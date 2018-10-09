Marxist Astroturf: Left-Wing Leaders Caught on Tape Telling Bussed Activists from New York City to Keep Quiet…

A bus-load of professional Marxists from New York City were transported up to New York’s 19th Congressional District to give support for left-wing loon candiate Antonio Delgado. However, before arrival the female organizer told volunteers to keep quiet about being from NYC because the optics of having to bus-in Venezuela Democrats is not so good.
The Washington Free Beacon obtained audio of Kate Linker, president of Greater NYC for Change, telling a group of volunteers on a bus sponsored by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) that the Delgado campaign is concerned about the optics of them visiting, saying that they should not post on social media that they are from New York City.
….”Yea, Venezuela! … Yeah, Democrat Socialism!”…
I think they put something in the water in NYC that turns people into communists.
I think they put illegal aliens in NYC positions of power to subvert our country’s laws.
When are these traitors going to be jailed?
Well, that makes sense to me. Upstate doesn’t really think much about the commie mayor. Best move, though, would have been to stay home and flood social media with their tripe where us deplorables outside of the 9th could make fun of it.
19th
Zombies on a bus.
The dems always tell us its a conspircy theory that they bus people is to effect election outcomes.
I meant, “bus people in”
Soon Trump’s economy will make it really hard for Soros and his flying monkeys to find people to work as paid protesters/activists.
That there is a joyful thought.
Seriously? Have you ever talked to any of these kinds of people?
There will NEVER be a shortage of stupid to “work” for sor@$$. He needs to be hanged so his sons get the message and leave the country.
Creepy!
They’re not very bright. Some of them will post it online.
The only country in the world this BS is allowed to exist to this extent it is, is in the United States.
It’s about time it was put tow stop.
