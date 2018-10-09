Marxist Astroturf: Left-Wing Leaders Caught on Tape Telling Bussed Activists from New York City to Keep Quiet…

A bus-load of professional Marxists from New York City were transported up to New York’s 19th Congressional District to give support for left-wing loon candiate Antonio Delgado. However, before arrival the female organizer told volunteers to keep quiet about being from NYC because the optics of having to bus-in Venezuela Democrats is not so good.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained audio of Kate Linker, president of Greater NYC for Change, telling a group of volunteers on a bus sponsored by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) that the Delgado campaign is concerned about the optics of them visiting, saying that they should not post on social media that they are from New York City.

….”Yea, Venezuela! … Yeah, Democrat Socialism!”…

