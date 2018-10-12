President Trump MAGA Rally, Lebanon Ohio – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Lebanon, Ohio, for another mid-term MAGA rally.  holds a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Lebanon, Ohio.  The venue is the Warren County Fairgrounds and the anticipated start time for President Trump is 7:00pm EST.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

10 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Lebanon Ohio – 7:00pm EST Livestream…

  1. Pam says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:15 pm

  2. TheTorch says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    and another MAGA rally, and I think there is another tomorrow.

    The pastor will sure get a mention 🙂

  3. feralcatsblog says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    America, America, when you come marching home
    America, America, when you come marching home
    We’ll sound the horns and beat the drums
    As we get ready to throw out the parasite cronies and beltway bums
    That joyful day when America comes marching home

  4. Angry Dumbo says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    RSBN is so awesome to broadcast each rally. Every time I watch a rally, I only watch on RSBN because I get wall to wall MAGA and Diamond and Silk to keep my head right.

    Can’t wait to get started.

    MAGA ‘ 18

    • Red Tsunami! says:
      October 12, 2018 at 6:33 pm

      Angry, RSBN is great!

      RSBN does great Pre rally interviews then walks the line of those waiting outside. Last rally RSBN even showed the thousands who could not get inside watching the big screens outside.

      • Red Tsunami! says:
        October 12, 2018 at 6:36 pm

        One note, security does not allow pre rally interviews inside anymore so RSBN is instead announcing candidates so voters know who the candidates are, party affiliation and office they are running for. Good use of pre rally time.

  5. Pam says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:27 pm

  6. susandyer1962 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    I hope he dances!!😂

