake as it allowed the fascists to further consolidate their power. It was only until the late 1930’s when things started to change because Churchill wouldn’t allow this deception to continue. He insisted that the enemy be called Nazis because labels such as the UniParty were dumb as fu@k.
Trump is unfortunately no Churchill. He continues to accept the BS labels which are being widely used to describe the progressive fascist cabal/Vichy style government which still controls America’s future. He prefers to use the term ‘the Swamp’ which is nearly as bad as ‘the Deep State’ and ‘the UniParty’. The attempt to hide the truth from the American people continues. Western Europe and North America has been almost completely taken over by progressives/neo-Marxists. Nothing will change until we start accurately calling these people out for who they are.
You cannot come “out of the blocks” so to speak with calling out the cold hard truth like that – the MSM would gobble you up in a second. Remember, you are an insurgency, you have to win over harts and minds that do not have a clue as to the real state of affairs.
Hence the mid terms. Edumacate the people slowly. Circle the truth, ever closer. The cazy left are just dying to go “full libtard” – and the truth will reveal itself.
Agreed. Timing is everything.
VSGPOTUS is calling them “socialists” and “radical socialists” now, and it seems like he’s going easy on them. He is.
When I discovered that MAGA and Q and nearly every part of the Trump strategy obeys the recommendations of Yuri Bezmenov to stand up to global socialism, I realized that HE KNOWS, and that is why he is so incredibly effective.
The PACING of the Trump MAGA strategy is part of the secret of its success. Our engagement is critical, but we don’t have to veer far from “the plan” or its basic timetable, because the plan is working like crazy.
We can help inform the plan and those who carry it out about bits and pieces – we can watch it work – but there is not a lot of room to change the overall strategy or timetable – it is extremely well-constructed, from what I can see.
Yup, remember that he won in 2016 as an unknown entity to many people – many people voted for 2 main reasons –
He was different from everyone else and his message was great, but could/would he actually deliver? AND
He was NOT Crooked – he was her opposite!
Now he has mega MAGA runs on the board, and he has incumbency. He is SO MUCH MORE to those people who did not know him in 2016. All those scare campaigns – like water off a duck’s back. All the Dims have now is the MOB. And the vast majority of Americans will not choose the mob.
So to agree with you – POTUS has a much bigger arsenal now than he had in ’16, and he will deploy his weapons as and when required.
What they really are is illiberal, regressive throwbacks to the Dark Ages.
Might explain their affinity for the Muslim Brotherhood and Islam. Lord knows I can’t explain it!
I’ll try to explain the affinity for the left, which had the LBGTQ ALPHABET SOUP, support, and ‘Islamists’, who throw gays off roofs.
BOTH are ‘cons’; the ‘ideologies’ they espouse are just to con their audience of useful idiots.
Both are really about ELITES; A small group of people telling everyone else how,to live, while hoarding all the wealth for themselves.
The leaders dont really BELIEVE the ideologies they espouse, and can change their ‘principles ‘ in a heartbeat, because they have no principles, except the aquisition and retention of POWER.
So, the each recognise in the other a natural allie, and a common enemy; personal liberty. ELITISTS acurately describes islamists AND dummocrat libertards. THATS the common element, and neither CARES that aspects of their ideologies seem to be in opposition, cause both ideologies are just the rhetorical b.s. they use to fool the useful idiot masses.
Can we call them communists? I’ve been doing that for years and receiving looks of ‘there she goes again’.
Soon. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
______
Full stop.
I am resisting the urge to throw down a flaming stream of profanities in response to this grievous insult to our President.
But I will say this:
Churchill was not even in the same league as VSG Donald J Trump.
Yeah, strongly I’m resisting the urge to be bothered by that.
Trump’s patience and perseverance are greater than almost everybody’s – which is why he’s one of the few people to go more “full Churchill” than Churchill.
Trump gets Churchill – and a WHOLE LOT MORE. 😎
Hey Wheatie, I agree with you, but just to keep things fair …..
How about we say, “Cometh the hour, cometh the man”
Churchill was the man then, Donald J Trump is most certainly “THE MAN” now.
Different eras, different challenges, different men – they should/could not be compared, if we are being truthful.
Fair?
Don’t get me started about “fair”, Jason.
But you’re right about “should not be compared”, because there is no comparison.
Churchill was only faced with fighting one war…whereas, Pres Trump is fighting several wars, simultaneously.
If it weren’t for the blood and treasure that we expended on it’s behalf, England would be speaking German today.
How would Churchill be remembered today, if we had not achieved a victory for him.
No, he is a much better man than Churchill. As great as Churchill was, he was mired in and stuck with many of the very worst ideas and attitudes of the Victorian era. Trump is more balanced, and more subtle. That makes him more effective.
The Democrat Mob has forever rebranded itself the REPUTATION RAPISTS.
He’ll go through the FakeMedia like a hot knife through french butter, reach down the Royalist Establishment’s throat and pull their damn lungs out! Listen and understand! The Trumpinator is now here! He can’t be bought. He can’t be intimidated. He can’t be bamboozled. He doesn’t bow to political correctness and he doesn’t feel fear. And he absolutely will not stop, ever, until the Royalist Establishment is dead.
If Trump prevails in 2018; If we prevail in 2018, the MAGA movement will be cemented in American history as the greatest force that changed the course and destiny of our nation that has ever been seen!
We are winning folks. Are you all tired of winning? Then get out there and get the vote out and shock the world again! If everyone who voted in 2016 votes again, this will be a monumental, history shattering victory that will lead to greater victories that will propel our nation to the heights it deserves to be. This generation of baby boomers and gen Xers that have been criticized for leaving the nation worse off for the next generation, can reverse that trend decisively and get Trump reinforcements like John James, Rick Scott, Karin Housely, John Cox, Leah Vukmir, Josh Hawley, and many others to Make America Greater Than Ever Before!
Let’s send Donald Trump into the Hall of Fame of the greatest presidents with a resounding victory November 6th. I believe if we do, he will finish the Wall, finish off Obamacare, finish the trade deals with Japan, EU, UK and China, and finish making all of the tax cuts permanent on the individual side, finish off the wars in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq; finish the reunification of the Koreas, finish off the Iranian nuclear and terrorist threat; and finish off draining the Swamp by exposing what the corrupt Justice Dept and FBI were up to and end that fake Russian probe by Mueller!
Don’t we want Trump to finish the job! Do we want a builder like Trump to rebuild our country’s infrastructure and our military? There is so much greatness on the table to accomplish and we finally have a person who is not afraid to do it. If he has already done all what he’s done with this much opposition, imagine what he can do with reinforcements?
Send Trump reinforcements OH, PA, MI, ND, WI, WV, FL, MT, MO, MN, NJ, and IN in the Senate! Hold the HOUSE!! MAGA!!!
Great picks and message, Dufrst.
Thanks. I forgot to add Trump can finish the remaking of the American judiciary! So much winning! But WE must go out now and win for Trump! Nov 6th! I’ve voted already, now it’s about getting out the vote for me. All patriots must take this election to heart and do the same! Vote and get out the vote! We do that, we save our country for many generations! MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Big one. The final frontier.
SpaceForce! Get out the vote dammit!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh noes!
I cannot believe that the idiots on the Left actually think that the “Okay” sign is a symbol for white supremacy.
Seriously, though…Jobs, Not Mobs is a great message.
I am so glad to see it going viral.
Just submitted my early mail in vote! Throw the bums out! Got to vote against our cabal Moonbeam Governor (with Republican Cox!! amazingly made it on the ballot this year) and DiFiChiSpy (only other choice was some unknown lefty in the state senate but at least he is not this treasonous, evil, wench) and lastly the Swine Swalwell ugh!! (with another great Republican candidate who made it on the ballot too, remember Rudy Peters was the guy who got stabbed by a maniac lefty at a recent meet and greet voter event here in No Ca!). I voted against the entire snowflake state legislature!! God it felt good!!
Havent gotten mine yet! Wow you got yours early.
I know, it came on Thursday and I mailed it back on Friday! I was stalking the mailman all week, asking him if he had seen any ballots yet hahahaha!! I shook his hand when it finally came omg he just stared at me like I was a lunatic hahahaha!!! Voting Warriors fight, fight, fight!!
Make sure you have your ballot number tabs and check to make sure its been received and recorded, esp with it being a high stakes midterm.
Good idea, I got the tabs but have never verified receipt and posting before. Will do!
Re: voting for the only other choice instead of DiFi, as much as I detest her, I’m voting for her and here’s why: While DiFi is at the end of her career, her opponent, de Leon is just starting his and if he wins, he will live to win another day, and another and another, all the way to the WH, whereas DiFi will never reach the WH.
When you read what Sundance just put together so perfectly, then you realize not only are we seeing angry mobs but we have plenty of fake polls to try and justify what the crazy leftist mobs are doing is working. It’s like Diamond and Silk always says, “don’t focus on the polls, focus on the goal.” This is so true!
Yes! I think all the polls are garbage and supressed disinformation. Can’t wait to see how many show up to march on Washington in the #WalkAway movement the weekend of Oct 23. All this will be totally suppressed by the media.
Just 3-Weeks away! VOTE November 6th!
God Bless and Protect President Donald J Trump!
This seems appropriate for this thread.
Oops.
This seems appropriate for this thread.
First few seconds are salty, but she gets it.
Very entertaining and she gets makes a lot of sense.
She cracked me up when she called Don Lemon…. Don Lenin😂
Nice to have you back Sundance.
“… evil and horrific smears directed toward Kanye West and anyone who dare defy the Marxist ideology of the political left.”
_________________
Marxist but hardly different from Fascists in methods and tactics, and trace their roots straight back to Nazi Germany.
What is the age group of the people behind all of this?
It’s the Soros age group. People who lived through WWII and (curiously) never die… they just get more evil with age.
It’s not the late teen and 20-something punks in the ski masks — the brown-shirts and storm troopers obviously don’t call the shots. They couldn’t spell ‘fascist’ even if their life depended on it, so the people running this global tyranny #$%@-show shortened ‘fascist’ to ‘fa’.
For their foot soldiers, a.k.a., the idiot-class.
