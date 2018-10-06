President Trump Impromptu Remarks Departing White House….

Earlier today President Trump delivered impromptu remarks to the press pool as he departed the White House for a rally in Topeka Kansas. The remarks were ahead of the senate vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Advertisements
Earlier today President Trump delivered impromptu remarks to the press pool as he departed the White House for a rally in Topeka Kansas. The remarks were ahead of the senate vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
He does have a way of capturing the moment, doesn’t he?
LikeLiked by 18 people
When he raises his hand up. The press shuts up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This man is a BOSS at whatever he does!
LikeLiked by 15 people
Walks like a Boss, talks like a Boss and Is The Boss.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This man is everywhere! The Left, Democrats, MSM etc. are dying a slow and painful death!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Would like to speed it up a little if we can, best Potus ever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There was a psychoanalyst named Elliot Jaques (he coined the phrase “midlife crisis”) who had a very elaborate theory called requisite organization (look it up on Wikipedia). He characterized organizations in 8 levels of complexity and had the insight that all of us grow and mature over life, but that most of us reach our potential by middle age, and tend to plateau from that point. A few people, however, have much greater potential, and they continue to grow in their ability to operate at a higher level of complexity. 40- year old Donald Trump would not have been the PDT we love. Obama was overwhelmed by the job. 70-year old Donald Trump, however, is one of a handful of human beings who have the innate potential, the maturity, and the life experience to excel at a Level 8 leadership position. He is having the time of his life and he is killing it! Winning!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great insight on that angle J!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great 👍 post! Thanks 🙏 for sharing that information.
LikeLiked by 1 person
High praise from you, flep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As if ordained 😉
🙏🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 2 people
I enjoy his impromptu statements, esp because the roar of helicopter drowns out the gaggle.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Reminds .be of Reagan covering his ear
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who knew Senators Collins and Graham would turn out to be the major game changers in all of this?
Her speech was epic, for a Uniparty Senator. It felt like a big change happened in that moment.
LikeLiked by 15 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
Congratulations President Trump! You stood by Judge Kavanaugh every step of the way. You never ever wavered. The Democrats and MSM are shocked because 99.9999% of Republicans would have.
You were absolutely right about Senator Collins! She gave that speech from her heart and rightfully deserves to be recognized for it.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Great picture!
LikeLiked by 18 people
We said President Trump would teach the repubes how to win.
Looks like they squeaked by their final exam today.
Now on to the next chapter of Winning; how to Make America Great Again! , by Donald J Trump
Cliff notes provided by, TCTH
LikeLiked by 9 people
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
MIKE I think our turtle 🐢 sent the crazies to the looney bin with this statement!
Knowing she could be gone tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Snapper! Who’d a thunk it? And Goobs! Proud of him too! I’m really warming up to Bizzaroworld!
Sorry I can’t play any videos inside a twitter box, last few weeks. Don’t know how to fix it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Last Laugh!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great picture! Thanks 🙏 for sharing it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is woman. Hear her snore!
LikeLike
What really happened here is Justice Kavanaugh and the Conservative wing of Gov’t refused to back down! The left is, “how dare they!” We must not let them intimidate us any longer. Time to take off the gloves. Now, who really broke the law during this process?
LikeLiked by 18 people
There is more than enough evidence for the FBI to fully investigate Ford for a federal crime of lying to Congress. We can’t allow her to just “walk away” from this.
LikeLiked by 11 people
and all her co conspirators
LikeLiked by 8 people
The co conspirators are really the criminals as much as Ford.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More so. She was a willing patsy, but she was not the one pulling the strings.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
Speaker Ryan. Oh him. Haven’t seen or heard anything out of him for months. Must be busy with job interviews on K Street.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 19 people
Love it.
I am watching them rant on BB and in truth its the same old same old idiots. A $100 per person.
And I can’t stop laughing,
LikeLiked by 3 people
SONIC BOOM!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senator Daines gave a virtual vote even though it didn’t count!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you Senator Daines! Your vote counts with The Deplorables! Best wishes to your daughter on her special day.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The justices do not have an email address, but you can write them.
Like this:
United States Supreme Court
ATTN: The Honorable Justice Kavanaugh
One First Street, N.E.,
Washington, D.C. 20543
I am sending our Justice Kavanaugh a postcard of congratulations on Tuesday, since Monday is a holiday.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thanks for posting!
LikeLike
What a great idea! We should do a postcard sendout from every state, like we did for our beloved President. I’ll mail one on Tuesday that says CONGRATULATIONS FROM ALASKA (despite the traitor Murkowski)!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This rally tonight is going to be epic. POTUS sense of timing is perfect, as usual. Going to be people going MAGA-nuts in Kansas!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Anyone getting to go to this one is so, so lucky!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
More than you know Sundance,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump is the quintessential POTUS Impromptu Press Responder.
I see Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon celebrated the pending Kavanaugh confirmation a few days ago. Way to go Linda!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Holy moly, nothing would ever make me do that!
LikeLike
Huge accomplishment due to leadership from President Trump (and Sen. McConnell and Grassley). Sen. Daines was ready to act on his patriotism but fortunately able to be with his family for daughters wedding. Everyone wins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so proud of OUR President.
He takes the slings and arrows for OUR country.
He LOVES ‘Merica.
He LOVES ‘Merica’s people.
guess what?
‘Merica LOVES him back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s only one man who could get the republicans to fight back after decades of being spineless weasels & cowards
President Trump isn’t just a boss. He’s not just a leader. He’s a teacher too, & he’s teaching our current politically correct timid batch of politicians how to fight, & he’s showing a (hopefully) new batch of patriot fighters how it’s done
LikeLiked by 5 people
and he can obviously forgive when warranted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS did another impromptu presser after AF1 just touched down in Kansas. I’m shocked Fox showed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump yes, seized and owned the moment! But he also used the coverage to get air coverage for the KS candidates that he is supporting in tonight’s rally.
His praise for Collins (Susan to him–loved that from POTUS) was well phrased. She did work hard and it showed in her speech and defense of our rule of law.
I have sent a thank you email to POTUS and to Senator McConnell. This is just terrific teamwork from the R’s! Doing a happy dance 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is the presser that POTUS did just minutes ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wait! I have been reading and typing and he is already there?!! Time truly does fly when you’re having fun!😁
LikeLike
Senator Grassley was MAGNIFICENT. He was key.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McConnell too!
LikeLike
Thanks, Pam.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yw 🙂
LikeLike
President Trump never once thought about throwing this warrior, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, under the bus. He gave the process a limited amount of extra time after the hearing to affirm his choice, Judge K. Many here thought it was a bad move, including Sundance, but today we are rejoicing!!! Kavanaugh fought for his life, and President Trump fought with him and stood by his side! The way it should be!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We now have pictures!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonderful !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note POTUS’s mention of the extra week. That week proved very valuable on many levels. It cleared the smears off Justice K, but also revealed that the FBI has returned to the “good “ side. This means Wray was playing possum. Work it out from there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In that second interview he credits the DOJ. More possums waking up. POTUS is starting to indicate that he has a DOJ. More reveals incoming, no doubt about it 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yea! Justice Kavanaugh already officially sworn in !!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank You to all of those who helped in this situation, We couldn’t have done this alone Thank God for those who stood up and fought back against all the dirt the Dems thought again they were going to throw and we were all going to just stand down and let them have their way and /this time it didnt happen Graham started the fight back and the President Refused to give in and continued to fight for his nominee and Grassley and McConnell have proven they were more than willing to stand strong and not allow anyone to take the right thing to do away from them. Thank you Susan Collins Your speech did wonders for taking the Air out of the Corrupt Dems.
I do wish the President would just truly forget that Ryan exists He treats that back stabbing slime bag with respect and I cant see why he does so.. He betrays the President at every turn and will do so again first chance he gets Been quiet lately because he was hoping they would lose
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both oaths have now been taken!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s not forget—this was also a real big defeat for the Clintons! Let that one sink in, going back to Kenneth Starr!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not forget—this was also a real big defeat for the Clintons! Let that one sink in, going back to Kenneth Starr!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooops—it repeated itself! Fate! Thank you, Lord!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike