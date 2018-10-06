President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

Posted on October 6, 2018 by

Earlier today President Trump delivered impromptu remarks to the press pool as he departed the White House for a rally in Topeka Kansas.  The remarks were ahead of the senate vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

  1. railer says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    He does have a way of capturing the moment, doesn’t he?

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    This man is a BOSS at whatever he does!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. ann says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    I enjoy his impromptu statements, esp because the roar of helicopter drowns out the gaggle.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Golden Advice says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Who knew Senators Collins and Graham would turn out to be the major game changers in all of this?

    Her speech was epic, for a Uniparty Senator. It felt like a big change happened in that moment.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Congratulations President Trump! You stood by Judge Kavanaugh every step of the way. You never ever wavered. The Democrats and MSM are shocked because 99.9999% of Republicans would have.

    You were absolutely right about Senator Collins! She gave that speech from her heart and rightfully deserves to be recognized for it.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  6. npsrangerman says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    What really happened here is Justice Kavanaugh and the Conservative wing of Gov’t refused to back down! The left is, “how dare they!” We must not let them intimidate us any longer. Time to take off the gloves. Now, who really broke the law during this process?

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Senator Daines gave a virtual vote even though it didn’t count!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 6, 2018 at 6:02 pm

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • calbear84 says:
      October 6, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Thank you Senator Daines! Your vote counts with The Deplorables! Best wishes to your daughter on her special day.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  10. amplifyouredge says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    The justices do not have an email address, but you can write them.

    Like this:

    United States Supreme Court
    ATTN: The Honorable Justice Kavanaugh
    One First Street, N.E.,
    Washington, D.C. 20543

    I am sending our Justice Kavanaugh a postcard of congratulations on Tuesday, since Monday is a holiday.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. calbear84 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    This rally tonight is going to be epic. POTUS sense of timing is perfect, as usual. Going to be people going MAGA-nuts in Kansas!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Paul Tibbets says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    More than you know Sundance,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. jsteele9 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Trump is the quintessential POTUS Impromptu Press Responder.

    I see Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon celebrated the pending Kavanaugh confirmation a few days ago. Way to go Linda!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. GB Bari says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Huge accomplishment due to leadership from President Trump (and Sen. McConnell and Grassley). Sen. Daines was ready to act on his patriotism but fortunately able to be with his family for daughters wedding. Everyone wins.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. eric says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    I am so proud of OUR President.
    He takes the slings and arrows for OUR country.
    He LOVES ‘Merica.
    He LOVES ‘Merica’s people.
    guess what?
    ‘Merica LOVES him back.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. alliwantissometruth says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    There’s only one man who could get the republicans to fight back after decades of being spineless weasels & cowards

    President Trump isn’t just a boss. He’s not just a leader. He’s a teacher too, & he’s teaching our current politically correct timid batch of politicians how to fight, & he’s showing a (hopefully) new batch of patriot fighters how it’s done

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    POTUS did another impromptu presser after AF1 just touched down in Kansas. I’m shocked Fox showed it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    President Trump yes, seized and owned the moment! But he also used the coverage to get air coverage for the KS candidates that he is supporting in tonight’s rally.

    His praise for Collins (Susan to him–loved that from POTUS) was well phrased. She did work hard and it showed in her speech and defense of our rule of law.

    I have sent a thank you email to POTUS and to Senator McConnell. This is just terrific teamwork from the R’s! Doing a happy dance 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Here is the presser that POTUS did just minutes ago.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. Jpcarson says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    President Trump never once thought about throwing this warrior, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, under the bus. He gave the process a limited amount of extra time after the hearing to affirm his choice, Judge K. Many here thought it was a bad move, including Sundance, but today we are rejoicing!!! Kavanaugh fought for his life, and President Trump fought with him and stood by his side! The way it should be!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    We now have pictures!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  26. JasonD says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Note POTUS’s mention of the extra week. That week proved very valuable on many levels. It cleared the smears off Justice K, but also revealed that the FBI has returned to the “good “ side. This means Wray was playing possum. Work it out from there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JasonD says:
      October 6, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      In that second interview he credits the DOJ. More possums waking up. POTUS is starting to indicate that he has a DOJ. More reveals incoming, no doubt about it 😁

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  27. Patriot1783 says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Yea! Justice Kavanaugh already officially sworn in !!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. rustybritches says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Thank You to all of those who helped in this situation, We couldn’t have done this alone Thank God for those who stood up and fought back against all the dirt the Dems thought again they were going to throw and we were all going to just stand down and let them have their way and /this time it didnt happen Graham started the fight back and the President Refused to give in and continued to fight for his nominee and Grassley and McConnell have proven they were more than willing to stand strong and not allow anyone to take the right thing to do away from them. Thank you Susan Collins Your speech did wonders for taking the Air out of the Corrupt Dems.

    I do wish the President would just truly forget that Ryan exists He treats that back stabbing slime bag with respect and I cant see why he does so.. He betrays the President at every turn and will do so again first chance he gets Been quiet lately because he was hoping they would lose

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Both oaths have now been taken!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  30. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Jpcarson says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Let’s not forget—this was also a real big defeat for the Clintons! Let that one sink in, going back to Kenneth Starr!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Jpcarson says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Let’s not forget—this was also a real big defeat for the Clintons! Let that one sink in, going back to Kenneth Starr!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    October 6, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s