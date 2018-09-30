Sunday September 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The Way to Heaven
Perhaps you have heard the story of the man who inquired from a mountaineer the way to a certain destination.
The mountaineer stuttered and stammered and finally said: “You can’t get there from here.”
We may smile at this, but the results would be even more amusing — and sad — were we to ask the average person on the street the way to heaven.
What is the way to heaven? It is interesting to read in God’s Word what many think about this.
In P r o v e r b s 14:12 we read:
“There is a way that seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”
What are some of these “ways” that “seem right” to men, leading them to hope for heaven? Joining a church? Being baptized? Doing one’s best? Keeping the Ten Commandments? Loving one’s neighbor as himself? These are a few of the ways that men follow, hoping to gain eternal life, but they all come under one heading: “Do good.”
But what do the Scriptures say about this? In the Gospel according to John there are recorded for us seven “I ams,” which the Lord Jesus Christ used in speaking of Himself.
One of these is found in John 14:6:
“I am the way, the truth and the life; no man cometh unto the Father but by Me.”
This passage has a double significance, since it was not only the declaration of the Lord Jesus Christ, but at the same time a declaration of the divinely inspired Scriptures. From this verse we learn not only that Jesus is the only way to the Father, but also that He is “the truth” to be believed and trusted in. Thus we can believe the Lord Jesus when He claims to be the way to heaven.
But according to this passage He is also “the life.” As we place our faith in Him as the One who died on the cross for us, we receive eternal life. “He died that we might live.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-way-to-heaven/
Pr 14:12 There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.
John 14:6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
1Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
Galatians 1:6 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel:
7 Which is not another; but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ.
8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
9 As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
LikeLike
Lord, give Judge Kavanaugh and his family strength for today. Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember to pray Psalm 40 for the Kavanaugh family!
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+40&version=KJV
Psalm 40 King James Version (KJV)
40 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
5 Many, O Lord my God, are thy wonderful works which thou hast done, and thy thoughts which are to us-ward: they cannot be reckoned up in order unto thee: if I would declare and speak of them, they are more than can be numbered.
6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.
7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,
8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O Lord, thou knowest.
10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.
11 Withhold not thou thy tender mercies from me, O Lord: let thy lovingkindness and thy truth continually preserve me.
12 For innumerable evils have compassed me about: mine iniquities have taken hold upon me, so that I am not able to look up; they are more than the hairs of mine head: therefore my heart faileth me.
13 Be pleased, O Lord, to deliver me: O Lord, make haste to help me.
14 Let them be ashamed and confounded together that seek after my soul to destroy it; let them be driven backward and put to shame that wish me evil.
15 Let them be desolate for a reward of their shame that say unto me, Aha, aha.
16 Let all those that seek thee rejoice and be glad in thee: let such as love thy salvation say continually, The Lord be magnified.
17 But I am poor and needy; yet the Lord thinketh upon me: thou art my help and my deliverer; make no tarrying, O my God.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is a video of a panel at TribFest earlier today discussing “The Kavanaugh Download”. I found it interesting to be a fly on their wall. Lots of support for Jeff Flake.
https://livestream.com/texastribune/events/8379189/videos/180987372
LikeLike
3 MINUTES OF AMAZING LIGHT AND A RAINBOW DURING A STORMY SUNRISE IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the fabulous photo link citizen. I’ve passed it on to others with your heading.
LikeLike
Wow! Very cool!
LikeLike
Have a great Sunday, Treepers!
LikeLiked by 3 people
A sweet and yet perfectly American moment. On their return flight from duty in Afghanistan, soldiers discovered that one of their flight attendent’s name was Caroline. One of the guys pulled up Neil Diamon’s famous celebration of his “Caroline” and, well, the rest is YouTube history. On seeing this, you have to ask yourself if this could have happened anywhere else but to Americans on an American airplane? I don’t think so. This is so distinctly “us”. Way to go guys . . .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Corection. They were Marines returning from Iraq.
LikeLike
With all of the political chaos happening, I wanted to take a moment to remind those who are interested that the retrial of Quinton Tellis in the Jessica Chambers murder is on day 5 and will continue Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
They both look possessed and I am not kidding.
LikeLike
Thanks for this Open Thread sundance. I should visit here more often.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, yes, Cooper – you should. It is my favorite thread each night. Just a lovely place to visit.
LikeLike
Never mix a drug-addled brain with stupidity.
Lindsay Lohan gets knocked down after attempting to help a homeless Muslim family
https://www.newsweek.com/lindsay-lohan-decides-rescue-family-street-tries-taking-kid-away-gets-punched-1144976?utm_source=Twitter&utm_campaign=NewsweekTwitter&utm_medium=Social
LikeLike