Wednesday October 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Six Billion Wills
As long as man remained obedient to the will of God, his Maker, all was well with him. His life was perfectly balanced because it was centered in God. As soon as he listened to Satan, however, and set his will against God’s, all began to go wrong. His life was now off center and out of balance. It was no longer subject to one central Will. Alienated from God, man now reaped the fruits of his rebellion, not only in his banishment from Paradise but in the self-will of his offspring.
Of the first two children born into the world, one bludgeoned the other to death and this was but the beginning. Whereas God had originally created man in His own “image” and “likeness” (Gen. 1:26,27) we read later that Adam begat Seth “in HIS own likeness, after HIS image”(Gen.5:3).
And so parents down through the ages have begotten children like themselves, with fallen natures and wills of their own, until today we have some six billion wills operating in the world instead of the one central will of God.
This does not mean, however, that God has abdicated, or that the future of the world is now subject to the wills of six billion fallen creatures, but at least we get a glimpse of why the world is in the mess it is. Nor was God forced to formulate new plans because of the fall of man. Far from it, for despite man’s rebellion — even through it — God has been carrying out His plan and every true believer rejoices that God “worketh all things after the counsel of His own will” (Eph.1:11). While He does not rule directly in the affairs of men, He very definitely overrules, and as a result, “all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose” (Rom.8:28).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/six-billion-wills/
Genesis 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.
27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
Genesis 5:3 And Adam lived an hundred and thirty years, and begat a son in his own likeness, after his image; and called his name Seth:
Ephesians 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
A WILDFLOWER SUNRISE OVERLOOKING THE ANTHRACITE MOUNTAIN RANGE – CRESTED BUTTE, COLORADO.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This would make a magnificent jigsaw puzzle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sorry, I would have posted this yesterday if I would have looked at Whatfinger first, instead of the CTH.
2 October 1909 – Orville Wright sets a new world altitude record for airplanes, reaching an estimated 500 meters (1,640 feet) over Potsdam, Germany.
Not the best photo, too many people around it and it did not fly as it is mostly not flown anyway. According to its sign last flight was over a year before this photo.
Wright “B” 1911
2006.08.26
LikeLiked by 2 people
The connection between Antifa, First Nations, and Black Block.
Gord Hill is a First Nation – Look at his comic books. Terrifying.
https://crimethinc.com/2017/08/01/an-interview-with-gord-hill
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yea baby!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
To the citizens who say they’ll just hold their nose and vote for the stinker.
A Republican-backed bill which would deny due process.
http://www.legis.state.pa.us/CFDOCS/Legis/PN/Public/btCheck.cfm?txtType=HTM&sessYr=2017&sessInd=0&billBody=H&billTyp=B&billNbr=2060&pn=3820
A taking based on what may be spurious grounds. And to be charged a ‘reasonable fee’ for it!
LikeLike
rrick….this is the Pennsylvania State Legislature. If you’re a Pennsylvania treeper….it’s time to raise caine on your state legislators.
Most state constitutions had to agree in their state Constitutions to the Fed Constitution, and agreed to the Bill of Rights. Well, the 2nd Amendment, whether your state likes it or not……is probably in your state Constitution……so your state legislatures would be violating not only your state constitution; but the fed. one too.
A group of Patriots did this a long time ago in my state. Then we split essentially into groups. A bunch of them go & keep up with what’s going on in my state…and notify us what’s going on………A bunch of us get an eye on the Feds……and do the same thing to them. (Either portion can get quick-response-teams activated (all of us) to contact all ways possible any of our congress-critters, either at the State or Fed. Level.
i.e. when I start sending nasty-o-grams to one of my OK Senators, they know…that within the next 30 mins, they’re gonna get bombarded with phone calls, emails, faxes, twats, Fake Book comments etc..
Not too shabby for a bunch of rednecks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes ma’am, I was not clear that this is PA at the state level. I am in CA but consider any encroachment upon our rights at any time or place a danger to us all.
Also, I should have been clear on my intention for this to be sounding the warning. Action teams, indeed. Thank you Mama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can you not want to dance when you hear Zydeco music?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Each person in that room, if still alive, is an old man now. I hope they lived worthwhile lives and learned to respect the freedoms we have enshrined in our Constitution. I also hope they came to understand what bravery is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
2Pe 1:2 ¶ Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord, 2Pe 1:3 According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue: 2Pe 1:4 Whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust.
2Pe 1:5 ¶ And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and to virtue knowledge; 2Pe 1:6 And to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness; 2Pe 1:7 And to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity. 2Pe 1:8 For if these things be in you, and abound, they make you that ye shall neither be barren nor unfruitful in the knowledge of our Lord Jesus Christ. 2Pe 1:9 But he that lacketh these things is blind, and cannot see afar off, and hath forgotten that he was purged from his old sins.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Night all—
This is from Japan. A song they put out after their 3/11 Earthquake
If Japan can overcome many tragedies so can America…
God Bless All My Treeper Family Sleep Tight in the Comforting Arms of Our Lord.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoop is not even worth talking about anymore. Evil, hypocritical, vicious woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Franklin Graham
Verified account @Franklin_Graham
6h
I believe in the power of prayer. I would encourage everyone to continue to pray for this confirmation. Our nation is in trouble—& the battle for #SCOTUS is being fought in full view of all Americans. Pray that God’s will be done. 2/2
LikeLiked by 4 people
Robert Mueller is leaking again.
NYT today had a ‘yuge serious of articles today related to Trump family usage of estate tax strategies. The NYT covered this story in 2016 but have redone it with what looks like whole bunch of new data (what new entity with this data has been created since 2016?).
I think this came from Mueller.
As for the article, despite the claims of anonymous “tax experts” quoted, there was nothing illegal here. The IRS allowed it all.
If Mueller had something, he would be prosecuting, not leaking to the NYT.
I thought from the start (as did Sundance) that the McCabe RR memos came from Mueller. And if it did, I expected more leaks from that source. And here they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Envy.
LikeLike
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone know anything about this—– I believe I heard someone on radio say that they saw a picture of Brett Kavanaugh watching C.Ford’s testimony on tv.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Irish Blessing
May the hand of a friend
always be near you,
And may God fill your heart
with gladness to cheer you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Okay, last one.
LikeLike
I’m dragging this over here because some ppl don’t spend much time on the threads….such as myself. He’s sooo clever. I hope he doesn’t mind.
rumpole2 says:
October 2, 2018 at 4:20 pm
Seeing as how this has all devolved into you’re guilty until proven innocent of —
heavy drinking
blacking out
spiking punch
Farting
Throwing ice
LikeLike
LikeLike