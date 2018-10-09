October 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #628

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    *** 28 *** more days to Mid-Term Elections.
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters. Keep them all safe in all they go and do..
    —————————
    Praise–-**Justice Kavanaugh**
    —Sec Pompeo’s mission to North Korea
    ————————–
    Pray for safety:
    —-President Trump’s trip to Nebraska and Iowa
    —-Hurricane Michael to diminished
    —-for those in the path of Storm Michael

    *Pray for more exposure of Opposition’s lies and deceptions
    *Pray all voter fraud will fail.

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Report – Kanye West to meet Trump, Kushner at White House this Thursday
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/kanye-west-slated-to-meet-with-trump-kushner-this-week

    Kanye supposedly wants to talk about jobs for ex-inmates, as well as how to increase manufacturing opportunities (jobs) in his hometown of Chicago.

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. trumpforthewin says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Are we tired of winning? No? Then stay thirsty my friends, the winning has only begun. MAGA!

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. Rondo says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

    THE KAVANAUGH SMEAR AND THE FBI: A CONNECTION?

    “James Kunstler is a liberal who has a site called Clusterf*** Nation. Although a liberal, he casts a cold, intelligent eye on the follies of our time. The linked post begins by questioning why anyone would believe Christine Ford. What follows is an explosive theme:

    https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/10/the-kavanaugh-smear-and-the-fbi-a-connection.php

    • Matthew Schaller says:
      October 9, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Check your sources; it’s riddled with inaccuracies and is lazily written.

      > Could Dr. Ford have spent those four days in July helping Christine Blasey Ford compose her letter to Mrs. Feinstein?

      Dr. Ford helped Dr. Ford compose her letter to Mrs. Feinstein? Did they mean McClean?

      > David Laufman is a former DOJ top lawyer who assisted former FBI counter-intel chief Peter Strozk

      It’s Strzok, and he wasn’t the counter-intel chief. Bill Priestap was.

  10. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

  12. PaulM says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Via AP
    California DMV: Non-citizens may be registered to vote

    The DMV said about 1,500 people may have been incorrectly registered between April 23 and Sept. 25 because of a “processing error.”

    Last month, the department announced it may have botched about 23,000 voter registrations because of a separate error.

    California’s motor voter law letting residents automatically register to vote took effect in April. Since then, people have newly registered or updated their voter registration more than a million times. The new law is aimed at making it easier for people to register and boosting voter turnout.

    I’m sure that as competent and high tech California is, they’ll have this fixed before the voting starts.
    Oh, wait! Early voting already started in Ca.
    Well, I’m sure they’ll investigate and take appropriate action. /s

    • Joemama says:
      October 9, 2018 at 12:32 am

      Motor voter is working exactly as intended. I believe that there is a box to check when filling out your drivers license paperwork to indicate if you are “undocumented”. If you don’t check this box, they sign you up as a voter.

      Who would of thought that illegal aliens wouldn’t want to indicate that they are illegal on government paperwork. I suspect that there are 10’s of thousands, if not more illegal aliens signed up to vote in CA, since this BS started about 2 years ago. It is probably the rule, not the exception, that illegal aliens getting drivers licenses in CA are signed up as voters.

      But that was why they passed the law in the first place.

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 9, 2018 at 12:38 am

      This is obviously a cover story for the millions that were INTENTIONALLY registered to vote.

  14. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

  16. rsmith1776 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Please Ruth, retire (I don’t want to wish you worse than that). . . President Trump has competent, healthy, active Justices waiting . . . like McCain, do some good to this country by disappearing!

    Thank you.

    Oh, yes Ruth, you are on Planet Earth and Harry Truman hasn’t been President for a bit. Here’s your pacifier.

  17. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:28 am

    • olderwiser21 says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Just read tonight where she and Bubba are going on a personal speaking tour for much of the next year, with tickets ranging from $80 to $800 per seat. Going to discuss their own history in politics, opine on current politics, blah, blah blah. It is totally gobsmackingly astounding to me how these two criminals are so unafraid and confident in their own invincibility. Gobsmacking.

      Liked by 1 person

  18. citizen817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:29 am

  19. SR says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:29 am

    It’s time to take voting rights and proof of citizenship and residency to Supreme Court.
    Otherwise few states are gone forever.

    • Reloader says:
      October 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

      The consent decree has been lifted. If a person does not trust VSGPDJT to be FULLY INFORMED and CAPABLE at his job, then I reckon such a person would expect FRAUD to Win the Day for Democrats in the coming elections. On the other hand, I might expect people here to have confidence in our President.

      http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/end-of-1982-consent-decree-gop-finally-can-contest-vote-fraud-after-36-years/

      “To put it bluntly, the Consent Decree in effect gave a carte blanche to the Democrat Party to commit vote fraud in every voting district across America that has, in the language of the Consent Decree, “a substantial proportion of racial or ethnic populations.” The term “substantial proportion” is not defined.”

      • Hsssssss says:
        October 9, 2018 at 1:20 am

        Voter Fraud Is Alive In South Texas

        A few arrests have been reported but it is a literal nightmare for many
        Not that worried about all of the Beto signs everywhere….just because there are groups placing signs in front of every house that will allow it does NOT mean the owner of the house will actually go out and vote for that idiot…

        Liked by 1 person

      • olderwiser21 says:
        October 9, 2018 at 1:23 am

        Amazing info, Reloader – Thank You for this link!!!

  20. rumpole2 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Remember…

    Lindsey Graham 2.0 upgrade is a BETA version…. just sayin’

  21. Milton says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:36 am

    “Where there is a will there is a way” Ancient Chinese proverb.

    “Switching around the 18,927 codes that identify imported goods is an increasingly popular way some Chinese exporters are ducking American tariffs according to the Wall Street Journal report: New Era of Tariff Dodges.”

    https://moneymaven.io/mishtalk/economics/how-import-chinese-steel-tariff-free-change-the-label-to-turbine-parts-apmf516Hk0SXliz9wLOzxQ/

    Liked by 4 people

    • WSB says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Murkowski should be thrown out of the party for her write in campaign against Joe Miller.

      Strip her of all Committee appointments and throw her out of the party. Let her become a Democrat and live with the chaotic occupy schmucks.

    • Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:37 am

      Does that include wrapping her in salmon and setting her adrift on a small ice low for the polar bears? Gotta protect and feed those bears…😜

  23. Rondo says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:42 am

    “Like many people, I was initially rather disappointed with Mitchell. She strikes one as the sort of woman who adopts a new stray kitten every six months, and it sometimes seemed as though Mitchell was a protective older sister or high school guidance counselor to Ford, just as Mitchell had no doubt been to countless other women over the years. But after watching her questioning of Ford a second time, and reading her devastating report, I am convinced that Mitchell played Ford. From the very beginning, Mitchell—with her kind eyes, warm smile and caring tone—earned Ford’s trust. She put the liar at ease in order to catch her out, as Mitchell later did in writing. So shrewd was Mitchell that she even complimented Ford on her knowledge of brain functioning (which, however, is rather faulty). In retrospect, it seems evident that that was a trap. Mitchell outfoxed the fox. Kudos, then, to the excellent prosecutor.”

    https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/271558/christine-ford-singular-fraud-christopher-degroot#disqus_thread

    Liked by 8 people

    • Apfelcobbler says:
      October 9, 2018 at 12:54 am

      Absolutely! Between Mitchell and the ex boyfriend, Garrett, Ford’s case blew up.

      Mitchell exposed Ford’s fake door mania and fear of flying. Then she led her into the question if she had ever helped/coached anyone ever for a polygraph… and Ford asserted “never!”. Garrett’s testimony said she had coached McLean in her FBI polygraph and said she never had claustrophobia or fear of flying. In fact she was living in Hawaii later for years.

    • piper567 says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:02 am

      Over at The_Donald, they’ve made Mitchell an Honorary Den Mother.
      They know.

  24. Fake Nametag says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:43 am

    Like this comment if you think that the clip represents the current state of affairs (PDJT/MAGA = Rodney Dangerfield, Democrats = Ted Knight aka The Judge Smails)

    Liked by 2 people

  25. Julia Adams says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:45 am

    The new SCOTUS justice is sworn in and Mr. Nunes says now its time to release the unredacted FISA and text messages. So we can say…………..So long farewell…

    Liked by 5 people

  27. Keebler ac says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Paul Walker and Heath Ledger including Robin Williams who did a patriotic rendition of the American Flag were targets of invisible kill. It is known that Paul Walker and perhaps even Michael Hastings had knowledge of private security companies or contractors with access to dangerous military direct energy weapons unleashed by CIA and NSA during the pre-Trump era, that even the military itself rejected for use in the field. Both were in the process of revealing what was going on in Hollywood, the biggest nest of devil worshippers who believe fame can be achieved by selling out to the horned devil. I’m not kidding! The young sons of Paul Newman and Clint Eastwood were likely killed for fun by these nasty jealous types with access to DEW. The Democrat plantation is full of Luciferians like Hillary Clinton and the Podestas who hire these invisible guns to wreak havoc on the country. John Kennedy was a victim too along with all 17 Navy Seals. Breitbart suffered ill health from these weapons before he was probably killed too.

    How is this done? Many patriots are catching on. See link below for a photo of the cell tower types with magnetrons capable of triangulating a victim and exerting harm. Trump and his family are at risk especially young Barron so it’s vital that whoever has access to Trump please convey to him that another one of the players in corrupt Hollywood, Keanu Reeves, knows and most likely deploys one of the private security companies and needs to be interrogated asap to find the perps of this dreadful technology,

    https://patriots4truth.org/2018/02/08/weaponized-cell-towers-and-cellphones-21st-centurys-silent-invisible-killer-by-design/

    We live in the information age when we’re bombarded every single day with incoming data to process and interpret whether it’s true or not. Because the government and mainstream media have an agenda of false narratives and disinformation propaganda to willfully keep people confused in the dark, the American public is starved for the truth and in record numbers has sought it from alternative media outlets on the World Wide Web.

    Twenty-first century technology has shrunken our planet into a global village of mass consumers to be pliably manipulated and controlled.

    This presentation will outline how a sinister globalist agenda is using the incredibly powerful telecom industry as yet another WMD for mass mind control, soft kill eugenics and, when deemed most advantageous, a convenient fast kill, genocidal method for culling the human herd.

  28. SR says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Kava/DiFi circus is over. I can not PTrump’s tweet on deep state, FISA, Oleg D, DNC lawyers in FISA/FBI.

  30. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 9, 2018 at 12:59 am

    Kavanaugh Effect and Trump Effect starting to take hold in the Congressional races

    Liked by 3 people

  31. ParteaGirl says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Hey guys, can you please help out a fellow Treeper? Joe Dan Gorman’s latest episode of Intellectual Froglegs was released late Friday night, and with the Kavanaugh vote on Saturday, it just kind of got drowned out. Same great content as usual, funny as heck. If you will please watch, like and SHARE, it would be most appreciated. Thank you everyone!

    Liked by 4 people

  32. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:07 am

    It’s hilarious now to watch the media cover any hurricane. After last year (Trump did great with Florida and Texas), the media realized that Trump was not going to have a “Katrina” moment (although the media tried hard with Puerto Rico to make it one).

    Thus, the new strategy for covering any hurricane that occurs with Trump as President is to saturate-coverage the event with talk of climate change (to try to infer that it’s Trump fault for the hurricane, and the GOP’s fault). There must have been like 10 stories put out by the NYT Twitter today on climate change.

    Even Jim Acosta put out a climate change scare tweet today.

    The media is desperate. Dems are desperate. Mueller is leaking like crazy. The New York Times is also trying to go back to migrant children stories.

    They’re in trouble, and they know it.

    If we hold Congress in a month, there’s no way Trump loses in 2020. Go vote, and get all your friends and family to vote, too.

  33. Citizen 817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Four rallies this week! Council Bluffs IA => Tue October 09, 2018 @ 6:30 pm (Central) Erie, PA => Wed October 10, 2018 @ 7:00 pm (Eastern) Lebanon, OH => Fri October 12, 2018 @ 7:00 pm (Eastern) Richmond, KY => Sat October 13, 2018 @ 7:00 pm (Eastern)

  34. Dutchman says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Apologise for reposting, but put it on yesterday’s thread, just,as this one started up.
    If I go out and persuade one person, who wasn’t going to vote in the midterms to vote and vote Republican, the dems need to dig up one vote, to offset this ‘new’ voter.

    However, if #walkaway, LIFETIME DEM VOTER, not only doesn’t vote dem, but instead votes Rep., the dems need to dig up 2 votes: one to replace the ‘lost ‘ vote, and another to offset the republican vote.

    So, if there are 10,000 #walkaway videos, and each one is representative of 10-100 people who share the sentiment, but AREN’T going to broadcast it in a video on i-net (and who could blame them?) this represents a fundamental shift in the electorate, and one never seen before, especially by the current generation of pollsters, pundits and prognosticators.

    The ‘hidden Trump voters’ phenomonom, on STEROIDS. The last time there would have been such a shift, would have been the black vote, shifting from Republican to Democrat, but that occurred over many years, from FDR to LBJ, I believe.

    IF my theory is correct, there is no way the dems can dig up, or otherwise cheat, enough to counter this factor.

    Thoughts?

    • Red Tsunami! says:
      October 9, 2018 at 1:18 am

      I think that happened in 2016. It was unexpected and occurred because the voters had someone they didn’t have to “just” settle for. Like “Hold your nose and vote R.”

      Two years later the movement away from dims is out in the open and in full force because of PDJT’s accomplishments. The dims are aware of what is happening and can’t do a damn thing about it.

  35. Raffaella says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:09 am

    Amazing President we have. What courage and leadership he has. I loved him 100 times more today after his speech about Justice Kavanaugh. He truly surprises and wows me every single day. I love Kavanaugh too. What an honorable and great man.

  36. Marygrace Powers says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:15 am

    True Pundit Reports Robert Mueller Drinking Excessively During the Work Day/

    6,136 views
    Jason Goodman/CSTT
    October 3, 2018

    “One of the biggest “Rummys” in DC right now is Robert Mueller.” WOW.

    Mueller is going DOWN, POUNDING DOWN SCOTCH.
    POTUS HAS HIM BY THE -ALLS/AND HE KNOWS IT. LOL.

    REVENGE OF POTUS.

  37. Citizen 817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:18 am

  38. honestyoz says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:21 am

    The Clintons on tour is the best news I have heard in a long time. IMO its the last thing they want to do but they have to stay in politics.

    Why? Because its the last trick they have, which means they are finished. They will portray their wrong doings as a, you guessed it, political witch hunt. They are a “political threat” and POTUS is using the power of his office to illegal go after them. Its to run plausible cover but also means they have been or about to be charged.
    Its so Alinsky, falsely accuse POTUS of what they actual did and use the MSM to run their narrative. Which the MSM will do because they need plausible cover too.
    You can see Dersh running the line “we need to stop all these personal attacks, we need to get back to policy and politics, BOTH sides need to stop”. Etc etc.

  39. sunnydaze says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:30 am

    So….the title and most paragraphs of this Tampa Bay Times article would lead one to believe that there’s been a shift towards Dems in Florida.

    BUT!!! Buried in the article is this sentence:

    …” From 2014 through August of this year, Republicans gained 444,000 voters and Democrats gained 248,000 “……..

    Un.Be.Lievable!

    http://www.tampabay.com/florida-politics/buzz/2018/10/08/no-party-no-more-as-voters-move-to-the-democratic-party/

  40. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Ok, nothing in the news on Rosey and his E-Ticket ride on AF1 except he got more than his 2 cents worth. Here is one theory of what was discussed. And it was not golf and grandchildren:

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1049412814799028224.html

  41. rumpole2 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:30 am

    Hard to imagine this?
    What could they have to say ONCE… let alone at repeat performances?
    WHO would pay and sit for an hour or 2?
    Who would want to give them money anyway? They have NOTHING to offer as quid pro quo.. and they certaily are not in need of any more money?

  42. Citizen 817 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 1:31 am

