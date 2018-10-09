President Trump MAGA Rally, Council Bluffs, Iowa – 7:30pm Livestream…

Posted on October 9, 2018 by

Tonight President Donald Trump his heading to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he will hold another MAGA rally in advance of the 2018 mid-terms.  President Trump is anticipated to make an announcement about a review for enhanced ethanol use.

President Trump is scheduled to appear at 7:30pm ET, with pre-rally events ongoing:

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkAlternate Livestream Link

70 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally, Council Bluffs, Iowa – 7:30pm Livestream…

  1. daughnworks247 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    We’re ready for MORE MAGA!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  2. FL_GUY says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Crappy weather, cold and rainy but the turnout is YUGE!

    The rally has been going on for a while. Great Iowa speakers. The R chairman for IOWA was GREAT!!!!! Super enthusiasm. The Rs are going to WIN YUGE in the Mid-Terms.

  3. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:36 pm

  4. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:38 pm

  5. trumpismine says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    God Bless our President and keep him in good health. This man has some kind of fire in his belly for his country and the people who love him.

    • dalethorn says:
      October 9, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      People talk about the country being divided, but I don’t see most real people divided that much. What’s really divided is the genuine love for God and country you see in these rallies, and the totally opposite hate of same by the MSM and Democrat party.

  6. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:39 pm

  7. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:40 pm

  8. Dan Dan says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Some Humor
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  9. Brad says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    IMHO, ethanol has been a royal scam for far too long. CO2 is plant food, so burning fossil fuels is not an issue if done efficiently/cleanly.
    How many million acres of prairie land have been plowed under, with massive water waste?
    Not to mention the damage ethanol does to many engines.
    https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/alan-caruba/great-ethanol-scam

    http://www.energyadvocate.com/etohscam.htm

    There are 1,000’s of articles out there, even Al Gore himself admitted it at one time.

  10. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:50 pm

  11. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Another packed stadium!

    Live now on RSBN 👍

  12. mo says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Been having one of those bad days. Thank God the antidote is coming up in about 40 minutes.

  13. Enoughisenough says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I am so grateful that President Trump takes his message directly to the people, often at the end of a jam-packed day, when most would prefer to go home, kick back, and take a well-deserved break. His dedication and commitment is unlike anything I have ever witnessed. It is crappy, cold, damp and rainy here in the Midwest. May the love and respect of the people keep you warm tonight as you address thousands of your grateful supporters!

  14. duchess01 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Oh, my favorite song – that guitar solo – what is its name – anybody?

  15. Dan Dan says:
    October 9, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    The Media shows it’s bias again and fails 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  16. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:00 pm

  17. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    Thanks for the reminder and feed, Sundance.

    You rock! 😎

  18. duchess01 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Here’s what Trump’s ethanol plan means for farmers, refiners and motorists
    By Myra P. Saefong
    Published: Oct 9, 2018 4:23 p.m. ET

    https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-what-trumps-ethanol-plan-means-for-farmers-refiners-and-motorists-2018-10-09

  19. Deb says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I have family across the river in Omaha. They are hardcore Dems, but I keep trying to wake them up. I’m hoping the good vibes from having a MAGA rally so close will help!

  20. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    RSBN reporting venue seats 7,000 and they may be trying get up to 10,000 inside tonight.

    Raining and cold but that did not deter true Deplorables!

    The line outside snakes on forever!

    Truly DEPLORABLE ❤️

  21. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    Any chance POTUS drops a MOAB this evening?

    😂😂

  22. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Mostly green caps 👍

    Awesome for our Farmers ❤️

  23. andyocoregon says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Wanna see something really scary? This thing is/was a school teacher in Minnesota.
    BTW, it’s sad to see a teacher use the word “whose” when it should have been “who’s”.

    https://www.lifenews.com/2018/10/08/liberal-teacher-suspended-after-tweeting-so-whos-gonna-take-one-for-the-team-and-kill-kavanaugh/

  24. covfefe999 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I think the people who got in had to stand in line in the rain all day. That’s dedication! Looks like a fantastic crowd and a nice big venue. Probably a mix of Iowa and Nebraska attendees.

  25. budmc says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:36 pm

  26. Deb says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    I hope NeverTrumper Sasse is paying attention!

  27. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:39 pm

  28. Minnie says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    ❤️🦁❤️!!!!

  29. Concerned Virginian says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    POTUS!!

  30. covfefe999 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Are the green hats representing farmers?

  31. Concerned Virginian says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    “A very tough cookie, Chuck Grassley.”

  32. Landslide says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Dems resist, WE create!!!

  33. Concerned Virginian says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    “Their whole campaign is to Resist. Ours is to Create.”
    Now going after the phony protesters. “Now they’re going to really protest because they didn’t get paid.”

  34. covfefe999 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    I’m looking at Omaha news sites and I saw a video of Air Force One taxiing at the Omaha regular airport, Eppley Airfield. I didn’t think that airport was large enough to handle a 747 but I guess it is! https://www.3newsnow.com/news/local-news/trump-visit-omaha-council-bluffs-prepare-to-welcome-president

  35. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    ….The phony protesters that got paid, but didn’t get paid, are really protesting now, LOL

  36. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:45 pm

  37. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!

  38. Pam says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:47 pm

  39. andyocoregon says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    “The Dims”………….HAHAHA!

  40. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    The “Dems”, lol. Lou, Sean, Laura, Judge Janine says that. We like Tucker, Doocy too.

  41. bflyjesusgrl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Impeach, FOR WHAT??

  42. Concerned Virginian says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    “That’ll be interesting. You get impeached for creating the best economy in the history of our country.”
    “The Democrats have frankly become too dangerous to govern. They’ve gone wacko. They think Pocahontas is a rational person.”

