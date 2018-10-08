President Trump Speech To Police Chiefs Convention – 1:30pm Livestream…

Today President Donald Trump is visiting Florida and delivering remarks at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention. The venue is the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Remarks scheduled for 1:30pm
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
OMG – what? Thanks to Rod Rosenstein?
Ok another convert to MAGA.
This is what is happening in Portland, Oregon. November 6th is going to be the Democrats worse nightmare.
I hope so too! But democrats are energized too! You see their nasty tweets from the left? It’s actually scary!
A small, loud, obnoxious mob does not win elections.
I follow you on twitter with all your updates on elections. Great job!
Thanks. I appreciate the support but the twitter Florida Guy is not me. I just comment sometimes on the Treehouse; I have never tweeted, LOL.
It was a huge mistake for this man to stop his car and step out when those enraged thugs were chasing him. He should have just kept going until he reached a safer location away from the mob.
Had I been there in my 4×4 pickup with heavy duty brush guard and skid plates underneath, I would have just plowed them out of my way. There would have been several Thump-Thump noises from under my truck.
There was a motorcycle officer parked just one block away watching the entire spectacle and he did nothing to help the innocent motorists who just wanted to get to their destination. Probably another of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s loony liberal commands to do nothing to stop the violent anarchist protesters.
Are there enough Police Chiefs there, and do they have enough men, to arrest a few thousand FBI agents ? Asking for a friend.
Obama didn’t support police when he was president.
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/07/obama-war-on-cops-police-advocacy-group-225291
I am reposting this on this thread:
First, thank you Sundance.
Second, think the following is useful to consider with respect to DJT and RR. Can DJT make a “friend” from an “enemy?” Remember the cufflinks; remember that if you can convert someone, they become useful and valuable; remember Linsley Graham; countless historical examples of foes being turned into friends.
I don’t know POTUS, but he strikes me as the kind of person that does this. No one is completely bad; can be useful for some task. I liked someone’s idea — sorry don’t remember who made the comment — that POTUS takes advantage of “the downsides.” That is very interesting. In any event …
This article in Bloomberg re: liberals and Kavanaugh makes the point really well. Apparently liberals consciously try and turn conservative judges into moderates.
“… Nor will liberals be able to court him [Kavanaugh], as they did [Justice] Kennedy.
“The process of willing [sic?] over a conservative justice to moderation involves the liberals providing conscious reinforcement in the form of praise whenever the conservative does anything moderate. If this sounds devious, it really isn’t. [Editor: yes, just like training a pigeon.] Commentators evaluate and discuss every detail of every Supreme Court decision anyway. The feedback loop is continuous. And nobody is telling anything less than the truth. The idea is just that liberals respond with praise and appreciation when conservatives take moderate steps. [Editor: the arrogance here is amazing]
“That feedback loop includes – or did for Kennedy – inviting a swing justice to visit law schools and classes to meet worshipful (mostly liberal) students and professors. I certainly had Kennedy to my classes, where he was charming and seemed to enjoy the interaction with students who clearly admired him for his liberal opinions.
“Over time, this kind of praise can subtly affect the justices. Don’t take my word for it. Take the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s. In high dudgeon against Kennedy for his gay-marriage decision, Scalia accused him in a scathing dissent of writing for liberal law professors. Kennedy of course would reject this interpretation. But Scalia, as a fellow justice, was well placed to offer a psychological reading of his colleague.
“Now that more than 2,400 law professors have signed a letter saying Kavanaugh’s temperament disqualifies him from serving on the court, all but a handful of far-right law schools are going to be no-go zones for him for years. If he can’t even visit, he can’t be wooed.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-10-05/kavanaugh-confirmation-battle-moves-supreme-court-further-right
“Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” — President Abraham Lincoln
This is why the Ford hoax needs to be laid bare for what it was.
President Trump wants nationwide Stop & Frisk. With certain restrictions, I agree with him.
I have seen suggested elsewhere that Sessions may just have come into possession of information from Huber which will mean that he can unrecuse himself, and actually be the one who fires Rosenstein. Time will tell, but I believe it will happen, and before the mid terms.
Nah.
It should have been a piece of cake. But once the liberal Dems released their cooked up scheme of lies and accusations, it became an ordeal.
President Trump is also a big promoter of the federal government giving obsolete military vehicles to local police agencies. As he said, when the crooks are shooting at the police, who cares what the image of their vehicles looks like?
Great speech!!
Notice there were no screaming protesters in the audience. LOL!
I was watching on FOX… and they just cut the coverage!!
Up Popped dopey Dana Perino!!!
Thank heavens for the interwebs 🙂
Not surprised rumpole. That’s why I’m so thankful for RSBN!
What a truly good hearted man our President is. His sincerity and love for law enforcement knows no bounds..really genuine soul
