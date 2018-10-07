October 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #626

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Dan Bongino
Verified account @dbongino
Dear Libs,
How ya like them apples?
1:05 PM – 6 Oct 2018
Kavanaugh Vs. Feinstein – Flawless Victory
Wait for the fall-out from this…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-06/kavanaugh-vs-feinstein-flawless-victory
Doug Haaland@doughaaland
5h
Replying to @brithume
#NewKavanaughCalendar
Heartiest congratulations to you all on a great day for the USA from this Tasmanian Deplorable Dreg.
’tis a glorious day, Jase
backatcha !
