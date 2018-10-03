Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Files Cloture for Kavanaugh Nomination….

The FBI report on Judge Kavanaugh is being reported as delivered tonight. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed cloture tonight for the supreme court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. The cloture vote will likely take place Friday ending debate on the nomination.

McConnell also revealed that the Senate would receive the FBI’s supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON DC – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell late Wednesday night filed for cloture to end debate on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, setting up a key procedural vote for Friday — and a possible confirmation vote as early as Saturday.

Two senators, both of whom are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News that they’ve been instructed to plan for a vote on Sunday.

Sources previously told Fox News that Senators and some aides would be able to start looking at the FBI’s background investigation on Thursday morning and that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and committee member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., would be given the first chance to look at the report.

The bureau’s investigation, ordered last week by President Trump, was designed to look into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kavanaugh, who has been accused by three women of separate alleged incidents. Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to come foward, testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations against him.

Amid McConnell's remarks Wednesday night, Trump tweeted that there was "such enthusiasm and energy for Judge Brett Kavanaugh."