President Trump MAGA Rally, Council Bluffs, Iowa – 7:30pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump his heading to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he will hold another MAGA rally in advance of the 2018 mid-terms. President Trump is anticipated to make an announcement about a review for enhanced ethanol use.
President Trump is scheduled to appear at 7:30pm ET, with pre-rally events ongoing:
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link
Crappy weather, cold and rainy but the turnout is YUGE!
The rally has been going on for a while. Great Iowa speakers. The R chairman for IOWA was GREAT!!!!! Super enthusiasm. The Rs are going to WIN YUGE in the Mid-Terms.
God Bless our President and keep him in good health. This man has some kind of fire in his belly for his country and the people who love him.
People talk about the country being divided, but I don’t see most real people divided that much. What’s really divided is the genuine love for God and country you see in these rallies, and the totally opposite hate of same by the MSM and Democrat party.
We all know which is the silent majority 😉
Some Humor
Looks much like FUBAR 44’s eyes, doesn’t it????
IMHO, ethanol has been a royal scam for far too long. CO2 is plant food, so burning fossil fuels is not an issue if done efficiently/cleanly.
How many million acres of prairie land have been plowed under, with massive water waste?
Not to mention the damage ethanol does to many engines.
https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/alan-caruba/great-ethanol-scam
http://www.energyadvocate.com/etohscam.htm
There are 1,000’s of articles out there, even Al Gore himself admitted it at one time.
All valid points. But, PT is going to support the farmers. Man keeps his word. Plus, as a side note, corn (and all its by products) is crap for human consumption. So burning it at least makes it more useful.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s absolute truth.
The one plant source with -0- nutritive value, not worthy of human consumption.
Except for our popcorn aficionados.
Personally never touch the stuff, prefer nice spicy cheesy nachos 😆
HOWEVER, those dried Indian-corn ears make lovely autumnal decorations 😉
Sorry..sweet corn dripping in butter is absolutely fit for my consumption
LikeLiked by 9 people
But it is more about the butter than the corn.
wrapped in bacon…..yum
Gotta disagree rf121. Just finished a wonderful pork chop and about to have some fine Kentucky bourbon; thanks to corn.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Another packed stadium!
Live now on RSBN 👍
Been having one of those bad days. Thank God the antidote is coming up in about 40 minutes.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Glad to share the evening with you!
@mo
Join the club. I took my home’s thermostat apart today in an attempt to fix the display and now it displays nothing. I’ve had it apart and back together 3 times, so as soon as the rally is over, I’m heading down to Home Depot to buy a new one. I justified it to my wife by reminding her it was 22 years old.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so grateful that President Trump takes his message directly to the people, often at the end of a jam-packed day, when most would prefer to go home, kick back, and take a well-deserved break. His dedication and commitment is unlike anything I have ever witnessed. It is crappy, cold, damp and rainy here in the Midwest. May the love and respect of the people keep you warm tonight as you address thousands of your grateful supporters!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Oh, my favorite song – that guitar solo – what is its name – anybody?
LikeLiked by 4 people
On the Fox stream it is “Funeral for a Friend” by Elton John.
I think….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Media shows it’s bias again and fails 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow!!
Each successive Rally crowd is YUGER!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the reminder and feed, Sundance.
Here’s what Trump’s ethanol plan means for farmers, refiners and motorists
By Myra P. Saefong
Published: Oct 9, 2018 4:23 p.m. ET
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/heres-what-trumps-ethanol-plan-means-for-farmers-refiners-and-motorists-2018-10-09
I have family across the river in Omaha. They are hardcore Dems, but I keep trying to wake them up. I’m hoping the good vibes from having a MAGA rally so close will help!
LikeLiked by 4 people
RSBN reporting venue seats 7,000 and they may be trying get up to 10,000 inside tonight.
Raining and cold but that did not deter true Deplorables!
The line outside snakes on forever!
Truly DEPLORABLE ❤️
Any chance POTUS drops a MOAB this evening?
Mostly green caps 👍
Awesome for our Farmers ❤️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wanna see something really scary? This thing is/was a school teacher in Minnesota.
BTW, it’s sad to see a teacher use the word “whose” when it should have been “who’s”.
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/10/08/liberal-teacher-suspended-after-tweeting-so-whos-gonna-take-one-for-the-team-and-kill-kavanaugh/
This was discussed when it happened on the Pres thread. She tried to delete the tweet, but smart Deplorables discovered who she was thanks to other social media. I’m glad people complained.
I didn’t see it. I’ve been struggling with a crummy old thermostat the past couple of hours.
I think the people who got in had to stand in line in the rain all day. That’s dedication! Looks like a fantastic crowd and a nice big venue. Probably a mix of Iowa and Nebraska attendees.
Nebraska Governor Ricketts is present.
Smart woman!
Hilarious!!!!
I hope NeverTrumper Sasse is paying attention!
POTUS!!
Are the green hats representing farmers?
Yes, they say “Make Farmers Great Again”.
Green is John Deere color. Deere has many plants in IA.
Green/yellow are the John Deere colors.
“A very tough cookie, Chuck Grassley.”
Yes he is, except I wish he wouldn’t cave in and say Ford was “believable” but she got the wrong assaulter. I didn’t find her believable whatsoever. Phony old skank.
Dems resist, WE create!!!
“Their whole campaign is to Resist. Ours is to Create.”
Now going after the phony protesters. “Now they’re going to really protest because they didn’t get paid.”
I’m looking at Omaha news sites and I saw a video of Air Force One taxiing at the Omaha regular airport, Eppley Airfield. I didn’t think that airport was large enough to handle a 747 but I guess it is! https://www.3newsnow.com/news/local-news/trump-visit-omaha-council-bluffs-prepare-to-welcome-president
….The phony protesters that got paid, but didn’t get paid, are really protesting now, LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!!
Wonderful!!
“The Dims”………….HAHAHA!
The “Dems”, lol. Lou, Sean, Laura, Judge Janine says that. We like Tucker, Doocy too.
Impeach, FOR WHAT??
For Mad Max.
“That’ll be interesting. You get impeached for creating the best economy in the history of our country.”
“The Democrats have frankly become too dangerous to govern. They’ve gone wacko. They think Pocahontas is a rational person.”
