President Trump Speech To Electrical Contractors, Philadelphia Pennsylvania – 2:30pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump speaks at the annual convention for National Electrical Contractors in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST.

WH Livestream Link Fox News Livestream Link CNBC Livestream Link

36 Responses to President Trump Speech To Electrical Contractors, Philadelphia Pennsylvania – 2:30pm Livestream…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    October 2, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Every day, I am amazed at how much strength and stamina President Trump has. He just keeps working and working. I cannot wait for the rally tonight to hear the next installment of D-Rat destruction.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      October 2, 2018 at 3:43 pm

      FL_GUY your absolutely right! He told us the secret in his speech. He LOVES what he is doing.

      I absolutely enjoy whenever our President invites everyday Americans to come up and share their story. The Economic Train had a smile on her face listening to the two small business owners. Business is booming! They are increasing wages, benefits, buying millions in new equipment and are playing on growing their workforce BIGLY within the year.

      The young man was incredible. He was honest when he interviewed about having to be deployed. He was concerned whether the company was paying him lip service about hiring military personnel. The kept their end of the bargain by giving him a job and as soon as he got back from his 3 month deployment, they put him right back to work.

      They and all of us have one incredible man to thank for our good fortunes; PDJT!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Deplorable_Infidel says:
        October 2, 2018 at 4:34 pm

        “listening to the two small business owners”

        I just spoke to one in Lockport, NY yesterday afternoon. I promised to fix him and his neighbors up with signs for 2020. They are all MAGA.

        Wore one of my TRUMP/MAGA shirts from the volunteer campaign to the supermarket earlier today. Two verbal positive responses, one from a neighbor and another from a stranger.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. stg58animalmother says:
    October 2, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I’m just impressed that he shows up to conventions like this. Not very sexy, but vital to everything we do in America.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. calbear84 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Tennesse rally yesterday was incredible. Rush reported that 92,000 people requested tickets! That’s more than the entire population of Johnson City! This is a political movement unlike any we’ve ever seen.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  4. Ditch Mitch says:
    October 2, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Might need that hard hat in DC.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Everywhereguy says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Shocking. I hope he zaps the Dems.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. ogoggilby says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    “I don’t want to put [this hard hat] on…It might mess up my hair. (Pondering) “Do I have a good hair day?” (Puts on the hard hat) “How’s my hair…?”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. maga2004 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Hmmmmm, Hillary used to give speeches to bankers and liberal groups; Trump gives speeches to our military and Working Americans. And the press still won’t see the red tsunami wave except in their rearview mirror.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. rustybritches says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    What seems to be going on with the Markets They were up and now seem to be going down I thought they were up because of the Trade deals and I know this morning there was some report about banks in Italy but that seems to have been solved..

    Like

    Reply
  9. SHV says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    I may turn out to be a FOS Pollyanna but I truly don’t understand all of the wailing, hand wringing and “I’m nor voting if, if “, etc. All that I see is the Dem-Thugs exposing their true evil nature, confirming for a fact what PDJT was called crazy for talking about 2 years ago. This last Kavanaugh sh*t show has totally neutralized what had remained of the “Never Trumpers” and has given second thoughts to uncommitted and the “soft Dems” who still place some value in fairness and Human decency. From my vantage point all that I see is that the viciousness and craziness just makes PDJT physically and politically stronger. Why would a guy who has had multiple bankruptcies and been the target of NYC Tabloids for decades be fazed by this Dem’s cheap sh*t show now??

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • SHV says:
      October 2, 2018 at 3:20 pm

      sorry wrong thread

      Like

      Reply
    • Cooper45 says:
      October 2, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      SHV–“I truly don’t understand all of the wailing, hand wringing and “I’m nor voting if, if “, etc”
      A majority of them are likely trolls trying to discourage and suppress the Trump vote.
      They are amateurs compared to the various female “Tokyo Roses” that spread radio propaganda for the Japanese militarists during WW II to lower the morale of American soldiers. It never worked then and Trump supporters know that quitting is not an option if they care about their country and families.

      Like

      Reply
      • SHV says:
        October 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

        I agree but for a relatively old follower, new poster to call out trolls is probably not the best etiquette. But you are correct, seems like comments have more and more Dem operative concern trolls trying to spread FUD.

        Like

        Reply
  10. Gil says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Just an fyi for POTUS, my healthcare premium for my area went UP 14% for this open enrollment period. The same plan in northern California went up 40%.
    We had to choose a more limited plan to avoid the increase of roughly 300 a month.
    On choosing the LIMITED plan, that plan had across the board reductions.
    In essence, we were forced to enroll in a limited plan with the same insurance company, keep our doctors, and will save about $250 a month from our CURRENT plan.
    Whew.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SHV says:
      October 2, 2018 at 3:41 pm

      From personal experience, the real financial killers in Health Insurance coverage are how they define and cover “In” and “Out ” of their network and “balance billing. Expecting the Insurance company to pick up “every thing” will cost a fortune and what is really needed is “insurance”. I was caught in a situation with a high cost employer health plan where the surgeon that I need was “in network” and the hospital where he worked was not. Catch 22 and a $57,000 bill from the hospital and additional balance billing.

      Like

      Reply
      • Matthew LeBlanc says:
        October 2, 2018 at 3:45 pm

        Same thing happened to me once. Doctor visit covered but the clinic the service was performed at wasn’t.

        Like

        Reply
        • SHV says:
          October 2, 2018 at 3:58 pm

          I was caught in another similar situation involving emergency, middle of the night eye surgery. I was told that OR time was available at “In network” hospital the next day but the free standing eye institute wasn’t covered. I elected to deal with the financial issues later rather than go blind in my right eye (no exaggeration). After those two episodes with high dollar insurance, I prayed that I would make it two years to cross the Medicare finish line before being financially ruined.

          Like

          Reply
    • Dennis Leonard says:
      October 2, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Well Gil,that is problem with your state,same reason your gas is 4.00 a gal.Now if that Newsum[sp] is elected Gov,watch what happens than,free ins for all the boarder jumpers.

      Like

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        October 2, 2018 at 4:21 pm

        Ih yes they want to raise our taxes and then some.
        Jerry brown just made it 21 n over to buy any gun, rifle, shotgun. Also you now have to have a full background check, and pat for it, to buy ammo.
        I think our insurance will be ok…the only less expensive option was the worst ca style obama care plan.

        Like

        Reply
  11. Cooper45 says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    It would be ludicrous for a nobody like me to advise the ultra successful PDJT on anything but as a Trump supporter I think it would be interesting for Trump to paint a clear image (during a rally) of what America would be like now with Hillary or any other Democrat front runner as President instead of him. It would add a little change or contrast to his accomplishments.

    For example Comey would likely have been fired and “Andy” McCabe would be the FBI Director, Brennan would still at CIA, Clapper at DNI and so on. The cover up of the Coup would have buried all evidence from the eyes of the American people and Strjok, Page, Bruce Ohr etc would still be in their positions and working diligently for the Clintons.

    How many Americans would still be unemployed with a GDP increase of less than 1%, how many millions would still need food stamps, what would be the unemployment rate for African Americans, Hispanics, the Rust Belt. What would have happened with N.Korea by now or with an invigorated terrorist Iran still spreading proxy wars rather than a country under seige with sanctions and on and on.

    Trump and his staff could paint a repugnant picture of what Hillary’s America would look like compared to Trump’s incredible successes and real positive changes in the lives of Americans, notwithstanding the loco lefties that could not accept an election result.

    Like

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      October 2, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      JUSTICE RESTORATION
      Pending Justice Kavanaugh approval … brought to life by …

      DEEP STATE COUP & TAKEDOWN
      Coming to a Rally near you during October, as Declassifications-Unredactions go public.

      Like

      Reply
  12. BlackKnightRides says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    CHINA’s ECONOMY looks like MAGAnomics in REVERSE !!!
    [Communism Triumphant]

    REGULATORY STATE EXPANDING
    Since the CCP’s implementation of wide-reaching economic interventionist measures, privately run companies have been struggling to meet government regulations, affecting the three coastal provinces that host much of China’s private economic activity.

    TAXES SPIKING as STATE SHIFTS DEBT to PRIVATE SECTOR
    In recent years, as part of supply-side reforms and deleveraging, the Chinese regime has shifted massive debts from SOEs to the private sector. Meanwhile, the Party has imposed a $300 billion taxation and social security plan aimed to generate funds for deficit-ridden local governments, also at the cost of the private sector and the general population.

    TRADE SURPLUS EVAPORATING
    As a result of the Sino-U.S. trade conflict, however, China’s trade surplus has dipped by almost one third since last year.

    INEFFICIENT STATE ENTERPRISES DISPLACING PRIVATE SECTOR
    In China, key industries are overwhelmingly dominated by state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which gives the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) more control over the economy, at the cost of innovation and profitability. 

    TRADE WAR BLEEDING PRIVATE SECTOR
    The Chinese private sector that grew vibrantly in the past several decades is now on the verge of collapse, a victim of being squeezed for profits by the CCP, and as the Party doubles down on its positions in the Sino-U.S. trade war. New U.S. tariffs will target China’s high-end manufacturing and consumer exports, and expand to cover all goods imported from China.

    MANUFACTURING RUNNING DEFICITS
    Guangdong Province, the go-to success story during China’s economic reform era that began in the 1980s, now reports serious deficits in the manufacturing sector as the state takes greater control over industry.

    ENTREPRENEURS DISAPPEARING
    According to official statistics in Jiangsu Province, 2,461 enterprises dropped off the list of “designated enterprises”—companies with revenue that tops 20 million yuan (about $3 million)—representing 5 percent of the total number of such companies. Private investment, as well as industrial revenue, has dropped.

    INVESTMENT DECLINING
    In the first six months of this year, investments in the Jiangsu private sector fell to 765.6 billion yuan ($111.30 billion) from the 976.5 billion yuan in the same period last year. 

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinas-coastal-economies-struggling-under-us-tariffs-dominant-state-sector_2671818.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Ditch Mitch says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    Sounds like PDJT is recruiting nonpoliticians for public office. Great stuff!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. bullnuke says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Always an uplifting experience watching President Trump interact with us deplorable. This man no doubt loves this country and it’s people. Very happy to hear him discuss vocational training programs. MAGA is real and working.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Summer says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Lol, that apprentice guy was great.

    Like

    Reply
  16. railer says:
    October 2, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Great event. Great people. They all know what side their bread is buttered on, and they’re all with the big guy. I really enjoyed watching that event. Trump brought up 2 owner/operators and an apprentice to speak. They were all good and well received, and he was the perfect gentleman host to them. I appreciate that Trump appreciates how valuable those people are, and it’s not just a political show for him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

