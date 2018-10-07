Reminder – You Can’t Vote if You don’t Register….

Do not rely on this chart. Check your state [Resource Here}. Remember, you cannot vote if you don’t register [Another Resource Here]:
Many Deadlines are Fast Approaching. If you have moved residences since the last election you may need to re-register. Check your state. These mid-terms are important.
My Supervisor of Elections sent me three ballots. Does he want me to vote three times? s/
Are you registered as a Democrat?
They must think that you’re dead.
Time to go to newspapers and local media.
Tell DJT. Urgent, very urgent, look what’s happening in my state.
I’m a Canadian and I did door-to-door grass-root work.
One house had 11 electors but only one lived there with empty rooms. He was a Paki.
We reported it but Election Officer refused the complaint.
I have already voted absentee for Ben Cline and Cory Stewart.
For those people that are truly unable to vote on election day and vote absentee make sure the address is a proper government one and not a “bundler” location. This is a trick democrats have used in the past. If you are truly unable to drop it off in person, please take the time to verify the arrival of your ballot.
Morning. Great day yesterday.
Register my … … tail feathers. Democrats don’t even have to be alive to vote. They don’t even have to be democrats.
Expat that voted for Cox for Governor and Duncan Hunter for House in Kalifornia…although voting R in Kalifornia is like pissing in the ocean and expecting to see the water level rise. Yet, I persist, because they resist and resist they much. “Reeeeeeeeeeee,” the mating screech of a Demonrat protestor.
Texas deadline is October 9th, NOT the 7th.
Let’s get those Monster Votes again.
