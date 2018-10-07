October 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #626

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

  1. nwtex says:
    October 7, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Dan Bongino
    ‏Verified account @dbongino

    Dear Libs,
    How ya like them apples?
    1:05 PM – 6 Oct 2018

  2. phoenixRising says:
    October 7, 2018 at 1:13 am

    Kavanaugh Vs. Feinstein – Flawless Victory

    Wait for the fall-out from this…

    https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-06/kavanaugh-vs-feinstein-flawless-victory

  3. nwtex says:
    October 7, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Doug Haaland@doughaaland
    5h
    Replying to @brithume

    #NewKavanaughCalendar

  4. Jase says:
    October 7, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Heartiest congratulations to you all on a great day for the USA from this Tasmanian Deplorable Dreg.

