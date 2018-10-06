It’s Official – Supreme Court Justice Brett M Kavanaugh Sworn In During Private Ceremony…

During a private ceremony following the Senate confirmation vote, Judge Brett Kavanaugh took the constitutional oath of office with Chief Justice John Roberts presiding. The judicial oath ceremony was conducted by retired Justice Kennedy.

WASHINGTON DC – Judge Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice late Saturday, just hours after the Senate voted to confirm him to the nation’s highest court after a rancorous confirmation battle.

Kavanaugh was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts in a private ceremony, accompanied by his wife and children. It means that now-Justice Kavanaugh will begin hearing cases before the court on Tuesday.