Reminder – You Can’t Vote if You don’t Register….

Do not rely on this chart. Check your state [Resource Here}.  Remember, you cannot vote if you don’t register [Another Resource Here]:

Many Deadlines are Fast Approaching.  If you have moved residences since the last election you may need to re-register.  Check your state.  These mid-terms are important.

11 Responses to Reminder – You Can’t Vote if You don’t Register….

  1. Milton says:
    October 7, 2018 at 3:20 am

    My Supervisor of Elections sent me three ballots. Does he want me to vote three times? s/

  2. Blue Ridge Mts Va. says:
    October 7, 2018 at 3:37 am

    I have already voted absentee for Ben Cline and Cory Stewart.

    • prenanny says:
      October 7, 2018 at 4:28 am

      For those people that are truly unable to vote on election day and vote absentee make sure the address is a proper government one and not a “bundler” location. This is a trick democrats have used in the past. If you are truly unable to drop it off in person, please take the time to verify the arrival of your ballot.

  3. DanO64 says:
    October 7, 2018 at 3:38 am

    Morning. Great day yesterday.

  4. feralcatsblog says:
    October 7, 2018 at 3:56 am

    Register my … … tail feathers. Democrats don’t even have to be alive to vote. They don’t even have to be democrats.

  5. Gaijin and Tonic says:
    October 7, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Expat that voted for Cox for Governor and Duncan Hunter for House in Kalifornia…although voting R in Kalifornia is like pissing in the ocean and expecting to see the water level rise. Yet, I persist, because they resist and resist they much. “Reeeeeeeeeeee,” the mating screech of a Demonrat protestor.

  6. Jack says:
    October 7, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Texas deadline is October 9th, NOT the 7th.

  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 7, 2018 at 4:22 am

    Let’s get those Monster Votes again.

