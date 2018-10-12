President Trump MAGA Rally, Lebanon Ohio – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Lebanon, Ohio, for another mid-term MAGA rally. holds a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Lebanon, Ohio. The venue is the Warren County Fairgrounds and the anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm EST.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
and another MAGA rally, and I think there is another tomorrow.
The pastor will sure get a mention 🙂
America, America, when you come marching home
RSBN is so awesome to broadcast each rally. Every time I watch a rally, I only watch on RSBN because I get wall to wall MAGA and Diamond and Silk to keep my head right.
Can’t wait to get started.
MAGA ‘ 18
Angry, RSBN is great!
RSBN does great Pre rally interviews then walks the line of those waiting outside. Last rally RSBN even showed the thousands who could not get inside watching the big screens outside.
One note, security does not allow pre rally interviews inside anymore so RSBN is instead announcing candidates so voters know who the candidates are, party affiliation and office they are running for. Good use of pre rally time.
Love what they did for the flag.
I hope he dances!!😂
