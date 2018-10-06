It’s Official – Supreme Court Justice Brett M Kavanaugh Sworn In During Private Ceremony…

During a private ceremony following the Senate confirmation vote, Judge Brett Kavanaugh took the constitutional oath of office with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. The judicial oath ceremony was conducted by retired Justice Kennedy.
WASHINGTON DC – Judge Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice late Saturday, just hours after the Senate voted to confirm him to the nation’s highest court after a rancorous confirmation battle.
Kavanaugh was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony, accompanied by his wife and children. It means that now-Justice Kavanaugh will begin hearing cases before the court on Tuesday.
[…] Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was the sole Democrat to vote “yes.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, was a “no,” but voted “present” as a courtesy to Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who was attending his daughter’s wedding in Montana. (read more)
(Judicial Oath delivered by retired Justice Kennedy – for whom Kavanaugh clerked)
Now we CRUSH them in 4 weeks. Give no quarter…CRUSH THEM!
LikeLiked by 6 people
In the immortal words of Debbie Reynolds, screen mom to Debra Messing, on Will & Grace.
“Told ya so, told ya so, ToldyaToldya- TOLD YA SO!
Ironic huh Deb M?
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Kavanaugh was sworn in and the democrats, denied their lynching, just swore and swore and swore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll say it again, what a wonderful day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Dear Lord for hearing our prayers. Please continue to bless and protect Justice Kavanaugh and his family. Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, God, once more for hearing our prayers. He will be an outstanding Justice just as Justice Thomas. WE are blessed and the democrats can continue on their way to Hell, and we keep our Constitutional laws and freedom and rights.
LikeLike
I know I shouldn’t be vengeful, but I would love to revisit all the accusers and handlers a year from now.
LikeLike
i’m glad it was both a private ceremony and done immediately after confirmation. The threats to Kavanaugh by irresponsible people and to the judicial system necessitated it.
LikeLike
We have had two massive deception operations (SpyGate, Scotusgate) carried out by the same small group in an effort to frame totally innocent people. When are the schemers going to be rounded up? No sympathy for Ford. Her scrubbed social media would tell all. Her testimony spoken like a 15 yesr old girl was a giveaway. She told McLean how to pass a polygraph test and I am sure as a psychologist she knows all the tricks to make testimony seem sincere. They tried to run a recovered memory scam based on absolutely nothing. I notice pressure was put on Keyser to recover a memory. Frightenening they got so far with this sham.
LikeLike