Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Files Cloture for Kavanaugh Nomination….

The FBI report on Judge Kavanaugh is being reported as delivered tonight. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed cloture tonight for the supreme court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The cloture vote will likely take place Friday ending debate on the nomination.
WASHINGTON DC – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell late Wednesday night filed for cloture to end debate on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, setting up a key procedural vote for Friday — and a possible confirmation vote as early as Saturday.
McConnell also revealed that the Senate would receive the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh Wednesday night.
Two senators, both of whom are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News that they’ve been instructed to plan for a vote on Sunday.
Sources previously told Fox News that Senators and some aides would be able to start looking at the FBI’s background investigation on Thursday morning and that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., would be given the first chance to look at the report.
The bureau’s investigation, ordered last week by President Trump, was designed to look into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kavanaugh, who has been accused by three women of separate alleged incidents. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come foward, testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him.
Amid McConnell’s remarks Wednesday night, Trump tweeted that there was “such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.” (read more)
The American people looked what Ford served them in the dish, considered it carefully, identified it as dog food, and they’re not eating it.
^^^^^^ yes this^^^^^
Woohoo! Party Saturday at Squi’s house! Everyone’s invited. No dudes.
Hmm. I know it’s meant in jest but the “dudes” are all saying no women because it’s too dangerous. What a shame. I’m in technology. I have been for decades. Early mentors of mine were all “dudes”. I think of how many women are not going to get that opportunity and cringe. The Dems have set back the women in the workforce at least 30 years. Now every single hiring manager is going to ask “is it worth it to hire a woman when we can hire a man and not have to deal with the accompanying risk”. Like I said, what a shame.
Nope. They should all be home baking cookies and raising the kiddos anyway.
Tell that to KellyAnne Conway. I dare you.
Yeah, but she’s a Joisey goil! 😉
Here’s an interesting twist on this.
I’m starting to understand the MARXIST DEMOCRAT playbook on women. They HAVE to set women back, just like they had to set BLACKS back. They NEED them set back – continuously – so that they can “rally the masses”. They have to KEEP EM DOWN so that they can claim to want to RAISE EM UP.
And I have a GREAT example from “left-tech” of how they do this stuff.
Remote access tech enabled parents of young kids, and PARTICULARLY women, to work at home during and after pregnancy, saving careers, keeping women in executive and professional positions, and really ACCOMPLISHING something. I was a huge advocate of this stuff.
And then – ODDLY – at the point where we should have started changing workplaces strongly to adapt to the new paradigm, what happens?
Marissa Mayer of Yahoo – AFTER she meets Obama and gets all simpatico with top Democrats – and gets Yahoo involved in all their scandals – and before she is fired – RENEGES on work-at-home for women at Yahoo, saying it’s not good for teams. But what she’s really doing is the exact reason we call these people REGRESSIVES.
The FAKE NEWS media came in like CLOCKWORK carrying her message, and makes a big deal out of it, too. And because a WOMAN rolls it out, we’re supposed to believe this is the feminist position.
No – it’s the ANTI-FAMILY position. And that’s the point. The left is not about empowering women to do what they want. It’s about empowering women to empower government to do what THEY want.
And after that – it SPREADS throughout tech, as all kinds of SWAMP BOSSES follow suit.
Democrats are not for what women want. They DEFINE feminist goals and TELL women what they want. It’s a CON JOB.
If the evil Federal Reserve wouldn’t have screwed up the people with their funny money business and people could live well on one income, believe me most women would probably choose to be home with their kids. But most families have to have both parents working just to make ends meet and the poor kids end up being raised in indoctrination centers.
Snow White, part of what you say is real, but I now know many mothers homeschooling and working! Women are able to handle a lot of things all at once which is a gift in our favor.
There is so much wealth in creating and teaching the next Patriots of this miracle…The United States of America.
Both are miracles.
Maybe our country needs a bit of realignment. I guess we will see.
stg58, no way, Jose! I was working years before I married, and my spouse wanted me to be independent, we share cooking and housecleaning as well. Perhaps you wanted someone dependent on you. Well, I grew up in that era and definitely decided to be independent and make my own way and decisions.
You’re absolutely correct.
I haven’t heard it mentioned yet how once Ford is totally discredited as a liar that lawyers nationwide are going to try to get retrials for their /rapist/molester clients on the grounds of “If the accuser of a supreme court nominee was lying, surely we need to take another look at my client that doesn’t have a judges influence or assets”.
Many good convictions could be overturned. It will lead to the “Ford” defense strategy.
The Dems don’t care who they destroy.
If only some leadership would have come forth among women before we got to this point that could have kept them from falling into the Dems “we’re on your side” trap.
Maybe now.
“It will lead to the “Ford” defense strategy.”
yep
“Is this a true accusation or one o’ them Blasey-Ford kinda accusations?”
You’v nailed it, my friend. These are the people who supposedly have the wishes of their constituents at heart? I sincerely doubt it. Thanks Senator Feinstein. I think it’s time you were put out to pasture.
#resignfeinstein
All I have to say is why did it take so long for the GOP to grow spines? I’m sick and tired of the GOP members backing down from the Dems scurrilous and baseless comments on everything.
True, but Tom now they have real leadership to show them how it’s done and they are catching on.
I believe they were shamed into fighting for BK. Only because the public outcry grew to a deafening roar did the Repub senators decide they had to act or risk heretofore unseen and unheard wrath from their constituents. That’s what it took, and it is disgraceful.
Moreover, the President’s unswerving loyalty to BK and BK’s courage and determination to carry-on the fight were absolutely essential elements enabling us to now be on the cusp of confirmation.
I agree dallas,
The ground swell of support for Brett “The Ice Man” Kavanaugh reminded me of
“The Monster Vote” for our President.
We burned up the phone lines, e mails, and twitter accounts of all the Congress critters.
They felt the heat and knew if they screwed this up, they were toast.
Either now or later: “Payback is a bitch”
😎
“The Ice Man.” I like it! 🙂
“The Iceman Cometh!” [hat tip, Eugene O’Neill and Jerry Butler]
We did , and we still need to keep the pressure on, till the vote is taken. Politics trumps all, and we are the majority.
Trump removed their chains
That was then this is now…be happy today.
Because I bet Potus is breaking the stranglehold of blackmail over some republicans. Look how sick Brennan is, can there be any doubt that the left were up to their eyeballs in spying on their “enemy”?
We haven’t had a President as powerful as Trump since any of them have been in office. One by one they are beginning to realize resistance is futile. The Dems. going totally ape-s**t helps a lot too.
Because they had to let this play out for everyone to see, they suck at messaging let the Democrats expose themselves, which they have, their enthusiasm is in the toilet, the news media, can not spin it’s way out of this fubar.
The Clintons never forget. Never!
BRETT KAVANAUGH SUGGESTED ASKING BILL CLIINTON SEXUALLY GRAPHIC QUESTIONS ABOUT MONICA LEWINSKI IN A 1998 MEMO ]
“The Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh suggested a list of sexually graphic questions to ask President Bill Clinton in Clinton’s grand-jury testimony about his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a newly released memo shows.
“At the time, Kavanaugh was an associate counsel to the independent counsel Ken Starr on the investigation into whether Clinton committed perjury or obstruction of justice surrounding the affair.
“Kavanaugh wrote that he was strongly opposed to giving the president “any break” in the questioning given Clinton’s past attempts to cover up the affair.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/brett-kavanaugh-monica-lewinsky-bill-clinton-memo-2018-8
That qualifies for bonus points from me.
Here is Kavenaugh’s memo. I’m impressed that he cared about the way the Clintons destroyed Lewinski. After y’all read this-you’ll know that Kavenaugh has always been the real deal!
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4777126-Read-the-memo-from-Brett-Kavanaugh-to-Judge-Starr.html
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/409817-russia-collusion-bombshell-dnc-lawyers-met-with-fbi-on-dossier-before
Looks like other reporters are starting to figure things out about spygate.
Sounds like Baker’s testimony may have been fruitful.
Solomon has been on this for quite some time. He’s probably almost caught up to sundance.
Going to be a very busy Thursday. Busy is good.
It’s been a really bad year for the left has it not?
The only thing that determined McConnell was the harassment incident.. The bubble congressmen live in has burst.. They have come face to face with the ugly Frankenstein they created..
FYI Congress.. Your Frankenstein has no civility towards the rule of law, walls, or borders..
It’s time to bring some cloture to this maddening process.
LANGUAGE WARNING
What we have here is lynch mob interruptes.
My first instinct was to laugh. Pathetic.
SOOOoooo
Ford had already pland how she was going to spend her bribe money HMMmmm?
Looks like McConnell has been sipping some of Lindsey “Rambo” Graham’s elixir..
Dragon energy?
Did you see the reveal of the boots he wore to the Kavanaugh/Ford hearings? Check it out!
Lindsey Graham’s boots that is!
Huma may have given him a smooch…..worked for Lindsey
GRAHAMBO!
Fox reports that his record re: Trump’s judicial nominees confirmations is spotless so far: 26/26. He will do his best to confirm Kavanaugh.
TRUMP EFFECT.
GO MITCH GO!! I don’t care what you might think of McConnell……GET BEHIND THIS PEOPLE!!
Odd……sundance hasn’t put up the new presidential or open threads…..are we actually going to get MOAR??????
OK, we got the open……
The President and open threads are up now.
I am so glad the Democrats have fought so dirty and lied so shamelessly. It makes each step closer to victory that much sweeter.
Of all the 3 weak rinos playing games with the Kav vote, Murkowski has the most to lose. All President Trump has to do is have Mitch remind her that Anwar can close really suddenly
Anwar is out of Congress so PDJT can do an EO.
100% this. Mom being home for the kids is the best thing for mankind. I will never understand how some women were convinced, that the task of taking care of the most important part of society, was oppressive.
Not oppressive, but it does take a certain skill set that not every woman excels in. There is a reason why wealthy women and women who could afford it hired wetnurses and nannies. Working mothers are not bad mothers, just ask KAC and Sarah Sanders.
There should be freedom and choice. In the home or in the workplace, people have different talents. What I object to is the “modern” era where ALL women (and men) are forced out into the workforce and two-income families are a necessity. That’s what’s evil. It is frowned upon to want to stay home and raise the kids, and has been for some decades.
I will agree with you there. I never thought I would spend my entire adulthood in the work force and never have children.
Ford attorneys slam FBI investigators for failing to interview REO Speedwagon and ignoring key witness corroboration from the 1980’s that they “Heard it from a friend who Heard it from a friend who Heard it from another you been messin’ around.”
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/409824-fords-lawyers-profoundly-disappointed-in-fbis-kavanaugh-investigation
GO MITCH GO!!! Confirm this GOOD MAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gateway Headline (Their Caps etc)
“SOMETHING’S GOING DOWN=> DOJ National Security Division Announces Thursday Morning Press Conference.”….The Department of Justice led by Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM Eastern.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/somethings-going-down-doj-national-security-division-announces-thursday-morning-press-conference/
Dems need to change the topic of discussion again so presto, queue Mueller to announce another spurious indictment? So predictable.
I say release the FIB report the Dems were screaming for. Shove it up their caboose.
Lord knows, Feinstein, Soros, Obama, and the Clinton’s and maybe even Flake are all sitting on their gold plated bidets and the shitting themselves just won’t stop. Texting each other about HOW THEIR PLOT HAS FAILED. Hey. ENJOY the rest of your week. And KMA. All of you ignoramous’s.
So weary of all of your plots and scheming.
I still don’t trust flake Collins and murkowski.
Or maybe, they will all be constipated. Some say that’s a worse fate.
