210 Responses to October 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #623

  1. rjcylon says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:40 am

    I demand the reopening of the Kavanaugh FBI investigation. I have heard allegations he was once a peg leg pirate who plundered the high seas. I believe those experiences would directly impact his rulings from the bench, especially when it comes to maritime law, and eye patches.

  2. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:40 am

    • WSB says:
      October 4, 2018 at 1:47 am

      Because Hirono is a layover Japanese combatant, IMHO. Her family had brothels, a mail order bride business and scampered back to Japan during WWII.

      If anyone has any different history, let me know. I would love to be incorrect, but everything I dig up goes back to the same story.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      October 4, 2018 at 2:00 am

      Now that is rich.

      The Republican women and girls around the DC area, ought to go visit Hirono’s office and question her that, then protest against Hirono. People need to hear that story plus the story WSB just posted above.

      ooooh….These people are evil. How in the world did they get to be US Senators?

      • jrapdx says:
        October 4, 2018 at 2:12 am

        “You can fool some of the people…” Evil people can fool others without blinking an eye, electoral deceit comes naturally to that sort of evil soul.

  3. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:41 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:41 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:41 am

  6. kathyca says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:43 am

    So…Kavanaugh gets confirmed and never forgets, to the end of his days (may they be LOOONG), what the democrats did and tried to do to him and his family. Well played.

  7. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:43 am

    Love Led Zeppelin or just a patriotic American…You will like this!
    by The Candy Wrappers

  9. citizen817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:53 am

    The evidence is beginning to point toward a fact about Christine Ford: She’s a liar who perjured herself. If there is any justice in the world, she’ll be locked up for her perjury—especially when an innocent man’s reputation was dragged through the muck. 

    Time to vote Kavanaugh in as a Supreme Court Justice and park Ford in prison.

    —Ben Garrison

    https://grrrgraphics.com/fords-problem-glasses/

  10. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 1:57 am

    In Laura Ingraham’s opening segment she actually praised Trump’s speech where he talked about Ford’s evidence.

    However, it was the later segment where they ran a clip of Trump’s speech back and forth with Rachel Mitchell questioning Ford that was really good!

    Go to 2:15 in the video for that clip.

    Is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s yearbook also fair game?
    https://video.foxnews.com/v/5844100337001/?playlist_id=2777472138001#sp=show-clips

  11. Citizen 817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:08 am

    John Solomon MOAB

  12. StuckIntheMiddle says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:08 am

    None of us wants to see this imposter on our screens in our own homes. But isn’t it rich that Democrats gave this self-confessed booze & drug thug a pass?

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/36649/obama-admits-heavy-drinking-drug-problems-ryan-saavedra

    • joeknuckles says:
      October 4, 2018 at 2:31 am

      Whenever the police need to block off streets for these morons, the barricades should say “Caution, idiot convention ahead, proceed at your own risk.”

      Imagine if every news story referred to these gatherings as “idiot conventions”.

  14. Donna in Oregon says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Been following this all along, and it’s so confusing when this stuff occurs. How are we to determine responsibility for those that tried to hi-jack the Presidency of Donald J. Trump? I don’t get it…..

    Why Are the Brennan, Comey, and Rogers Transcripts Being Withheld?
    https://themarketswork.com/2018/10/03/why-are-the-brennan-comey-and-rogers-transcripts-being-withheld/

  15. FL_GUY says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Watching the manufactured hit job on Kavanaugh, it just reinforces the notion that the Rs have been held hostage for decades via extortion. When we see the abuse of power that has been exposed in the DOJ/FBI/IC, an R could be squeeky clean but if they didn’t do as ordered, they’d be “Kavanaughed”. Needless to say, those Rs with actual skeletons in their closets would be easy to control but even honest, sincere ones would be victimized with manufactured smears.

    President Trump comes along and not only is he squeeky clean, he’s also a genius. So, from the beginning, President Trump realized that the media-rats were a branch of the DNC and served as a propaganda/extortion division (printing and reporting every lie and smear about Rs no matter how outrageous). Thus, from the beginning, President Trump labelled the media-rats FAKE NEWS; my first President Trump rally was in early Jan 16 and he was already working on taking down the media-rats. He has reinforced this idea every time he gets an audience and it has worked. At the rallies, people automatically boo the media-rats and spontaneous chants of CNN SUCKS break out. Less people believe the media-rats today than ever due to their being exposed by President Trump. President Trump is serious when he says the media-rats won’t exist anymore if they don’t endorse him.

    From the beginning, the Obama/HilLIARy/DNC/FBI/DOJ/IC have tried to Kavanaugh President Trump. The only reason it has gone on as long as it has is due to the media-rats covering for the career criminals in the FBI/DOJ and Mueller’s clown squad. However, President Trump has used their antics as a diversion to get more done than any President in the history of the USA.

    Smears and extortion is how the swamp has worked for decades controlling R politicians. However, under President Trump, things have changed. There are Rs that are standing up and fighting back. This is due to the leadership and the strength of President Trump. He is giving them guidance and teaching them how to win. The effective way the Rs have handled the Kavanaugh smear tells me that things have changed for the better. President Trump has eliminated much of the extortion and blackmail threats. You can see how the attempted smear of Jim Jordan failed. It likely would not have failed 3 years ago.

    President Trump never forgets and he only forgives those that are deserving. The people who have tried to destroy the USA and have tried to destroy President Trump and his family are not deserving. At his time and choosing, President Trump will unload on the swamp. When the smoke clears, President Trump will be standing tall among their ruins.

    We will learn a great deal from President Trump’s upcoming campaign rallies. I will be watching them carefully.

    • andyocoregon says:
      October 4, 2018 at 2:33 am

      I want to hear the “Lock Her Up” chant when Ford’s name is mentioned.

    • jrapdx says:
      October 4, 2018 at 2:51 am

      You’re right, the President has changed the dynamic in DC, he’s successfully returned fire on Democrats, the media, isolated the RINOs so they can’t take cover among the Uniparty, that is, by outing the RINOs as opposing Republican goals they’ve been forced to line up with MAGA. Besides President Trump has used his enormous talents to achieve a string of victories so compelling that opposition has been swept out of the way, perhaps the best example is the recently achieved USMCA, which will get the backing of Congress with no real difficulty. PT said he knew how to win and will do it for the American people, and that he has been doing. Seems real clear, Democrats, RINOs, are you part of the problem or the solution? Better decide quickly, get out of the way or be run over by a force of Nature coming right at ya’.

  16. Dan Dan says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:33 am

  17. Citizen 817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:37 am

  18. Citizen 817 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:43 am

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      October 4, 2018 at 3:13 am

      The general public should NOT be allowed in the Capitol. It should be guarded and secured from these beta loons. Can you imagine leftist thugs being able to roam Buckingham Palace at will? FFS.

  19. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:45 am

    That’s right. It’s all in how you ask the question

  20. FanGirl says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:50 am

    Music chosen for Kavanaugh confirmation.

  21. Heika says:
    October 4, 2018 at 2:50 am

    has anyone put this up yet? Can Kavanagh sue Ford etc – defamation? Apparently yes. I hope he does. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/white-house-finds-no-corroboration-of-sexual-misconduct-allegations-against-kavanaugh-in-fbi-report-wsj

    Liked by 1 person

      October 4, 2018 at 3:04 am

      I imagine he can, but if he’s confirmed what would Kavanaugh gain? He’ll be a Justice of the SCOTUS, suing Ford would make him look petty, vindictive, undermine his judicial persona and aura of objectivity. Would he really want to show up in a local court and be subject to bruising cross-examination by Ford’s attorneys? Wouldn’t it be a reprise of the events of the last several days?

      No, I think he’d decide to let it go, the quicker the whole thing gets out of the spotlight, the better it will be for soon-to-be Justice Kavanaugh and his traumatized family.

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 4, 2018 at 3:09 am

