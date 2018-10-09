President Trump MAGA Rally, Council Bluffs, Iowa – 7:30pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald Trump his heading to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where he will hold another MAGA rally in advance of the 2018 mid-terms. President Trump is anticipated to make an announcement about a review for enhanced ethanol use.

President Trump is scheduled to appear at 7:30pm ET, with pre-rally events ongoing:

