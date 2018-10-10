President Trump MAGA Rally, Erie Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding another Make America Great Again rally ahead of the mid-term elections. The venue for this rally is the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Anticipated start time for President Trump remarks is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing. OANN News will cover the event live on television.
RSBN Livestream Link – Global News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Hope he brings up Hillary’s recent quote, and bashes her for not accepting the outcome of the election.
“Once more the Sith will rule the galaxy and we shall have peace”
MAGA
God Bless America!
That time of the year folks! I will be tracking Florida daily from now until the Early Voting window closes:
Red Tsunami!
Inside it is packed and people are sitting on the steps too!
I hope Pres Trump expands his “Venezuela Democrat” brand to include the Dems media hate campaign and mob violence.
Ex-AG Holder’s Eliminationist Rhetoric” parallels Rwandan media before the genocide there.
The Serb Media hate campaigns before Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo.
And it damned well showed up here in America between Ruby Ridge/Waco and the Murrah bldg bombing in Oklahoma city.
Media hate campaigns always set off the the crazies hearing voices.
Awesome.
Cspan-2 is covering this rally live (they haven’t been covering them lately, but this one is on their schedule for 7pm).
also on line: https://www.c-span.org/video/?452584-1/president-trump-campaigns-erie-pennsylvania
Thanks for the reminder, trouble.
They even did a good job of showing the crowd during the into.
Could Rosey have been sitting where the cameraperson is now?
The Boss….
I look for Trump to make a big campaign issue out of immigration and the wall. Most Americans are for the wall and ending illegal immigration (if it says illegal, it is). He has taken a strong stance on this issue, and it forces the Dems to support the opposite– open borders and no wall. Trump could easily point to the costs of illegals ( we pay about 60,000 per year for children to support them and a little less for adults (figures from a previous Sundance article). The wall would pay for itself. Trump has done a great job of “boxing in” the Dems so they have to take a radical side to support— i.e. tax cuts. How about a Red Wave!!
“The Fed has gone crazy.”
“I don’t agree with what the Fed is doing.”
Wow! Here Sundance is sitting at a staging area ready to head into total chaos and destruction at a moments notice and what is he doing? Why posting stuff to the Treehouse, of course!
You, sir, are amazing! One of these days I will have some cash to send your way. Until then, I send along my heartfelt prayers for your safety!!
I love Trump’s new metaphor- don’t give matches to an arsonist. Great imagery!
Such individuals who lack ulterior motive have traditionally been referred to in layman’s terms simply as a variation of a pyromaniac. Many such maniacs lack conscious motivation although they are fully aware of the acts they are failing to stop or they themselves are committing or encouraging. Typically they will feel intense pleasure, gratification, or relief when causing destruction or when witnessing or participating in the aftermath. Motivation is also classified as pathological and non-pathological. Some research suggests that feeling such joy at horrific situations is pathological. Other research suggests that some motivation for this comes from rational thought. Taking joy in horrific situations for envisioned gains in political power and/or the concealment of the imposition of devious plans are examples of supposed rational decision making in such pyromaniacs
Many people who don’t normally vote Repub are going to do that this November..what is the heck wrong with the Dem Party?
What is Global News? They have a very good camera..sharp and clear and I think they are playing the music the crowd is hearing.
Was it Michael Jackson then now some woman whose name I can’t remember.
If so, it’s the rally music. Cspan plays rally music
yes, that was it…now some woman….cspan online still not on line…but switch to that later as they show POTUS exiting the stage and crowd leaving…
Rally on TV now on C-span 2. Trump’s not there yet.
Big Crowd outside on RSBN.
That’s the problem with cspan online…they don’t start filming until he is walking on stage…on the other hand, they keep the camera on until well after he leaves the stage..
wierd that they don’t start the same time as TV Cspan.
Amazing RSBN just showed the outside of the rally in Erie PA. Amazing crowd not getting in.
RSBN showed the outside crowd, and said there was an overflow room inside, too.
Will be watching this rally with the sound all the way up while I pack the car in case things get out of control again in the Raleigh/Durham area tomorrow due to Hurricane Michael showing up. MAGA On!
take care..in western NC…just rain, maybe some wind…blessings..
Good way to make the most of a bad situation!
It could probably be shown by facts and figures that there is no native American criminally insane class except for democrats.
Trump’s On.
Yep big crowd!
Please welcome the President of the United States Donald J. Trump.
I receive emails from James O’Keefe/Project Veritas with updates. They are usually very vague, merely teasers to pay attention to upcoming videos. The one I received today says to tune into Hannity tonight for some big news. The subject line is “It’s about to go down”. I believe that James is working with someone to drop these videos in a timely fashion. I hope that there is a very well-orchestrated campaign to push back on the MSM propaganda, and that James is working with our President to release info for the maximum effect. I will tune into this rally as I do every other, and rejoice that our POTUS is able to reach and educate those who reject the talking points of the Dems/MSM, a distinction without a difference. MAGA, KAG, and God Bless this glorious USA!
He is talking about the storm Michael and what they are doing!
Hope he calls out Hillary and the thug holder!
