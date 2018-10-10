President Trump MAGA Rally, Erie Pennsylvania – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding another Make America Great Again rally ahead of the mid-term elections. The venue for this rally is the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Anticipated start time for President Trump remarks is 7:00pm EST with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing. OANN News will cover the event live on television.

