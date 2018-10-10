Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall Near Mexico Beach as 155 MPH Cat4 Storm….

Hurricane Michael has made landfall east of Panama City Beach in an area called Mexico Beach. The well defined eye-wall hits the coast as an extremely strong category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 MPH. [Cat5 is 157mph] The area near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base is taking a direct hit. Wind gauges near the AFB recorded wind speeds of 130mph prior to equipment failure.
All small residential structures on/near the Mexico Beach impact zone are suffering complete structural failure. Larger steel reinforced concrete buildings are under extreme pressure.
[Hurricane Center] At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 85.5 West. Michael is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h). Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts
On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move inland across the Florida Panhandle this afternoon, and across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia tonight. Michael will move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday night, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday. (read more)
Here is a familiar video scene for those of us who have gone through this:
Those in the area of highest wind speed will engage the eyewall for approximately 45 minutes on the (front) northern side, 20 to 30 minutes inside the eye, and then the worst part comes with another 45 minutes from the backside.
Mexico Beach will look like Homestead, FL, after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Few structures can withstand sustained 155mph winds for two to three hours.
“the 4th strongest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in recorded history (1851)”
I would like to know how they get these wind speed measurements.
From SD:
“Wind gauges near the AFB recorded wind speeds of 130mph prior to equipment failure.”
If memory serves correctly, the instruments were ripped off the roof (or taken out by debris) from the National Hurricane Center bunker during Andrew, so actual speeds could have been higher. After Andrew, there was evidence of 200 mph+ winds made during the damage assessments. However, it could not be ascertained if those were straight line hurricane winds or from mini-tornadoes spawned inside the storm.
Windy.com has a gust of 120mph as the highest i could find. At Mexico Beach by the way. I wonder what the sea Buoys have recorded. Windy did have a 15ft wave which is the storm surge, I guess.
“..how they get these wind speed measurements…”
a lot of specialized tools…
https://sciencing.com/tools-used-measure-hurricanes-6862094.html
Hurricane Michael has hit land with 175 mph wind gusts. Those are totally devastating force winds.
As bad as I feared… Prayers
Stay safe Sundance. God bless you and your team while helping those in need over the coming days and weeks.
It looked like a lawn mower…. smh….
Wow, that’s terrible damage. Hope everyone got out or was in a building strong enough to withstand as the folks filming that clip must have been. I posted a storm chaser video on the earlier hurricane thread where the guy was driving straight into the 150mph winds hitting Mexico Beach. Finally turned around when large pieces of debris starting hitting his truck. But these clips above are even worse than what his clips showed.
Horrifying to see the damage. God keep everyone safe.
Prayers for all involved in any way.
Power out in Tallahassee. Wind is gusty, not very rainy, tree falls not really evident yet.
Hanging in there. Hoping everyone in PCB area got out and is safe.
4pm.
an update from Jacksonville Nephew says they are ok.
just had to check.
Hi all, some info from Jim Stone on the storm who says the winds are only 95mph to a absolute max of 11mph. He feels the storm is being misreported to justify a coming carbon tax:
HERE IS WHAT WE SHOULD SEE IF MICHAEL REALLY HAD 155 MPH WINDS:
1. Trains blown off tracks.
2. Cars thrown through houses.
3. No homes anywhere that were not considerably damaged
4. Not one gas station left standing.
5. Serious damage to industrial buildings that were very well built.
6. Virtually no trees standing, with many snapped off at the roots, leaving only a shredded stump.
7. Absolutely no billboards remaining, totally gone, frame and all and not just the face ripped off.
8. All highway signs gone.
but barometric pressure doesn’t lie.
this came in at 918 mb…Cat 5 is at least 920 mb.
regardless ever video i saw the winds were nowhere near that. For those of us who been through them know what 100 mph feels and sounds like
LikeLike
so…that means all of the many many weather geeks not affiliated with Big News were also in on this carbon tax conspiracy ??
come on.
Don’t pile on me I have no dog in this fight. With that said, all it would take is to change the numbers from the NOAA WX stations, any other station with different readings could be explained away as an anomaly, or malfunction. Not like anybody would be at those stations during a hurricane, most are unmanned. No need to include more than a few people to make it work.
it depends on where the strongest winds are rotating….the NE quadrant gets hit the worst…Panama City was not in that…Mexico Beach was.
and it also depends on how far out those winds extend….hurricane force, TS force etc.
The biggest tell is what happens next. Does the storm keep on track as the computer models predicted on this information? Or does it peter out? Wee will know soon enough either way.
correction..Cat 5 is less than 920 mb.
Cat 1 is greater than 980 mb.
Michael, therefore, was almost at a Cat 5 pressure.
have you not seen any of the structural damage yet ?
pressure gradient is a better estimate
“He feels the storm is being misreported to justify a coming carbon tax:”
He can “feel” how ever her wants to draw attention to himself and his cause. We have instruments and video. It is natural wind and water, not a nuclear explosion. There were plenty of trees left standing after hurricane Camille, but they were not in very good shape.
“LIKE”
Thanks for this, bonami. I also don’t buy into weather reporting where there is way, way too much to gain for The Powerful through deception and lying.
Witnessing God through worldly occurrences can bring fear, and once afraid, we often relinquish our God-given soul powers that enable us to persevere and succeed.
Then The Powerful pounce.
Loony liberal environmentalists will use this terrible storm as a pretext to justify their carbon tax proposals regardless of how strong it actually is. That’s why they changed their mantra from Global Warming to Climate Change a few years ago.
I saw some footage taken in Panama Beach where a yard sign was still standing upright…along with other realtor signs, street signs, and a small trailer with an overhang roof still intact.
I think the wind speeds are true, but probably at a higher elevation…not at ground level. ABC was showing some intense footage by Ginger Zee, but part of that wind was the result of it whipping around the hotel building.
Panama Beach did not catch the brunt of the wind force.
Conspiracy theories are fun. But when your roof is off your house and all your worldly possessions are wet and likely gone forever, you just don’t care how strong the wind was, who benefits from the destruction, who “geoengineered” it, what politician says what – NONE OF THAT MATTERS!
My brother’s house is likely a total loss. Thankfully, he and family are safe a few hundred miles away.
Prayers for all.
That is a poor way to evaluate.
The 155mph winds are very tight in location. They only pertain to the eyewall. If the eye is compact and narrow the scale of those described impacts is felt over a very compact area.
The width of the eye determines the geographic scale of the devastation. Andrew (’92) had a very wide eye which meant the devastation was far more widespread. Conversely Charley (’04) was a very narrow eye, so the devastation was in a more compact geographic area.
Michael is much more like Charley than Andrew.
Fortunately, with Michael, the 155mph wind devastation will be in a very small (only about 30 mile wide) swath of damage. Andrew was over a 100 mile swath of damage because the eye was much wider.
Dude, who are you kidding? Look at the infrared image of that storm. They don’t get much better form than that. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen more ignorance on these pages in the five or six years that I’ve been reading here. Those things are no joke. The area they hit is going to be flattened. They’re going to be without power for 6 months minimum. And it’s going to take years to rebuild. There’s going to be that’s from this one, because people are too dumb to leave. They don’t have a South Florida building code there. Pray for these people. They just got their ass kicked. Badly
And I wasn’t talking to you, Sundance. Somehow my comment ended up in this order. I’m just shaking my head at the people who don’t think this is a devastating storm. That’s insanity. This is going to be a life-changing event for a lot of people. Humbling stuff.
My prayers for those in Mexico Beach. Have spent a lot of time there and it was one of the last “old Floridian towns”. They had yet to succumb to fast food and walmarts. Just laid back and loveable. Hopefully the carpetbaggers don’t show up after this and ruin it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have fond memories of lunch in Mexico Beach last November, with bikers and local residents. A little bit of (old FL) heaven. Not many native Floridians left so really enjoyed our time there. We leave for 1 month vacation in the panhandle next week; maybe we can help.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Live Coverage ABC News:
Hug that fireplug and make sure you duct-tapped your snorkel to your head….it’s fixing to get down right nasty! Check-6 and God Bless
Prayers and hope for the people in and around the landfall area. My goodness!!
WOW! Absolutely shocking when you view all those videos. I just pray that folks in that area evacuated and took their pets with them. For those that stayed behind, all I can do is pray that they are still alive.
Praying to our Lord for you , Sundance, and all of those in the path. May God protect you all and your property.
My heart feels for them. My wife and I live in a burb of NOLA and my wife is a local, who lived through the destruction of her hometown.
We plan on taking a couple days of vacation next week. To join our church group and head to FL to help them out.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance
Please let us know where we can send money to help Florida
Stay safe Treepers and Sundance
Our prayers and thoughts are with you all
Tea
So say we all!!!!
Samaritans’ Purse and/or Red Cross.
NOT Red Cross
Absolutely Definitely NOT corrupt Red Cross.
Hope Force International
This is an amazing organization for donations headquartered in Cincinnati. I volunteer there quite a bit and believe me they have quite sparse office accomodations so almost all of the money goes to natural disaster help and helping the poorest of the world. Something like 97-98% use. More than likely they will be setting a drive-thru collection station where people can drop off donations like we did for Harvey. (Hard work but fun!)
https://m25m.org/
That is one dumbass right there!!! Going outside during the eye is NOT a good idea!!! When the other side of the eye hits you won’t have any warning!!! As my father used to say “the fools aren’t all dead yet!!”
not as dumb as some of those storm chasers and reporters!!!
where is that, Ziiggii ?
I think he says it at the beginning… somewhere right near Tyndall AFB
Hard to imagine anyone trying to ride that out in a single story wood frame home could survive it.
It would be much worse in a mobile. The wind will find a weak spot and peel the metal away.
As a Southern buddy remarked to me after a downburst hit my little neighborhood:
“God hates Trailer Parks!”
Can we cuff reporters to poles to function as wind indicators?
😈
Samaritans’ Purse is always early on the scene and late to leave…well run…their field kitchens are world class disaster aid! Well over 90% of every dollar donated reaches someone in need!! You can find them online. GOD BLESS ALL IN THESE AREAS…hang on!
The damage so far that I see on the news….not too bad. Not that I wish I was there. Mexico Beach I’m sure is a mess.
CNN just interviewed live the family who took the videos from Mexico Beach above which SD posted. They rode it out in a four story reinforced concrete condo building but were terrified as it shook and leaned. Grandma just moved there 2.5 months ago from Miami and lived through Andrew in 1992. Says this one’s damage in Mexico Beach is the same as Andrew. Says the water is 12 to 15 feet deep right below their condo building (houses can be seen in SD’s stills with water up to the roofline). Brother has a house right on the beach which is “completely gone”. When asked why they didn’t evacuate, says “we did not think it would get this bad”. These people are very, very, very, very lucky. I hope they have supplies for the next several weeks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe when the water recedes and “Mexico” beach is ready to clean up, they might consider renaming the area to “Resurrection” beach.
I heard shep say lagoons were emptied dt direction of wind.
Any video of it?
I’m not able to watch the radar/sat images, but has it really already stoped raining in Panama City?
so much for that carbon tax conspiracy theory.
We use to use 30ft of log chain and 9-5/8″ drill bits on the north slope of AK for wind gauge… I think it originated out on Shimea or Attu islands during WW-II, Didn’t start working until 40-50 kts..
I did witness the destruction of a NWS grade wind speed device on the ODECO RANGER semi submersible drilling platform….Gulf of AK, +/-1975…recorded 138 kts of speed and then stopped working…blown overboard we found the next day…our “up wind” anchors recorded over 2 million lbs of “pull” or strain on our event logging system. Double ugly….we did NOT continue drilling during this storm…we hung off in the BOPE and circulated for over 30 hours… Working for ARCO at the time…sister ship was Odeco Bounty, it almost sunk during the same blow… about 17 miles to our north-west. Check-6
