October 4th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #623

I demand the reopening of the Kavanaugh FBI investigation. I have heard allegations he was once a peg leg pirate who plundered the high seas. I believe those experiences would directly impact his rulings from the bench, especially when it comes to maritime law, and eye patches.
I agree! We need to open it for another 3 weeks or so, and maybe we’ll end up with about 70 Republican senators 🙂
Arrrrrgggghh.
Not a pirate. Just a groan.
Because Hirono is a layover Japanese combatant, IMHO. Her family had brothels, a mail order bride business and scampered back to Japan during WWII.
If anyone has any different history, let me know. I would love to be incorrect, but everything I dig up goes back to the same story.
You said it, so it must be true. It’s up to Daisy-Head Maisy to prove it’s not true. She’s a prostitute until she can prove she’s not.
Ha! I believe she was the granddaughter, but she may still be a spy, IMO.
I do not believe that the FBI should have passed her background check.
Now that is rich.
The Republican women and girls around the DC area, ought to go visit Hirono’s office and question her that, then protest against Hirono. People need to hear that story plus the story WSB just posted above.
ooooh….These people are evil. How in the world did they get to be US Senators?
“You can fool some of the people…” Evil people can fool others without blinking an eye, electoral deceit comes naturally to that sort of evil soul.
The hatred thrown at Jared, and the constant calling him a liberal is one of the most off base things on our side, in my opinion. He’s been a huge help.
Somehow, I don’t think DJT would let some douchebag marry his precious daughter. The guy must have something going on.
Jared is awesome.
Kushner was heavily involved with Saudi Arabia talks and Middle East peace plans also.
——–
How Jared Kushner forged a bond with the Saudi crown prince
https://www-washingtonpost-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/politics/how-jared-kushner-forged-a-bond-with-the-saudi-crown-prince/2018/03/19/2f2ce398-2181-11e8-badd-7c9f29a55815_story.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonpost.com%2Fpolitics%2Fhow-jared-kushner-forged-a-bond-with-the-saudi-crown-prince%2F2018%2F03%2F19%2F2f2ce398-2181-11e8-badd-7c9f29a55815_story.html
Excellent read. Thank you for posting, Troublemaker.
That was great-thanks. Two brilliant and beautiful young men.
So…Kavanaugh gets confirmed and never forgets, to the end of his days (may they be LOOONG), what the democrats did and tried to do to him and his family. Well played.
Sha!
As they said in the day.
And Kathyca, neither will we. The counter punch heard round the world!
Jeff Flake and every Democratic Senator should apologize in PUBLIC to Brett Kavanaugh and to his family for what they said and implied during this process.
EVERY PERSON that was part of this scam should be sued for criminal liability and made it public.
Love Led Zeppelin or just a patriotic American…You will like this!
by The Candy Wrappers
This is actually really good!
I saw it, probably here, about six months ago. Well worth seeing again.
Very well done.
She did an interview on t.v. earlier this morning and said ‘Hasn’t the New York Times figured out yet that President Trump always gets the last laugh?”
I thought that was amazing!
Damn, she looks great. That dress is HOT!
The evidence is beginning to point toward a fact about Christine Ford: She’s a liar who perjured herself. If there is any justice in the world, she’ll be locked up for her perjury—especially when an innocent man’s reputation was dragged through the muck.
Time to vote Kavanaugh in as a Supreme Court Justice and park Ford in prison.
—Ben Garrison
https://grrrgraphics.com/fords-problem-glasses/
I’d love to hear the crowd chant “Lock Her Up” at Thursday’s and Saturday’s rallies.
In Laura Ingraham’s opening segment she actually praised Trump’s speech where he talked about Ford’s evidence.
However, it was the later segment where they ran a clip of Trump’s speech back and forth with Rachel Mitchell questioning Ford that was really good!
Go to 2:15 in the video for that clip.
Is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s yearbook also fair game?
https://video.foxnews.com/v/5844100337001/?playlist_id=2777472138001#sp=show-clips
That Rachel Mitchell did a hell of a job. Really impressive.
John Solomon MOAB
More DNC, and Soros too…..
Did Former Feinstein Staffer Have Involvement With Fusion GPS During 2016 Elections?
https://themarketswork.com/2018/10/01/did-former-feinstein-staffer-have-involvement-with-fusion-gps-during-2016-elections/
Wasn’t this already confirmed months ago the DNC lawyers meetings happened both before and directly after the Trump Tower meetings? The way these stories unfold I swear I was in the Grand Canyon. The good news is finally the deep state site The Hill is carrying it.
None of us wants to see this imposter on our screens in our own homes. But isn’t it rich that Democrats gave this self-confessed booze & drug thug a pass?
https://www.dailywire.com/news/36649/obama-admits-heavy-drinking-drug-problems-ryan-saavedra
Whenever the police need to block off streets for these morons, the barricades should say “Caution, idiot convention ahead, proceed at your own risk.”
Imagine if every news story referred to these gatherings as “idiot conventions”.
Been following this all along, and it’s so confusing when this stuff occurs. How are we to determine responsibility for those that tried to hi-jack the Presidency of Donald J. Trump? I don’t get it…..
Why Are the Brennan, Comey, and Rogers Transcripts Being Withheld?
https://themarketswork.com/2018/10/03/why-are-the-brennan-comey-and-rogers-transcripts-being-withheld/
Watching the manufactured hit job on Kavanaugh, it just reinforces the notion that the Rs have been held hostage for decades via extortion. When we see the abuse of power that has been exposed in the DOJ/FBI/IC, an R could be squeeky clean but if they didn’t do as ordered, they’d be “Kavanaughed”. Needless to say, those Rs with actual skeletons in their closets would be easy to control but even honest, sincere ones would be victimized with manufactured smears.
President Trump comes along and not only is he squeeky clean, he’s also a genius. So, from the beginning, President Trump realized that the media-rats were a branch of the DNC and served as a propaganda/extortion division (printing and reporting every lie and smear about Rs no matter how outrageous). Thus, from the beginning, President Trump labelled the media-rats FAKE NEWS; my first President Trump rally was in early Jan 16 and he was already working on taking down the media-rats. He has reinforced this idea every time he gets an audience and it has worked. At the rallies, people automatically boo the media-rats and spontaneous chants of CNN SUCKS break out. Less people believe the media-rats today than ever due to their being exposed by President Trump. President Trump is serious when he says the media-rats won’t exist anymore if they don’t endorse him.
From the beginning, the Obama/HilLIARy/DNC/FBI/DOJ/IC have tried to Kavanaugh President Trump. The only reason it has gone on as long as it has is due to the media-rats covering for the career criminals in the FBI/DOJ and Mueller’s clown squad. However, President Trump has used their antics as a diversion to get more done than any President in the history of the USA.
Smears and extortion is how the swamp has worked for decades controlling R politicians. However, under President Trump, things have changed. There are Rs that are standing up and fighting back. This is due to the leadership and the strength of President Trump. He is giving them guidance and teaching them how to win. The effective way the Rs have handled the Kavanaugh smear tells me that things have changed for the better. President Trump has eliminated much of the extortion and blackmail threats. You can see how the attempted smear of Jim Jordan failed. It likely would not have failed 3 years ago.
President Trump never forgets and he only forgives those that are deserving. The people who have tried to destroy the USA and have tried to destroy President Trump and his family are not deserving. At his time and choosing, President Trump will unload on the swamp. When the smoke clears, President Trump will be standing tall among their ruins.
We will learn a great deal from President Trump’s upcoming campaign rallies. I will be watching them carefully.
I want to hear the “Lock Her Up” chant when Ford’s name is mentioned.
You’re right, the President has changed the dynamic in DC, he’s successfully returned fire on Democrats, the media, isolated the RINOs so they can’t take cover among the Uniparty, that is, by outing the RINOs as opposing Republican goals they’ve been forced to line up with MAGA. Besides President Trump has used his enormous talents to achieve a string of victories so compelling that opposition has been swept out of the way, perhaps the best example is the recently achieved USMCA, which will get the backing of Congress with no real difficulty. PT said he knew how to win and will do it for the American people, and that he has been doing. Seems real clear, Democrats, RINOs, are you part of the problem or the solution? Better decide quickly, get out of the way or be run over by a force of Nature coming right at ya’.
So cloture filing early Thursday + 30 hours = Friday morning vote.
The general public should NOT be allowed in the Capitol. It should be guarded and secured from these beta loons. Can you imagine leftist thugs being able to roam Buckingham Palace at will? FFS.
That’s right. It’s all in how you ask the question
Music chosen for Kavanaugh confirmation.
has anyone put this up yet? Can Kavanagh sue Ford etc – defamation? Apparently yes. I hope he does. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/white-house-finds-no-corroboration-of-sexual-misconduct-allegations-against-kavanaugh-in-fbi-report-wsj
I imagine he can, but if he’s confirmed what would Kavanaugh gain? He’ll be a Justice of the SCOTUS, suing Ford would make him look petty, vindictive, undermine his judicial persona and aura of objectivity. Would he really want to show up in a local court and be subject to bruising cross-examination by Ford’s attorneys? Wouldn’t it be a reprise of the events of the last several days?
No, I think he’d decide to let it go, the quicker the whole thing gets out of the spotlight, the better it will be for soon-to-be Justice Kavanaugh and his traumatized family.
