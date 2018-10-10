Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall Near Mexico Beach as 155 MPH Cat4 Storm….

Hurricane Michael has made landfall east of Panama City Beach in an area called Mexico Beach. The well defined eye-wall hits the coast as an extremely strong category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 MPH. [Cat5 is 157mph] The area near Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base is taking a direct hit. Wind gauges near the AFB recorded wind speeds of 130mph prior to equipment failure.

All small residential structures on/near the Mexico Beach impact zone are suffering complete structural failure. Larger steel reinforced concrete buildings are under extreme pressure.

[Hurricane Center] At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 30.0 North, longitude 85.5 West. Michael is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h). Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts

On the forecast track, the core of Michael will move inland across the Florida Panhandle this afternoon, and across southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia tonight. Michael will move northeastward across the southeastern United States through Thursday night, and then move off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the United States on Friday. (read more)

NOAA: #HurricaneMichael intensified as the storm made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, at around 1:30 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/aYHiTY87O0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

Catastrophic Damage In Mexico Beach, Fla. pic.twitter.com/XuXFib6pGr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

DEVELOPING: Homes Completely Destroyed In Mexico Beach, Florida pic.twitter.com/1FxBrTB5BL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

#Michael continues ripping roofs off homes and businesses in Panama Beach, FL sending dangerous debris airborne. pic.twitter.com/NZaKRseMhs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

Here is a familiar video scene for those of us who have gone through this:

Widespread Damage In Panama City Beach Area #Michael pic.twitter.com/Dy9GR6UVBK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

WATCH: Moment roof on a hotel in #PanamaCity collapsed on live TV during an ABC News report pic.twitter.com/kuzaoa5nbJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 10, 2018

Those in the area of highest wind speed will engage the eyewall for approximately 45 minutes on the (front) northern side, 20 to 30 minutes inside the eye, and then the worst part comes with another 45 minutes from the backside.

NEW: Video from Mexico Beach in Florida shows widespread damage and flooding pic.twitter.com/FpPWOgKt5A — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2018

Mexico Beach will look like Homestead, FL, after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Few structures can withstand sustained 155mph winds for two to three hours.

Advertisements