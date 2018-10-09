Marxist Astroturf: Left-Wing Leaders Caught on Tape Telling Bussed Activists from New York City to Keep Quiet…

A bus-load of professional Marxists from New York City were transported up to New York’s 19th Congressional District to give support for left-wing loon candiate Antonio Delgado. However, before arrival the female organizer told volunteers to keep quiet about being from NYC because the optics of having to bus-in Venezuela Democrats is not so good.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained audio of Kate Linker, president of Greater NYC for Change, telling a group of volunteers on a bus sponsored by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) that the Delgado campaign is concerned about the optics of them visiting, saying that they should not post on social media that they are from New York City.

….”Yea, Venezuela!  … Yeah, Democrat Socialism!”…

  1. The Devilbat says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    I think they put something in the water in NYC that turns people into communists.

  2. Bob says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    When are these traitors going to be jailed?

  3. pgroup says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Well, that makes sense to me. Upstate doesn’t really think much about the commie mayor. Best move, though, would have been to stay home and flood social media with their tripe where us deplorables outside of the 9th could make fun of it.

  4. donnyvee says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Zombies on a bus.

  5. stburr91 says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    The dems always tell us its a conspircy theory that they bus people is to effect election outcomes.

  6. jmclever says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Soon Trump’s economy will make it really hard for Soros and his flying monkeys to find people to work as paid protesters/activists.

  7. DH says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Creepy!

  8. scrap1ron says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    They’re not very bright. Some of them will post it online.

  9. coltlending says:
    October 9, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    The only country in the world this BS is allowed to exist to this extent it is, is in the United States.

    It’s about time it was put tow stop.

